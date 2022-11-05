Carson's Ribs of Deerfield Deerfield
200 Waukegan Rd
Deerfield, IL 60015
$55 Special - Heat & Eat Family Feasts - Serves 2-4
Family Feast #1
2 Full Slabs BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 1 Pint Signature BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint Award-Winning Cole Slaw, & 1 Tray Famous Au Gratin Potatoes. Cold packed & ready to heat & eat in less than 20 minutes. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Family Feast #2
1 Full Slab BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 2 Half BBQ Chickens, 1 Pint Signature BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint Award-Winning Cole Slaw, & 1 Tray Famous Au Gratin Potatoes. Cold packed & ready to heat & eat in less than 20 minutes. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Starters
Famous Corn Bread
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
Tuscan Loaf
Freshly baked Tuscan Bread loaf with an irresistible light crisp outside and soft center inside.
Mediterranean Shrimp
4 Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp served Mediterranean style with virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper, chargrilled vegetables
Shrimp DeJonghe App
Carson’s Old School Classic Chicago 🍤 Shrimp De Jonghe recipe. 4 sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic, white wine, fluffy whipped bread crumbs
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!
Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp fresh Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade Caesar dressing.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Garbage Salad
Lettuce, chopped cucumber, tomato, scallions, artichoke, egg, hearts of palm, bacon. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Traditional Greek Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon, with heavenly blue cheese dressing. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Chicken Caesar
Chargrilled or blackened chicken breast atop Crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade caesar dressing.
Chicken Cobb
Chargrilled chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, red onion, egg, bleu cheese, bacon, avocado. All Carson’s legendary salad dressings are homemade from 70 year old family recipes.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade caesar dressing.
Sliced N.Y. Strip Salad
Charcrust, romaine, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Sandwiches
BBQ Beef
24 Hr Slow Smoked overnight Barbecued Beef Brisket served daily until we run out. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
BBQ Pork
24 Hr Slow Smoked on the bone overnight Barbecue Pork shoulder served daily until we run out. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Chargrilled Chicken Breast
Generous half-pound white meat chicken breast sandwich grilled to order. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle on the side. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.
Burger
Half-pound thick & juicy burger ground to our specifications & hand-formed in-house. All burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle on the side. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.
Salmon Sandwich
Fresh, never frozen salmon filet cut & trimmed in-house. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle on the side. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.
Ribs & Tips
BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue. *Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or veggie*
BBQ Baby Backs 1/2
Half Slab of Carson’s legendary Barbecued BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue. *Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.*
BBQ Rib Tips
Slow Smoke Barbecued chopped, spare rib ends. Rib tip meal includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
BBQ Rib Tips Bucket
Slow Smoke Barbecued chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choices and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
Chops
BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop
Bone-In Charcrusted BBQ smoked all natural thick cut Pork Chop. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Mediterranean Charcrusted Pork Chop
Bone-In Charcrusted all natural Mediterranean style thick cut pork chop with zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper served with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice potato or fresh vegetable.
Chicken
BBQ Chicken 1/2
1/2 chicken slow smoked with Carson’s famous signature barbecue sauce. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Roasted Greek Chicken 1/2
Superb Greek Roasted half chicken, all natural, zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable. A must try fan favorite of Carson’s loyal guests for years.
Combos
BBQ Marriage
Half slab and half chicken, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
BBQ Combo
Half slab and pork chop, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
BBQ In-Laws
Half Slab Baby Backs & tender, slow-smoked BBQ brisket. Includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
BBQ Cousins
1 Half BBQ Chicken and 1 BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Steaks
Filet Mignon 10oz
10 oz Filet Mignon *Charcrust Highly Recommended* Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
Black Angus NY Strip 16oz
16 oz Black Angus NY strip *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
Prime NY Strip 16oz
Prime 16 oz NY strip *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
Filet Kebab
Aged Filet Mignon & vegetables chargrilled on a skewer
Prime Rib Sandwich
Slow roasted overnight...served until we run out, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
NY Steak Sandwich
10 oz. USDA Certified Black Angus New York Strip prepared with our charcrust. Served on toasted French bread with caramelized onions. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw, and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Seafood
Oven-Roasted Salmon Dinner
Fresh, never frozen salmon filet cut & trimmed in-house. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.
Mediterranean Shrimp Dinner
5 Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp served Mediterranean style with virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, cracked pepper, chargrilled vegetables. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Shrimp DeJonghe Dinner
Carson's Old School Classic Chicago Shrimp DeJonghe recipe. 5 sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic, white wine, fluffy whipped bread crumbs. Includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
Desserts
Key Lime Pie
🤩 Our Homemade authentic recipe Key Lime Pie is such a perfect combination of sweet tangy deliciousness it just might bring back vacation memories!
Tiramisu
The word "tiramisu" derives from the Italian phrase "pick me up," and our homemade recipe is sure to do just that. Layers of decadent mascarpone, delicate ladyfingers soaked in rum and espresso, and a wonderful cocoa finish makes our version the best this side of the Mediterranean.
Triple Chocolate Walnut Brownie
Triple Chocolate Walnut Homemade Brownie is made for Chocolate Lovers with 3 different chocolates... Semi Sweet, Bitter Sweet and Milk chocolates. *this brownie has walnuts*
To Go Extras
Extra Potato/Veggies
BBQ Sauce Pint
Carson’s Legendary Secret Signature Barbecue Sauce is the delicious crown jewel 👑 of at home BBQ or the irresistible extra add on to your Carson’s take home meal. Everyone loves extra extra saucy sauce! 😋
Dressing Pint
All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Cole Slaw Pint
Carson’s homemade Cole Slaw. 😋 Famously acclaimed as “The Greatest Coleslaw I’ve Ever Had”
Chopped Liver Pint & Onions
1 pint of our famous secret recipe chopped liver with a side of diced white onions
Extra Cole Slaw
Carson’s homemade Cole Slaw. 😋 Famously acclaimed as “The Greatest Coleslaw I’ve Ever Had”
Extra BBQ Sauce
Extra Side of Carson’s Legendary Secret Signature Delicious Barbecue Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Carson’s Prime Steaks & America’s #1 Barbecue with Curbside CarryOut . Carson’s is THE “Take It To Go” Experts for over 40 years RIBS.com Since 1977, Carson’s is THE Chicago Original Essential Barbecue
200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015