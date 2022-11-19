Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Carrot Tree Kitchens Williamsburg

388 Reviews

$$$

1303 Jamestown Rd

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Ham Biscuits
US Grant
Ladies Love It

Soup, Sal, & App

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, & French's fried onions

Hummus

$9.00

with toasted pita, carrots, cucumbers & kalamata olives.

Pimiento Cheese

$9.00

with toasted pita, carrots, & cucumbers.

1607 Sampler

$14.00

Fall Salad

$12.00

Brunswick

$5.00+

Soup of Day

$5.00+

2 Ham Biscuits

$5.00

Sandwiches

Ladies Love It

$14.00

Your choice of chicken salad, ham salad or pimiento cheese on a flaky croissant with lettuce & tomato

Bellfield

$14.00

Chicken salad, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread. Served with your choice of side.

Not the Polo Club

$14.00

Turkey, ham, apple-wood smoked bacon, big eye Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white bread. served with your choice of side.

Mason Dixon

$14.00

Ham & big eye Swiss cheese served hot on toasted white bread dressed with Cole slaw and thousand island dressing. served with your choice of side.

The Good Dad

$14.00

Traditional BLT

$11.00

Wraps

Yorktown Onion

$14.00

mixed greens, hummus, carrots, kalamata olives, cucumber and red onion in a sun dried tomato tortilla.

Captain Wingfield

$14.00

Tender roast beef, big eye Swiss cheese, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato and our zippy secret sauce. served with your choice of side.

US Grant

$14.00

Honey-roasted turkey & bleu Cheese spread with dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce on a sun-dried tomato tortilla. served with your choice of side.

Surry

$13.00

Hot Off the Grill

Colonial Gardener

$14.00

Donna’s Burger

$14.00

BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken BLT

$15.00

House Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Mixed Veggie Grill

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Holly Hot

$14.00

New York Hot

$14.00

Carnegie

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Southside Melt

$14.00

Luncheon Specials

First Lady

$11.00

a slice of quiche with choice of side order.

Miss Evelynn's

$12.00

Group Lunch

Group Lunch

$19.81

A La Carte

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00

Scoop Ham Salad

$5.00

Scoop Pimiento Cheese

$5.00

Slice of Quiche

$6.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Tea Sandwich

$3.00

Lunch Side

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Gluten Free Roll

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1303 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Carrot Tree Kitchens image
Carrot Tree Kitchens image
Carrot Tree Kitchens image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brass Tap - Williamsburg VA #095
orange star4.5 • 376
4904 Courthouse Street Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,958
627 Merrimac Trl Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Astronomical Pancake House - 5437 Richmond Road
orange starNo Reviews
5437 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Oyster Point
orange star4.5 • 372
332 Oyster Point Rd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Aux Delices - 129 Herman Melville Ave
orange starNo Reviews
129 Herman Melville Ave Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Greenyard Grill
orange star4.5 • 132
3301 Washington Avenue Newport News, VA 23607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Williamsburg

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Cochon on 2nd
orange star4.7 • 2,399
311-106 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,958
627 Merrimac Trl Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Williamsburg
orange star4.3 • 1,765
6588 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Amber Ox Public House
orange star4.6 • 1,466
525 Prince George St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
orange star4.4 • 1,293
5601 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsburg
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston