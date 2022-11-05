Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Cary Dairy Ice Cream Café

138 Reviews

395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E

Cary, IL 60013

Order Again

Popular Items

Pint To-Go
Single Scoop
Double Scoop

ICE CREAM

Single Scoop

$4.35

Single scoop of one flavor of your choice! (Flavor descriptions available at CaryDairy.com, GF & DF options available)

Double Scoop

$5.60

Double scoop of flavor(s) of your choice! Up to 2 flavors.

Triple Scoop

$6.35

Triple scoop of flavor(s) of your choice! Up to 3 flavors.

SOFT SERVE

Vanilla Soft Serve

Vanilla Soft Serve

$4.35

Enjoy a cone or dish of our premium, super-creamy soft serve! (Gluten-Free)

Chocolate Soft Serve

Chocolate Soft Serve

$4.35

Enjoy a cone or dish of our premium, super-creamy soft serve! (Gluten-Free)

Vanilla/Chocolate Twist

Vanilla/Chocolate Twist

$4.35

Enjoy a cone or dish of our premium, super-creamy soft serve! (Gluten-Free)

Pumpkin Spice / Vanilla

$4.35

Pumpkin Spice

$4.35

DOLE WHIP

Dole Whip

Dole Whip

$5.60

Just like in Disney World! Refreshingly delicious, enjoy this fruit-flavored soft serve sorbet. *Dairy & Gluten-Free, Vegan*

SPECIALTY

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Deliciously gooey warm brownie topped with up to (3) flavors of your choice of ice cream, caramel or hot fudge, and whipped cream and a cherry!

Sundae

$6.50

Classic sundae with your choice of up to (2) flavors of ice cream, topped with caramel or hot fudge! Served with homemade whipped cream with a cherry on top.

Turtle Sundae

Turtle Sundae

$7.75

A classic! Your choice of up to (2) flavors of ice cream, topped with hot fudge, caramel and pecans! Served with homemade whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Malt

$6.50

Classic malt made with any flavor of your choice, topped with homemade whipped cream!

Shake

Shake

$6.50

Classic shake made with any flavor of your choice, topped with homemade whipped cream!

Dairy-Free Shake

$7.25

Enjoy this dairy-free treat, made with our Oat-milk based ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co., blended with oat milk! Current Oat-Based Flavor: Black Cherry Oat

Coffee Float

$6.25

Made with 2 scoops of your choice of ice cream, poured over with hot coffee (our own Conscious Cup Cary Dairy blend or a Decaf blend), and topped with homemade whipped cream!

Apple Cider Float

$6.75

Fall favorite! Two scoops of Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream, served float-style in cold apple cider. Topped with homemade whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon sugar. Enjoy!

Apple Cider Shake

$6.75

Fall favorite! Premium vanilla soft serve, mixed with cold apple cider. Topped with homemade whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon sugar. Enjoy!

Build-Your-Own Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Build-Your-Own Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.95

Build your own chocolate chip cookie sandwich! Choose (1) flavor ice cream of your choice, and pick which topping you'd like it rolled in.

Classic Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Classic Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$5.95

Creamy Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies, rolled in colorful sprinkles.

Dole Whip Float

Dole Whip Float

$6.65

The perfect refresher! Pineapple Dole Whip and Vanilla soft serve twist, served float-style in pineapple juice. (Gluten-Free)

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$6.95

Deliciously refreshing, made with Pineapple Dole Whip and Vanilla Soft Serve.

Root Beer Float

$5.95

Classic Root Beer float, made with Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream and IBC root beer.

Slushee

$3.25

Enjoy this classic refreshing treat with 1 or 2 of your favorite flavors!

Sno-Day

$4.50

Try our newest menu item! Your flavor of slushee, blended with our premium vanilla soft serve!

Pup Cup

$1.30

A little something for our four-legged friends! Vanilla soft serve, garnished with a milkbone for the most spoiled canines.

Cat Cup

$0.95

A treat for our purrfect four-legged friends! Homemade whipped cream with cat treats sprinkled on top.

PINTS TO GO

To be shared with a few friends, or enjoyed by yourself! Super-premium ice cream flavors from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co.
Pint To-Go

Pint To-Go

$6.75

Super-premium ice cream to be shared with a few friends, or enjoyed by yourself!

