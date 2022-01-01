Restaurant info

Carson’s Brewery is Southern Indiana’s premier microbrewery. We operate in a 10,000 square foot facility with a 20-barrel batch brewing system and 7 fermenters, where we brew our Award Winning Craft Beers! ​The core beers, along with other seasonal and barrel aged craft beers, are currently available in your favorite bars, restaurants, package stores, and of course in our Tap Room. Delivery and Online Ordering Available till March 31st!

Website