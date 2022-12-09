Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carson's Tavern

548 Reviews

$$

10 South Broadway Ave

Scottdale, PA 15683

Popular Items

(LG) Fresh Cut Fries
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Chicken Parmigiana

Appetizers

Basket of Chips

$4.95

Fresh cut, seasoned potato chips. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.

(SM) Onion Rings Beer Battered

$4.99

One of our most popular appetizers. Served with ranch dressing.

(LG) Onion Rings Beer Battered

$5.99

One of our most popular appetizers. Served with ranch dressing.

Fried Pierogies (6)

Fried Pierogies (6)

$7.99

"Old world" dough sacks of greatness filled with potatoes and cheese then fried. Topped with sauteed onions and sour cream.

Fried Provolone Wedges (7)

$7.99

Seasoned and served with marinara sauce.

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$7.99

Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes with our tangy spicy mustard.

Hot Poppers (7)

$8.99

Jalapeno peppers blended with aged cheddar cheese and fried to a golden brown. Served with salsa.

Loaded Potato Skins (8)

Loaded Potato Skins (8)

$8.99

Potato halves topped with cheddar cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Served with sour cream.

Muchos Nachos

Muchos Nachos

$10.99

Tri-color tortilla chips topped with seasoned taco meat, melted cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos. Served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

Original Supreme Appetizer (5)

Original Supreme Appetizer (5)

$13.99

Fried provolone wedges, onion rings, boneless wings and tiny tacos. Served with ranch and marinara sauce.

Pickle Spears (6)

$7.99

Batter dipped pub pickle spears served with ranch dressing.

Pretzel Pipes (5)

$7.99

Savory soft pretzel sticks served with honey mustard.

Quesadilla (6)

Quesadilla (6)

$9.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, fresh shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Pump up your quesadilla with one of your favorites: Shredded Marinated Chicken or Grilled Shrimp.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Baked then garnished with chopped tomatoes, scallions and onion rings. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Stuffed Banana Peppers (5)

$10.99

Stuffed with mild sausage, topped with marinara and mozzarella.

Tiny Tacos (10)

$8.49

Mini beef filled tacos with a crispy tortilla shell, deep fried to perfection and served with ranch dressing.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

Choice of american, cheddar, swiss or provolone cheese with crispy bacon.

BYO Burger

$10.49

Build your own burger. Your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, provolone or pepper jack cheese. Add premium toppings at an additional charge.

Carson's Super Burger

$12.49

Grilled with tangy bar-b-que. Topped with sliced ham and melted cheddar cheese.

Farmhouse Burger

$12.49

Topped with grilled ham, fried egg and cheddar cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza Burger

$12.50

Topped with our homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese and grilled pepperoni.

Carson's Best

Carson's Best Capicola

Carson's Best Capicola

$11.49

Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.

Carson's Best Chicken

Carson's Best Chicken

$11.49

Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.

Carson's Best Corned Beef

$11.49

Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.

Carson's Best Fish

$11.49

Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.

Carson's Best Steak-Egg

$11.49

Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.

Entrees

Beef Tips over Noodles

Beef Tips over Noodles

$14.99

Tender beef tenderloin and portabella mushrooms in a peppered gravy, served over egg noodles with garlic toast.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.99

Two lightly fried parmesan breaded chicken breasts are smothered with marinara sauce and melted Italian cheeses. Served over fettuccine pasta.

Chili Garlic Salmon

Chili Garlic Salmon

$17.99

8 oz Norwegian atlantic grilled salmon with our sweet chili garlic sauce. Served with broccoli and rice pilaf.

Crab Cakes

$17.99

Two sweet maryland style crab cakes panseared and served with roasted red pepper may sauce. Includes one side.

English Pub Fish & Chips

English Pub Fish & Chips

$14.99

Half pound of beer battered white fish, seasoned fried, coleslaw, tarter sauce and a lemon wedge.

English Style Cod

$14.99

Atlantic cod with herb buttered breadcrumbs, baked to perfection. Simple and delicious! Includes one side.

