FOOD

Specials

Tuesday Sliders
$2.00
4 Cheese Grilled Cheese
$8.99
Hats
$10.00
Blue burger
$8.49
Waffles
$5.99
Chicken and Waffles
$10.99

DRINKS

Homestead Creamery Shakes

Shake

FOOD (Copy)

