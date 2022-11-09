Carver Brewing Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Carver Brewing Company is a local hub for great food, award-winning microbrews, and a community gathering spot for all.
Location
1022 Main Avenue, Durango, CO 81301
Gallery