American
Carson Kitchen SLC

review star

No reviews yet

241 West 200 South Suite 150

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Popular Items

Smoked Shortrib Flatbread
Beet Tartare
Baked Mac & Cheese

FOOD

Crispy Chicken Skins

$12.00

smoked honey

Bacon Jam

$17.00

havarti, toasted baguette

Devil's Eggs

$14.00

crispy pancetta, caviar

Tempura Green Beans

$16.00

pepper jelly cream cheese

Hot Dog Burnt Ends

$15.00

bbq glaze, high brow ranch

Wild Boar Tacos

$15.00

tomatillo crema, cranberry chutney

Killer Shrimp

$16.00

rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream

Pork Belly

$15.00

buffalo bleu beurre blanc

Iron Chef Burger 2.0

$17.00

prosciutto, onion jam, cheddar

Secret Sunday Chicken

$17.00

spicy pickle aioli (comes with spicy tater tots)

Jerk Turkey Burger

$18.00

mango chutney slaw (comes with spicy tater tots)

Hot Duck

$19.00

pickled cherry pepper relish

Beet Tartare

$15.00

pistachio, mandarin, goat cheese

Brussels sprouts Waldorf

$15.00

cardamom walnuts, apple

Black Rice & Oxtail Risotto

$17.00

parmesan cream

Rabbit Alfredo

$17.00

roasted poblano

Baked Mac & Cheese

$16.00

shhhh, it’s a secret

Cauliflower

$15.00

moroccan spice, golden raisin

Pumpkin Soup

$15.00Out of stock

goat cheese, ancho chili oil

Eggplant Schnitzel

$16.00

pickled tomato

Bubble & Squeak

$15.00

tasso ham, collard greens

Chicken Thighs

$23.00

Alabama white barbecue

Pork Meatloaf

$25.00Out of stock

molasses glaze

Cocoa-Espresso NY Strip

$35.00

red wine demi

Salmon

$27.00Out of stock

poblano corn beurre blanc

Short Rib Steak

$33.00Out of stock

sambal butter, kimchi chimichurri

Pepp on Pepp Flatbread

$16.00

pepperoni, pepperoncini, oregano

Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

onion jam, bleu cheese

Smoked Shortrib Flatbread

$17.00

smoked gouda, pickled red onion

Glazed Donut Bread Pudding

$13.00

three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise

Bourbon Fudge Brownie

$13.00

three rum caramel, vanilla crème anglaise

Tres Leches

$13.00

cereal milk, amaro

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Carson Kitchen, located in downtown Salt Lake City, is an award-winning casual eatery serving playful interpretations on American comfort food.

Location

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