Feta Mac & Cheese

Feta Mac & Cheese

$14.95

A creamy béchamel sauce loaded with feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes and cavatappi pasta, topped with crispy bread crumbs and baked to perfection. Add Chicken/Shrimp

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine pasta smothered in alfredo sauce. Your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.

Fish on a Dish

$14.99

12 oz piece of our Codzilla served with a side of macaroni & cheese and coleslaw.

Homemade Lasagne

$14.95

Classic dish - layers of meat and 3 cheeses cooked to perfection. Served with garlic toast.

Mrs. C Famous Meatloaf

Mrs. C Famous Meatloaf

$14.99

Our secret recipe topped with homemade gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans.

Stuffed Chicken Breast

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$14.95

Stuffed with our homemade stuffing and topped with homemade gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and choice of vegetable.

Fries

(SM) Fresh Cut Fries

(SM) Fresh Cut Fries

$4.49

Fresh Cut Fries

(LG) Fresh Cut Fries

(LG) Fresh Cut Fries

$5.49

Fresh Cut Fries

(SM) Sidewinder Fries

$4.49

These seasoned curved fries are out of this world!

(LG) Sidewinder Fries

$5.49

These seasoned curved fries are out of this world!

(SM) Scottdale Spuds

(SM) Scottdale Spuds

$5.99

Fries topped with melted cheddar and provolone cheese and bacon. Served with ranch or sour cream.

(LG) Scottdale Spuds

(LG) Scottdale Spuds

$7.99

Fries topped with melted cheddar and provolone cheese and bacon. Served with ranch or sour cream.

Hero's & Wrap's

American Chicken Wrap

American Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled or breaded chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Option to add buffalo sauce.

Half Codzilla

$9.99

Famous 1/2 lb breaded cod fillet.

Codzilla

$14.49

Famous 1 lb breaded cod fillet.

6" Baked Italian

$7.99

Baked ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and italian dressing.

12" Baked Italian

$11.49

Baked ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and italian dressing.

6" Brooklyn Hero

$7.99

Capicola, salami, pepperoni, hot pepper jack cheese and hot pepper relish heated on a sub bun then topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

12" Brooklyn Hero

$12.49

Capicola, salami, pepperoni, hot pepper jack cheese and hot pepper relish heated on a sub bun then topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

6" Deluxe Steak & Cheese Hero

6" Deluxe Steak & Cheese Hero

$8.99

Shaved ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushroom, peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

12" Deluxe Steak & Cheese Hero

12" Deluxe Steak & Cheese Hero

$12.49

Shaved ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$11.49

Grilled shrimp, provolone and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and roasted red pepper mayo.

6" Original Steak & Cheese Hero

6" Original Steak & Cheese Hero

$7.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

12" Original Steak & Cheese Hero

12" Original Steak & Cheese Hero

$11.49

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Gutbuster (Baby 1/2 lb)

Gutbuster (Baby 1/2 lb)

$11.99

Ham, turkey, salami, capicola, American and swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup, mayo and Italian dressing.

Gutbuster (Original 1 lb)

Gutbuster (Original 1 lb)

$15.99

Ham, turkey, salami, capicola, American and swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup, mayo and Italian dressing.

Salads

Big Burgh Salad

Big Burgh Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese and fries.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.99

Sliced turkey, ham, swiss cheese, american cheese, fresh vegetables and eggs on a bed of garden fresh lettuce.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced egg, bacon, baby corn and grilled chicken topped with guacamole.

Family "To Go Salad"

$13.99

Tossed salad with tomatoes, sliced olives, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Signature Harvest Salad

Signature Harvest Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, grilled salmon, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, tomatoes, cranberries, mandarin oranges, granny smith apples and honey roasted walnuts.

Specialty Sandwiches

American Chicken BLT

American Chicken BLT

$11.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled or breaded boneless chicken breast tossed with our tangy buffalo sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun spread with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and topped with lettuce and tomato.

Carson's Original Club

Carson's Original Club

$11.99

Slow roasted turkey breast, carved black oak pit ham, bacon and swiss cheese served on sliced bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Panko breaded atlantic cod, sweet and sour slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, siracha cream.

