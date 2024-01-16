- Home
Casa Amigos Cocina
112 East Vance Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Full Menu
Steak
- T-Bone Steak$25.99
Ribeye steak grilled to perfection. Topped with your choice of mild, green tomatillo, or red hot chili sauce
- Carne Asada$20.99
Three pieces of thinly sliced tender rib eye steak. A true Mexican tradition
- Costillas a la Parilla$23.99
Ribeye steak grilled to perfection. Topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes
- Chile Colorado$20.99
Chunks of ribeye steak cooked with our homemade red hot sauce
- Steak & Shrimp$25.99
Ribeye steak topped with grilled shrimp, with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Dinners
- Chimichanga$14.99
rolled up burritos (fried or soft filled with shredded beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with refried beans and rice.
- Flautas Mexicanas$15.99
Four crunchy taquitos, 2 beef, 2 chicken served with guacamole and sour cream salad
- Mexican Stir-Fry$14.99
Grilled red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, and cilantro served over rice
- Amigos Burger$12.99
Two patties burgers just right for a hearty appetite. Served with lettuce, tomato, bacon, egg, onion, American cheese, and french fries
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$14.99
- Arroz Tejano$16.99
steak/chicken/shrimp over rice cover with cheese sauce
- Chiles Rellenos en Caldillo$15.99
- Molcajete Casa Amigos$23.99
Chicken
- Hawaiian Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, and ham and covered with cheese sauce served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
- Pollo Fundido$15.99
grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce and sautéed mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
- Arroz con Pollo (ACP)$12.99
Grilled strips of chicken over bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce
- Chori Pollo$16.99
Grilled, tender chicken topped with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pollo a la Crema$14.99
Grilled chicken topped with our creamy, chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and a guacamole salad
- Pollo en Rajas$16.99
grilled chicken with strips of roasted poblano pepper,onions,and savory creamy sauce.served with rice and beans.
- Pollo en Mole Poblano$16.99
Pork
Sizzling Fajitas
- Fajitas Mixtas$17.99
Steak and chicken grilled with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
Shrimp grilled with sauteed onions and bell peppers
- Potato Fajitas$16.99
Baked potatoes topped with grilled veggies and cheese sauce
- Ultimate Fajitas$17.99
Grill onions and bell peppers on a skillet, with, chicken, steak, and chorizo. Topped with mozzarella cheese
- Fajita Trio$17.99
Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fajita Tapatias$16.99
Steak or chicken grilled with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fajita Vegetarianas$15.99
Grilled green peppers, onions, mushrooms, red pepper, and zucchini
- Fajita Hawaiians$17.99
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and ham, cooked with onions, and pineapple chunks. Topped with shredded cheese
- Flaming Cheese Fajitas$17.99
Chicken or steak, grilled with onions, and bell peppers, covered with mozzarella cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or egg may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Seafood
- Tostadas de Camaron (2)$14.99
Perfectly cooked shrimp in a mixture of freshly diced tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, and onions topped with avocado slices on two corn tostadas
- Arroz Con Camarones (ACC)$12.99
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce
- Mojarra Frita$17.99
Whole fried tilapia fish served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, onions, avocado slices, and corn or flour tortillas
- Camarones a la Crema$14.99
Grilled shrimp topped with sour cream and chipotle sauce, Served with rice, beans & tortillas
- Salmon al Ajillo$14.99
Fresh, grilled tender salmon fillet. Served with rice and house salad
- Salmon a la Mexicana$14.99
Fresh salmon fillet grilled to perfection and topped with our chunky tomato-based sauce and served with rice, black beans guacamole salad, and pico de gallo
- Seafood Cocktail$15.99
Shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado, and our special cocktail sauce. Served with crackers
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$18.99
Shrimp marinated in our special garlic recipe, grilled with onions, and served with your choice of rice or beans and guacamole and sour cream salad
- Pescado Zarandeado$18.99
- Camarones a la Diabla$18.99
- Pescado Empapelado$18.99
Appetizers
- Quesadillas$5.99
Served with lettuce and sour cream
- Grilled Shrimp$11.99
16 pieces
- Fresh Guacamole Mexicano$5.99+
Made upon ordering
- Nachos$8.99
Served with lettuce and sour cream
- Chicken Wings (6)$8.99
- Chicken Wings (10)$13.99
- Chicken Wings (14)$18.99
- Ceviche Tropical$18.99
- Camarones Aguachile Verdes$18.99
- Camarones Aguachile Rojos$18.99
- Camarones Cucaracha$18.99
- Guacamole Salad$4.99
A la Carte
- Beef Taco$2.55
- Chicken Taco$2.55
- Beef Tamal$4.99
- Beef Enchilada$2.55
- Cheese Enchilada$2.55
- Chicken Enchilada$2.55
- Beef Chile Relleno$2.99
- Poblano Chile Relleno$2.99
- Beef Burrito$3.55
- Chicken Burrito$3.55
- Potato Burrito$3.49
- Beef Tostada$2.99
- Chicken Tostada$2.99
- Tostaguac$3.99
- Bean Tostada$2.99
- Tostada de Camaron (1)$7.99
- Taco Asada$3.49
- Taco Pastor$3.49
- Taco Buche$3.49
- Taco Chorizo$3.49
- Taco Carnitas$3.49
- Taco Lengua$3.49
- Taco Tripa$3.40
- Shrimp Taco$3.99
- Fish Taco$3.99
Side Orders
- Sour Cream$1.25
- Shredded Cheese$1.99
- Jalapeño Peppers$1.25
- Corn Tortillas$1.99
- Flour Tortillas$1.99
- Mexican Rice$2.00
- Refried Beans$2.00
- Black Beans$2.50
- French Fries$3.99
- Chiles Toreados$2.75
- Guacamole Salad$3.99
- Charro Beans$3.99
- Whole Pinto Beans$2.55
- Fresh Jalapeno$1.99
- Queso Fresco$2.99
- Large Chips$6.99
- Medium Chips$4.99
- Small Chips$3.99
- Aguacate$2.99
- Small salsa 4 0z$1.50
- Large salsa 16 oz$4.99
- Small Hot salsa$1.99
- Large hot salsa$6.25
- Grill Chicken$4.99
- MEXICAN STREET CORN$5.99
Dips
Tortas
Caldos/Soup
Kid's Combinations
Quesadillas Dinners
- Shrimp Quesadilla Rellena$15.99
grill shrimp with green peppers,onions.stuffed with cheese and black beans.side of rice,guacamole and sour crema salad.
- Steak Quesadilla Rellena$14.99
steak grill with green peppers,onions stuffed with cheese and black beans,side of rice,guacamole and sour cream salad.
- Chicken Quesadilla Rellena$14.99
chicken grill with green pepper,onio.stuffed with cheese,black beans.side of rice,guacamole and sour cream salad.
- Quesadilla Loka$14.99
12'' flour tortilla your choice of steak or chicken grill with green peppers, onions,mushrooms,garnish with guacamole and sour cream salad.
- Quesabirria Tacos$15.99
grill taco compound with shredded beef melted cheese,rice/beans/beef broth.
Enchiladas Dinners
Salads Dinners
Nachos Dinners
Beverage Menu
Bottled Beer
- Bud Light$3.99
- Budweiser$3.99
- Coors Light$3.99
- Corona Extra$4.85
- Corona Familiar 12.oz$4.85
- Corona Familiar 32.oz$9.99
- Corona Light$4.85
- Dos XX Amber$4.85
- Dos XX Lager$4.85
- Estrella Jalisco$4.85
- Heineken$4.89
- Michelob Ultra$4.24
- Miller Lite$3.99
- Modelo Espacial$4.85
- Negra Modelo$4.85
- Pacifico$4.85
- Victoria$4.85
Draft Beer
Cocktails
- Apple Tini$13.99
- Apple Tini$11.99
- Bahama Mama$12.99
- Bay Breez$12.99
- Black Russian$12.99
- Bloody Maria$12.99
- Bloody Mary$12.99
- Blue Hawaiian$12.99
- Blue Hawaiian$11.99
- Blue Motorcycle$12.99
- Cantarito$16.99
- Caribbean Queen$12.99
Watermelon schnapps, coconut rum, Triple sec, orange juice, lemonade, lemon juice
- Charro Negro$11.99
- Cosmopolitan$12.99
- Day at the Beach$12.99
Amaretto, coconut rum, orange juice, grenadine
- Jolly Rancher$12.99
Midori melon, blueberry schnapps, sour mix, grenadine
- Paloma$12.99
- Long Island Ice Tea$11.99
- Mai Tai$11.90
- Mango Mojito$12.99
- Margarona$16.99
Margarita with a Coronita beer
- Michelada$10.99
Beer of your choice, lime juice, clamato juice and hot sauce
- Mojito$12.99
- Peach Mojito$12.99
- Royal Flush$11.99
- S** on the Beach$11.99
- Strawberry Mojito$12.99
- Tequila Sunrise$11.99
- Tropical Life Saver$12.99
Citron vodka, coconut rum, Midori melon, sour mix, splash of sprite
- Vampiro$11.99
- Waverider$12.99
Coconut rum, Captain Morgan rum, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, pineapple juice
- Whiskey & Coke$11.99
- Whiskey Sour$11.99
- White Russian$11.99
Margaritas
- Classic Margarita$12.99
