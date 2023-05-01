Caruso's Bistro 264 Dove Run Shopping Ctr

Main picView gallery

Take Out Menu

Slices & Garlic Knots

slice Cheese

$2.25

slice 1 topping

$2.75

slice 2-topping

$3.25

slice 3-topping

$3.95

slice Gourmet

$4.00

slice Veggie

$3.95

slice Sicilian

$3.00

slice Tomato Pie

$3.25

slice White

$3.25

slice Stuffed Meat

$4.95

1pc Pepperoni Wheel

$2.00

Garlic Knots (6)

$2.00

Garlic Knots (12)

$4.00

Garlic Knots (24)

$8.00

Refill

$0.75

6 Pc Pepperoni Rolls

$12.00

12 pc Pepperoni rolls

$24.00

Dough ball

$6.00

Large Sauce

$3.00

Drink

$2.50

Célebree Pizza

$10.00

Celebree Pasta

$9.00

Pizza

Md cheese pizza

$13.99

Md Carusos special

$18.99

Md cacciatore

$16.99

Md Saltimbocca

$17.99

Md Piccante

$16.99

Md eggplant parmigiana

$16.99

Md chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Md Hawaiian

$16.99

Md margherita

$16.99

Md bake ziti

$18.99

Md Philly steak

$17.99

Md meat lover

$18.99

Md stuffed meat

$20.99

Md Salerno

$16.99

Md cheese pizza

$13.99

Md Carusos special

$18.99

Md cacciatore

$16.99

Md Saltimbocca

$17.99

Md Piccante

$16.99

Md eggplant parmigiana

$16.99

Md chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Md Hawaiian

$16.99

Md margherita

$16.99

Md bake ziti

$18.99

Md Philly steak

$17.99

Md meat lover

$18.99

Md stuffed meat

$20.99

Md Salerno

$16.99

Lg cheese pizza

$14.99

Lg Carusos special

$19.99

Lg cacciatore

$17.99

Lg Saltimbocca

$18.99

Lg piccante

$17.99

Lg eggplant parmigiana

$18.99

Lg chicken parmigiana

$18.99

Lg Hawaiian

$17.99

Lg margherita

$17.99

Lg bake ziti

$19.99

Lg Philly steak

$18.99

Lg meat lover pizza

$19.99

Lg stuff meat

$21.99

Lg Salerno

$17.99

Pizza Bianca

Md Bianca-white

$13.99

Md W Grandmom

$17.99

Md W Il Giardino

$16.99

Md W formaggio

$18.99

Md W crispy chick/bacon ranch

$17.99

Md W Holiday veggie

$17.99

Md W lemon pep chick

$17.99

Md W chipotle

$18.99

Md W chick pesto

$17.99

Md W taco pizza

$18.99

Md W clams burdello

$17.99

Md W Pomodoro

$15.99

Md W fresca Broccoli

$17.99

Md W Fresca spinach

$18.99

Md W bruschetta

$16.99

Md W jerk chick

$17.99

Md W buffalo chick

$17.99

Md W BBQ

$17.99

Md W NY steak

$17.99

Lg Bianca-white

$15.99

Lg W Grandmom

$19.99

Lg W IL Giardino

$17.99

Lg W Formaggio

$19.99

Lg W Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Lg W Holiday Veggie

$19.99

Lg W Lemon Pepper Chick

$19.99

Lg W Chipotle

$20.99

Lg W Chick Pesto

$19.99

Lg W Taco Pizza

$19.99

Lg W Clams Burdello

$17.99

