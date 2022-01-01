Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad

Carrot Tree Kitchens

280 Reviews

$

323 Water Street

Yorktown, VA 23690

Popular Items

1607 Sampler
All American Club
US Grant

Appetizers

Hummus

$9.00

with toasted pita, carrots, onion and Kalamata olives

Pimiento Cheese App

$9.00

with crackers, carrots and cucumber

Soups Salads

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, french's fried onions, Cheddar cheese

stew/cup

$6.00

stew/bowl

$8.00

du joir/cup

$6.00

du joir/bowl

$7.00

Wraps

Bellfield

$14.00Out of stock

chicken salad with bacon lettuce and tomato

Yorktown Onion

$14.00

mixed greens, hummus, carrots, Kalamata olives, cucumber and red onion

All American Club

$14.00

honey-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

The Alliance

$14.00

honey-roasted turkey, sugar-cured ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and house dressing

US Grant

$14.00

honey-roasted turkey, blue cheese spread,dried cranberries, walnuts and lettuce

Captain Wingfield

$15.00Out of stock

roast beef, Swiss, zippy sauce, French's fried onions

Abe Lincoln

$14.00

hot spinach/mushroom croquette with zippy sauce, mixed greens, tomato in a spinach wrap

bagel, rst beef, swiss, h.r. sauce, l/t

$15.00Out of stock

bagel ,turkey ,brie, cran sauce

$14.00Out of stock

bagel ,ham, turkey,slaw, swiss, 1000 island

$14.00Out of stock

bagel, hot ham ,cheese, house

$14.00Out of stock

Smithfield croissant

$15.00

Ala Carte - All American Club

$10.00

Ala Carte - Bellfield

$10.00

ala carte wingfield

$10.00

ala carte 1776

$10.00

ala carte abe lincoln

$10.00

ala carte grant

$10.00

ala carte brookstone

$10.00

ala carte YT onion

$10.00

ala carte alliance

$10.00

ala carte bbq

$10.00

Favorites

Ladies Love It

$14.00

chicken salad, egg salad or pimiento cheese on a croissant

Colonial Gardener

$14.00

our spinach/mushroom croquette served hot with toasted pita, hummus, zippy sauce, and a side of carrot salad

Miss Evelyn's

$12.00

Bowl of soup and a classic ham biscuit

First Lady's Quiche

$11.00

slice of today's quiche with choice of side order

BBQ

$14.00

pulled pork BBQ dressed with a little Coleslaw on a potato roll with choice of side order

Ind. Side

$3.00

1607 Sampler

$14.00

scoop each of chicken salad, egg salad, pimiento cheese, with carrot salad and potato salad

Scoop

$5.29

Beverages

pepsi

$2.00

diet pepsi

$2.00

dr pepper

$2.00

diet dr pepper

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

mntn dew

$2.00

sierra mist

$2.00

iced tea

$2.00

coffee

$2.50

lemonade

$2.75

iced coffee

$2.75

juice box

$1.00

bottle water

$2.00

lg milk

$2.00

sm milk

$1.00

hot tea

$2.75

cran juice

$2.00

hot cider

$3.00

Wine/Beer

Must be 21 or older to purchase alcoholic beverages.

pino grigio/ glass

$5.00

chardonnay/glass

$5.00

lager

$5.00

legend brown

$5.00

bud light

$3.00

hard cider

$5.00

mead

$7.00

prosecco glass

$5.00

merlot glass

$5.00

stout

$5.00

IPA

$5.00

pino noir

$5.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

323 Water Street, Yorktown, VA 23690

Directions

