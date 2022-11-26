Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Burgers

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes (Ramsey)

5,287 Reviews

$$

114 E Main St

Ramsey, NJ 07446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac 'n Cheese Bites
CARS Burger
Fries

Fat Sandwiches

8" FAT DOUG

8" FAT DOUG

$8.75

Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard

8" FAT FALAFEL

8" FAT FALAFEL

$9.25

Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus

8" FAT GERALD

8" FAT GERALD

$8.75

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce

8" FAT HAWK

8" FAT HAWK

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard

8" FAT MACK

8" FAT MACK

$9.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch

8" FAT MO

8" FAT MO

$9.25

Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo

8" FAT OTTO

8" FAT OTTO

$9.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fries and chipotle mayo

8" FAT PATRICK

$9.25
8" FAT PETE

8" FAT PETE

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing

8" FAT PHIL

8" FAT PHIL

$9.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo

8" FAT REPTAR

8" FAT REPTAR

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing

8" FAT SKEETER

8" FAT SKEETER

$9.25

Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce

8" FAT SOLOMON

8" FAT SOLOMON

$8.75

Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing

8" FAT TONY

8" FAT TONY

$8.75

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce

8" FAT PILGRIM

8" FAT PILGRIM

$10.99

Turkey, stuffing, and sweet potato fries topped with gravy and cranberry sauce

12" FAT DOUG

12" FAT DOUG

$12.99

Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard

12" FAT FALAFEL

12" FAT FALAFEL

$13.75

Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus

12" FAT GERALD

12" FAT GERALD

$12.99

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce

12" FAT HAWK

12" FAT HAWK

$14.50

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard

12" FAT MACK

12" FAT MACK

$13.75

Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch

12" FAT MO

12" FAT MO

$13.75

Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo

12" FAT OTTO

12" FAT OTTO

$14.50

12" FAT PATRICK

$13.75
12" FAT PETE

12" FAT PETE

$14.50

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing

12" FAT PHIL

12" FAT PHIL

$13.75

Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo

12" FAT REPTAR

12" FAT REPTAR

$14.50

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing

12" FAT SKEETER

12" FAT SKEETER

$13.75

Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce

12" FAT SOLOMON

12" FAT SOLOMON

$12.99

Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing

12" FAT TONY

12" FAT TONY

$12.99

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce

Wrap FAT DOUG

Wrap FAT DOUG

$8.75

Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard

Wrap FAT FALAFEL

Wrap FAT FALAFEL

$9.25

Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus

Wrap FAT GERALD

Wrap FAT GERALD

$8.75

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce

Wrap FAT HAWK

Wrap FAT HAWK

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard

Wrap FAT MACK

Wrap FAT MACK

$9.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch

Wrap FAT MO

Wrap FAT MO

$9.25

Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo

Wrap FAT OTTO

Wrap FAT OTTO

$9.99

Chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fries and chipotle mayo

Wrap FAT PATRICK

$9.25
Wrap FAT PETE

Wrap FAT PETE

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing

Wrap FAT PHIL

Wrap FAT PHIL

$9.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo

Wrap FAT REPTAR

Wrap FAT REPTAR

$9.99

Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing

Wrap FAT SKEETER

Wrap FAT SKEETER

$9.25

Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce

Wrap FAT SOLOMON

Wrap FAT SOLOMON

$8.75

Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing

Wrap FAT TONY

Wrap FAT TONY

$8.75

Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce

Sandwiches

CARS Burger

CARS Burger

$6.59+

Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce

All American

$6.99+
The Classic Double

The Classic Double

$9.95

Double cheeseburger, pickles, diced onion, lettuce and our secret burger sauce

Mac 'n Cheese Burger

Mac 'n Cheese Burger

$9.95+

Bacon, homemade mac & cheese patty, and our secret burger sauce

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$5.80+

Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Martin's potato bun

The Ram

$7.25+
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$6.20+

Cheddar cheese, pickles, and sriracha mayo on a Martin's potato bun

Chicken Mac Sandwich

Chicken Mac Sandwich

$8.75+

Mac 'n cheese patty, tomato, and buffalo ranch dressing on a Martin's potato bun

The Mac Patty

$5.99+
8" Classic Philly

8" Classic Philly

$9.25

Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese

12" Classic Philly

12" Classic Philly

$13.75

Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.25+

*contains gluten

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.25+

*contains gluten

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50+
Tots

Tots

$3.25+

*contains gluten

David's Cookies

David's Cookies

$3.75

Baked fresh daily

Cheese Fries

$7.40

*contains gluten

Waffle Cheese Fries

$7.40

*contains gluten

Sweet Potato Cheese Fries

$9.25

Cheese Tots

$7.40

*contains gluten

Churros

Churros

$4.50

Topped with cinnamon sugar

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.65

*contains gluten

Waffle Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.65

*contains gluten

Sweet Potato Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.50

Bacon Cheese Tots

$9.65

*contains gluten

Funnel Cake Balls

Funnel Cake Balls

$3.00

Topped with powdered sugar

Mac 'n Cheese Bites

$6.35+
Bacon Mac Bites

Bacon Mac Bites

$7.35

Suggested with a side of Ranch

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Suggested with a side of honey mustard or honey BBQ sauce

Chicken & Fries Combo

Chicken & Fries Combo

$7.25

Three chicken tenders with a small seasoned fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.80

Suggested with a side of thousand island dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Suggested with a side of marinara sauce

Wings

Half Dozen Wings Boneless

Half Dozen Wings Boneless

$7.25
Dozen Wings Boneless

Dozen Wings Boneless

$12.75
Double Dozen Wings Boneless

Double Dozen Wings Boneless

$23.99
50 Wings Boneless

50 Wings Boneless

$46.99Out of stock
100 Wings Boneless

100 Wings Boneless

$89.99Out of stock
Half Dozen Bone In

Half Dozen Bone In

$8.99Out of stock
Dozen Wings Bone-In

Dozen Wings Bone-In

$17.95Out of stock
Double Dozen Wings Bone-In

Double Dozen Wings Bone-In

$33.99Out of stock
50 Wings Bone-In

50 Wings Bone-In

$65.99Out of stock

100 Wings Bone-In

$129.99Out of stock

Side Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$0.25

Chipotle BBQ

$0.25

Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Demented

$0.25

Honey BBQ

$0.25

Hot

$0.25

Hummus

$1.00

Inferno

$0.25

Marinara Sauce

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Mild

$0.25

Slammin' Sriracha

$0.25

Sriracha Mayo

$0.25

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.15+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.15+

Cherry Coke

$2.15+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.47+

Sprite

$2.15+

Bottle Water

$1.65

Lemonade

$2.50+

Mango Lemonade

$2.50+

Pomegranate Lemonade

$2.50+

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50+

Peach Lemonade

$2.50+

Half and Half

$2.50+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Strawberry Iced Tea

$2.50+

Mango Iced Tea

$2.50+

Peach Iced Tea

$2.50+

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$2.50+

Milkshakes

Banana Nutella

Banana Nutella

$5.45+Out of stock
Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.45+Out of stock
Berries 'n Cream

Berries 'n Cream

$5.45+Out of stock
Black 'n White

Black 'n White

$5.45+Out of stock
Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.45+Out of stock
Cookies 'n Cream

Cookies 'n Cream

$5.45+Out of stock
Mint

Mint

$5.45+Out of stock
Mint Cookies 'n Cream

Mint Cookies 'n Cream

$5.45+Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.45+Out of stock
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$5.45+Out of stock

Strawberry

$5.45+Out of stock
Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.45+Out of stock

Red Velvet

$7.42+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice

$6.45+Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Open lunch thru late-night!

Location

114 E Main St, Ramsey, NJ 07446

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes image
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes image
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brothers BBQ Group - Brothers Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
900 Route 17 North ramsey, NJ 07446
View restaurantnext
SQ Pizza
orange star4.7 • 180
380 Route 17 South Mahwah, NJ 07430
View restaurantnext
Willow and Whisk
orange star4.6 • 8
319 Franklin Ave, Unit 114 Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View restaurantnext
Threefold Cafe
orange star4.6 • 82
285 Hungry Hollow Rd Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977
View restaurantnext
15 E Ridgewood Ave - NJ, Ridgewood [38]
orange starNo Reviews
15 E Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza & Restaurant - 16 Skyline Lake Dr - Ringwood, NJ
orange star4.8 • 3,763
16 Skyline Lakes Ringwood, NJ 07456
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ramsey
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Monsey
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston