Cary Dairy Ice Cream Café
138 Reviews
395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E
Cary, IL 60013
Popular Items
ICE CREAM
SOFT SERVE
Vanilla Soft Serve
Enjoy a cone or dish of our premium, super-creamy soft serve! (Gluten-Free)
Chocolate Soft Serve
Enjoy a cone or dish of our premium, super-creamy soft serve! (Gluten-Free)
Vanilla/Chocolate Twist
Enjoy a cone or dish of our premium, super-creamy soft serve! (Gluten-Free)
Pumpkin Spice / Vanilla
Pumpkin Spice
DOLE WHIP
SPECIALTY
Brownie Sundae
Deliciously gooey warm brownie topped with up to (3) flavors of your choice of ice cream, caramel or hot fudge, and whipped cream and a cherry!
Sundae
Classic sundae with your choice of up to (2) flavors of ice cream, topped with caramel or hot fudge! Served with homemade whipped cream with a cherry on top.
Turtle Sundae
A classic! Your choice of up to (2) flavors of ice cream, topped with hot fudge, caramel and pecans! Served with homemade whipped cream and a cherry on top.
Malt
Classic malt made with any flavor of your choice, topped with homemade whipped cream!
Shake
Classic shake made with any flavor of your choice, topped with homemade whipped cream!
Dairy-Free Shake
Enjoy this dairy-free treat, made with our Oat-milk based ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co., blended with oat milk! Current Oat-Based Flavor: Black Cherry Oat
Coffee Float
Made with 2 scoops of your choice of ice cream, poured over with hot coffee (our own Conscious Cup Cary Dairy blend or a Decaf blend), and topped with homemade whipped cream!
Apple Cider Float
Fall favorite! Two scoops of Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream, served float-style in cold apple cider. Topped with homemade whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon sugar. Enjoy!
Apple Cider Shake
Fall favorite! Premium vanilla soft serve, mixed with cold apple cider. Topped with homemade whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cinnamon sugar. Enjoy!
Build-Your-Own Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
Build your own chocolate chip cookie sandwich! Choose (1) flavor ice cream of your choice, and pick which topping you'd like it rolled in.
Classic Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
Creamy Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies, rolled in colorful sprinkles.
Dole Whip Float
The perfect refresher! Pineapple Dole Whip and Vanilla soft serve twist, served float-style in pineapple juice. (Gluten-Free)
Pineapple Smoothie
Deliciously refreshing, made with Pineapple Dole Whip and Vanilla Soft Serve.
Root Beer Float
Classic Root Beer float, made with Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream and IBC root beer.
Slushee
Enjoy this classic refreshing treat with 1 or 2 of your favorite flavors!
Sno-Day
Try our newest menu item! Your flavor of slushee, blended with our premium vanilla soft serve!
Pup Cup
A little something for our four-legged friends! Vanilla soft serve, garnished with a milkbone for the most spoiled canines.
Cat Cup
A treat for our purrfect four-legged friends! Homemade whipped cream with cat treats sprinkled on top.
PINTS TO GO
QUARTS TO GO
BAKED GOODS
Gourmet Brownie
Deliciously gooey chocolate brownies with chocolate chunks, topped with chocolate frosting and sprinkles.
Large Cakesicle
Rich yellow or chocolate cake dipped in decadent Ghiradelli white or milk chocolate. Made specially in-house at Cary Dairy!
Chocolate Donut
Mouth-watering yellow cake donut with chocolate frosting. (Riverside Bakery)
Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rod
A sweet and salty treat! Pretzel rod dipped in delicious Ghirardelli chocolate. Made specially in-house.
Smiley Face Cookie
Your classic bakery item! From Riverside Bakery in McHenry.
Sugar Cookie
Fun themed, delicious sugar cookies with royal icing! (Cookies By Victoria)
Gluten-Free Oatmeal Creme Pie Sandwich
Gluten- and Dairy-Free. A delicious oatmeal cookie sandwich filled with cream cheese frosting from Rosie's Gluten Free Sweets.
Gluten-Free Brownie
Gluten- and Dairy-Free, this dense, rich chocolate brownie is sure to satisfy any craving! Add a pint of Old Fashioned Vanilla ice cream (GF) to create your own gluten-free sundae! (Rosie's Gluten Free Sweets)
Gluten-Free S'Mores Bar
Gluten- and Dairy-Free, this delightful treat is sure to satisfy any craving! Heat up in microwave 15-20 seconds for the perfect melty s'mores treat. (Rosie's Gluten Free Sweets)
Gluten-Free Whoope Pie
HOT BEVERAGES
Fresh Hot Coffee - REGULAR
Freshly roasted by Conscious Cup, try a 16oz cup of our special Cary Dairy blend! It is a dark roast, heavy body, balanced, with hints of caramel.
Hot Chocolate
Perfect for chilly weather! Citavo creamy style hot cocoa, topped with homemade whipped cream!
Fresh Hot Coffee - DECAF
Freshly roasted by Conscious Cup, try a 16oz cup of a delicious Single Origin (Mexico-based) seasonal roast.
CUSTOM CAKE ORDER
Custom 8" Cake
Serves 10-14. Handmade at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 24-48 hours for all custom cake orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. If you see/would like a flavor we currently offer on our flavors page, please include in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. * **All custom cake order sales are final.**
Custom BabyCake
Serves 2-3. Handmade at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 24-48 hours for all custom cake orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL REQUESTS section* **All custom cake order sales are final.**
CUSTOM ICE CREAM PIE ORDER
Ice Cream Pie
Serves 7-9. Handmade with a graham cracker crust at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 24-48 hours for all custom orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. If you see/would like a flavor we currently offer on our flavors page, please include in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. * **All custom cake order sales are final.**
Call for Open Hours
Offering super-premium, responsibly-sourced ice cream, delicious soft-serve, a cup of Conscious Cup's special Cary Dairy blend coffee, mouth-watering locally-baked goods, and more!
395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E, Cary, IL 60013