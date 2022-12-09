Carson's Tavern
548 Reviews
$$
10 South Broadway Ave
Scottdale, PA 15683
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Basket of Chips
Fresh cut, seasoned potato chips. Served with our homemade ranch dressing.
(SM) Onion Rings Beer Battered
One of our most popular appetizers. Served with ranch dressing.
(LG) Onion Rings Beer Battered
One of our most popular appetizers. Served with ranch dressing.
Fried Pierogies (6)
"Old world" dough sacks of greatness filled with potatoes and cheese then fried. Topped with sauteed onions and sour cream.
Fried Provolone Wedges (7)
Seasoned and served with marinara sauce.
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Breaded pepper jack cheese cubes with our tangy spicy mustard.
Hot Poppers (7)
Jalapeno peppers blended with aged cheddar cheese and fried to a golden brown. Served with salsa.
Loaded Potato Skins (8)
Potato halves topped with cheddar cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Served with sour cream.
Muchos Nachos
Tri-color tortilla chips topped with seasoned taco meat, melted cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos. Served with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
Original Supreme Appetizer (5)
Fried provolone wedges, onion rings, boneless wings and tiny tacos. Served with ranch and marinara sauce.
Pickle Spears (6)
Batter dipped pub pickle spears served with ranch dressing.
Pretzel Pipes (5)
Savory soft pretzel sticks served with honey mustard.
Quesadilla (6)
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese, fresh shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Pump up your quesadilla with one of your favorites: Shredded Marinated Chicken or Grilled Shrimp.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Baked then garnished with chopped tomatoes, scallions and onion rings. Served with homemade tortilla chips.
Stuffed Banana Peppers (5)
Stuffed with mild sausage, topped with marinara and mozzarella.
Tiny Tacos (10)
Mini beef filled tacos with a crispy tortilla shell, deep fried to perfection and served with ranch dressing.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Choice of american, cheddar, swiss or provolone cheese with crispy bacon.
BYO Burger
Build your own burger. Your choice of american, cheddar, swiss, provolone or pepper jack cheese. Add premium toppings at an additional charge.
Carson's Super Burger
Grilled with tangy bar-b-que. Topped with sliced ham and melted cheddar cheese.
Farmhouse Burger
Topped with grilled ham, fried egg and cheddar cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza Burger
Topped with our homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese and grilled pepperoni.
Carson's Best
Carson's Best Capicola
Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.
Carson's Best Chicken
Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.
Carson's Best Corned Beef
Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.
Carson's Best Fish
Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.
Carson's Best Steak-Egg
Thick slices of Italian bread, meat or fish, fresh cut fries, homestyle coleslaw, tomatoes and provolone cheese.
Entrees
Beef Tips over Noodles
Tender beef tenderloin and portabella mushrooms in a peppered gravy, served over egg noodles with garlic toast.
Chicken Parmigiana
Two lightly fried parmesan breaded chicken breasts are smothered with marinara sauce and melted Italian cheeses. Served over fettuccine pasta.
Chili Garlic Salmon
8 oz Norwegian atlantic grilled salmon with our sweet chili garlic sauce. Served with broccoli and rice pilaf.
Crab Cakes
Two sweet maryland style crab cakes panseared and served with roasted red pepper may sauce. Includes one side.
English Pub Fish & Chips
Half pound of beer battered white fish, seasoned fried, coleslaw, tarter sauce and a lemon wedge.
English Style Cod
Atlantic cod with herb buttered breadcrumbs, baked to perfection. Simple and delicious! Includes one side.
Feta Mac & Cheese
A creamy béchamel sauce loaded with feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes and cavatappi pasta, topped with crispy bread crumbs and baked to perfection. Add Chicken/Shrimp
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta smothered in alfredo sauce. Your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.
Fish on a Dish
12 oz piece of our Codzilla served with a side of macaroni & cheese and coleslaw.
Homemade Lasagne
Classic dish - layers of meat and 3 cheeses cooked to perfection. Served with garlic toast.
Mrs. C Famous Meatloaf
Our secret recipe topped with homemade gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans.
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Stuffed with our homemade stuffing and topped with homemade gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and choice of vegetable.
Fries
(SM) Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
(LG) Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh Cut Fries
(SM) Sidewinder Fries
These seasoned curved fries are out of this world!
(LG) Sidewinder Fries
These seasoned curved fries are out of this world!
(SM) Scottdale Spuds
Fries topped with melted cheddar and provolone cheese and bacon. Served with ranch or sour cream.
(LG) Scottdale Spuds
Fries topped with melted cheddar and provolone cheese and bacon. Served with ranch or sour cream.
Hero's & Wrap's
American Chicken Wrap
Grilled or breaded chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Option to add buffalo sauce.
Half Codzilla
Famous 1/2 lb breaded cod fillet.
Codzilla
Famous 1 lb breaded cod fillet.
6" Baked Italian
Baked ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and italian dressing.
12" Baked Italian
Baked ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and italian dressing.
6" Brooklyn Hero
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, hot pepper jack cheese and hot pepper relish heated on a sub bun then topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
12" Brooklyn Hero
Capicola, salami, pepperoni, hot pepper jack cheese and hot pepper relish heated on a sub bun then topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
6" Deluxe Steak & Cheese Hero
Shaved ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushroom, peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
12" Deluxe Steak & Cheese Hero
Shaved ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp, provolone and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and roasted red pepper mayo.
6" Original Steak & Cheese Hero
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
12" Original Steak & Cheese Hero
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Gutbuster (Baby 1/2 lb)
Ham, turkey, salami, capicola, American and swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup, mayo and Italian dressing.
Gutbuster (Original 1 lb)
Ham, turkey, salami, capicola, American and swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, ketchup, mayo and Italian dressing.
Salads
Big Burgh Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese and fries.
Chef Salad
Sliced turkey, ham, swiss cheese, american cheese, fresh vegetables and eggs on a bed of garden fresh lettuce.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomatoes, sliced egg, bacon, baby corn and grilled chicken topped with guacamole.
Family "To Go Salad"
Tossed salad with tomatoes, sliced olives, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Signature Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, grilled salmon, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, tomatoes, cranberries, mandarin oranges, granny smith apples and honey roasted walnuts.
Specialty Sandwiches
American Chicken BLT
Grilled or breaded chicken breast with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded boneless chicken breast tossed with our tangy buffalo sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun spread with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing and topped with lettuce and tomato.
Carson's Original Club
Slow roasted turkey breast, carved black oak pit ham, bacon and swiss cheese served on sliced bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Fish Tacos
Panko breaded atlantic cod, sweet and sour slaw, pico de gallo, avocado, siracha cream.
Grilled Italian Sandwich
Grilled ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and Italian dressing.
Ragin' Cajun
Blackened chicken, topped with grilled banana peppers, fried onions and melted hot pepper cheese with a side of remoulade. Served on a warm bun.
Reuben
House made corned beef, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, and fresh kraut on marble rye toast.
Shrimp Tacos
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, lime sweet and spicy chile sauce served in a flour tortilla.
Steak-N-Bacon Melt
Shaved ribeye with crispy bacon, topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Wings & Tenders
Sides
Side Baked Potato
Side Coleslaw
Side Feta & Sun Dried Tomato Mac & Cheese
Side Fresh Cut Fries
Side Sidewinder Fries
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Homemade Chips
Side Mrs. C's Chili (Cup)
Side Mrs. C's Chili (Bowl)
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
Side Wedding Soup (Cup)
Side Wedding Soup (Bowl)
Side Vegetable Du Jour
Lunch Menu
L-American Chicken BLT
Grilled or breaded chicken breast with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served on a brioche bun. Served with homemade chips.
L-American Chicken Wrap
Grilled or breaded chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Option to add buffalo sauce. Served with homemade chips.
L-Any 6" Hoagie
Any 6" hoagie served with homemade chips.
L-Beef Tips Over Noodles
Tender beef tenderloin and portabella mushrooms in a peppered gravy, served over egg noodles with garlic toast. Choice of Chili, Wedding soup or house salad.
L-Buffalo Chicken Salad w/Garlic Toast
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, sliced black olives, fresh cut fries and cheddar cheese. Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce. Served with Garlic Toast
L-Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded with lettuce tomato and bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Served with homemade chips.
L-Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with grilled onions, banana peppers, green peppers and red peppers with melted pepper jack cheese and our special homemade red pepper mayo. Served with homemade chips.
L-Chef Salad w/Garlic Toast
Sliced turkey, ham, swiss cheese, american cheese, fresh vegetables and eggs on a bed of garden fresh lettuce. Served with Garlic Toast.
L-Chicken Tender Salad w/Garlic Toast
Chicken tender salad with garlic toast.
L-Deluxe Grilled Cheese
American Cheese, grilled ham and tomatoes. Served with homemade chips.
L-Feta Mac & Cheese
A creamy bechamel sauce loaded with feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes and cavatappi pasta, topped with crispy bread crumbs and baked to perfection. Choice of soup, chili or house salad.
L-Grilled Chicken Salad w/Garlic Toast
Grilled Chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese and fries. Served with Garlic Toast.
L-Grilled Steak Salad w/Garlic Toast
Steak, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese and fries. Served with Garlic Toast
L-Half Cod Zilla
Half Cod Zilla served with homemade chips.
L-Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich with mashed potatoes, soup or salad.
L-Pogo Burger
8 oz. Burger topped with melted provolone, coleslaw, fresh cut fries on italian bread. Served with homemade chips.
L-Soup & Salad Combo
Our house salad and a cup of wedding soup or chili.
L-Turkey Sandwich
Served on a pretzel bun with homemade chips.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10 South Broadway Ave, Scottdale, PA 15683