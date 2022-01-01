Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
French

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

646 Reviews

$$

339 N. Cleveland St

Oceanside, CA 92054

Popular Items

Grilled Bread
Duck Mole Tacos
23 Layer Crepe Cake

Specialty Cocktails

Mais Cocktail

$14.00Out of stock

Margarita Oh La La

$15.00

Coahuila Fortress

$14.00

Corn Maze Ritual

$14.00

El Capitan Cliff Booth

$14.00

Escape Eagle Pass

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Jets To Belize

$14.00Out of stock

Los Olivos Junction

$14.00

Nuevo Amorcito

$13.00

Palm Desert Chateau

$12.00Out of stock

Pier View & N Cleveland

$14.00

Spades Face Up

$14.00

Spirit Santiago Peak

$14.00

Tales of Culiacan

$14.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Beer

Bohemian White Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Tierra Madre Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Magical &delicious Pale Ale

$8.00Out of stock

River Amber

$8.00

La Lupulosa IPA

$8.00

Harland Hazy IPA

$8.00

Societe Light Beer

$8.00Out of stock

Strange Beast watermelon

$8.00

Madre Seltzer

$8.00Out of stock

Cider

$8.00

Hamms

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Hoplark0.0

$6.00

Wine

Cava, Poema Glass

$9.00

Tattinger Brut, Bottle

$80.00

Cava, Poeme Bottle

$36.00

Poema Toast

$4.00

Stellina di Notte processco

$6.00Out of stock

Calvet Brut

$10.00+

House Lulumi Chardonnay

$11.00+

Albarino El Terrano

$12.00+

Casa Do Valle Vinho Verde

$10.00+Out of stock

Celeste Verdejo

$9.00+Out of stock

Chardonnay Raeburn

$12.00+

La Freynelle White Bordeaux

$11.00+Out of stock

Joel Gott Sauv. Blanc

$11.00+

Riesling A to Z Wineworks

$11.00+

Rose Charles & Charles

$10.00+

Thomas Labille Chablis

$13.00+

Vinas De La Erre Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Albarino El Terrano Bottle

$42.00

Lulumi Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Chardonnay Raeburn

$42.00

Riesling A to Z

$40.00Out of stock

Casa Do Valle Vinho Verde

$30.00Out of stock

Rose Charles & Charles

$40.00

Sauv Blanc Joel Gott

$42.00

Celeste Verdejo Bottle

$29.00Out of stock

La Freynelle Bottle

$33.00Out of stock

Thomas Labille Chablis

$48.00Out of stock

Vinas De La Erre, Rose Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

House Red Glass

$10.00+

Blend Locations

$12.00+

Adaras Aldea

$10.00+

Cabernet Noble Tree

$13.00+Out of stock

Paxton GSM

$12.00+

Merlot Rutherford Ranch

$12.00+

Pinot Noir Wilamette Valley

$14.00+

La Montesa Rioja

$13.00+

Susan Balbo Melbec

$12.00+Out of stock

Vinsur Reflejo Red Blend

$13.00+Out of stock

Vinsur Reflejo blend

$12.00+Out of stock

Others grenache

$15.00+

La Montesa Rioja

$46.00

Pinot Noir Wilamette Valley

$50.00Out of stock

Adaras Aldea

$40.00

Merlot Rutherford Ranch

$42.00

Paxton GSM Btl

$42.00

Cabernet Noble Tree

$46.00Out of stock

Tooth & Nail Tempranillo

$15.00

Shatter Grenache

$41.00

Locations CA

$41.00

Susan Balbo Melbec

$41.00Out of stock

Others grenacha Bottle

$54.00

Vinsur Reflejo Red Blend

$35.00Out of stock

Cafe & Digestifs

Americano

$4.00Out of stock

Averna

$7.00

Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Cointreau Noir

$7.00

Croft Port

$7.00

Cynar

$7.00

Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Green Chartreuse

$9.00

Latte

$6.50Out of stock

Tu Sabes

$9.00Out of stock

Trentadue Choc Port

$8.00

Liquor

Henry Mckenna (1st)

$10.00

Starward Two fold

$7.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$8.00

Abasolo

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00Out of stock

Starward

$10.00

Blantons Bourbon

$18.00Out of stock

W. L. Weller Special Resv.

$20.00

Old Forester Rye 100 (1st)

$9.00

Sagamore Rye

$9.00

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00Out of stock

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00Out of stock

Hartley VSOP

Out of stock

Crown Royal

$10.00Out of stock

Brokers (1st)

$8.00

Barr Hill

$9.00

Las Californias

$10.00

Fords Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Mirabeau Rose

$10.00

Uncle Val's

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$8.50

Becherovka

$8.00

Campari

$8.50

Chareau

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$10.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Cointreau Noir

$8.00

Licor 43

$10.50

Cynar

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Select Aperitivo

$10.00

Denizen Rum (1st)

$10.00

Copalli White

$7.50

Di Plomatico Rum

$8.00

Plantation OFTD

$9.00

Humbolt Spiced Rum

$10.00

Abuelo Anejo

$7.00

Abuelo 12 year

$10.00

Gustoso Rum

$15.00

Jameson 1st

$8.50

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Limavady

$15.00

Lustau Fino

$7.00

Lustau Manzanilla

$7.00

Lustau Amontillado

$7.00

Lustau Oloroso

$9.00

Lustau Pedro Ximenez

$10.00

El Jimador Blanco (1st)

$8.00

Mijenta Blanco

$12.00

Arette Blanco

$9.00

Abre Ojos Blanco

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

Herradura Silver

$14.00

G4 Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Arette Reposado

$10.00

Nosotros Reposado

$13.00

Sesion Reposado

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$20.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Mezcal Verde (1st)

$10.00

Rancho de Luna

$9.00

La Luna Mezcal

$11.00

Madre Mezcal

$11.00

Luna Mezcal

$12.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$20.00

Del Maguey Pechuga

$25.00

Ilegal

$12.00

Seagrams Vodka (1st)

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Humboldt

$9.00

Reyka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Family Meal

Please add 'Temperature' to details if ordering Burger or Bistec. Otherwise Chef will prepare to Medium.
Dinner for 2

Dinner for 2

$48.00

Family Meal for 2ppl Choose one item from each section of the menu to share!

