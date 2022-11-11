A map showing the location of Caruso Commissary 5373 W Pico BlvdView gallery

Caruso Commissary 5373 W Pico Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

5373 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90019

Online Bread Ordering

Baguette - 200 Grams - Sandwich Size

Baguette - 500 Grams

Bread Loaf - Brioche Loaf - 38X12

Bread Loaf - Ciabatta Large 1 Kilo

Bread Loaf - Ciabatta Small Square 4X4 - 200 Grams

Bread Loaf - Focaccia Sheet Tray - 26X18

Bread Loaf - Pain De Mie - 38X12

Bread Loaf - Sourdough - 1 Kilo

Burger Bun - Regular Size - Potato

Burger Bun - Slider Size - Potato

Cookie - Chocolate Chip - 3.5 oz

Craquelin - 1 Kilo

Croissant

Croissant - Almond

Croissant - Chocolate

Croissant - Ham & Cheese

Croissant - VEGAN

Danish

Pain Raisins

Pie - Apple - 7 inch Round - 6 Slice

Muffin - Blueberry - Jumbo

Miramar Bread Pricing

Croissant - Ham & Cheese

$0.95

Croissant - Vegan

$0.95

Croissant - Chocolate

$0.85

Croissant - Classic

$0.85

Burger Buns - Challah - 80grams

$0.40

Burger Buns - Sesame Seed - 80grams

$0.40

Danish

$0.70

Cruffin

$0.70

Delivery FEE

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5373 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