Silver tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, blue agave nectar sweetener
- Organic Margarita$12.99
Silver tequila, freshly squeezed orange juice, freshly squeezed lime juice, blue agave ‹ nectar sweetener
- Blue Margarita$12.99
Silver tequila, blue curacao, grand Marnier, sweet and sour mix
- Piña Agave Margarita$12.99
Silver tequila, pineapple juice, lemon juice, cucumber (muddle), blue agave nectar sweetener
- Coconut Margarita$12.99
Coconut tequila, orange flavored liqueur, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, sweet and sour, shaved coconut for rim
- Pomerita Margarita$12.99
Silver tequila, pomegranate juice, freshly squeezed lime juice, blue agave nectar sweetener
- Melon Margarita$12.99
Silver tequila, Midori melon, trip sec, fresh lime juice, sweet and sour
- Hibiscus Margarita$12.99
Hibiscus syrup, silver tequila, fresh lime juice
- Spicy Margarita$12.99
Habanero infuse tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar
- Strawberry Margarita$14.99
- Peach Margarita$14.99
- Mango Margarita$14.99
- Lime Margarita$14.99
- Watermelon Margarita$14.99
- Passion Fruit Margarita$14.99
- Mezcal Margarita$13.99
- large classic top shelf$29.99
Sodas/Juices/Non-Alcohol
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Mello Yellow$2.99
- Orange Fanta$2.99
- Mr. Pibb$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Orange Juice$3.99
- Pineapple Juice$3.99
- Apple Juice$3.99
- Cranberry Juice$3.99
- Tomato Juice$3.99
- Milk$3.99
- Chocolate Milk$3.99
- Bottled Water$2.99
- Jarrito Piña$3.99
- Jarrito Tamarindo$3.99
- Jarrito Toronja$3.99
- Jarrito Mandarina$3.99
- Coffe$2.99
- Sangria-Non Alcohol$3.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Mango Daquiri-Non Alcohol$5.99
- Peach Daquiri- Non Alcohol$5.99
- Strawberry Daiquiri-Non alcohol$5.99
- Passion Fruit-Non Alcohol$5.99
- Lime Margarita-Non Alcohol$5.99
- Watermelon Margarita-Non Alcohol$5.99
- Agua Horchata$4.99
- Agua Piña$4.99
- Agua Melon$4.99
- Agua Jamica$4.99
- Red Bull$3.99
- Piña Colada-Non Alcohol$5.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Half/half Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Fruit Punch$2.99
- Water
Spirits
- Patron Reposado$11.99
- Jose 1800 Reposado$7.99
- Jose Cuervo Reposado$6.99
- Cazadores Repsado$9.99
- Tres Generation Reposado$9.99
- Cabo Wabo Reposado$8.99
- Hornitos Reposado$9.99
- Jimador Reposado$7.99
- Don Julio Reposado$11.99
- Milagro Reposado$7.99
- Casamigos Reposado$11.99
- Gran Centenario Reposado$8.99
- Clase Azul$33.99
- Dego House Tequila$5.99
- Grey Goose$8.99
- Ketel One$8.99
- Absolut$8.99
- Stolichnaya$8.99
- Titos$8.99
- House Vodka$5.99
- Hendrick's$7.99
- Bombay Sapphire$7.99
- Bombay$7.99
- Tangueray$7.99
- House Gin$5.99
- Goldschlager Cinnamon Schnapps$6.99
- Rumple Minze$6.99
- Licor 43$7.99
- DiSaronno Amaretto$6.99
- St. Germain Elderflower$6.99
- Campari$6.99
- Makers Mark$8.99
- Wild Turkey$8.99
- Jack Dainels$8.99
- Chivas 12y$8.99
- Jonny Walker Black$8.99
- Grant's$8.99
- Dewards 12y$8.99
- Crown Royal$8.99
- Jameson$8.99
- Jeam Beam$8.99
- Buchanans 12y$9.99
- The Macallan 12y$15.99
- Buchanan's 18y$15.99
- Johnnie Walker Blue$41.99
- Bushmills$8.99
- Crown Royal Apple$8.99
- Crown Royal Peach$8.99
- Woodford Reserve$8.99
- Blanton's$11.99
- Four Roes Singel Barrel$9.99
- Knob Creek$8.99
- Fireball Cinnamon$6.99
- House Whiskey$5.99
- Bacardi Rum$8.99
- Captian Morgan$8.99
- Malibu Coconut$8.99
- Malibu Mango$8.99
- Malibu Peach$8.99
- Malibu Strawberry$8.99
- House Rum$5.99
- Jose Cuervo Silver$6.99
- Cazadores Blanco$7.99
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$7.99
- Casamigos Blanco$10.99
- Don Julio Blanco$11.99
- Don Julio 70th$15.99
- Milagro Silver$7.99
- Hornitos Plata$7.99
- El Jimador Blanco$9.99
- Herradura Silver$11.99
- Herradura Ultra$11.99
- 818 Blanco Tequila$7.99
- Patron Silver$11.99
- 1800 Silver$7.99
- Tres Generaciones Plata$9.99
- Lunazul Blanco$7.99
- Don Julio Anejo$12.99
- Patron Anejo$12.99
- 1800 Anejo$11.99
- El Jimador Anejo$11.99
- Milagro Anejo$11.99
- Hornitos Anejo$11.99
- Casamigos Anejo$12.99
- Cabo Wabo Anejo$11.99
- Herradura Anejo$11.99
- Cazadores Anejo$11.99
- Gran Centenario Anejo$11.99
- Del Maguey Mezcal Vida$9.99
- Ilegal Joven Mezcal$9.99
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
112 East Vance Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526