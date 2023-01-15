American
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Carson Kitchen SLC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Salt Lake City, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.
Location
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City