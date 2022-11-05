Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Steakhouses
American

Carson's Ribs of Deerfield Deerfield

review star

No reviews yet

200 Waukegan Rd

Deerfield, IL 60015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab
Extra Potato/Veggies
BBQ Chicken 1/2

$55 Special - Heat & Eat Family Feasts - Serves 2-4

Family Feast #1

Family Feast #1

$59.00

2 Full Slabs BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 1 Pint Signature BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint Award-Winning Cole Slaw, & 1 Tray Famous Au Gratin Potatoes. Cold packed & ready to heat & eat in less than 20 minutes. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Family Feast #2

Family Feast #2

$59.00

1 Full Slab BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 2 Half BBQ Chickens, 1 Pint Signature BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint Award-Winning Cole Slaw, & 1 Tray Famous Au Gratin Potatoes. Cold packed & ready to heat & eat in less than 20 minutes. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Starters

Famous Corn Bread

Famous Corn Bread

$6.00

Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!

Tuscan Loaf

Tuscan Loaf

$6.00

Freshly baked Tuscan Bread loaf with an irresistible light crisp outside and soft center inside.

Mediterranean Shrimp

Mediterranean Shrimp

$17.00

4 Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp served Mediterranean style with virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper, chargrilled vegetables

Shrimp DeJonghe App

Shrimp DeJonghe App

$17.00

Carson’s Old School Classic Chicago 🍤 Shrimp De Jonghe recipe. 4 sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic, white wine, fluffy whipped bread crumbs

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$24.00

Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!

Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings

Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings

$14.00

8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper

Salads

All of Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from 70 year old family recipes.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp fresh Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade Caesar dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.

Garbage Salad

Garbage Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, chopped cucumber, tomato, scallions, artichoke, egg, hearts of palm, bacon. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.

Traditional Greek Salad

Traditional Greek Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon, with heavenly blue cheese dressing. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$19.00

Chargrilled or blackened chicken breast atop Crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade caesar dressing.

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$20.00

Chargrilled chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, red onion, egg, bleu cheese, bacon, avocado. All Carson’s legendary salad dressings are homemade from 70 year old family recipes.

Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$24.00

Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. Served with homemade caesar dressing.

Sliced N.Y. Strip Salad

Sliced N.Y. Strip Salad

$24.00

Charcrust, romaine, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$17.00

24 Hr Slow Smoked overnight Barbecued Beef Brisket served daily until we run out. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$17.00

24 Hr Slow Smoked on the bone overnight Barbecue Pork shoulder served daily until we run out. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

Chargrilled Chicken Breast

Chargrilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

Generous half-pound white meat chicken breast sandwich grilled to order. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle on the side. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.

Burger

Burger

$17.00

Half-pound thick & juicy burger ground to our specifications & hand-formed in-house. All burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle on the side. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$24.00

Fresh, never frozen salmon filet cut & trimmed in-house. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle on the side. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.

Ribs & Tips

BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab

BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab

$34.00

Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue. *Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or veggie*

BBQ Baby Backs 1/2

BBQ Baby Backs 1/2

$23.00

Half Slab of Carson’s legendary Barbecued BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue. *Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.*

BBQ Rib Tips

BBQ Rib Tips

$23.00

Slow Smoke Barbecued chopped, spare rib ends. Rib tip meal includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.

BBQ Rib Tips Bucket

BBQ Rib Tips Bucket

$32.00

Slow Smoke Barbecued chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choices and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)

Chops

BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop

BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop

$28.00

Bone-In Charcrusted BBQ smoked all natural thick cut Pork Chop. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

Mediterranean Charcrusted Pork Chop

Mediterranean Charcrusted Pork Chop

$28.00

Bone-In Charcrusted all natural Mediterranean style thick cut pork chop with zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper served with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice potato or fresh vegetable.

Chicken

BBQ Chicken 1/2

BBQ Chicken 1/2

$22.00

1/2 chicken slow smoked with Carson’s famous signature barbecue sauce. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

Roasted Greek Chicken 1/2

Roasted Greek Chicken 1/2

$23.00

Superb Greek Roasted half chicken, all natural, zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable. A must try fan favorite of Carson’s loyal guests for years.