QUARTS TO GO

Super-premium ice cream to be shared with a few friends, or enjoyed by yourself!

Quart To Go

$13.50

Super-premium ice cream to be shared with a few friends, or enjoyed by yourself!

BAKED GOODS

Gourmet Brownie

Gourmet Brownie

$4.00

Deliciously gooey chocolate brownies with chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate frosting and sprinkles.

Large Cakesicle

Large Cakesicle

$4.95

Rich yellow or chocolate cake dipped in decadent Ghiradelli white or milk chocolate. Made specially in-house at Cary Dairy!

Chocolate Donut

Chocolate Donut

$2.75Out of stock

Mouth-watering yellow cake donut with chocolate frosting. (Riverside Bakery)

Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rod

Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rod

$2.00

A sweet and salty treat! Pretzel rod dipped in delicious Ghirardelli chocolate. Made specially in-house.

Smiley Face Cookie

$2.49

Your classic bakery item! From Riverside Bakery in McHenry.

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$3.25

Fun themed, delicious sugar cookies with royal icing! (Cookies By Victoria)

Gluten-Free Oatmeal Creme Pie Sandwich

Gluten-Free Oatmeal Creme Pie Sandwich

$4.50

Gluten- and Dairy-Free. A delicious oatmeal cookie sandwich filled with cream cheese frosting from Rosie's Gluten Free Sweets.

Gluten-Free Brownie

Gluten-Free Brownie

$8.50

Gluten- and Dairy-Free, this dense, rich chocolate brownie is sure to satisfy any craving! Add a pint of Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream (GF) to create your own gluten-free sundae! (Rosie's Gluten Free Sweets)

Gluten-Free S'Mores Bar

Gluten-Free S'Mores Bar

$8.50

Gluten- and Dairy-Free, this delightful treat is sure to satisfy any craving! Heat up in microwave 15-20 seconds for the perfect melty s'mores treat. (Rosie's Gluten Free Sweets)

Gluten-Free Whoope Pie

$4.50

HOT BEVERAGES

Fresh Hot Coffee - REGULAR

$3.25

Freshly roasted by Conscious Cup, try a 16oz cup of our special Cary Dairy blend! It is a dark roast, heavy body, balanced, with hints of caramel.

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Perfect for chilly weather! Citavo creamy style hot cocoa, topped with homemade whipped cream!

Fresh Hot Coffee - DECAF

$3.25

Freshly roasted by Conscious Cup, try a 16oz cup of a delicious Single Origin (Mexico-based) seasonal roast.

CUSTOM CAKE ORDER

Please allow 48 hours for all custom cake orders. All custom cake order sales are final.

Custom 8" Cake

$42.95

Serves 10-14. Handmade at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 24-48 hours for all custom cake orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. If you see/would like a flavor we currently offer on our flavors page, please include in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. * **All custom cake order sales are final.**

Custom BabyCake

$12.95

Serves 2-3. Handmade at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 24-48 hours for all custom cake orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL REQUESTS section* **All custom cake order sales are final.**

CUSTOM ICE CREAM PIE ORDER

Serves 7-9. Handmade with a graham cracker crust at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 24-48 hours for all custom orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. If you see/would like a flavor we currently offer on our flavors page, please include in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. * **All custom cake order sales are final.**

Ice Cream Pie

$23.95

Serves 7-9. Handmade with a graham cracker crust at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 24-48 hours for all custom orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. If you see/would like a flavor we currently offer on our flavors page, please include in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. * **All custom cake order sales are final.**

CARY DAIRY DOUBLOON TOKENS

10pk - Cary Dairy Tokens for Junior Dole Whip

$5.00

Be the best house on the block this Halloween, and hand out some Cary Dairy Doubloon Tokens with your candy! (Cary Dairy will donate $0.50 of every sale to the Cary Food Bank)

Restaurant info

Offering super-premium, responsibly-sourced ice cream, delicious soft-serve, a cup of Conscious Cup's special Cary Dairy blend coffee, mouth-watering locally-baked goods, and more!

Website

Location

395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E, Cary, IL 60013

Directions