Lg W Pomodori

$16.99

Lg W Fresa- Broccoli

$19.99

Lg W Fresca- Spinach

$19.99

Lg W Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Lg W Bruschetta

$17.99

Lg W Jerk Chick

$19.99

Lg W Buffalo Chick

$18.99

Lg W BBQ

$18.99

Lg W NY Steak

$18.99

Gluten free

Appetizers & Sides

Mussels Caruso

$13.99

Mussels in white or red sauce

Clams Caruso

$13.99

Clams in white or red sauce

Calamari Fritti

$14.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

6 pieces

French Fries

$4.99

Old Bay Fries

$5.25

New York Fries

$10.99

Mozzarella, bacon & cheddar

Crazy Crab Fries

$12.95

Mozzarella, bacon & old bay, topped with crab meat

Texas Fries

$10.99

Bacon, ranch & mozzarella

Pizza Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Broccoli Bites

$9.99

10 pieces

Calamari Alla Pizzaiola

$14.99

Fresh squid sautéed in garlic with capers, wine & marinara

Bruschetta

$8.99

Diced tomatoes, olive oil, basil, garlic & fresh mozzarella

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.99

Chicken Fingers with Cheese Fries

$12.50

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

6 pieces

Meatball

$4.99

Sausage

$4.99

2 pieces

Broccoli Rabe

$10.99

Sautéed in olive oil & garlic. In season

Rollatine Di Melanzane

$13.99

Baked eggplant with spinach, ricotta & mozzarella

Gran Piatto Di Pepperoni Arrostiti

$13.99

Roasted peppers, sautéed with garlic, oil, capers & fresh mozzarella

Soup

$5.99

Long Hots

$1.25

Shooters

$2.50

Peppers stuffed with prosciutto & sharp provolone

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.50

Party Wings

10 pc Party Wings

$13.99

Served with bleu cheese & celery

20 pc Party Wings

$25.99

Served with bleu cheese & celery

30 pc Party Wings

$38.99

Served with bleu cheese & celery

50 pc Party Wings

$59.95

Served with bleu cheese & celery

100 pc Party Wings

$110.95

Served with bleu cheese & celery

Salads

Small Tossed Salad

$5.99

Large Tossed Salad

$7.99

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, artichokes, olives & hard boiled eggs

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp romaine with homemade dressing, romano & croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Ham, turkey, provolone & hard boiled eggs

Large tossed w/ grilled chicken

$13.99

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Bacoli Salad

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, black olives & extra virgin olive oil

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Cheesesteak Salad

$12.99

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Feta, black olives, onions & anchovies upon request

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad w/chicken

$14.99

Strombolis

Panzerotti fried calzón

$11.99

Sm cheese stromboli

$8.99

Sm Cheese calzone

$10.99

Sm Pepperoni stromboli

$9.99

Sm Ham calzone

$11.99

Sm Italian stromboli

$9.99

Sm Steak Stromboli

$9.99

Sm Meatballs Stromboli

$9.99

Sm Combination Stromboli

$10.99

Sm Chicken fajita Stromboli

$10.99

Sm Veggie Stromboli

$9.99

Sm Carusos special Stromboli

$10.99

Sm Saltimbocca Stromboli

$11.99

Lg Italian Strombolis

$15.99

Lg pepperoni Strombolis

$15.99

Lg steak Strombolis

$15.99

Lg meatballs Strombolis

$15.99

Lg combination Strombolis

$15.99

Lg chicken fajita Strombolis

$15.99

Lg cheese calzone

$15.99

Lg ham calzón

$15.99

Lg veggie Strombolis

$15.99

Lg Carusos special Strombolis

$15.99

Lg Saltimbocca Strombolis

$16.99

LG cheese stromboli

$14.99

Sicilian pizza & tomato pie

Plain siciliana

$15.99

Carusos special sicilian

$19.99

Upside down sicilian

$17.99

Tomato pie Thick

$13.99

Chicago style Sicilian

$18.99

Caprese Sicilian

$19.99

Thin tomatoes pie large

$14.99

Thin tomatoes pie medium

$13.99

Cold Subs

Regular Italian

$10.99

Old Fashion Italian

$10.99

Pepper, ham, salami, provolone & capicola

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Mix Cheese

$10.99

Tuna & Cheese

$10.99

Turkey & Cheese

$10.99

Il Panino

$11.99

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella & roasted red peppers

Steaks & Chicken

Cheesesteak

$10.99

Caruso's Special Steak

$12.99

Sweet peppers, three cheeses, mushrooms, fried onions & sauce

Pizza Steak

$10.99

Garlic Bread Cheesesteak

$10.99

Garden Cheesesteak

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, & onions

Tony's Special Steak

$10.99

With bacon & cheddar

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chicken Cacciatore Steak

$13.99

Fresh onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers & marinara

California Chicken Steak

$13.99

Imported ham, spinach & provolone

Buffalo Chicken Steak

$13.99

Buffalo sauce (spicy) & provolone

Hot Subs

Meatball Parm sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parm sub

$10.99

Chicken Parm sub

$10.99

Veal Parm sub

$12.99

Shrimp Parm sub

$13.99

Sausage Parm sub

$10.99

Porchetta sub

$11.99

Broccoli rabe & sharp provolone

Chicken Pesto sub

$10.99

Marinated with pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes & provolone

Vegetable Hoaggie

$10.99

Eggplant, roasted peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes & provolone

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Mayo, lettuce, onions & tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$9.99

Caesar dressing, romaine & grated cheese

Chicken Florentina sandwich

$9.99

Sautéed spinach & provolone

Chicken Italiano sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe & fresh mozzarella

BBQ Chicken sandwich

$9.99

BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar

Chicken Caprese sandwich

$9.99

With fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil

Wraps

Buffalo wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar wrap

$9.99

Cheesesteak wrap

$9.99

Chicken Cheesesteak wrap

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch wrap

$9.99

Tuna wrap

$9.99

Make Your Own Wrap

$9.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Pizza Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

Chesapeake Burger

$12.99

With crab & old bay

Kids Menu

Kids Spag mtball

$8.99

Kids Penne mtball

$8.99

Kids Ravioli mtball

$8.99

Kids Slice/fries

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.99

Kids Chicken Fingers (3) & Fries

$10.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Fett Alfredo w/Chicken

$10.99

Italian Pasta Specialties

Spaghetti

$11.99

Spaghetti and meatballs

$14.99

Spaghetti and sausage

$14.99

Penne

$11.99

Penne and meatballs

$14.99

Penne and sausage

$14.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.99

Penne, prosciutto & onions in a special creamy tomato & cheese vodka sauce

Tortellini Alfredo

$14.99

Our chef's traditional alfredo sauce

Tortellini Sophia Loren

$15.99

Cheese tortellini, prosciutto & sun-dried tomatoes in a blush cream sauce

Ravioli

$13.99

Ricotta in tomato sauce

Lasagna

$13.99

Homemade lasagna with lean ground beef, ricotta, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Penne Broccoli & Spinach

$14.99

Gnocchi with Marinara

$14.99

Linguini

$11.99

Baked Penne

$14.99

Penne, ricotta, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Cavatelli Alla Caruso

$15.99

Homemade pasta sautéed with spinach & sliced sausage with a touch of aurora sauce

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Baked stuffed shells with mozzarella & tomato sauce

Eggplant Parm dinner

$14.99

Baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella, side of pasta

Manicotti Al Forno

$13.99

Baked with marinara, topped with mozzarella

Penne All'arrabbiata

$13.99

Short pasta in a spicy marinara

Tortellini Alla Primavera

$15.99

Tortellini, asparagus, spinach, broccoli & roasted peppers in a blush sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Chicken & Veal Entrées

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.99

Lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Sautéed in a lemon & white wine sauce, served with mushrooms & capers

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

With mushrooms in a florio marsala wine sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$17.99

With prosciutto, boiled eggs & provolone

Chicken Alla Francese

$17.99

Dipped in an egg wash & sautéed in a garlic lemon butter sauce with spinach

Chicken Pesto Con Gnocchi

$16.99

Chicken breast sautéed in pesto cream with mozzarella, served with gnocchi

Chicken Alla Caruso

$16.99

Roasted peppers & asparagus in a garlic wine sauce

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$16.99

Chicken sorrentina

$17.99

Veal Parmigiana

$17.99

Lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella

Veal Piccata

$17.99

Sautéed in a lemon & white wine sauce, served with mushrooms & capers

Veal Marsala

$17.99

With mushrooms in a florio marsala wine sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$18.99

With prosciutto, boiled eggs & provolone

Veal Alla Francese

$18.99

Dipped in an egg wash & sautéed in a garlic lemon butter sauce with spinach

Veal Alla Caruso

$17.99

Roasted peppers & asparagus in a garlic wine sauce

Veal Sorrentina

$17.99

Veal with eggplant & mozzarella

Seafood Specialties Entrées

Lobster Ravioli

$17.99

Ravioli stuffed with cheese & lobster meat, topped with baby shrimp in a blush sauce

Linguini with Clams

$16.99

White or red sauce with clams over linguini. Ask for arrabbiata sauce

Linguini with Mussels

$16.99

White or red sauce with mussels over linguini (ask for arrabiata sauce)

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

$17.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter & white wine

Jumbo Shrimp Marinara

$17.99

Sautéed in garlic, white wine & marinara

Crabmeat Mediteraneo

$17.99

Penne & crabmeat in a blush cream sauce

Lobster & Shrimp

$28.99

Lobster tail & shrimp sautéed in a garlic, wine & marinara, served with linguini

Shrimp Alla Parmigiana

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded with fresh herbs in marinara, topped with mozzarella

Shrimp Alla Greco

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic & olive oil with diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta

Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp & Chicken Gaeta

$18.99

Jumbo shrimp & chicken breast sautéed with brandy blush sauce over linguini

Drinks

Fountain

$2.50

Coffee or Tea

$2.50

2 Liter soda

$3.25

refill

$0.75

sm Pellegrino

$3.25

lg Pellegrino

$5.00

Monster

$3.25

Bottled Beverage

$2.25

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$6.50

NY Tiramisu

$6.50

Cannoli

$6.50

Darksid

$6.50

Zeppoli ( 6 )

$3.00

Zeppoli

$6.50

Dessert of month

$6.50

Wine & Beer

Wine Glasses

Red Blend Bruni Poggio D'Elsa Glass

$11.00

Chianti, Ruffino Chianti Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir, Love Noir Glass

$8.00

Remole Ross, Frescobaldi Glass

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Woodbridge Glass

$7.00

Merlot, Woodbridge Glass

$7.00

Pinot Noir, Woodbridge Glass

$7.00

Pinot Grigio, Cavit Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio, Lumina Glass

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Woodbridge Glass

$7.00

Chardonnay, Woodbridge Glass

$7.00

Riesling, Château St Michelle Glass

$8.00

Moscato, Bartenura Glass

$11.00

Moscato, Silver Gate Glass

$7.00

Lambrusco, Riunite Glass

$7.00

Wine Bottles

Red Blend, Bruni Poggio D'Elsa Bottle

$30.00

Chianti, Ruffino Chianti Bottle

$27.00

Pinot Noir, Love Noir Bottle

$23.00

Remole Ross, Frescobaldi Bottle

$25.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Woodbridge Bottle

$20.00

Merlot, Woodbridge Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Noir, Woodbridge Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Grigio, Cavit Bottle

$23.00

Pinot Grigio, Lumina Bottle

$27.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Woodbridge Bottle

$20.00

Chardonnay, Woodbridge Bottle

$20.00

Riesling, Château St Michelle Bottle

$21.00

Moscato, Bartenura Bottle

$29.00

Moscato, Silver Gate Bottle

$20.00

Lambrusco, Riunite Bottle

$20.00

Beer

Peroni

$4.95

Stella

$4.95

Corona

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Yuengling

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.95

Heineken

$3.95

Cocktails & Liquor

Cocktails

Amaro Espresso

$8.50

Italian Margarita

$8.50

Limóncello Martini

$8.50

Absolut Cosmo

$8.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

264 Dove Run Shopping Ctr, Middletown, DE 19709

Directions

