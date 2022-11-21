Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cart-Driver Highlands

review star

No reviews yet

2239 West 30th Avenue

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottled Wine To-Go

BTL Vallevo Montepulciano 2021

$25.00

BTL Ercole Barbera del Monferrato (1 Litre) 2021

$25.00

light-ish body, bright acidity, good minerality; this red wine is extremely versatile, a great all-around food wine

BTL Lini 910 'Labrusco' - Lambrucso Rosso

$25.00

zingy acidity, bright fruit and berries, perfect minerality, dry finish; pair this sparkling red with some oysters, the clam or Hawaiian Pizza

BTL Aupa Pipeño 2020 - Pais and Carignan

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Clos Roussely 'Canaille' 2020 - Gamay

$32.00

BTL Mueller-Ruprecht Rot "R" 2020 - Lemberger

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Luberri Seis Rioja - Tempranillo

$32.00Out of stock

BTL San Felice Chianti Classico 2020 - Sangiovese

$34.00

BTL Broc Cellars' Love Red' - Carignan Blend

$34.00Out of stock

medium bodied, dark berries, hint of spice and earthiness, vibrant acidity; pair this red wine with charcuterie or white pizza

BTL La Formica Valpolicella 2019

$40.00

BTL Domaine Blanc Plum GR-36 Rouge 2019 - Merlot, Syrah

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Enrico Serafino 'Picotener' 2019 - Langhe Nebbiolo

$40.00

BTL Broc Cellars 'Amore' Blend 2021

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Broc Cellars 'Koukou' 2021 - Cabernet Franc

$54.00

BTL Chateau du Cayrou Cahors 2015 - Malbec

$35.00

BTL Borell-Diehl Müller Thurgau 2021

$25.00

BTL Domaine de Castelnau 'L'etang' 2020 - Picpoul de Pinet

$28.00

BTL Nasiakos Moschofilero 2021

$30.00

BTL Fleur De Chardon Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Brand 'Electric Chardonnay Acid Test' - Chardonnay and Riesling

$30.00

BTL Redentore Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$32.00

BTL Domaine L & R Kox 2020 - Riesling

$35.00

BTL Partida Creus XL - Xarel-lo

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Craven Chenin Blanc 2019

$50.00

BTL Vin de France Cherche Midi 2021 - Provence Blend

$25.00

BTL Seehof Pinot Noir Rose 2021

$30.00

BTL Val De Mer Brut Sparkling Rose - Pinot Noir

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Italo Pietrantonj Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo - Montepulciano

$35.00

BTL Ameztoi 'Rubentis' Txakoli Rose 2021 - Hondarrabi Zuri

$38.00

BTL Domaine Blanc Plume GR-36 Rose 2020 - Merlot, Syrah, Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Lini 910 'Labrusco' - Lambrucso Rosso

$25.00

zingy acidity, bright fruit and berries, perfect minerality, dry finish; pair this sparkling red with some oysters, the clam or Hawaiian Pizza

BTL Wavy 'California Wine Cooler' 2020 - Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Val De Mer Brut Sparkling Rose - Pinot Noir

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Val De Mer Brut Non Dose - Chardonnay

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Landron Chartier 'Naturlich' 2021 - Semillon, Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Ayunta Metodo Ancestrale Rosé - Nerollo Mescarale

$35.00

BTL Lunaria Ancestrale Pét Nat - Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BTL Tenuta Foresto 'La Comedie' - Sparling Barbera

$48.00

BTL Weninger 'Rózsa Petsovits' Dark Rosé 2021 - Syrah, Zweigelt, Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Bonny Doon 'La Cigare' 2021 - Grenache Blanc, Muscat (Orange)

$30.00

BTL Gulp Hablo Orange 2021 - Sauvignon Blanc, Verdejo

$34.00

BTL Love & Squalor 'A Frayed Knot' (Skin Contact) 2021 - Gewürztraminer

$40.00

Canned Beer

Montucky Cold Snack Lager - 12oz

Montucky Cold Snack Lager - 12oz

$3.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pilsner - 12 oz.

$4.00

Ratio King of Carrot Flowers Saison - 12 oz.

$4.00

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler - 16 oz.

$5.00

Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

TRVE Cosmic Crypt Farmhouse Pale Ale - 16 oz.

$6.00Out of stock

TRVE Scorn - West Coast Pale Ale

$6.00

TRVE Tunnel Of Trees IPA - 16 oz.

$6.00Out of stock

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale - 16 oz.

$6.00

Half Acre Bodem IPA - 16 oz.

$6.00

Cocktails

Cocktails available in 10 oz. (2.5-3 servings) or 32 oz. (8-10 servings)
Negroni

Negroni

Family Jones gin, campari, red vermouth vermouth

Honey Bee Collins

Honey Bee Collins

Infused vodka, honey, lemon, soda

Mezcal Old Fashioned

Mezcal Old Fashioned

Banhez joven mezcal, chocolate bitters, peach bitters, orange

White Manhattan

deadwood rye, rojo vermouth, Villa Zarri nocino, black walnut bitters

Charred Jalapeño Marg

Charred jalapeño infused tequila, lime, combier

Whiskey Luna

bourbon, Don Ciccio Luna Apertivo, lemon,

Non-Alcoholic

Cola

$3.00

Rocky Mountain Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Rocky Mountain Root Beer

$3.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Powell & Mahoney's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cart-Driver's second location is at the corner of 30th and Wyandot in Denver's historic Highlands neighborhood. Here our crew continues our tradition of serving up artisanal, wood fired pizzas, East and West coast oysters, a rotating array of food-friendly wines, seasonal market plates, lower-alcohol spritzes, local brews and cocktails.

Website

Location

2239 West 30th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Cart Driver image
Cart Driver image
Cart Driver image

Similar restaurants in your area

Denver Poke Company
orange star4.5 • 150
1550 Platte St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
The Bindery
orange star4.3 • 1,070
1817 Central Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Knockabout Burgers
orange star5.0 • 1
3200 N. Pecos Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
JBK Lohi Catering - JBK Lohi Catering
orange starNo Reviews
2364 15th Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
SUSHI RONIN
orange star4.4 • 830
2930 Umatilla St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Brider
orange starNo Reviews
1644 Platte St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston