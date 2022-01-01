Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Caruso Pizza

344 Reviews

$$

420 S. Atlantic Ave

Ocean City, MD 21842

Sides

Breadsticks

$7.99

Mozzarella Stick

$8.74

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

French Fries

$7.99

Cheesebread

$9.25

Side Salad

$9.99

Chicken Nuggets

$8.25

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Subs

Half Pizza Sub

Half Pizza Sub

$12.95

Half Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Half Chicken Fillet

$12.95
Half Italian Cold Cut

Half Italian Cold Cut

$12.95

Half Turkey Sub

$12.95Out of stock

Half Mild Italian Sausage

$12.95

Half Cheese Steak

$12.95

Comes with steak and cheese

Half Chicken Cheesteak

Half Chicken Cheesteak

$12.95

Half Ham & Cheese

$12.95Out of stock

Half Meatball Sub

$12.95

Half Spicy Italian Sausage

$12.95Out of stock
Whole Pizza Sub

Whole Pizza Sub

$20.95

Whole Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Whole Chicken Fillet

$20.95
Whole Italian Cold Cut

Whole Italian Cold Cut

$20.95

Whole Turkey Sub

$20.95
Whole Mild Italian Sausage

Whole Mild Italian Sausage

$20.95

Whole Cheese Steak

$20.95
Whole Chicken Cheesteak

Whole Chicken Cheesteak

$20.95

Whole Ham & Cheese

$20.95

Whole Meatball Sub

$20.95

Whole Spicy Italian Sausage

$20.95Out of stock

Pizza

Lg 16" Cheese Pizza

Lg 16" Cheese Pizza

$23.90

Med 12" Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Cheese Slice

$3.99

Pepperoni Slice

$4.34

Med White Pizza

$15.49

Lg White Pizza

$23.90

Cheese Calzone

$15.02

Deluxe Calzone

$16.34

Chicken Fajita Calzone

$16.34Out of stock

Stromboli

$16.34

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$3.49

Breakfast

Bacon sandwich

$6.00

Sausage sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast pizza cheese slice

$3.63

Breakfast pizza sausage slice

$3.76

Breakfast pizza bacon slice

$3.76

Small Drinks

Sm Pepsi

$2.75

Sm Mountain Dew

$2.75Out of stock

Sm Diet Pepsi

$2.75Out of stock

Sm Iced Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Sm Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sm Birch Beer

$2.75

Sm Brisk Tea

$2.75

Sm Fruit Punch

$2.75

Sm Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sm Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.82

Medium Drinks

Med Pepsi

$3.25

Med Mountain Dew

$3.25Out of stock

Med Diet Pepsi

$3.25Out of stock

Med Iced Tea

$3.25Out of stock

Med Dr Pepper

$3.25

Med Birch Beer

$3.25

Med Brisk Tea

$3.25

Med Fruit Punch

$3.25

Med Sierra Mist

$3.25

Med Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Med Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.99

Med Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$3.99

Large Drinks

Lg Pepsi

$4.25

Lg Mountain Dew

$4.25Out of stock

Lg Iced Tea

$4.25Out of stock

Lg Diet Pepsi

$4.25Out of stock

Lg Dr Pepper

$4.25

Lg Birch Beer

$4.25

Lg Brisk Tea

$4.25

Lg Fruit Punch

$4.25

Lg Sierra Mist

$4.25

Lg Pink Lemonade

$4.25

Lg Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.71

Lg Fresh Squeezed Limeade

$4.71

Pitcher

Pitcher Pepsi

$5.99

Pitcher Mountain Dew

$5.99

Pitcher Diet Pepsi

$5.99

Pitcher Iced Tea

$5.99

Pitcher Dr Pepper

$5.99

Pitcher Birch Beer

$5.99

Pitcher Brisk Tea

$5.99

Pitcher Fruit Punch

$5.99

Pitcher Sierra Mist

$5.99

Pitcher Pink Lemonade

$5.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.87

Hot Chocolate

$1.87

Energy

Bang

$3.75

Alcohol

Domestic

$4.50

Import/IPA

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

$8.25

Drink Refills

Soda Refill

$0.92

Water Refill

$0.92

Coffee Refill

Pitcher Refill

$2.29

Location

420 S. Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

