Casa 4242 Campus Point Ct

Food

Specials

Burrito Special

$16.00

Entrée Special

$18.00

Salad Special

$15.00Out of stock

Sandwich Special

$16.00Out of stock

Taco Special

$15.00Out of stock

Taco Plates

Al Pastor

$16.00

Chile Braised Brisket

$16.00

Fried Fish

$16.00

Garlic Shrimp Rojo

$16.00

Green Chile Pork

$16.00

Smoked Chili Chicken

$16.00

Soyrizo, Mushroom, & Pepper

$16.00

Tortas

Shredded Beef & Ham Torta

$16.00

Americano Torta

$16.00

Soyrizo & Black Bean Torta

$16.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$15.00

Casa Cali Salad

$15.00

Roasted Beet & Spinach Salad

$15.00

Sides

Creamed Elote

$6.00

Smoked Chile & Braised Beans

$6.00

Garlic Rice & Green Peas

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Chicharrones

$6.00

Tostones

$6.00

Nachos de Casa

$10.00

Salsa

Cocktails

Cocktail Menu

Perfect Paloma

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4242 Campus Point Ct, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

