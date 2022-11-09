Restaurant header imageView gallery

Carver Brewing Co.

1022 Main Avenue

Durango, CO 81301

Order Again

Popular Items

Soft Bavarian Pretzel
Pork Green Chili - Bowl
Four Corners Steak Sandwich

Starters

Soft Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

Served with house made Honeyville Honey mustard and cheese sauce.

Carver's Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla with Hatch Green Chiles, avocado sauce, cheddar jack, pico de gallo and crema. Choice of Sunnyside chorizo, Tinga chicken, chopped chipotle steak, or sautéed mushrooms.

Angel Wings

$15.00

House smoked wings with Honeyville Honey buffalo hot sauce, carrots, celery and blue cheese dip.

Southwest Nachos

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with Hatch Green Chiles, cheese sauce, spicy black beans, pico de gallo and crema. Choice of Sunnyside chorizo, Tinga chicken, chopped chipotle steak, or sautéed mushrooms.

Brown Sugar Acorn Squash

$12.00

Oven roasted brown sugar acorn squash, whipped cinnamon cream cheese, and ancho chile candied pepitas.

Loaded Chorizo Fries

$12.00

Sidewinder fries piled with local Sunnyside chorizo, Hatch Green Chiles, cheddar jack, pico de gallo and crema.

Impossiballs

$16.00Out of stock

House made Impossible plant-based "meat"balls and sweet soy sauce glazed Asian mushrooms on kale mix.

Cheese Pot

$13.00

A Carver's tradition: our famous breadbowl filled with broccoli, cauliflower and cheese sauce.

Soups

Pork Green Chili - Cup

$4.00

Award-winning recipe with Hatch Green Chiles, roasted pork loin and vegetables. Served with corn tortilla chips. Add cheese, onions, and crema.

Pork Green Chili - Bowl

$8.00

Award-winning recipe with Hatch Green Chiles, roasted pork loin and vegetables. Served with corn tortilla chips. Add cheese, onions and crema.

Pork Green Chili - Breadbowl

$13.00

Award-winning recipe with Hatch Green Chiles, roasted pork loin and vegetables. Served with corn tortilla chips. Add cheese, onions and crema.

Tomato Basil - Cup

$4.00

Italian plum tomato and basil cream soup, topped with croutons and basil pesto.

Tomato Basil - Bowl

$8.00

Italian plum tomato and basil cream soup, topped with croutons and basil pesto.

Tomato Basil - Breadbowl

$13.00

Italian plum tomato and basil cream soup, topped with croutons and basil pesto.

Salads

Asian Pear

$13.00

Kale mix, sweet ginger soy vinaigrette, Asian pear, pickled ginger, cayenne candied pecans and blue cheese crumbles.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed spring greens, tahini vinaigrette, chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olive and feta cheese.

Chimichurri Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Quinoa and kale mix tossed in mint chimichurri, beets, pickled red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, ancho chile candied pepitas and feta cheese.

Caesar

$11.00

Chopped romaine, Caesar, Parmesan and croutons.

Cobb

$12.00

Mixed spring greens, blue cheese dressing, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, and blue cheese crumbles.

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Mixed spring greens, red bell pepper, tomatoes and cucumbers with your choice of dressing.

Entrees

Impossible Meatloaf

$18.00Out of stock

House made Impossible plant-based “meat”loaf with roasted potato, broccoli and cauliflower medley topped with wild mushroom gravy.

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00Out of stock

Corn roll-style cheese enchiladas, Tinga chicken, Hatch Green Chile cream sauce and crema. Served with spicy black beans and pico de gallo.

Smoked Salmon Pesto Pasta

$20.00

House smoked, pan-seared salmon flake on broccoli, cauliflower and spinach pesto pasta. Topped with Parmesan.

Tinga Stuffed Poblano

$20.00

Roasted poblano filled with Tinga chicken, seasoned rice and cheddar jack. Served with spicy black beans, lettuce, green chile cream sauce, pico de gallo, crema and tortilla chip crumbles.

Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Pasta with white cheddar sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs. Add Bacon and Hatch Green Chiles for $2

Mountain Mac

$21.00Out of stock

Pasta loaded with local Sunnyside green chile sausage, Hatch Green Chiles, wild mushrooms, spinach and tossed in cheese sauce.

Burgers / Sandwiches

Tatanka

$18.00

Colorado buffalo, Hatch Green Chiles, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle spear and side.

Rodeo

$17.00

Black Angus beef smashed patty, bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle spear and side.

Bistro Bacon Blue

$17.00

Black Angus beef, chipotle steak sauce, bacon crumbles and blue cheese on a toasted brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.

Hatch Green Chile and Cheddar

$16.00

Black Angus beef, Hatch Green Chilies and cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle spear and side.

Cascade Veggie

$15.00

Housemade quinoa patty, sautéed mushrooms, pickled red onion, and garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle spear and side.

Mushroom and Swiss

$16.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear

Build Your Own Burger Black Angus Beef Smashburger

$14.00

Choice of Black Angus Beef Smashburger, Carver's Quinoa Patty, or Colorado Buffalo (+$2) served with L, T, O, and a pickle spear. Add your favorite toppings for $1

Build Your Own Burger Carvers Quinoa Patty

$14.00

Choice of Black Angus Beef Smashburger, Carver's Quinoa Patty, or Colorado Buffalo (+$2) served with L, T, O, and a pickle spear. Add your favorite toppings for $1

Build Your Own Burger Colorado Buffalo

$16.00

Choice of Black Angus Beef Smashburger, Carver's Quinoa Patty, or Colorado Buffalo (+$2) served with L, T, O, and a pickle spear. Add your favorite toppings for $1

Four Corners Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Chopped seasoned steak, American cheese, sautéed red peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic aioli, on a pretzel bun. Comes with a pickle spear and side.

