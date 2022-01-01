Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Carson Kitchen Alpharetta

939 Reviews

$$

4 South Main Street

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Popular Items

Tempura Green Beans
Baked Mac & Cheese
Crispy Chicken Skins

FOOD

Crispy Chicken Skins

Crispy Chicken Skins

$11.00

smoked honey

Bacon Jam

Bacon Jam

$17.00

havarti, toasted baguette

Devil's Eggs

Devil's Eggs

$14.00

crispy pancetta, caviar

Tempura Green Beans

Tempura Green Beans

$16.00

pepper jelly cream cheese

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$15.00

bbq glaze, high brow ranch

Crawfish Tacos

$15.00

tasso ham slaw

Killer Shrimp

Killer Shrimp

$16.00

rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$15.00

buffalo bleu beurre blanc

Iron Chef Burger 2.0

Iron Chef Burger 2.0

$17.00

prosciutto, onion jam, cheddar (comes with spicy tater tots)

Secret Sunday Chicken

Secret Sunday Chicken

$17.00

spicy pickle aioli (comes with spicy tater tots)

Jerk Turkey Burger

Jerk Turkey Burger

$17.00

mango chutney slaw (comes with spicy tater tots)

Chip Butty

Chip Butty

$19.00Out of stock

soft shell crab, hp aioli

Beet Tartare

Beet Tartare

$15.00

pistachio, mandarin, goat cheese

Korean Fried Tofu

Korean Fried Tofu

$15.00

zucchini noodles, kimchi vin

Watermelon Salad

$15.00

cucumber, white balsamic

Carbonara

Carbonara

$17.00

pancetta, pecorino cheese

Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto

Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto

$17.00

parmesan cream

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$16.00

shhhh, it’s a secret

Caulifower

Caulifower

$15.00

chermoula, harissa cashew butter

Swiss chard

Swiss chard

$16.00

radish, smoked almond

Chicken Thighs

Chicken Thighs

$23.00

Alabama white barbecue

Pork Meatloaf

$25.00

molasses glaze

Cocoa-Espresso NY Strip

Cocoa-Espresso NY Strip

$35.00

red wine demi

Salmon

Salmon

$27.00

mango-lime salsa

Short Rib Steak

Short Rib Steak

$33.00

Mississippi jus, pepperoncini pesto

Mushroom Flat

Mushroom Flat

$16.00

bbq mushroom, red onion

BLT Flat

BLT Flat

$17.00

teriyaki bacon, wasabi aioli

Pepp on Pepp Flatbread

Pepp on Pepp Flatbread

$16.00

pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano

Bourbon Fudge Brownie

Bourbon Fudge Brownie

$13.00

three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise

Glazed Donut Bread Pudding

Glazed Donut Bread Pudding

$13.00

three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise

Berry Posset

Berry Posset

$13.00Out of stock

moscato blueberry

BAR CART

9 oz David Hill Pinot Noir

$25.00

5 oz David Hill Pinot Noir

$14.00

9 oz Opolo Cabernet

$26.00

5 oz Opolo Cabernet

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Carson Kitchen, located at Alpharetta City Center, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.

Website

Location

4 South Main Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

Carson Kitchen image
Carson Kitchen image
Carson Kitchen image
Carson Kitchen image

