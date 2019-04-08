Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carvao BBQ

1,695 Reviews

$$

686 Bergen Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pork ribs
Black Label Burger
1/2 Chicken & 4 Pork Ribs

Appetizers

7pc Wings

7pc Wings

$11.00

Dry-rub wings served with your choice of sauce on the side.

12pc Wings

$17.00

Dry-rub wings served with your choice of sauce on the side.

20pc Wings

$25.00

Dry-rub wings served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Sampler

$25.00

Have all of your Carvão favorites with our Make Your Own Sampler - Choose 4 to complete this item.

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Marinated shrimp sautéed in a white wine, butter + garlic sauce, served with a side of toasted bread

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Fries served with cheese sauce

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Fries served with cheese sauce + crispy bacon

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Four breaded chicken tenders served with french fries + honey mustard

Sausages and Fried Yuca

$10.00

Portuguese sausages + yuca fries served with our signature Tartar Sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken + monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo + sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak + monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo + sour cream

Fried Shrimp(12)

$14.00

Fried Yuca(8)

$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

10 Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Sweet Plantains

$5.00+

Bowl or Wrap

Bowl

Bowl

$12.00

A burrito bowl, served with your choice of protein + toppings

Wrap

$12.00

Burgers

Black Label Burger

$16.00

7oz beef short rib patty served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries.

Carvao Burger

$18.00

Grass-fed Pat La Frieda burger, topped with American cheese, caramelized onions and Portuguese sausages. served on a toasted brioche bun

Vegetarian Burger

$15.00

Beyond Meat burger, served on a toasted brioche bun with cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion + mayo. Can be made vegan with no cheese or mayo.

Salmon Burger

$17.00

Salmon patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, tartar sauce, and fries

Sandwiches

Carvao Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast, served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles + mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ

Small Ribs

$14.00

Two Ribs served with rice and fries.

Medium Ribs

$25.00

Four ribs served with two sides.

Large Pork ribs

$35.00

8 pork ribs served with 2 sides

1/2 Chicken & 4 Pork Ribs

1/2 Chicken & 4 Pork Ribs

$35.00

Half chicken and four pork ribs, served with your choice of two sides

1/2 chicken

$15.00

half chicken served with rice and fries.

Whole Chicken

$20.00

Couple Combo

$55.00Out of stock

Family Combo

$70.00

A whole chicken, 8 pork ribs, 4 sides, Caesar salad, 12 chicken wings, 2L soda

Party Combo

$150.00Out of stock

Chicken Breast Meal

$12.00

1 Pork Rib

$5.00

Steaks

Skirt Steak 10oz

$32.00

Rib Eye Steak 12oz

$38.00

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$20.00Out of stock

Grilled to temperature salmon fillet, served with choice of two sides

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Beverages

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Ginger Ale

$1.50+

Guarana

$1.50+

Orange Fanta

$1.50+

Red Bull

$3.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Coors Light

$30.00

Budwiser

$30.00

Miller Lite

$30.00

Bud Light

$30.00

Corona

$30.00

Heineken

$30.00

Stella

$30.00

Strongbow

$30.00

Goose Island IPA

$30.00

Modelo

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Portuguese Red

$30.00

Sweet Red

$30.00

Pinot Noir

$30.00

Merlot

$30.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Chardonnay

$30.00

Moscato

$30.00

White Zinfandel

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Riesling

$30.00

Hennessy

$80.00

Ciroc

$80.00

Tito's

$45.00

Bulleit

$70.00

Prosecco

$25.00

Moet

$90.00

JW Black

$90.00

Sides

Side Bread

$1.00

French Fries

$6.00+

Yellow Rice

$4.00+

Black Beans

$4.00+

Broccoli

$5.00+

Mashed Potato

$5.00+Out of stock

Guacamole

$2.00+

Bacon

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Mediterranean Salad

$6.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Shrimp(10)

$10.00

Side Of Feta

$2.00

Peppers & Onions

$2.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Portuguese style BBQ. Open flame grilled BBQ, Pat La Frieda Burgers and Steaks, salads and healthy bowls and salads. Full BAR.

Website

Location

686 Bergen Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Carvao BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
orange star4.6 • 323
682 BERGEN AVE JERSEY CITY, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
#Baonanas HQ
orange star4.8 • 19
181 Monticello Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
Cafe Alyce
orange star5.0 • 11
641 Montgomery Street Jersey City, NJ 07306
View restaurantnext
O'Learys Publik House
orange starNo Reviews
788 Garfield Avenue Jersey City, NJ 07305
View restaurantnext
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
orange star4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Pizza & Burgers - 564-566 Newark Ave
orange starNo Reviews
.564-566 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jersey City

Battello, Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 5,417
502 Washington Blvd Jersey City, NJ 07310
View restaurantnext
Two Boots - Jersey City
orange star4.4 • 4,255
133 Newark Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
orange star4.5 • 2,482
467 Communipaw Ave Jersey City, NJ 07304
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO Jersey City
orange star4.6 • 2,215
200 Greene St Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Wurstbar
orange star4.6 • 1,854
516 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Step
orange star4.5 • 1,744
500 Jersey Ave Jersey City, NJ 07302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jersey City
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1869 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston