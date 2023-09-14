Carrot and Kale Organic Juice-Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Carrot & Kale is excited to serve the Fox Valley fresh juices, smoothies, and food scratch made from organic and local ingredients. We believe nature knows best and only use the highest quality whole foods and rely on the use of only natural sugars like honey, maple syrup and dates. Carrot & Kale is a great nutritious choice that you can feel good about!
110 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh, WI 54901
