  • Yorktown
  • Carrot Tree Kitchen- Yorktown- New - 323 Water Street
A map showing the location of Carrot Tree Kitchen- Yorktown- New 323 Water Street

Carrot Tree Kitchen- Yorktown- New 323 Water Street

No reviews yet

323 Water Street

Yorktown, VA 23690

Order Again

Popular Items

US Grant
All American Club
Abe Lincoln

Appetizers

Hummus

$9.00

with toasted pita, carrots, onion and Kalamata olives

Pimiento Cheese App

$9.00

with crackers, carrots and cucumber

Soups Salads

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, french's fried onions, Cheddar cheese

stew/cup

$6.00

stew/bowl

$8.00

tom basil/cup

$6.00

du joir/cup

$6.00

du joir/bowl

$8.00

Gazp/cup

$6.00Out of stock

Fall salad

$11.00

Wraps

Yorktown Onion

$15.00

mixed greens, hummus, carrots, Kalamata olives, cucumber and red onion

All American Club

$15.00

honey-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

US Grant

$15.00

honey-roasted turkey, blue cheese spread,dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce

Captain Wingfield

$16.00

roast beef, Swiss, zippy sauce, French's fried onions

Abe Lincoln

$15.00

hot spinach/mushroom croquette with zippy sauce, mixed greens, tomato in a spinach wrap

the good mom ,pimiento cheese , lettuce, tomato , white

$14.00

the bellfield, chicken salad, bacon. lettuce and tomato, white

$15.00Out of stock

the carnegie, ham, swiss, brown mustard, pickle, rye

$15.00

the 1776 egg salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon, wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Kid Melt

$9.00

the Alliance

$16.00

Smithfield croissant

$15.00

Ala Carte - All American Club

$10.00

Ala Carte - Bellfield

$10.00

ala carte wingfield

$10.00

ala carte 1776

$10.00

ala carte abe lincoln

$10.00

ala carte grant

$10.00

ala carte brookstone

$10.00

ala carte YT onion

$10.00

ala carte alliance

$10.00

ala carte bbq

$10.00

Favorites

Ladies Love It

$15.00

chicken salad, egg salad or pimiento cheese on a croissant

Colonial Gardener

$16.00

our spinach/mushroom croquette served hot with toasted pita, hummus, zippy sauce, and a side of carrot salad

Miss Evelyn's

$10.00

Bowl of soup and a classic ham biscuit

BBQ

$15.00

pulled pork BBQ dressed with a little Coleslaw on a potato roll with choice of side order

Ind. Side

$3.99

1607 Sampler

$15.00

scoop each of chicken salad, egg salad, pimiento cheese, with carrot salad and potato salad

Scoop

$5.29

water st melt

$10.00

main st melt

$10.00

Beverages

pepsi

$2.00

diet pepsi

$2.00

dr pepper

$2.00

diet dr pepper

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

mntn dew

$2.00

sierra mist

$2.00

iced tea

$2.00

coffee

$2.50

lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

iced coffee

$2.75

juice box

$1.00

bottle water

$2.00

lg milk

$2.00

sm milk

$1.00

hot tea

$2.75

cran juice

$2.00

hot cider

$3.00

root beer

$2.00

Alcohol

vodka seltzer

$4.00

pino grigio/ glass

$5.00

chardonnay/glass

$5.00

lager

$5.00

legend brown

$5.00

prosecco glass

$5.00

merlot glass

$5.00

pino noir

$5.00

bud light

$3.00

hard cider

$5.00

mead

$7.00

stout

$5.00

IPA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

323 Water Street, Yorktown, VA 23690

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