Combos

BBQ Marriage

BBQ Marriage

$34.00

Half slab and half chicken, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$38.00

Half slab and pork chop, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

BBQ In-Laws

BBQ In-Laws

$34.00

Half Slab Baby Backs & tender, slow-smoked BBQ brisket. Includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable

BBQ Cousins

BBQ Cousins

$38.00

1 Half BBQ Chicken and 1 BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

Steaks

includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Filet Mignon 10oz

Filet Mignon 10oz

$49.00

10 oz Filet Mignon *Charcrust Highly Recommended* Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.

Black Angus NY Strip 16oz

Black Angus NY Strip 16oz

$45.00

16 oz Black Angus NY strip *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.

Prime NY Strip 16oz

Prime NY Strip 16oz

$55.00

Prime 16 oz NY strip *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.

Filet Kebab

Filet Kebab

$35.00

Aged Filet Mignon & vegetables chargrilled on a skewer

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$25.00

Slow roasted overnight...served until we run out, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.

NY Steak Sandwich

NY Steak Sandwich

$25.00

10 oz. USDA Certified Black Angus New York Strip prepared with our charcrust. Served on toasted French bread with caramelized onions. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw, and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

Seafood

Oven-Roasted Salmon Dinner

Oven-Roasted Salmon Dinner

$31.00

Fresh, never frozen salmon filet cut & trimmed in-house. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.

Mediterranean Shrimp Dinner

Mediterranean Shrimp Dinner

$29.00

5 Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp served Mediterranean style with virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, cracked pepper, chargrilled vegetables. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

Shrimp DeJonghe Dinner

Shrimp DeJonghe Dinner

$29.00

Carson's Old School Classic Chicago Shrimp DeJonghe recipe. 5 sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic, white wine, fluffy whipped bread crumbs. Includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

🤩 Our Homemade authentic recipe Key Lime Pie is such a perfect combination of sweet tangy deliciousness it just might bring back vacation memories!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

The word "tiramisu" derives from the Italian phrase "pick me up," and our homemade recipe is sure to do just that. Layers of decadent mascarpone, delicate ladyfingers soaked in rum and espresso, and a wonderful cocoa finish makes our version the best this side of the Mediterranean.

Triple Chocolate Walnut Brownie

Triple Chocolate Walnut Brownie

$5.00

Triple Chocolate Walnut Homemade Brownie is made for Chocolate Lovers with 3 different chocolates... Semi Sweet, Bitter Sweet and Milk chocolates. *this brownie has walnuts*

To Go Extras

Extra Potato/Veggies

Extra Potato/Veggies

$6.00
BBQ Sauce Pint

BBQ Sauce Pint

$7.00

Carson’s Legendary Secret Signature Barbecue Sauce is the delicious crown jewel 👑 of at home BBQ or the irresistible extra add on to your Carson’s take home meal. Everyone loves extra extra saucy sauce! 😋

Dressing Pint

Dressing Pint

$8.00

All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.

Cole Slaw Pint

Cole Slaw Pint

$7.00

Carson’s homemade Cole Slaw. 😋 Famously acclaimed as “The Greatest Coleslaw I’ve Ever Had”

Chopped Liver Pint & Onions

Chopped Liver Pint & Onions

$13.00

1 pint of our famous secret recipe chopped liver with a side of diced white onions

Extra Cole Slaw

Extra Cole Slaw

$4.00

Carson’s homemade Cole Slaw. 😋 Famously acclaimed as “The Greatest Coleslaw I’ve Ever Had”

Extra BBQ Sauce

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Extra Side of Carson’s Legendary Secret Signature Delicious Barbecue Sauce

Can Soda

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Would you like Napkins and Plasticware

Napkins

Plasticware

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Carson’s Prime Steaks & America’s #1 Barbecue with Curbside CarryOut . Carson’s is THE “Take It To Go” Experts for over 40 years RIBS.com Since 1977, Carson’s is THE Chicago Original Essential Barbecue

200 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015

