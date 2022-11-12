- Home
- /
- Milwaukee
- /
- Bronzeville
- /
- American
- /
- Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee
Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee Milwaukee
1,736 Reviews
$$$
301 W Juneau
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Curb Side Service?
$59 Special - Heat & Eat Family Feasts - Serves 2-4
Family Feast #1
2 Full Slabs BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 1 Pint Signature BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint Award-Winning Cole Slaw, & 1 Tray Famous Au Gratin Potatoes. Cold packed & ready to heat & eat in less than 20 minutes. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
Family Feast #2
1 Full Slab BBQ Baby Back Ribs, 2 Half BBQ Chickens, 1 Pint Signature BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint Award-Winning Cole Slaw, & 1 Tray Famous Au Gratin Potatoes. Cold packed & ready to heat & eat in less than 20 minutes. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
STARTERS
Famous Corn Bread
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
Tuscan Loaf
Freshly baked Tuscan Bread loaf with an irresistible light crisp outside and soft center inside.
Mediterranean Shrimp
4 Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp served Mediterranean style with virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, cracked pepper, chargrilled vegetables
Shrimp DeJonghe
Carson’s Old School Classic Chicago 🍤 Shrimp De Jonghe recipe. 4 sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic, white wine, fluffy whipped bread crumbs
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!
Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Crisp fresh Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg wedge, tomato, red onion, bacon, heavenly Blue cheese dressing. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Garbage Salad
Lettuce, chopped cucumber, tomato, scallions, artichoke, egg, hearts of palm, bacon. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Chicken Cobb
Chargrilled chicken breast, cucumber, tomato, red onion, egg, bleu cheese, bacon. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Chicken Caesar
Chargrilled or blackened chicken breast, atop crisp Romaine, aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Sliced N.Y. Strip Salad
Charcrust, romaine, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
SANDWICHES
BBQ Beef
24 Hr Slow Smoked overnight Barbecued Beef Brisket served daily until we run out. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
BBQ Pork
24 Hr Slow Smoked on the bone overnight Barbecue Pork shoulder served daily until we run out. Sandwich includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Chargrilled Chicken Breast
includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Burger
Thick & Juicy Custom Ground Burger 🍔 includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Salmon
Fresh salmon fillet sandwich includes Carson’s award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
AMERICA'S #1 BBQ
BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue. *Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
BBQ Baby Backs 1/2
Half Slab of Carson’s legendary Barbecued BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue. *Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
BBQ Chicken 1/2
1/2 chicken slow smoked with Carson’s famous signature barbecue sauce. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop
Bone-In Charcrusted BBQ smoked all natural thick cut Pork Chop. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
BBQ Marriage
half slab and half chicken, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
BBQ Combo
half slab and pork chop, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
BBQ Rib Tips
Slow Smoke Barbecued chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tips meal includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
BBQ Rib Tips Bucket
Slow Smoke Barbecued chopped, spare rib ends. Rib Tip Bucket includes 2 potato choice and extra Carson’s Signature BBQ Sauce (serves 2-3)
BBQ In-Laws
Half Slab Baby Backs & tender, slow-smoked BBQ brisket. Includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
BBQ Cousins
1 Half BBQ Chicken and 1 BBQ Charcrusted Pork Chop. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh vegetable.
STEAKS
Filet Mignon 10oz
10 oz Filet Mignon *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Black Angus NY Strip 16oz
16 oz Black Angus NY strip *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Prime NY Strip 16oz
Prime 16 oz NY strip *Charcrust Highly Recommended* steak dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
Filet Kebab
Chargrilled aged Filet Mignon & vegetables served on a skewer
Prime Rib Sandwich
slow roasted overnight...served until we run out, includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable
NY Steak Sandwich
10 oz. USDA Certified Black Angus New York Strip prepared medium* with our charcrust. Served on a toasted French bread with caramelized onions. *Please note this cut of steak can only be prepared medium (highly recommended) or well done. No exceptions.
DELICIOUS FAVORITES
Roasted Greek Chicken 1/2
Superb Greek Roasted half chicken, all natural, zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable. A must try fan favorite of Carson’s loyal guests for years.
Mediterranean Charcrusted Pork Chop
Bone-In Charcrusted all natural Mediterranean style thick cut pork chop with zesty lemon, garlic, oil, herbs, cracked pepper served with roasted red and yellow pepper garnish. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable.
SEAFOOD
Oven-Roasted Salmon Dinner
Fresh, never frozen salmon filet cut & trimmed in-house. Includes Award-Winning Cole Slaw & choice of side.
Mediterranean Shrimp Dinner
5 Chargrilled Jumbo Shrimp served Mediterranean style with virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, cracked pepper, chargrilled vegetables. Dinner includes award winning Cole Slaw plus potato or vegetable.
Shrimp DeJonghe Dinner
Carson's Old School Classic Chicago Shrimp DeJonghe recipe. 5 sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic, white wine, fluffy whipped bread crumbs.
DESSERTS
Key Lime Pie
🤩 Our Homemade authentic recipe Key Lime Pie is such a perfect combination of sweet tangy deliciousness it just might bring back vacation memories!
Tiramisu
The word "tiramisu" derives from the Italian phrase "pick me up," and our homemade recipe is sure to do just that. Layers of decadent mascarpone, delicate ladyfingers soaked in rum and espresso, and a wonderful cocoa finish makes our version the best this side of the Mediterranean.
Triple Chocolate Walnut Brownie
Triple Chocolate Walnut Homemade Brownie is made for Chocolate Lovers with 3 different chocolates... Semi Sweet, Bitter Sweet and Milk chocolates. *this brownie has walnuts*
EXTRAS
Extra Potato/Veggies
Pint Signature BBQ Sauce
Carson's Legendary Secret Signature Barbecue Sauce is the delicious crown jewel of at home BBQ or the irresistible extra add on to your Carson's take home meal. Everyone loves extra extra saucy sauce!
Pint Award Winning Cole Slaw
Carson’s homemade Cole Slaw. 😋 Famously acclaimed as “The Greatest Coleslaw I’ve Ever Had”
Dressing Pint
All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Extra Cole Slaw
Carson’s homemade Cole Slaw. 😋 Famously acclaimed as “The Greatest Coleslaw I’ve Ever Had”
Extra BBQ Sauce
Extra Side of Carson’s Legendary Secret Signature Delicious Barbecue Sauce
Extra Dressing
All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Would you like Napkins and Plasticware
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Carson’s Prime Steaks & America’s #1 Barbecue with Curbside CarryOut and Delivery. Carson’s is THE “Take It To Go” Experts for over 40 years RIBS.com Since 1977, Carson’s is THE Chicago Original Essential Barbecue
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee, WI 53203