Italian Cheese Melt & Tomato Soup

$14.00

Butter toasted Hoagie, fresh mozzarella, swiss cheese, white American, sliced tomatoes, basil pesto. Served with a cup of tomato basil cream soup.

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.

Kids

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Served with a side of your choice

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with a side of your choice

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Served with a side of your choice

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with salsa

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Pasta with choice of butter and parmesan, marinara, or cheese sauce.

Dessert

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Our handcrafted root beer with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Warm gluten-free decadent chocolate torte, topped with vanilla ice crease, and a drizzle of fruit puree.

Brown Sugar Pear Crisp

$10.00

Brown sugar pear topped with german streusel, vanilla ice cream, and caramel drizzle.

Iron Skillet Cookie

$8.00

Warm chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Just as it sounds, a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

To Go 6 Packs

Lightner Creek Lager 6pk

$14.50

A German-style light lager that has been awarded silver and bronze at the GABF.

Old Oak Amber Ale 6pk

$12.50

Low hop bitterness balances a strong malt body.

Colorado Trail Nut Brown Ale 6pk

$12.50

Malty yet balanced. Light hop profile. Nut-like flavors are from dark malts.

Jack Rabbit Pale Ale 6pk

$12.50

Light malt body supports citrusy American hop flavor and aroma.

Haunted History Double IPA 6pk

$14.50

Hazy double IPA brewed with Phantasm powder made from sauvignon blanc grape skins, which conjures up it's magic for a juicy explosion. ABV 9.1% IBU 52

120 Shilling Scotch Ale 6 pk

$14.50

Rich, roasted malt and deeply caramelized flavors create a full-bodied Scottish strong ale.

Yankee Boy NE IPA 6pk

$14.50

New England style hazy IPA with a juicy fruit forward mouthfeel. ABV 6.3% | IBU 30

Big Bike Double IPA 6pk

$14.50

Dangerously drinkable, medium-bodied hop bomb. Hop flavor and aroma is a mixture of citrus and tropical fruit. ABV 8.4% IBU 100+

Raspberry Wheat Ale 6pk

$14.50

Brewed with loads of real raspberries. Refreshing wheat beer since 1988. ABV 5.2% IBU 23

Mixed Can 6 pk

$14.50

Ginger 6 Pack

$12.50

Hand crafted in house with freshly grated ginger. A delicious non-alcoholic alternative!

To Go Single Can

Lightner Creek Lager Single Can

$2.50

A German-style light lager that has been awarded silver and bronze at the GABF.

Old Oak Amber Ale Single Can

$2.25

Low hop bitterness balances a strong malt body.

Colorado Trail Nut Brown Ale Single Can

$2.25

Malty yet balanced. Light hop profile. Nut-like flavors are from dark malts.

Jack Rabbit Pale Ale Single Can

$2.25

Light malt body supports citrusy American hop flavor and aroma.

Haunted History Double IPA Single Can

$2.50

Hazy double IPA brewed with Phantasm powder made from sauvignon blanc grape skins, which conjures up it's magic for a juicy explosion. ABV 9.1% IBU 52

Yankee Boy NE IPA Single Can

$2.50

New England style hazy IPA with a juicy fruit forward mouthfeel. ABV 6.3% | IBU 30

120 Shilling Scotch Ale Single Can

$2.50

Rich, roasted malt and deeply caramelized flavors create a full-bodied Scottish strong ale.

Big Bike Double IPA Single Can

$2.50

Dangerously drinkable, medium-bodied hop bomb. Hop flavor and aroma is a mixture of citrus and tropical fruit. ABV 8.4% IBU 100+

Raspberry Wheat Ale Single Can

$2.50

Brewed with loads of real raspberries. Refreshing wheat beer since 1988. ABV 5.2% IBU 23

Munich Dunkel Single Can

$2.50

2013 GABF Gold Medal Winner. Smooth, malty, and easy drinking dark lager.

Ginger Beer Single Can

$2.25

Hand crafted in house with freshly grated ginger. A delicious non-alcoholic alternative!

NA Beverages

Root Beer

$4.00

A soda made with Honeyville Honey that will delight the hearts of children of all ages. Comes with 1 free refill.

Ginger Beer

$4.00

When was the last time you had a hand-crafted soda? A delicious non-alcoholic alternative with freshly grated ginger. Comes with 1 free refill.

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Kids Beverages

Root Beer Kids

$2.50

A soda made with Honeyville Honey that will delight the hearts of children of all ages.

Apple Juice Kids

$2.00

Coke Kids

$2.00

Diet Coke Kids

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Kids

$2.00

Lemonade Kids

$2.00

Orange Juice Kids

$2.00

Sprite Kids

$2.00

Retail

Teku Glass

$10.00

Bavarian Logo Pint Glass

$10.00

Frisbee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Carver Brewing Company is a local hub for great food, award-winning microbrews, and a community gathering spot for all.

Website

Location

1022 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301

Directions

