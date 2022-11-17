French
Bakeries
Carte Blanche Bakery
39 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Carefully crafted baked goods from Dallas, TX. Please be aware pre-orders must hit a minimum of $25 to process. Counter service available Thursday- Sunday 7am- 12 pm
Location
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Simply Fondue Dallas - 2108 Greenville Ave
4.5 • 2,041
2108 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant