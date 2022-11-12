Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA
1725 W Lane Ave
Upper Arlington, OH 43221
Popular Items
Soup & Salad
1/2 Chopped Salad
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
1/2 Cobb Salad
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.
1/2 Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
Caprese Salad
Roma Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and a balsamic glaze.
Chopped Salad
Balsamic dressing, iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, red peppers, salami, capicola ham, and Parmesan cheese.
Cobb Salad
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Italian dressing, spinach, iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, cranberries, and blue cheese crumbles
Sml Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our Greek dressing.
Large House Salad
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.
LG Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
LG Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and our Greek dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing, romaine, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
Side House Salad
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese.
Wedding Soup (BOWL)
Wedding Soup (CUP)
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
French Fries tossed in Parmesan cheese and served with a side of ketchup.
Boneless Wings
Roughly 8-10 pieces.
Bruschetta
Buffalo Cauliflower
Buttermilk battered, tossed in our Homemade Buffalo Sauce w/ side of Ranch
Chicken Wings
Roughly 8-10 wings
Frankie's Fried Pickles w/ Spicy Ranch
Garlic Cheese Bread
Toasted with olive oil, garlic, and melted cheese. served with marinara.
Italian Fries
Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.
Jumbo Boneless Wings
Roughly 16-20 pieces.
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Roughly 16-20 wings
Loaded Fries
Parmesan french fries topped with bacon, pepperoni, and melted cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
Meatball Sliders
4 sliders with banana peppers and served with Parmesan fries.
Calamari
Meatball Trio
3 meatballs covered in marinara and sprinkled with shaved Parmesan.
Hoagies
Sausage & Peppers Hoagie
Sausage link topped with red peppers, green peppers, and onions.
Meatball Hoagie
Topped with marinara, banana peppers, and melted cheese.
Godfather-- STEAK Hoagie
Prime steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and severed with a side of creamy horseradish.
Godmother-- CHICKEN Parmesan Hoagie
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Cajun tartar sauce.
Veggie Hoagie
Sauteed mushrooms, red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and a light spread of pesto.
Buffalo Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken strips, sauteed peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and buffalo sauce.
Italian Stallion Hoagie
Ham, salami, capicola ham, and pepperoni. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers, and Balsamic Dressing
Entrees
Spaghetti & Meatballs
2 meatballs. Spaghetti tossed in marinara.
Mediterranean Pasta
Penne pasta with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Sauteed with garlic, tomatoes, spinach, and topped with feta cheese.
Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant over top of a bed of spaghetti marinara.
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta, chunks of meatballs, sausage, and pepperoni tossed in marinara with melted cheese.
Chicken Carsonie
Breaded chicken topped with marinara and melted cheese. Served over spaghetti alfredo.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, sausage, ricotta, marinara, and melted cheese.
Ravioli
6 cheese raviolis tossed in a tomato cream sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Pasta Rosa
Penne pasta, grilled chicken, red peppers, spinach, and mushrooms tossed in a tomato cream sauce.
Pesto Chicken Pasta
Spaghetti, grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach tossed in olive oil and pesto.
Spaghetti & Marinara
Spaghetti tossed in marinara.
Stromboli
SM Original Strom
Pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.
SM Chicken Strom
Chicken, tomatoes, banana peppers, and cheese.
SM Veggie Strom
Black olives, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, and cheese.
SM Pesto Chicken Strom
Pesto, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.
SM Pesto Veggie Strom
Pesto, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.
Build your own SM Stromboli
Choose 2 topping. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.
SM Breakfast Strom
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and your choice of maple syrup or Cajun Alfredo dipping sauce.
SM Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
LG Original Strom
Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.
LG Chicken Strom
Chicken, tomatoes, banana peppers, and cheese.
LG Veggie Strom
Black olives, onions, tomatoes, artichokes, and cheese.
LG Pesto Chicken Strom
Pesto, chicken, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.
LG Pesto Veggie Strom
Pesto, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and cheese.
Build your own LG Stromboli
Choose 2 toppings. Cheese is included. Additional toppings will be charged.
LG Breakfast Strom
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, mozzarella/provolone cheese, and your choice of maple syrup or Cajun Alfredo dipping sauce.
LG Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Flatbreads
Pizza
8" Cheese Pizza
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
8" White Pizza
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
8" Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, onion, tomato, and black olives.
8" Deluxe Pizza
Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.
8" Meats Pizza
Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and salami.
8" Franks Pizza
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, spinach, tomato, and feta.
8" Falcon
12" Cheese Pizza
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
12" White Pizza
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, and your choice of toppings.
12" Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce, cheese, green pepper, mushroom, onion, tomato, and black olives.
12" Deluxe Pizza
Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.
12" Meats Pizza
Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and salami.
12" Franks Pizza
Oil and garlic sauce, cheese, spinach, tomato, and feta.
12" Falcon
14" Cheese Pizza
14" White Pizza
14" Veggie Pizza
14" Deluxe Pizza
14" Meats Pizza
14" Franks Pizza
14" Falcon
Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Falcon
Kids Menu
Dessert
To-go Cocktails
Bulleit Manhattan
Cosmopolatin
Long Island
Only valid with purchase of food. Limit 3 per meal. Proof of age required at time of pick-up.
Margarita (rocks)
Moscow Mule
Rambo
Only valid with purchase of food. Limit 3 per meal. Proof of age required at pick-up.
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Wine By The Bottle
Side Items
Sd Marinara
8oz sd Marinara
Sd Ranch
8oz sd Ranch
Sd Alfredo Sauce
8oz Alfredo
Sd Mild
Sd Medium
Sd Hot
Sd Sweet Heat
Sd BBQ
Side Fries
French fries tossed in Parmesan
Side Meatball (1)
Side Roll
Side Broccoli
Side Cajun Alfredo
Side Maple Syrup
Limited Items
House Salad
Mixed Greens, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pickled cucumbers
Side Caesar
LG House
LG Caesar
Cranberry, Walnut, Chik Salad
Spinach, mixed greens, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese, homemade Italian dressing on side
Wings, 1 LB
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Carsonie's is a neighborhood favorite! Stop in for full service dine-in (including full bar, beer & wine) or pick-up from our easy carryout window! We offer everything from stromboli & pizza, wings, salads, pastas, hoagies and more!
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington, OH 43221