Grilled Italian Sandwich

Grilled Italian Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and Italian dressing.

Ragin' Cajun

$12.99

Blackened chicken, topped with grilled banana peppers, fried onions and melted hot pepper cheese with a side of remoulade. Served on a warm bun.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.49

House made corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and fresh kraut on marble rye toast.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, lime sweet and spicy chile sauce served in a flour tortilla.

Steak-N-Bacon Melt

$12.49

Shaved ribeye with crispy bacon, topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$12.99

Wings & Tenders

Tavern Wings (6)

Tavern Wings (6)

$8.99

Six tavern wings

Tavern Wings (12)

Tavern Wings (12)

$14.99

Twelve tavern wings

Boneless Wing (10)

Boneless Wing (10)

$8.99

Ten boneless wings

Chicken Tenders (5)

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.49

Five chicken tenders

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Feta & Sun Dried Tomato Mac & Cheese

$3.99
Side Fresh Cut Fries

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

Side Sidewinder Fries

$2.99

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Side Homemade Chips

$1.99
Side Mrs. C's Chili (Cup)

Side Mrs. C's Chili (Cup)

$2.99
Side Mrs. C's Chili (Bowl)

Side Mrs. C's Chili (Bowl)

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Wedding Soup (Cup)

$3.99

Side Wedding Soup (Bowl)

$4.99

Side Vegetable Du Jour

$3.99

Lunch Menu

L-American Chicken BLT

$8.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served on a brioche bun. Served with homemade chips.

L-American Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled or breaded chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Option to add buffalo sauce. Served with homemade chips.

L-Any 6" Hoagie

$8.49

Any 6" hoagie served with homemade chips.

L-Beef Tips Over Noodles

$8.99

Tender beef tenderloin and portabella mushrooms in a peppered gravy, served over egg noodles with garlic toast. Choice of Chili, Wedding soup or house salad.

L-Buffalo Chicken Salad w/Garlic Toast

$10.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, sliced black olives, fresh cut fries and cheddar cheese. Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce. Served with Garlic Toast

L-Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled or breaded with lettuce tomato and bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Served with homemade chips.

L-Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken with grilled onions, banana peppers, green peppers and red peppers with melted pepper jack cheese and our special homemade red pepper mayo. Served with homemade chips.

L-Chef Salad w/Garlic Toast

$9.99

Sliced turkey, ham, swiss cheese, american cheese, fresh vegetables and eggs on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with Garlic Toast.

L-Chicken Tender Salad w/Garlic Toast

$9.99

Chicken tender salad with garlic toast.

L-Deluxe Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American Cheese, grilled ham and tomatoes. Served with homemade chips.

L-Feta Mac & Cheese

$9.99

A creamy bechamel sauce loaded with feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes and cavatappi pasta, topped with crispy bread crumbs and baked to perfection. Choice of soup, chili or house salad.

L-Grilled Chicken Salad w/Garlic Toast

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese and fries. Served with Garlic Toast.

L-Grilled Steak Salad w/Garlic Toast

$10.99

Steak, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese and fries. Served with Garlic Toast

L-Half Cod Zilla

$9.99

Half Cod Zilla served with homemade chips.

L-Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich with mashed potatoes, soup or salad.

L-Pogo Burger

$9.99

8 oz. Burger topped with melted provolone, coleslaw, fresh cut fries on italian bread. Served with homemade chips.

L-Soup & Salad Combo

$7.99

Our house salad and a cup of wedding soup or chili.

L-Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Served on a pretzel bun with homemade chips.

Kids Menu

KIDS Cheeseburger w/Fries

$5.99

KIDS Chicken Tenders (3) w/Fries

$5.99

Kids Corndog w/Fries

$5.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$5.99
Kids Macaroni & Cheese w/Fries

Kids Macaroni & Cheese w/Fries

$5.99

Kids Pizza w/Fries

$5.99

KIDS Spaghetti w/Fries

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10 South Broadway Ave, Scottdale, PA 15683

Directions

Gallery
Carson's Tavern image
Carson's Tavern image

Map
