Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Carroll's Kitchen
185 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
More than just a meal. Carroll’s Kitchen is a nonprofit social enterprise restaurant serving grab-and-go breakfast & lunch, and creating healthy employment for women overcoming crisis. Come eat with us and help inspire a world of second chances.
Location
19 E Martin St., Raleigh, NC 27601
