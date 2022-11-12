Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA

No reviews yet

1725 W Lane Ave

Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Popular Items

LG Original Strom
SM Original Strom
Italian Fries

Soup & Salad

1/2 Chopped Salad

$8.00

Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.

1/2 Cobb Salad

$8.00

Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.

1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$8.00

Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Roma Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and a balsamic glaze.

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.00

Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles

Sml Greek Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our Greek dressing.

Large House Salad

$10.00

Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.

LG Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.

LG Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our Greek dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.

Side House Salad

$6.00

Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.

Wedding Soup (BOWL)

$6.00

Wedding Soup (CUP)

$5.00

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$6.00

French Fries tossed in Parmesan cheese and served with a side of ketchup.

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Roughly 8-10 pieces.

Bruschetta

$11.00
Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Buttermilk battered, tossed in our Homemade Buffalo Sauce w/ side of Ranch

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Roughly 8-10 wings

Frankie's Fried Pickles w/ Spicy Ranch

$10.00
Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Toasted with olive oil, garlic, and melted cheese. served with marinara.

Italian Fries

$8.00

Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.

Jumbo Boneless Wings

$24.00

Roughly 16-20 pieces.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$28.00

Roughly 16-20 wings

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Parmesan french fries topped with bacon, pepperoni, and melted cheese. Served with ranch dressing.

Meatball Sliders

$11.00

4 sliders with banana peppers and served with Parmesan fries.

Calamari

$13.00

Meatball Trio

$10.00

3 meatballs covered in marinara and sprinkled with shaved Parmesan.

Hoagies

Sausage & Peppers Hoagie

$12.00

Sausage link topped with red peppers, green peppers, and onions.

Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

Topped with marinara, banana peppers, and melted cheese.

Godfather-- STEAK Hoagie

$12.00

Prime steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and severed with a side of creamy horseradish.

Godmother-- CHICKEN Parmesan Hoagie

$12.00

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Beer battered cod served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Cajun tartar sauce.

Veggie Hoagie

$12.00

Sauteed mushrooms, red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and a light spread of pesto.

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$12.00

Grilled chicken strips, sauteed peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and buffalo sauce.

Italian Stallion Hoagie

$12.00

Ham, salami, capicola ham, and pepperoni. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and Balsamic Dressing

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

2 meatballs. Spaghetti tossed in marinara.

Mediterranean Pasta

$15.00

Penne pasta with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Sauteed with garlic, tomatoes, spinach, and topped with feta cheese.

Eggplant Parm

$14.00

Breaded eggplant over top of a bed of spaghetti marinara.

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Penne pasta, chunks of meatballs, sausage, and pepperoni tossed in marinara with melted cheese.

Chicken Carsonie

$15.00

Breaded chicken topped with marinara and melted cheese. Served over spaghetti alfredo.

Lasagna

$14.00

Layers of pasta, sausage, ricotta, marinara, and melted cheese.

Ravioli

$13.00

6 cheese raviolis tossed in a tomato cream sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Pasta Rosa

$15.00

Penne pasta, grilled chicken, red peppers, spinach, and mushrooms tossed in a tomato cream sauce.

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti, grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach tossed in olive oil and pesto.

Spaghetti & Marinara

$9.00

Spaghetti tossed in marinara.

Stromboli

SM Original Strom

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.

SM Chicken Strom

$14.00

Chicken, tomatoes, banana peppers, and cheese.

SM Veggie Strom

$14.00

Black olives, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, and cheese.

SM Pesto Chicken Strom

$14.00

Pesto, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.

SM Pesto Veggie Strom

$14.00

Pesto, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.

Build your own SM Stromboli

$14.00

Choose 2 topping. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.

SM Breakfast Strom

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and your choice of maple syrup or Cajun Alfredo dipping sauce.

SM Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$14.00
LG Original Strom

$24.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.

LG Chicken Strom

$24.00

Chicken, tomatoes, banana peppers, and cheese.

LG Veggie Strom

$24.00

Black olives, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, and cheese.

LG Pesto Chicken Strom

$24.00

Pesto, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.

LG Pesto Veggie Strom

$24.00

Pesto, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.

Build your own LG Stromboli

$24.00

Choose 2 toppings. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.

LG Breakfast Strom

$24.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and your choice of maple syrup or Cajun Alfredo dipping sauce.

LG Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$24.00

Calzone

$14.00

Served with onions, pizza sauce, and cheese. Plus your choice of 2 toppings.

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Veggie

$15.00

Sicilian

$15.00

Franks Favorite

$15.00

Falcon

$15.00

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

White Base Flatbread

$15.00

Red Base Flatbread

$15.00

Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.

8" White Pizza

$10.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.

8" Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, onion, tomato, and black olives.

8" Deluxe Pizza

$13.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.

8" Meats Pizza

$14.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and salami.

8" Franks Pizza

$13.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, spinach, tomato, and feta.

8" Falcon

$13.00

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.

12" White Pizza

$14.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.

12" Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, onion, tomato, and black olives.

12" Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.

12" Meats Pizza

$18.00

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and salami.

12" Franks Pizza

$17.00

Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, spinach, tomato, and feta.

12" Falcon

$18.00

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

14" White Pizza

$15.00

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

14" Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

14" Meats Pizza

$22.00
14" Franks Pizza

$19.00

14" Falcon

$22.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.00

Cauliflower Falcon

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Penne

$6.00

Kids French Bread Pizza

$6.00

Kids Meatball Sliders

$6.00

2 meatball sliders with marinara and cheese.

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.00
Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Sticky Fingers

$6.00

Elephant Ear

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$6.00

SM Nutella Stromboli

$9.00

LG Nutella Stromboli

$19.00

Baby Elephant Ear

$3.00

Vanilla ice cream

$4.00

To-go Cocktails

Bulleit Manhattan

$6.95

Cosmopolatin

$8.95
Long Island

$9.95

Only valid with purchase of food. Limit 3 per meal. Proof of age required at time of pick-up.

Margarita (rocks)

$7.95

Moscow Mule

$8.95

Rambo

$9.95

Only valid with purchase of food. Limit 3 per meal. Proof of age required at pick-up.

Red Sangria

$7.95

White Sangria

$7.95

Wine By The Bottle

Pinot Noir- Meoimi

$36.00

Proof of age required at pick-up.

Chianti

$27.00

Proof of Age required at pick-up.

Chardonnay- Joel Gott

$33.00

Proof of age required at pick-up

Pinot Grigio- Galasso

$22.00

Proof of age required at pick-up.

Side Items

Sd Marinara

$0.49

8oz sd Marinara

$0.99

Sd Ranch

$0.49

8oz sd Ranch

$0.99

Sd Alfredo Sauce

$0.49

8oz Alfredo

$0.99

Sd Mild

$0.49

Sd Medium

$0.49

Sd Hot

$0.49

Sd Sweet Heat

$0.49

Sd BBQ

$0.49

Side Fries

$2.59

French fries tossed in Parmesan

Side Meatball (1)

$2.75

Side Roll

$0.50

Side Broccoli

$2.59

Side Cajun Alfredo

$0.99

Side Maple Syrup

$0.49

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Carsonie's is a neighborhood favorite! Stop in for full service dine-in (including full bar, beer & wine) or pick-up from our easy carryout window! We offer everything from stromboli & pizza, wings, salads, pastas, hoagies and more!

Website

Location

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Directions

