American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Carson Kitchen DTLV

2,739 Reviews

$$

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Order Again

Popular Items

Watermelon & Feta
Baked Mac & Cheese
Killer Shrimp

FOOD

Crispy Chicken Skins

$11.00

smoked honey

Bacon Jam

$17.00

havarti, toasted baguette

Devil's Eggs

$14.00

crispy pancetta, caviar

Tempura Green Beans

$16.00

pepper jelly cream cheese

Burnt Ends

$15.00

bbq glaze, high brow ranch

Boar Tacos

$15.00

tasso ham slaw

Killer Shrimp

$16.00

rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream

Pork Belly

$15.00Out of stock

buffalo bleu beurre blanc

Iron Chef Burger 2.0

$17.00

prosciutto, onion jam, cheddar (comes with spicy tater tots)

Secret Sunday Chicken

$17.00

spicy pickle aioli (comes with spicy tater tots)

Jerk Turkey Burger

$17.00

mango chutney slaw (comes with spicy tater tots)

Hot Duck

$19.00

soft shell crab, hp aioli

Chicken Thighs

$23.00

Alabama white barbecue

Pork Meatloaf

$25.00

molasses glaze

Cocoa-Espresso NY Strip

$35.00

red wine demi

Short Rib Steak

$33.00

Mississippi jus, pepperoncini pesto

Beet Tartare

$15.00

pistachio, mandarin, goat cheese

Korean Fried Tofu

$15.00

zucchini noodles, kimchi vin

Watermelon & Feta

$15.00

cucumber, white balsamic

Carbonara

$17.00

pancetta, pecorino cheese

Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto

$17.00

parmesan cream

Baked Mac & Cheese

$16.00

shhhh, it’s a secret

Caulifower

$15.00

chermoula, harisa cashew cream

Swiss Chard

$15.00

radish, smoked almond

Mushroom Flat

$16.00

bbq mushroom, red onion

BLT Flat

$17.00
Pepp on Pepp Flatbread

$16.00

pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano

Bourbon Fudge Brownie

$13.00

three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise

Glazed Donut Bread Pudding

$13.00

three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise

Berry Posset

$13.00

Salmon

$27.00

mango-lime salsa

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Las Vegas, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.

Website

Location

124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

