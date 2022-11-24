  • Home
Carver Park Pop-Up Catering 4851 LBJ Suite 103, Dallas, 75244

No reviews yet

4851 LBJ Suite 103, Dallas, 75244

Dallas, TX 75244

Dessert & Snacks

Carver Cookies

$2.31

Fresh Baked Daily (contains nuts)

Carver Brownies

$2.31

Fresh Baked Daily

Candy Bars

$2.00

Muffins

$2.31

Individual Bags of Chips

$1.50

Pie

$4.50

Pecan Pie (Pre Order Only)

$40.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake (Pre Order Only)

$40.00

Callebaut chocolate Pie (Pre Order Only)

$42.00

Spinach Ricotta Tart

$40.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.50

San Pellegrino \ Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.00

ICE Bottled Beverage

$2.00

Bai Bottled Beverage

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.25

Monster

$3.50

Red Bull 12 Ons

$3.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4851 LBJ Suite 103, Dallas, 75244, Dallas, TX 75244

