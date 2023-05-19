- Home
Caruso's
No reviews yet
264 Dove Run Shopping Ctr
Middletown, DE 19709
Take Out Menu
Slices & Garlic Knots
slice Cheese
slice 1 topping
slice 2-topping
slice 3-topping
slice Gourmet
slice Veggie
slice Sicilian
slice Tomato Pie
slice White
slice Stuffed Meat
1pc Pepperoni Wheel
Garlic Knots (6)
Garlic Knots (12)
Garlic Knots (24)
Refill
6 Pc Pepperoni Rolls
12 pc Pepperoni rolls
Dough ball
Large Sauce
Drink
Célebree Pizza
Celebree Pasta
Pizza
Md cheese pizza
Md Carusos special
Md cacciatore
Md Saltimbocca
Md Piccante
Md eggplant parmigiana
Md chicken Parmigiana
Md Hawaiian
Md margherita
Md bake ziti
Md Philly steak
Md meat lover
Md stuffed meat
Md Salerno
Lg cheese pizza
Lg Carusos special
Lg cacciatore
Lg Saltimbocca
Lg piccante
Lg eggplant parmigiana
Lg chicken parmigiana
Lg Hawaiian
Lg margherita
Lg bake ziti
Lg Philly steak
Lg meat lover pizza
Lg stuff meat
Lg Salerno
Pizza Bianca
Md Bianca-white
Md W Grandmom
Md W Il Giardino
Md W formaggio
Md W crispy chick/bacon ranch
Md W Holiday veggie
Md W lemon pep chick
Md W chipotle
Md W chick pesto
Md W taco pizza
Md W clams burdello
Md W Pomodoro
Md W fresca Broccoli
Md W Fresca spinach
Md W bruschetta
Md W jerk chick
Md W buffalo chick
Md W BBQ
Md W NY steak
Lg Bianca-white
Lg W Grandmom
Lg W IL Giardino
Lg W Formaggio
Lg W Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch
Lg W Holiday Veggie
Lg W Lemon Pepper Chick
Lg W Chipotle
Lg W Chick Pesto
Lg W Taco Pizza
Lg W Clams Burdello
Lg W Pomodori
Lg W Fresa- Broccoli
Lg W Fresca- Spinach
Lg W Shrimp Scampi
Lg W Bruschetta
Lg W Jerk Chick
Lg W Buffalo Chick
Lg W BBQ
Lg W NY Steak
Gluten free
Appetizers & Sides
Mussels Caruso
Mussels in white or red sauce
Clams Caruso
Clams in white or red sauce
Calamari Fritti
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pieces
French Fries
Old Bay Fries
New York Fries
Mozzarella, bacon & cheddar
Crazy Crab Fries
Mozzarella, bacon & old bay, topped with crab meat
Texas Fries
Bacon, ranch & mozzarella
Pizza Fries
Onion Rings
Broccoli Bites
10 pieces
Calamari Alla Pizzaiola
Fresh squid sautéed in garlic with capers, wine & marinara
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, olive oil, basil, garlic & fresh mozzarella
Chicken Fingers with Fries
Chicken Fingers with Cheese Fries
Jalapeño Poppers
6 pieces
Meatball
Sausage
2 pieces
Broccoli Rabe
Sautéed in olive oil & garlic. In season
Rollatine Di Melanzane
Baked eggplant with spinach, ricotta & mozzarella
Gran Piatto Di Pepperoni Arrostiti
Roasted peppers, sautéed with garlic, oil, capers & fresh mozzarella
Soup
Long Hots
Shooters
Peppers stuffed with prosciutto & sharp provolone
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Party Wings
Salads
Small Tossed Salad
Large Tossed Salad
Antipasto Salad
Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, artichokes, olives & hard boiled eggs
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine with homemade dressing, romano & croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, provolone & hard boiled eggs
Large tossed w/ grilled chicken
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Bacoli Salad
Fresh mozzarella, black olives & extra virgin olive oil
Spinach Salad
Cheesesteak Salad
Chicken Cheesesteak Salad
Greek Salad
Feta, black olives, onions & anchovies upon request
Tuna Salad
Greek Salad w/chicken
Strombolis
Panzerotti fried calzón
Sm cheese stromboli
Sm Cheese calzone
Sm Pepperoni stromboli
Sm Ham calzone
Sm Italian stromboli
Sm Steak Stromboli
Sm Meatballs Stromboli
Sm Combination Stromboli
Sm Chicken fajita Stromboli
Sm Veggie Stromboli
Sm Carusos special Stromboli
Sm Saltimbocca Stromboli
Lg Italian Strombolis
Lg pepperoni Strombolis
Lg steak Strombolis
Lg meatballs Strombolis
Lg combination Strombolis
Lg chicken fajita Strombolis
Lg cheese calzone
Lg ham calzón
Lg veggie Strombolis
Lg Carusos special Strombolis
Lg Saltimbocca Strombolis
LG cheese stromboli
Sicilian pizza & tomato pie
Cold Subs
Steaks & Chicken
Cheesesteak
Caruso's Special Steak
Sweet peppers, three cheeses, mushrooms, fried onions & sauce
Pizza Steak
Garlic Bread Cheesesteak
Garden Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomatoes, & onions
Tony's Special Steak
With bacon & cheddar
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Cacciatore Steak
Fresh onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers & marinara
California Chicken Steak
Imported ham, spinach & provolone
Buffalo Chicken Steak
Buffalo sauce (spicy) & provolone
Hot Subs
Meatball Parm sub
Eggplant Parm sub
Chicken Parm sub
Veal Parm sub
Shrimp Parm sub
Sausage Parm sub
Porchetta sub
Broccoli rabe & sharp provolone
Chicken Pesto sub
Marinated with pesto sauce, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes & provolone
Vegetable Hoaggie
Eggplant, roasted peppers, onions, spinach, tomatoes & provolone
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Mayo, lettuce, onions & tomatoes
