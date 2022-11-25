Carrot Tree Kitchen- Yorktown- New 323 Water Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
323 Water Street, Yorktown, VA 23690
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bean's Ice Cream- Gloucester - Gloucester
No Reviews
7G84+W3 Gloucester Point, Virginia Gloucester, VA 23062
View restaurant
Juan's Mexican Cafe and Cantina
No Reviews
2310 George Washington Memorial Hwy Hayes, VA 23072
View restaurant
York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA
No Reviews
8109 Yacht Haven Rd Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View restaurant
Juans Mexican Cafe and Cantina RVA - 11 W Broad St, Richmond VA 23220
No Reviews
11 W Broad St, Richmond VA 23220 Richmond, VA 23072
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Yorktown
County Grill & Smokehouse - YORKTOWN
4.4 • 2,057
1215 George Washington Memorial Hwy Yorktown, VA 23693
View restaurant