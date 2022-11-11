Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caruso's Restaurant, Angola Indiana

87 Reviews

$$

2435 N 200 W

ANGOLA, IN 46703

Order Again

Popular Items

Br Sticks
Sausage Roll
Salmon Pear

Appetizers

Br Sticks

Br Sticks

$7.00

Four freshly baked breadsticks basted with our house-roasted garlic butter sauce.

1/2 Br Sticks

$3.50

Two freshly baked breadsticks basted with our house-roasted garlic butter sauce.

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Ciabatta cluster bread topped with our roasted garlic butter.

Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

Two skewers of grilled succulent shrimp basted with butter and parmesan romano cheese.

Appetizer Platter

$16.00

Mozzarella sticks, breaded portobello mushrooms, and zucchini fries.

Br Sticks w/cheese

$9.50

1/2 Br Sticks w/cheese

$6.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.00

Calamari

$12.00

Lemon-basil breaded calamari rings fried until golden. Served with our chipotle ranch sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Lightly breaded and seasoned mozzarella sticks. Served with house spaghetti sauce.

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Single Stick

$1.75

Chicken Strips App

$11.00

Five breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with house barbecue sauce.

Zucchini Fries

$8.00

Lightly breaded zucchini sticks with our creamy horsey sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

$11.00

Deep-fried breaded portobello mushrooms. Served with our special creamy horsey.

Meat Balls

$6.00

1 Meatball

$3.00

1 Shrimp Skewer

$6.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00Out of stock

Potato Chips & Asiago Dip

$7.00

Salads

Dinner Salad

$9.00

Romaine blend accented with tomato, house-made croutons, cheddar cheese, red onion, and choice of dressing.

Small Caesar

$9.00

A classic blend of romaine, parmesan cheese and our special dressing, garnished with house-made croutons.

Chicken Waldorf

$18.00

Romaine blend topped with tender chunks of grilled chicken, apples, raisins, walnuts and Barb's creamy sweet dressing.

Soup/Salad/Stick

$12.00

Your choice of our house-made soups, a tossed or Caesar salad, and a breadstick.

Applesauce

$2.75

Lg Tossed

$12.50

Romaine blend accented with tomato, house-made croutons, cheddar, red onion, and a choice of dressing.

Large Caesar

$12.50

A classic blend of romaine, parmesan cheese and our special dressing, garnished with house-made croutons.

Caribbean Chicken

$18.00

Romaine blend topped with Caribbean-spiced grilled, chicken breast, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, red onion, grilled pineapple tortilla chips and honey mustard dressing.

Soup

$4.25+

Minestrone topped with parmesan cheese or Chef's house-made soup of the day.

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Sm Italiano

$11.00

Fresh Romaine, pepperoni, banana peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and marinated artichokes served with Italian dressing and topped with parmesan and asiago cheeses with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Romaine and tender pasta served with our special dressing, then topped with strips of Greek-marinated grilled chicken breast and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Cheddar

$17.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Lo Carb Chx Caesar

$17.00
Italiano Salad

Italiano Salad

$15.00

Fresh romaine, pepperoni, banana peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and marinated artichokes served with Italian dressing and topped with asiago and parmesan cheeses finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$18.00

Romaine and tender pasta tossed in our special dressing, then topped with grape tomatoes and a grilled blackened salmon filet.

Lori Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in our special dressing and topped with a parmesan pasta crisp and slices of grilled Caribbean-spiced chicken breast.

Salmon Pear

Salmon Pear

$19.00

Broiled maple-glazed salmon, served atop fresh spinach and romaine, with sliced fresh pear, candied pecans, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, and maple mustard vinaigrette.

Italian Dinners

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Parmesan bread chicken breast, baked in spaghetti sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a breadstick, and choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

1/2 Spaghetti

$9.00

Smaller portion of our spaghetti topped with house meat sauce. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

1/2 Shell

$10.00

Two shell pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked with house-made meat sauce. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

1/2 Fettuccine

$9.00

Smaller portion of fettuccine topped with our creamy Alfredo. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

1/2 Capellini Marinara

$11.00

Smaller portion of delicate capellini topped with marinara sauce, made with whole tomato, garlic, and basil. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Veal Parmesan

$23.00

Tender veal cutlet, parmesan-breaded and baked in house spaghetti sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a breadstick and choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Full Spaghetti

Full Spaghetti

$16.00

Spaghetti topped with meat sauce or your choice of plain sauce and meat balls, Italian sausage or mushrooms. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Full Shell

$16.00

Three shell pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked in house spaghetti sauce. Topped with your choice of house-made meatballs, Italian sausage, meat sauce or sliced mushrooms. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Full Fettuccine

$16.00

Our Creamy Alfredo sauce served over a bed of freshly cooked fettuccine. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Capellini Marinara

$18.00

Delicate capellini topped with marinara sauce, made with whole tomato, garlic, and basil. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.00

Breaded eggplant, layered with mozzarella and house-made spaghetti sauce. Served with a breadstick and a choice of pasta, potato or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Lasagna

$17.00

Oven baked pasta layered with meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Large tender shrimp sauteed in garlic in garlic butter sauce. Served over fettuccine Alfredo. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Portobello Pasta

$20.00

A delicious portobello mushroom carefully sauteed and presented one bed of fettuccine Alfredo. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast sauteed in sweet Marsala wine and fresh mushrooms. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar for $4.

