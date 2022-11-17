Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bakeries

Carte Blanche Bakery

39 Reviews

$$$$

2114 Greenville Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Croissant
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
"The Pumpkin Kouign" - Amann

Specialty

Mushroom and Cheddar Quiche

$6.00

Maitake mushroon, white cheddar, herbs

Cinnamon roll

Cinnamon roll

$6.00
Chorizo Pocket

Chorizo Pocket

$8.00

House made chorizo sausage, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onion, oaxaca cheese, sage

Croque Monsieur Bostock

Croque Monsieur Bostock

$6.75

croissant loaf twice baked with Bechamel sauce, ham, swiss cheese and green onion.

Apple Pie Hand Pie

Apple Pie Hand Pie

$6.00
Maple Roasted Fig Tart

Maple Roasted Fig Tart

$6.50

Vanilla sable, almond frangipane, maple roasted figs.

Mushroom and Cheese Herbed Quiche 9" (48 HOUR NOTICE)

$45.00

Quiche Lorraine- A.K.A. Ham and Cheese 9" (48 HOUR NOTICE)

$45.00

Danish

Cream cheese filling, apricot glaze
Red Wine Poached Pear Danish

Red Wine Poached Pear Danish

$5.50

Bartlett pears are poached in a red wine syrup with orange, cinnamon and clove. Sitting atop a cheese filling and butter layered danish dough.

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.50

Croissant

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Twice-baked butter croissant soaked in a sweet syrup and filled with our house made almond cream.

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Classic labor of love. Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy inside and packed with our 84% European style butter.

Chocolate Almond

Chocolate Almond

$5.00

Twice baked butter croissant, almond frangipane, toasted almonds, valrhona chocolate

"The Pumpkin Kouign" - Amann

"The Pumpkin Kouign" - Amann

$5.75
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.75

Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy center filled with Valrhona dark chocolate.

Goat Cheese and Tomatillo Pinwheel

Goat Cheese and Tomatillo Pinwheel

$6.00

Goat cheese filling, fresh tomatillo all baked with our twisted croissant dough, brushed with jalapeño chimichurri.

Doughnut

Powdered Doughnut Holes

$4.25

high egg and butter content gives it a rich and tender crumb.

Vanilla Brioche

Vanilla Brioche

$3.25

high egg and butter content gives it a rich and tender crumb.

CB Chocolate Brioche Doughnut

CB Chocolate Brioche Doughnut

$3.50

high egg and butter content gives it a rich and tender crumb.

Sweet Potato Brioche Doughnut

Sweet Potato Brioche Doughnut

$3.75

Sweet Potato doughnut tossed in cinnamon sugar and finished with house made vanilla sticky caramel.

Vanilla Bean Cruller

Vanilla Bean Cruller

$3.75

Finished with a vanilla bean glaze. A authentic cruller is is made with a choux pastry which only contains butter, water, eggs and flour.

(GF) Butterscotch Cruller

(GF) Butterscotch Cruller

$4.50
Toffee Crunch Cruller

Toffee Crunch Cruller

$4.25

Finished with a vanilla glaze and toffee crunch. A authentic cruller is is made with a choux pastry which only contains butter, water, eggs and flour.

Sweet p doughnut holes

$5.00

Cookies and Bars

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$5.00

Crunchy edges, soft interior. Prepared with our house made pumpkin puree and fall spices rolled in a cinnamon sugar.

Scone

Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Scone

$4.50

Sweet, soft and crunchy biscuit. Made with house made pumpkin puree, cream cheese icing, candied pepita.

Sweet Loaves

Pecan Coffee Cake

Pecan Coffee Cake

$4.50

Muffin

What we like to call our muffins is a classic done right. Fresh blueberry, heavy on the muffin top with a moist center.
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Gluten-Free

Gluten-Free Butterscotch Cruller

Gluten-Free Butterscotch Cruller

$4.50

Thanksgiving Pre-orders 48 HOURS NOTICE

Classic Double Crust Apple Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

Classic Double Crust Apple Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

$45.00Out of stock

9" Double butter crust Granny smith apple pie spiced with cinnamon and vanilla.

Spiced Pumpkin Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

Spiced Pumpkin Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

$45.00Out of stock

House made pumpkin puree, fall spices and butter crust.

Whiskey Pecan Pie 48 HOURS NOTICE

$45.00
Chocolate Cornmeal and Passionfruit pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

Chocolate Cornmeal and Passionfruit pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

$52.00

Chocolate cornmeal pie, butter crust finished with passionfruit ganache.

Rosemary rolls (1 Dozen) 48 HOUR NOTICE

Rosemary rolls (1 Dozen) 48 HOUR NOTICE

$13.00Out of stock

Butter rolls, 10% Rye, rosemary, finished with a brush of olive oil and sea salt. 1 Dozen.

Honey Butter Rolls 48 HOUR NOTICE

$13.00Out of stock

Butter rolls, 10% rye, finished with a brush of butter and sea salt. 1 Dozen

1 Quart of Vanilla Whipped Cream

$7.00

1 Quart of Pumpkin Spiced Whipped Cream

$8.00
Glute-Free Spiced Pumpkin Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

Glute-Free Spiced Pumpkin Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

$50.00Out of stock
Gluten-Free Chocolate Passionfruit Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

Gluten-Free Chocolate Passionfruit Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

$60.00

Gluten-free Classic Double Crust Apple Pie 48 HOUR NOTICE

$55.00Out of stock

Gluten-free Whiskey Pecan Pie

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Carefully crafted baked goods from Dallas, TX. Please be aware pre-orders must hit a minimum of $25 to process. Counter service available Thursday- Sunday 7am- 12 pm

Location

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
Carte Blanche image
Banner pic
Carte Blanche image
Carte Blanche image

Map
