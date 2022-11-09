A map showing the location of Carver Park 7557 Rambler RdView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Carver Park 7557 Rambler Rd

30 Reviews

$

7557 Rambler Rd

Dallas, TX 75231

Popular Items

Chopped Roasted Turkey & Noodles w/ traditional alfredo sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad
Strip Steak Guisado w/ turmeric rice. fall vegetable compote

Food

Soup of the day

$6.00

Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.75

Almond Chicken salad on oat bread w/ potato salad

Grilled Cheese w/ bacon & tomato

$8.75

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Breast,Cut Romaine Hearts w/ homemade herb garlic croutons, shredded parmesan cheese & homemade caesar dressing ( no anchovy)

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie w/ lime cole slaw

$9.50

Carver Chicken Vegetable Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Breast w/ lemon dressed mixed green salad, stir fry vegetables, avocado slice (when available) cucumber, tomato & honey mustard drizzle

Chopped Roasted Turkey & Noodles w/ traditional alfredo sauce

$9.75

Strip Steak Guisado w/ turmeric rice. fall vegetable compote

$12.00

Side Vegetables

$4.00

Chef's Daily Selection

Almond Chicken Salad Presentation on a bed of greens

$8.75

Chicken Poblano Quesadilla w/ The Usual Suspects

$9.35

SIDE SAUCE/SIDE DRESSING

$1.50

Plain Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Caesar No Chicken

$7.00

Add bacon

$1.50

Add avocado

$1.75

Add jalapeno

$0.50

Dessert & Snacks

Carver Cookies

$2.31

Fresh Baked Daily (contains nuts)

Carver Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Baked Daily

Candy Bars

$2.00

Muffins

$2.31

Individual Bags of Chips

$1.50

Pie

$4.50

Pecan Pie (Pre Order Only)

$40.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake (Pre Order Only)

$40.00

Callebaut chocolate Pie (Pre Order Only)

$42.00

Spinach Ricotta Tart

$40.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.50

San Pellegrino \ Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.00

ICE Bottled Beverage

$2.00

Bai Bottled Beverage

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas, TX 75231