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Caesar dressing, romaine & grated cheese
Chicken Florentina sandwich
Sautéed spinach & provolone
Chicken Italiano sandwich
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe & fresh mozzarella
BBQ Chicken sandwich
BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & cheddar
Chicken Caprese sandwich
With fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & basil
Wraps
Burgers
Kids Menu
Italian Pasta Specialties
Spaghetti
Spaghetti and meatballs
Spaghetti and sausage
Penne
Penne and meatballs
Penne and sausage
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne, prosciutto & onions in a special creamy tomato & cheese vodka sauce
Tortellini Alfredo
Our chef's traditional alfredo sauce
Tortellini Sophia Loren
Cheese tortellini, prosciutto & sun-dried tomatoes in a blush cream sauce
Ravioli
Ricotta in tomato sauce
Lasagna
Homemade lasagna with lean ground beef, ricotta, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Penne Broccoli & Spinach
Gnocchi with Marinara
Linguini
Baked Penne
Penne, ricotta, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Cavatelli Alla Caruso
Homemade pasta sautéed with spinach & sliced sausage with a touch of aurora sauce
Stuffed Shells
Baked stuffed shells with mozzarella & tomato sauce
Eggplant Parm dinner
Baked with tomato sauce & mozzarella, side of pasta
Manicotti Al Forno
Baked with marinara, topped with mozzarella
Penne All'arrabbiata
Short pasta in a spicy marinara
Tortellini Alla Primavera
Tortellini, asparagus, spinach, broccoli & roasted peppers in a blush sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken & Veal Entrées
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed in a lemon & white wine sauce, served with mushrooms & capers
Chicken Marsala
With mushrooms in a florio marsala wine sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
With prosciutto, boiled eggs & provolone
Chicken Alla Francese
Dipped in an egg wash & sautéed in a garlic lemon butter sauce with spinach
Chicken Pesto Con Gnocchi
Chicken breast sautéed in pesto cream with mozzarella, served with gnocchi
Chicken Alla Caruso
Roasted peppers & asparagus in a garlic wine sauce
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken sorrentina
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella
Veal Piccata
Sautéed in a lemon & white wine sauce, served with mushrooms & capers
Veal Marsala
With mushrooms in a florio marsala wine sauce
Veal Saltimbocca
With prosciutto, boiled eggs & provolone
Veal Alla Francese
Dipped in an egg wash & sautéed in a garlic lemon butter sauce with spinach
Veal Alla Caruso
Roasted peppers & asparagus in a garlic wine sauce
Veal Sorrentina
Veal with eggplant & mozzarella
Seafood Specialties Entrées
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with cheese & lobster meat, topped with baby shrimp in a blush sauce
Linguini with Clams
White or red sauce with clams over linguini. Ask for arrabbiata sauce
Linguini with Mussels
White or red sauce with mussels over linguini (ask for arrabiata sauce)
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi with Pasta
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, butter & white wine
Jumbo Shrimp Marinara
Sautéed in garlic, white wine & marinara
Crabmeat Mediteraneo
Penne & crabmeat in a blush cream sauce
Lobster & Shrimp
Lobster tail & shrimp sautéed in a garlic, wine & marinara, served with linguini
Shrimp Alla Parmigiana
Jumbo shrimp lightly breaded with fresh herbs in marinara, topped with mozzarella
Shrimp Alla Greco
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic & olive oil with diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta
Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo
Shrimp & Chicken Gaeta
Jumbo shrimp & chicken breast sautéed with brandy blush sauce over linguini
Drinks
Desserts
Wine & Beer
Wine Glasses
Red Blend Bruni Poggio D'Elsa Glass
Chianti, Ruffino Chianti Glass
Pinot Noir, Love Noir Glass
Remole Ross, Frescobaldi Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon, Woodbridge Glass
Merlot, Woodbridge Glass
Pinot Noir, Woodbridge Glass
Pinot Grigio, Cavit Glass
Pinot Grigio, Lumina Glass
Sauvignon Blanc, Woodbridge Glass
Chardonnay, Woodbridge Glass
Riesling, Château St Michelle Glass
Moscato, Bartenura Glass
Moscato, Silver Gate Glass
Lambrusco, Riunite Glass
Wine Bottles
Red Blend, Bruni Poggio D'Elsa Bottle
Chianti, Ruffino Chianti Bottle
Pinot Noir, Love Noir Bottle
Remole Ross, Frescobaldi Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Woodbridge Bottle
Merlot, Woodbridge Bottle
Pinot Noir, Woodbridge Bottle
Pinot Grigio, Cavit Bottle
Pinot Grigio, Lumina Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Woodbridge Bottle
Chardonnay, Woodbridge Bottle
Riesling, Château St Michelle Bottle
Moscato, Bartenura Bottle
Moscato, Silver Gate Bottle
Lambrusco, Riunite Bottle
Cocktails & Liquor
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
With great prices, excellent service, and some of the best food you’ll ever have. Come in and enjoy!
264 Dove Run Shopping Ctr, Middletown, DE 19709