Fettuccine Ulio

$18.00

Fettuccine sauteed in seasoned olive oil, garlic, Italian sausage, roasted peppers and onions. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Tender Shrimp roasted in garlic white wine butter. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Pasta Primavera

$20.00

Roasted cauliflower, broccoli and carrots tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce, served over fettuccine. Served with a breadstick. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Lightly breaded tender veal cutlet, sauteed in sweet Marsala wine and fresh mushrooms. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Steak and Seafood

Filet

$39.00

Locally-sourced, aged 8 oz. coffee rubbed filet. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Ribeye

$40.00

Locally-sourced, choice aged 16 oz. seasoned bone-in ribeye. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Salmon With Veg Ziti

$33.00

Chef's choice preparation changes weekly. Call for todays feature. Served with a breadstick, and your choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Parmesan Cod

$24.00

Cod loins, coated in olive oil, rolled in parmesan breading and baked to a golden brown. Served with a side of our creamy horseradish sauce. Includes a breadstick, and a choice of potato, pasta, or vegetable. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Pollock

$16.00

Hand-breaded to order and fried golden brown, served with tartar sauce. Breadstick and your choice of potato, pasta or vegetable included. Add a tossed or Caesar salad for $4.

Sandwiches & Baskets

Chicken Basket

$14.00

Four breaded strips served with French fries and choice of cold side.

Chicken Panini

$14.00

Parmesan-breaded chicken breast strips, house marinara and mozzarella. Served French fries and pickle spear.

1/2 Chicken Panini

$8.00

Parmesan-breaded chicken breast strips, house marinara and mozzarella. Served with French fries and pickle spear.

Portobello Panini

$14.00

Sauteed portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, house marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with French fries and a pickle spear.

1/2 Portobello Panini

$8.00

Sauteed portobello mushroom, fresh spinach, house marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with French fries and a pickle spear.

Fish Basket

$12.00

Hand breaded pollock served with French fries, tartar sauce, and choice of cold side.

Torpedough, Sausage Roll, Sub

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$16.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.

Caruso's Sub

$14.00

12" specialty bun with layers of pepperoni, ham, onion, green peppers and mozzarella cheese, topped with Italian dressing and pizza sauce.

Torpedough 1

$12.00

The original... Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.

Torpedough 2

$12.00

Ham, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and pizza sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.

Torpedough 3

$12.00

Roasted sausage, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, mozzarella and creamy mustard sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.

Joes Roll

$16.00

Our special blend of sausage, hot pepper rings, onions and mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.

Meatball Sub

$14.00

12 " seasoned specialty bun topped with sliced house-made meatballs, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Torpedough 4

$12.00

Sliced meatballs, onions, green peppers, ricotta cheese, hot pepper rings, and mozzarella, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.

Torpedough 5

$12.00

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives, fresh spinach, mozzarella and your choice of creamy mustard sauce or pizza sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.

Torpedough 6

$12.00

Chicken, ham, pineapple, Swiss and mozzarella cheese and honey mustard sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.

Dessert

Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$7.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.00

Spumoni

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

GF Brownie

$7.00
Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$7.00

Mini Cannoli

$4.00

Spumoni Sundae

$9.00

Sugar Cane Waffle Sundae, Pumpkin Spiced

$10.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Whole Cream Pie

$30.00

Blueberry Ice Cream

$4.75

Caramel Gelato

$4.75
NY Cheese Cake

NY Cheese Cake

$9.00
Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Strawberry Gelato

$4.75

Oatmilk Ice Cream, Chocolate

$5.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla With Hot Fudge

$5.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla with Raspberry Sauce

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

GF Pasta Marinara

$20.50

Gluten Free corn and rice pasta tossed with house-made marinara sauce. Served with a salad.

GF Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Chicken breast coated with gluten free parmesan breading, pan fried and topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad and your choice of Gluten free pasta marinara, baked potato or California blend vegetable.

GF Ravioli

$24.00

Gluten free pasta pillows stuffed with portobello mushrooms and cheeses, topped with house-made marinara. Served with salad.

GF Chicken Strip Basket

$14.00

Four Gluten free breaded chicken strips and baked French fries.

GF Dinner Salad

$7.00

GF Cheese Pizza

$14.00

GF Sausage Pizza

$16.75

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$16.75

GF Pasta Alfredo

$20.50Out of stock

Specials

Hot Plate

$7.75Out of stock

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Petite Filet

$35.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Pasta Vodka Chicken

$22.50Out of stock

Plain Salmon Dinner

$30.00

Almond Breaded Walleye

$30.00Out of stock

Lighter Fare

LoCarb Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

LoCarb Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Light Chicken Parmesan

$25.00Out of stock

Light Eggplant Parmesan

$25.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Brown Rice

$4.50Out of stock

Light Cal Blend

$5.00Out of stock

Light Broccoli

$5.00Out of stock

Light Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

4 oz Spaghetti Sauce

$2.50

4 oz Meat Sauce

$3.00

4 oz Alfredo

$3.00

4 oz Marinara

$3.00

4 OZ Pizza Sauce

$2.50

4 oz BBQ

$1.00

4 oz Ranch

$1.00

4 OZ Tartar

$1.00

4oz Ceasar

$1.00

4oz Horsey

$1.00

Side Veg & Starch

Broccoli

$4.75

Baked Potato

$4.00

French Fries

$3.50

Side Spaghetti

$4.00

Spaghetti noodles topped with house-made tomato sauce.

Side Fettucine

$5.00

Fettuccini topped with house-made Alfredo sauce.

California Blend

$4.75

Garlic Mashed Potato

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Cheese Pizzas

10" Thin Cheese

$11.00

12" Thin Cheese

$13.00

14" Thin Cheese

$16.00

8" Stuff Cheese

$12.00

10" Stuff Cheese

$14.00

12" Stuff Cheese

$17.00

8" Sicilian Cheese

$12.00

10" Sicilian Cheese

$14.00

12" Sicilian Cheese

$17.00

BYO Pizzas

10" Thin Topping

$11.00

12" Thin Topping

$13.00

14" Thin Topping

$16.00

8" BYO Stuffed

$12.00

10" BYO Stuffed

$14.00

12" BYO Stuffed

$17.00

8" BYO Sicilian

$12.00

10" BYO Sicilian

$14.00

12" BYO Sicillian

$17.00

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

10" Thin 1/2 & 1/2

12" Thin 1/2 & 1/2

14" 1/2 & 1/2 Thin

8" 1/2 & 1/2 Stuffed

10" 1/2 & 1/2 Stuffed

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Stuffed

8" 1/2 & 1/2 Sicilian

10" 1/2 & 1/2 Sicilian

12" 1/2 & 1/2 Sicilian

Regular German

Crumbled sausage, sauerkraut, creamy mustard sauce and mozzarella on our house-made crust.

10" Thin R German

$15.00

12" Thin R German

$18.00

14" Thin R German

$22.00

8" R German Stuffed

$15.00

10" R German Stuffed

$19.00

12" R German Stuffed

$22.00

8" R German Sicilian

$15.00

10" R German Sicilian

$19.00

12" R German Sicilian

$22.00

Gourmet German

Crumbled sausage, roasted sausage, sauerkraut, onions, Swiss and mozzarella cheese on top our house-made dough.

10" Thin G German

$16.00

12" Thin G German

$19.00

14" Thin G German

$24.00

8" G German Stuffed

$17.00

10" G German Stuffed

$21.00

12" G German Stuffed

$24.00

8" G German Sicilian

$17.00

10" G German Sicilian

$21.00

12" G German Sicilian

$24.00

House Special

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers mushrooms, mozzarella on top of our house-made dough.

10" Thin Special

$16.00

12" Thin Special

$20.00

14" Thin Special

$24.00

8" Stuff Special

$17.00

10" Stuff Special

$21.00

12" Stuff Special

$24.00

8" Sic Special

$17.00

10" Sic Special

$21.00

12" Sic Special

$24.00

Combo

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese on top our house-made dough.

10" Thin Combo

$16.00

12" Thin Combo

$20.00

14" Thin Combo

$24.00

8" Combo Stuffed

$17.00

10" Combo Stuffed

$21.00

12" Combo Stuffed

$24.00

8" Combo Sicilian

$17.00

10" Combo Sicilian

$21.00

12" Combo Sicilian

$24.00

Vegetable

10" Thin Vegetable

$16.00

12" Thin Vegetable

$20.00

14" Thin Vegetable

$24.00

8" Vegetable Stuffed

$17.00

10" Vegetable Stuffed

$21.00

12" Vegetable Stuffed

$24.00

8" Vegetable Sicilian

$17.00

10" Vegetable Sicilian

$21.00

12" Vegetable Sicilian

$24.00

Margherita

Fresh basil, tomatoes and mozzarella on a olive oil seasoned crust.

Sm Margherita

$16.00

Md Margherita

$20.00

Lg Margherita

$24.00

Chicago

Seasoned house-made Sicilian crust with mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni onion, pepper rings and fresh tomatoes.

8" Chicago

$17.00

10" Chicago

$21.00

12" Chicago

$24.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the Lakes community as a favorite for authentic Italian food, from scratch pizza, steaks, and fresh seafood since 1976!

Website

Location

2435 N 200 W, ANGOLA, IN 46703

Directions

