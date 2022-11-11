Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

CR NoMa Wing Lab Ghost Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

140 M Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Wings
Cheese Fries

Wings

Double fried and tossed or served SOS (sauce on side) with one of our scratch made sauces

*Add Utensils & Napkins*

8 Wings

$12.00

Double fried and tossed or served SOS (sauce on side) with one of our scratch made sauces

16 Wings

$24.00

Double fried and tossed or served SOS (sauce on side) with one or two of our scratch made sauces

24 Wings

$32.00

Double fried and tossed or served SOS (sauce on side) with up to three of our scratch made sauces

Add Ons

*Add Utensils & Napkins*

Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

handcut fries, cumin, garlic, salt, cheddar, provolone

Handcut Fries

$6.00

cumin, garlic, salt

Herb Ranch

$1.50+

Only Carrots

$1.00

Only Celery

$1.00

Point Reyes Honey Pequin Blue Cheese

$2.00+

Point Reyes blue cheese, pequin, honey

Wing Sauce - Chipotle Barbecue

$1.50+

Wing Sauce - Honey Harissa

$1.50+

Wing Sauce - Jerk

$1.50+

Wing Sauce - KFC

$1.50+

Wing Sauce - Mojo Jalapeno Vinegar

$1.50+

Wing Sauce - OG Buffalo

$1.50+

Wing Sauce - Thai Sriracha Lime

$1.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Scratch Kitchen & Bar

Website

Location

140 M Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
CR NoMa image
CR NoMa image
CR NoMa image
CR NoMa image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Eleanor DC - 100 Florida Ave NE
orange star4.3 • 896
100 Florida Ave NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
La Jambe Union Market - Union Market
orange star4.0 • 16
1309 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Serenata & Zumo
orange star4.5 • 25
1280 4th St NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Stellina Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 3,122
399 Morse Street N.E. Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Buffalo & Bergen
orange starNo Reviews
1309 5th Street Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Last Call
orange starNo Reviews
1301-A 4th Street NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Union Station
orange star4.4 • 1,439
50 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
District Rico
orange star4.6 • 1,213
91 H St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Aloha Poke Co. - Union Station
orange star4.0 • 301
50 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Logan Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston