CARS Sandwiches & Shakes (Ramsey)
5,287 Reviews
$$
114 E Main St
Ramsey, NJ 07446
Popular Items
Fat Sandwiches
8" FAT DOUG
Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard
8" FAT FALAFEL
Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus
8" FAT GERALD
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce
8" FAT HAWK
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard
8" FAT MACK
Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch
8" FAT MO
Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo
8" FAT OTTO
Chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fries and chipotle mayo
8" FAT PATRICK
8" FAT PETE
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing
8" FAT PHIL
Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo
8" FAT REPTAR
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing
8" FAT SKEETER
Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce
8" FAT SOLOMON
Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing
8" FAT TONY
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce
8" FAT PILGRIM
Turkey, stuffing, and sweet potato fries topped with gravy and cranberry sauce
12" FAT DOUG
Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard
12" FAT FALAFEL
Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus
12" FAT GERALD
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce
12" FAT HAWK
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard
12" FAT MACK
Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch
12" FAT MO
Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo
12" FAT OTTO
12" FAT PATRICK
12" FAT PETE
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing
12" FAT PHIL
Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo
12" FAT REPTAR
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing
12" FAT SKEETER
Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce
12" FAT SOLOMON
Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing
12" FAT TONY
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce
Wrap FAT DOUG
Chicken tenders, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and honey mustard
Wrap FAT FALAFEL
Falafel, fried pickle spears, tomatoes, lettuce, and hummus
Wrap FAT GERALD
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, french fries, and golden honey BBQ sauce
Wrap FAT HAWK
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and honey mustard
Wrap FAT MACK
Chicken tenders, bacon, mac 'n cheese bites, fries and buttermilk ranch
Wrap FAT MO
Chicken fingers, mac 'n cheese bites, onion rings, french fries, and sriracha mayo
Wrap FAT OTTO
Chicken tenders, bacon, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, fries and chipotle mayo
Wrap FAT PATRICK
Wrap FAT PETE
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and buffalo ranch dressing
Wrap FAT PHIL
Chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella sticks, french fries, ketchup, and mayo
Wrap FAT REPTAR
Cheesesteak, chicken tenders, mac 'n cheese bites, jalapeño slices, and buffalo-ranch dressing
Wrap FAT SKEETER
Chicken tenders, cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and cheese sauce
Wrap FAT SOLOMON
Mac 'n cheese bites, french fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and ranch dressing
Wrap FAT TONY
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce
Sandwiches
CARS Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce
All American
The Classic Double
Double cheeseburger, pickles, diced onion, lettuce and our secret burger sauce
Mac 'n Cheese Burger
Bacon, homemade mac & cheese patty, and our secret burger sauce
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Martin's potato bun
The Ram
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
Cheddar cheese, pickles, and sriracha mayo on a Martin's potato bun
Chicken Mac Sandwich
Mac 'n cheese patty, tomato, and buffalo ranch dressing on a Martin's potato bun
The Mac Patty
8" Classic Philly
Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese
12" Classic Philly
Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese
Sides
Fries
*contains gluten
Waffle Fries
*contains gluten
Sweet Potato Fries
Tots
*contains gluten
David's Cookies
Baked fresh daily
Cheese Fries
*contains gluten
Waffle Cheese Fries
*contains gluten
Sweet Potato Cheese Fries
Cheese Tots
*contains gluten
Churros
Topped with cinnamon sugar
Bacon Cheese Fries
*contains gluten
Waffle Bacon Cheese Fries
*contains gluten
Sweet Potato Bacon Cheese Fries
Bacon Cheese Tots
*contains gluten
Funnel Cake Balls
Topped with powdered sugar
Mac 'n Cheese Bites
Bacon Mac Bites
Suggested with a side of Ranch
Chicken Tenders
Suggested with a side of honey mustard or honey BBQ sauce
Chicken & Fries Combo
Three chicken tenders with a small seasoned fries
Onion Rings
Suggested with a side of thousand island dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
Wings
Half Dozen Wings Boneless
Dozen Wings Boneless
Double Dozen Wings Boneless
50 Wings Boneless
100 Wings Boneless
Half Dozen Bone In
Dozen Wings Bone-In
Double Dozen Wings Bone-In
50 Wings Bone-In
100 Wings Bone-In
Side Sauces
Beverages
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Bottle Water
Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Pomegranate Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Half and Half
Iced Tea
Strawberry Iced Tea
Mango Iced Tea
Peach Iced Tea
Pomegranate Iced Tea
Milkshakes
Banana Nutella
Banana Split
Berries 'n Cream
Black 'n White
Chocolate
Cookies 'n Cream
Mint
Mint Cookies 'n Cream
Peanut Butter Cup
Salted Caramel
Strawberry
Vanilla
Red Velvet
Pumpkin Spice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Open lunch thru late-night!
114 E Main St, Ramsey, NJ 07446