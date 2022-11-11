Caruso's Restaurant, Angola Indiana
87 Reviews
$$
2435 N 200 W
ANGOLA, IN 46703
Popular Items
Appetizers
Br Sticks
Four freshly baked breadsticks basted with our house-roasted garlic butter sauce.
1/2 Br Sticks
Two freshly baked breadsticks basted with our house-roasted garlic butter sauce.
Garlic Bread
Ciabatta cluster bread topped with our roasted garlic butter.
Shrimp Skewers
Two skewers of grilled succulent shrimp basted with butter and parmesan romano cheese.
Appetizer Platter
Mozzarella sticks, breaded portobello mushrooms, and zucchini fries.
Br Sticks w/cheese
1/2 Br Sticks w/cheese
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Calamari
Lemon-basil breaded calamari rings fried until golden. Served with our chipotle ranch sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded and seasoned mozzarella sticks. Served with house spaghetti sauce.
Cheese Sauce
Single Stick
Chicken Strips App
Five breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with house barbecue sauce.
Zucchini Fries
Lightly breaded zucchini sticks with our creamy horsey sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms
Deep-fried breaded portobello mushrooms. Served with our special creamy horsey.
Meat Balls
1 Meatball
1 Shrimp Skewer
Jalapeno Poppers
Potato Chips & Asiago Dip
Salads
Dinner Salad
Romaine blend accented with tomato, house-made croutons, cheddar cheese, red onion, and choice of dressing.
Small Caesar
A classic blend of romaine, parmesan cheese and our special dressing, garnished with house-made croutons.
Chicken Waldorf
Romaine blend topped with tender chunks of grilled chicken, apples, raisins, walnuts and Barb's creamy sweet dressing.
Soup/Salad/Stick
Your choice of our house-made soups, a tossed or Caesar salad, and a breadstick.
Applesauce
Lg Tossed
Romaine blend accented with tomato, house-made croutons, cheddar, red onion, and a choice of dressing.
Large Caesar
A classic blend of romaine, parmesan cheese and our special dressing, garnished with house-made croutons.
Caribbean Chicken
Romaine blend topped with Caribbean-spiced grilled, chicken breast, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, grilled pineapple tortilla chips and honey mustard dressing.
Soup
Minestrone topped with parmesan cheese or Chef's house-made soup of the day.
Cottage Cheese
Sm Italiano
Fresh Romaine, pepperoni, banana peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and marinated artichokes served with Italian dressing and topped with parmesan and asiago cheeses with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
Chicken Caesar
Romaine and tender pasta served with our special dressing, then topped with strips of Greek-marinated grilled chicken breast and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Cheddar
Cole Slaw
Lo Carb Chx Caesar
Italiano Salad
Fresh romaine, pepperoni, banana peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and marinated artichokes served with Italian dressing and topped with asiago and parmesan cheeses finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
Blackened Salmon Caesar
Romaine and tender pasta tossed in our special dressing, then topped with grape tomatoes and a grilled blackened salmon filet.
Lori Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed in our special dressing and topped with a parmesan pasta crisp and slices of grilled Caribbean-spiced chicken breast.
Salmon Pear
Broiled maple-glazed salmon, served atop fresh spinach and romaine, with sliced fresh pear, candied pecans, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, and maple mustard vinaigrette.
Italian Dinners
Chicken Parmesan
Parmesan bread chicken breast, baked in spaghetti sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a breadstick, and choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
1/2 Spaghetti
Smaller portion of our spaghetti topped with house meat sauce. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
1/2 Shell
Two shell pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked with house-made meat sauce. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
1/2 Fettuccine
Smaller portion of fettuccine topped with our creamy Alfredo. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
1/2 Capellini Marinara
Smaller portion of delicate capellini topped with marinara sauce, made with whole tomato, garlic, and basil. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Veal Parmesan
Tender veal cutlet, parmesan-breaded and baked in house spaghetti sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a breadstick and choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Full Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with meat sauce or your choice of plain sauce and meat balls, Italian sausage or mushrooms. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Full Shell
Three shell pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked in house spaghetti sauce. Topped with your choice of house-made meatballs, Italian sausage, meat sauce or sliced mushrooms. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Full Fettuccine
Our Creamy Alfredo sauce served over a bed of freshly cooked fettuccine. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Capellini Marinara
Delicate capellini topped with marinara sauce, made with whole tomato, garlic, and basil. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant, layered with mozzarella and house-made spaghetti sauce. Served with a breadstick and a choice of pasta, potato or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Lasagna
Oven baked pasta layered with meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Shrimp Pasta
Large tender shrimp sauteed in garlic in garlic butter sauce. Served over fettuccine Alfredo. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Portobello Pasta
A delicious portobello mushroom carefully sauteed and presented one bed of fettuccine Alfredo. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Chicken Marsala
Lightly breaded chicken breast sauteed in sweet Marsala wine and fresh mushrooms. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar for $4.
Fettuccine Ulio
Fettuccine sauteed in seasoned olive oil, garlic, Italian sausage, roasted peppers and onions. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Shrimp Scampi
Tender Shrimp roasted in garlic white wine butter. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Pasta Primavera
Roasted cauliflower, broccoli and carrots tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce, served over fettuccine. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Veal Marsala
Lightly breaded tender veal cutlet, sauteed in sweet Marsala wine and fresh mushrooms. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Steak and Seafood
Filet
Locally-sourced, aged 8 oz. coffee rubbed filet. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Ribeye
Locally-sourced, choice aged 16 oz. seasoned bone-in ribeye. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Salmon With Veg Ziti
Chef's choice preparation changes weekly. Call for todays feature. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Parmesan Cod
Cod loins, coated in olive oil, rolled in parmesan breading and baked to a golden brown. Served with a side of our creamy horseradish sauce. Includes a breadstick, and a choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Pollock
Hand-breaded to order and fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce. Breadstick and your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable included. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.
Sandwiches & Baskets
Chicken Basket
Four breaded strips served with French fries and choice of cold side.
Chicken Panini
Parmesan-breaded chicken breast strips, house marinara and mozzarella. Served French fries and pickle spear.
1/2 Chicken Panini
Parmesan-breaded chicken breast strips, house marinara and mozzarella. Served with French fries and pickle spear.
Portobello Panini
Sauteed portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, house marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with French fries and a pickle spear.
1/2 Portobello Panini
Sauteed portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, house marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with French fries and a pickle spear.
Fish Basket
Hand breaded pollock served with French fries, tartar sauce, and choice of cold side.
Torpedough, Sausage Roll, Sub
Sausage Roll
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Caruso's Sub
12" specialty bun with layers of pepperoni, ham, onion, green peppers and mozzarella cheese, topped with Italian dressing and pizza sauce.
Torpedough 1
The original... Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Torpedough 2
Ham, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and pizza sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Torpedough 3
Roasted sausage, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, mozzarella and creamy mustard sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Joes Roll
Our special blend of sausage, hot pepper rings, onions and mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Meatball Sub
12 " seasoned specialty bun topped with sliced house-made meatballs, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Torpedough 4
Sliced meatballs, onions, green peppers, ricotta cheese, hot pepper rings, and mozzarella, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Torpedough 5
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives, fresh spinach, mozzarella and your choice of creamy mustard sauce or pizza sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Torpedough 6
Chicken, ham, pineapple, Swiss and mozzarella cheese and honey mustard sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Dessert
Banana Cream
Cannoli
Spumoni
Brownie Sundae
GF Brownie
Coconut Cream
Mini Cannoli
Spumoni Sundae
Sugar Cane Waffle Sundae, Pumpkin Spiced
Ice Cream Sandwich
Whole Cream Pie
Blueberry Ice Cream
Caramel Gelato
NY Cheese Cake
Lemon Cake
Strawberry Gelato
Oatmilk Ice Cream, Chocolate
Turtle Cheesecake
Vanilla With Hot Fudge
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Vanilla with Raspberry Sauce
Carrot Cake
Gluten Free
GF Pasta Marinara
Gluten Free corn and rice pasta tossed with house-made marinara sauce. Served with a salad.
GF Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast coated with gluten free parmesan breading, pan fried and topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad and your choice of Gluten free pasta marinara, baked potato or California blend vegetable.
GF Ravioli
Gluten free pasta pillows stuffed with portobello mushrooms and cheeses, topped with house-made marinara. Served with salad.
GF Chicken Strip Basket
Four Gluten free breaded chicken strips and baked French fries.
GF Dinner Salad
GF Cheese Pizza
GF Sausage Pizza
GF Pepperoni Pizza
GF Pasta Alfredo
Specials
Lighter Fare
LoCarb Chicken Caesar Salad
LoCarb Salmon Caesar Salad
Light Chicken Parmesan
Light Eggplant Parmesan
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Brown Rice
Light Cal Blend
Light Broccoli
Light Green Beans
A La Carte
Side Veg & Starch
Cheese Pizzas
BYO Pizzas
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
Regular German
Gourmet German
House Special
Combo
Vegetable
Margherita
Chicago
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Serving the Lakes community as a favorite for authentic Italian food, from scratch pizza, steaks, and fresh seafood since 1976!
2435 N 200 W, ANGOLA, IN 46703