Dinner for 4

Dinner for 4

$96.00

Family Meal for 4ppl Choose two items from each section of the menu to share!

Petit

Grilled Bread

$6.00

Grilled Rosemary bread ~ jalapeño butter

Plantains

Plantains

$8.00Out of stock

Pomme Frites

$7.00

skinny fries ~ garlic bourbon aoli

Cold

Burrata Salad

$14.00

persimmon ~ citrus segments ~ pomegranate ~ baby arugula ~ sherry vinaigrette ~ pepitas

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

grilled artisan romaine ~ smoked cotija ~ fried capers ~ chili arbor caesar dressing

Ceviche

$13.00

Mexican shrimp ~ prickly pear ~ pequin pepper ~ chayote ~ onion ~ avocado ~ taro chips

Quinoa Negra

Quinoa Negra

$13.00

ricotta beet hummus ~ grilled vegetables ~ smoked cotija ~ lemon thyme vinaigrette

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$19.00

manchego ~ Pt. Reyes bleu ~ Humboldt fog ~ spanish chorizo ~ iberrico ham ~ duck rillete ~ tomatillo jam ~ grain mustard ~ picked vegetables

Hot

octopus ~ chorizo potato hash ~ piquillo pepper pistou ~ cilantro vinaigrette
Pulpo

Pulpo

$16.00

Charred Pulpo ~ chorizo potato hash ~ piquillo pepper pistou ~ cilantro vinaigrette

Quail Knots

Quail Knots

$13.00

harissa fried ~ green apple slaw ~ charred cilantro onion buttermilk

Broccolini & Carrots

$11.00

charred ~ herb yogurt

Duck Mole Tacos

Duck Mole Tacos

$15.00

mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron

Table

Bistro Burger

$17.00

rib-eye blend ~ tomatillo jam ~ aged white cheddar ~ butter lettuce ~ pickled onion ~ brioche ~ skinny fries

Pork

Pork

$22.00

chef's spice blend ~ fig & jalapeño jam ~ red rice risotto

Mexican Hot Pot

Mexican Hot Pot

$22.00

chicken ~ adobada broth ~ pineapple tomatillo salsa ~ herb bundle ~ forbidden rice

Black Cod

Black Cod

$26.00

braised leeks ~ roasted beets ~ herb chimichurri ~ chili oil

Bistec & Frites

$36.00

12oz Prime rib-eye 'Eye' ~ rosemary garlic butter ~ skinny fries

Lamb Pappadelle

$27.00

Vegan Huitlacoche risotto

$22.00

To-Go Cocktails

Mexican Radio

Mexican Radio

$11.00+

tiki rum ~ ancho Chile ~ lime ~ mango ~ angostura bitters

Gasoline Boots

$12.00+

old forester rye ~ becherovka ~ Braulio ~ mole bitters

Peach-Pit Pals

Peach-Pit Pals

$12.00+

tequila ~ mezcal ~ peach ~ coconut water ~ lemon

Jets to Belize

Jets to Belize

$11.00+

rum ~ aperol ~ passion fruit ~ lemon ~ pineapple

Dessert

23 Layer Crepe Cake

23 Layer Crepe Cake

$13.00
Beignets

Beignets

$9.00

Merchandise

Black Mesh-Back Hat

Black Mesh-Back Hat

$20.00
Green 5-panel Tan Bill Hat

Green 5-panel Tan Bill Hat

$20.00
Coffee CB Mug

Coffee CB Mug

$6.00
Beer Can Glass

Beer Can Glass

$5.00

Bottle

Coors Banquet

$8.00

Hamms

$8.00

Societe Light Beer

$8.00Out of stock

Stiegl Radler

$6.00Out of stock

White

D'Arenberg Dry Damn Riesling

$9.00+

Chardonnay Mer Soleil

$36.00

Chardonnay Raeburn

$12.00+

House White Glass

$9.00+

Riesling A to Z Wineworks

$11.00+

Rose Angels & Cowboys, Bottle

$27.00

Rose Charles & Charles

$10.00+

Sauv Blanc Joel Gott

$10.00+

Joel Gott Sauv. Blanc

$11.00+

Red

Blend Locations

$12.00+

Bordeaux

$58.00

Adaras Aldea

$10.00+

Cabernet Oberon

$42.00

Cabernet Noble Tree

$13.00+Out of stock

Grenache Shatter

$13.00+

Paxton GSM

$12.00+

House Red Glass

$10.00+

Merlot Rutherford Ranch

$12.00+

Mountain Cuvee

$12.00+Out of stock

Pinot Noir Austerity

$9.00+

Pinot Noir Cedar + Salmon

$44.00

Pinot Noir Wilamette Valley

$14.00+

To-Go Beverage

Coffee

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Crush

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cacio no Pepe

$6.00

Kids Mini Burger

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Milanesa

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Shrimp Tacos

$6.00

Kids Side

$1.50
Restaurant info

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

Website

Location

339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

