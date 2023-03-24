Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Carroll's Kitchen

185 Reviews

$

19 E Martin St.

Raleigh, NC 27601

Popular Items

Sandwich & Soup Combo
Turkey Avocado
Turkey Brie


Specials

Half Sandwich

$6.00

choose from any of our sandwiches

Sandwich & Soup Combo

Sandwich & Soup Combo

$11.00

Choose from any of our sandwiches and soups to make a half sandwich/soup combo

Potato Leek Soup

Potato Leek Soup
$5.00+

$5.00+

Raspberry and Cream Kolache

$3.75

Roasty Toasty

$14.00

tender sliced roast beast, house horseradish mayo, house sweet onion jam, lettuce & tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.50

rubbed garlic, fresh avocado, lime juice, Himalayan salt & sesame

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$6.50

egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1

Greek Goddess Quiche

Greek Goddess Quiche

$6.50+

spinach, creamy seasoned feta. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice

Bacon Quiche

Bacon Quiche

$6.50+

applewood smoked bacon, green onion, swiss. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice

Sausage & Roasted Pepper Quiche

Sausage & Roasted Pepper Quiche

$6.50+

sausage, roasted peppers, cheddar cheese, and a chili sauce drizzle. Order quarter slice or a whole quiche that serves up to 8. Whole quiche must be ordered with at least 2 hours advanced notice

Kolaches

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Kolache

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Kolache

$3.50

classic cheesy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon

Cheeseburger Kolache

Cheeseburger Kolache

$3.50

seasoned ground beef, melty cheese, sriracha mayo drizzle

Everything Bacon Kolache

Everything Bacon Kolache

$3.50

cream cheese, bacon, green onion, house seasonings

Pepperoni Pizza Kolache

Pepperoni Pizza Kolache

$3.50

chopped pepperoni, peppers, onions, tomato sauce, topped with melty mozzarella

Spinach Feta Kolache

Spinach Feta Kolache

$3.50

creamy spinach, feta crumbles, tomato, pine nuts

Apple Butter Brie Kolache

Apple Butter Brie Kolache

$3.50

housemade apple butter, melted brie, and pecans

Cream Cheese Crumble Kolache

Cream Cheese Crumble Kolache

$3.50

sweet cream cheese, butter crumble

Raspberry and Cream Kolache

$3.75

Sandwiches

Each sandwich includes a side
Chicken Pesto Wrap

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken, basil pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, with ranch or blue cheese

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$12.00

bacon or seitan bacon, mayo or soy mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado (vegan)

Turkey Brie

Turkey Brie

$13.00

turkey, brie, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, and honey maple mayo served grilled on panini bread

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$12.00

house tonggol tuna salad, cheddar, and pickles on grilled panini bread

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$14.00

roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato

House Italian

House Italian

$13.00

salami, sopressata, ham, provolone, spicy pepper relish, lettuce, tomato, red wine vinaigrette

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

provolone, local cheddar, mozzarella

Roasty Toasty

$14.00

tender sliced roast beast, house horseradish mayo, house sweet onion jam, lettuce & tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.

Salads

Carroll’s Caesar Salad

Carroll’s Caesar Salad

$6.50

romaine, parmesan, house garlic croutons, hard boiled egg, house caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.50

kalamata olives, cucumber, marinated feta, pepperoncini, tomatoes, charred lemon vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$5.00

torn kale, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, red cabbage, tahini dressing (vegan).

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

chopped turkey, bacon, sliced apples, crumbled cheddar, hard boiled egg, house honey-mustard dressing

Tuna Salad Scoop

Tuna Salad Scoop

$6.00

house-made tuna salad with mayo, carrots, celery, green onion, garlic, and lemon pepper

Chicken Salad Scoop

Chicken Salad Scoop

$6.00

made with tender, sliced chicken breast grilled in-house, mayo, sour cream, green onion, and spices

Tuna Salad Snack Pack

Tuna Salad Snack Pack

$9.00

house-made tuna salad, kale salad, potato salad, and cheddar slices. served with crackers.

Chicken Salad Snack Pack

Chicken Salad Snack Pack

$9.00

house-made chicken salad, kale salad, potato salad, and cheddar slices. served with crackers.

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00+

fresh pureed tomatoes, hand picked basil, basil oil garnish.

Chicken Velvet Soup

Chicken Velvet Soup

$5.00+

Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, fresh herbs.

Potato Leek Soup

Potato Leek Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

classic chocolate chip cookie, Carroll’s way

Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50

cranberry, white chocolate chips

Classic Brownie

Classic Brownie

$3.00

fudgy and delicious classic brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.25

fudgy and delicious, with house caramel and sprinkled with sea salt

Brown Butter Rice Krispies

Brown Butter Rice Krispies

$3.00

traditional krispy, made with brown butter

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water
$1.50

$1.50
LaCroix Sparkling Water

LaCroix Sparkling Water
$1.50

$1.50
Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sides

Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.25

House made cinnamon applesauce

Bacon Potato Salad

Bacon Potato Salad

$2.25

the classic potato salad with a yummy twist. Made with sour cream, bacon, and topped with parsley. Side is included with any sandwich, or try it à la carte

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.25

potatoes, celery, red peppers, sweet pickle relish, onions, and mustard

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$2.25

creamy fresh corn salad with a little bit of a spicy kick

Kale Salad Side

Kale Salad Side

$2.25

torn kale, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, house-made tahini dressing (vegan).

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

kettle cooked sea salt potato chips

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.50

kettle cooked barbecue potato chips

Jalapeno Chips

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

kettle cooked jalapeno potato chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Extras

Ranch Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Caeser Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Charred Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

More than just a meal. Carroll’s Kitchen is a nonprofit social enterprise restaurant serving grab-and-go breakfast & lunch, and creating healthy employment for women overcoming crisis. Come eat with us and help inspire a world of second chances.

Website

Location

19 E Martin St., Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Carroll's Kitchen image
Carroll's Kitchen image
Carroll's Kitchen image

