Carson's Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Carson’s Brewery is Southern Indiana’s premier microbrewery. We operate in a 10,000 square foot facility with a 20-barrel batch brewing system and 7 fermenters, where we brew our Award Winning Craft Beers! The core beers, along with other seasonal and barrel aged craft beers, are currently available in your favorite bars, restaurants, package stores, and of course in our Tap Room. Delivery and Online Ordering Available till March 31st!
Location
2404 Lynch Rd., Evansville, IN 47711
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi
No Reviews
3000 North Green River Road Ste 7 Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurant
The Barrel House - 1700 Morgan Center Drive
No Reviews
1700 Morgan Center Drive Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurant