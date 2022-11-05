Cary Dairy Ice Cream Café

CUSTOM ICE CREAM PIE ORDER

Serves 7-9. Handmade with a graham cracker crust at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 24-48 hours for all custom orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. If you see/would like a flavor we currently offer on our flavors page, please include in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. * **All custom cake order sales are final.**