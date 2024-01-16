Carrot & Daikon Banh Mi - Westminster Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We specialize in Authentics and Fusion Vietnamese Banh Mi (Sandwiches). Our promise to our customers: The Best Banh Mi In Town Freshly made Banh Mi and ingredients every day Customer Service Cleanliness
Location
8511 Westminister Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kaju Soft Tofu - Garden Grove
No Reviews
8895 Garden Grove Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Garden Grove
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurant
Paris Baguette - 2521-FR - Garden Grove Blvd
4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurant
THH Sandwiches and Coffee - Garden Grove
4.6 • 394
12055 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurant