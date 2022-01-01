Carson's Brewery imageView gallery

Carson's Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

2404 Lynch Rd.

Evansville, IN 47711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BEER COCKTAILS

Apple Beermosa 16oz

$7.50

Cranberry Beermosa 16oz

$7.50

Bloody Battle Mary

$7.00

Stable Of Cows

$5.50

Beer Slushie

$8.00

Cider Slushie

$9.00

WINE COCKTAILS

Sangria

$7.50

Merry Berry Jolly Juice

$6.50

OTHER COCKTAILS

Saki Bomb

$7.00

Tequila

$7.00

Jell O Shots

$1.50

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Saki Shot

$2.00

Tequila Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cinco De Mayo Shot

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Carson’s Brewery is Southern Indiana’s premier microbrewery. We operate in a 10,000 square foot facility with a 20-barrel batch brewing system and 7 fermenters, where we brew our Award Winning Craft Beers! ​The core beers, along with other seasonal and barrel aged craft beers, are currently available in your favorite bars, restaurants, package stores, and of course in our Tap Room. Delivery and Online Ordering Available till March 31st!

Website

Location

2404 Lynch Rd., Evansville, IN 47711

Directions

Gallery
Carson's Brewery image
Carson's Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi
orange starNo Reviews
3000 North Green River Road Ste 7 Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
The Barrel House - 1700 Morgan Center Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Morgan Center Drive Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
Zuki Japanese Restaurant
orange star3.7 • 199
1448 N Green River Rd Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
Thai Papaya Cuisine - 1434 Tutor Ln
orange starNo Reviews
1434 Tutor Ln Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
Dontae's Highland Pizza Parlor
orange star4.6 • 354
6669 Kratzville Rd Evansville, IN 47710
View restaurantnext
Wolf's BBQ - 6600 N. 1st Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6600 N First Ave Evansville, IN 47710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Evansville

Parlor Doughnuts - Green River Rd
orange star4.8 • 992
303 N Green River Rd Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
COMFORT by the Cross Eyed Cricket
orange star4.0 • 815
230 Main St Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
Chaser's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 789
2131 w franklin st Evansville, IN 47708
View restaurantnext
Hilltop Inn
orange star4.1 • 732
1100 Harmony Way Evansville, IN 47720
View restaurantnext
Bokeh Lounge - Bokeh Lounge
orange star4.4 • 609
1007 Parrett St Evansville, IN 47713
View restaurantnext
Fool Moon Grill and Bar
orange star4.4 • 518
5625 Pearl Dr Suite G Evansville, IN 47712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evansville
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston