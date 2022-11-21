Cart-Driver Highlands
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cart-Driver's second location is at the corner of 30th and Wyandot in Denver's historic Highlands neighborhood. Here our crew continues our tradition of serving up artisanal, wood fired pizzas, East and West coast oysters, a rotating array of food-friendly wines, seasonal market plates, lower-alcohol spritzes, local brews and cocktails.
2239 West 30th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
