American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
Carson Kitchen DTLV
2,739 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Las Vegas, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.
Location
124 S. 6th St., Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
4.9 • 1,867
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurant