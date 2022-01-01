Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Casa B Tapas

492 Reviews

$$$

253 Washington Street

Somerville, MA 02143

Order Again

Popular Items

Tostada de pollo
Gnocchis a la criolla
Rollitos de aguacate

DESSERT

Coconut flan with guava sauce and toasted coconut flakes
Tres leches

Tres leches

$12.00

Three milk cake (condensed, evaporated & cream), chocolate ganache, soft merengue + cinnamon

Flan De Coco

$12.00

Coconut flan with guava sauce + toasted coconut flakes

PLATITOS

Arepitas de chicharon

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled Colombian corn pockets filled with crispy pork belly, red beans, sweet plantain + cilantro aioli (gf, df)

Arepitas de chorizo

Arepitas de chorizo

$17.00

Colombian grilled corn pockets filled with grilled chorizo, fresh Colombian farmer's cheese, tomato chutney + guacamole (gf)

Arroz con pollo

Arroz con pollo

$25.00

Puerto Rican & chicken rice , red beans, avocado + fried sweet plantain (gf, df)

Atún salteado con ajonjolí

Atún salteado con ajonjolí

$18.00Out of stock

Sesame seared sushi grade tuna served over sweet plantain + wasabi aioli (df)

Bistec a lo pobre

$25.00Out of stock

Grilled beef tenderloin, hand-cut fried potatoes, fried egg + spicy grandma's ketchup & cilantro pesto (gf)

Camarones rellenos

Camarones rellenos

$17.00

Yucca filled shrimp, wrapped in bacon + cilantro/soy/ginger dipping sauce (df)

Canoa rellena de carne

Canoa rellena de carne

$20.00

Sweet plantain filled with chicken stew, melted cheese, cilantro aioli +brava sauce (gf)

Carne mechada

Carne mechada

$20.00

Puerto Rican pot roast + yucca gnocchi sauteed in a sage brown butter sauce (gf)

Coles de bruselas

Coles de bruselas

$16.00

Fried organic brussels sprouts & roasted red peppers + cilantro/ginger/soy sauce (df, vegan)

Empanada de camarones

$17.00

Baked Argentinian spicy shrimp turnovers + brava sauce

Empanadas de carne

$18.00

Colombian white corn empanadas filled with beef + spicy mojo side (gf, df)

Gnocchis a la criolla

Gnocchis a la criolla

$18.00

Yucca gnocchi, corn, green peas, mushrooms + criollo sauce (gf, df, vegan)

Pastelillos de vegetales

$15.00

Puerto Rican organic wild mushroom, spinach, potato & feta cheese fried empanadas + cilantro aioli

Setas orgánicas

Setas orgánicas

$18.00

Sauteed spicy organic wild mushrooms over grilled sweet potato slices (gf, df, vegan)

TAPAS

Aceitunas aliñadas

$6.00

House marinated olives (gf, df, vegan)

Albóndigas

Albóndigas

$6.00

Beef meatballs in a guava/onion/tomato sauce

Bolitas de queso

$6.00

Puerto Rican cheese fritters + spicy pink sauce (gf)

Ceviche de merluza

$12.00

Hake ceviche + house-made plantain chips (gf, df)

Chips & Dip

$6.00

House made plantain chips + aparagus dip (gf, df,)

Choripan

$10.00

Chorizo (Spanish sausage) & guava puff +guava sauce

Hamburguesita de cordero

Hamburguesita de cordero

$9.00

Grass-fed lamb slider with sharp cheddar, caramelized onions + yogurt sauce (gf)

Hamburguesita de lentejas

$8.00

Spicy lentil slider, guacamole, sweet tomato chutney + grilled corn (gf, df, vegan)

Jamón Serrano

$9.00

Spanish dry-cured ham + house-made bread (gf)

Maduros fritos

$6.00

Fried sweet plantain + grandma's spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)

Mofonguitos

$6.00

Puerto Rican plantain mini mofongos + criollo sauce (gf, df, vegan)

Patatas fritas

Patatas fritas

$8.00

Hand-cut french fries + grandma’s spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)

Pulpo a la Gallega

Pulpo a la Gallega

$8.00

Galician style Spanish octopus + yucca salad (gf, df)

Queso frito

Queso frito

$7.00

Caribbean fried cheese + guava sauce (gf)

Queso Manchego

$7.00

Spanish sheep's milk (aged 12 mo) + house-made bread (GF)

Rollitos de aguacate

$7.00

Crispy avocado rolls + cilantro/prune sauce (df, vegan)

TOSTADAS (plantain pizza)

Tostada de Asparagus

$14.00

grilled asparagus, roasted peppers, mushrooms, olive tapenade, cilantro aioli + micro greens

Tostada de chicharon

$15.00Out of stock

crispy pork belly, cheese, read beans + brava sauce (gf)

Tostada de pollo

$15.00

chicken stew, cheese, guacamole + cilantro aioli (gf)

Tostada de queso

$12.00

criollo sauce, cheese, guacamole + cilantro aioli (gf)

KN95 Masks

Box of 20 KN95 black masks

$25.00

Package of 10 KN95 black masks

$15.00

Surgical Masks

Box of 50 single use surgical masks (blue)

$30.00

Package of 10 single use surgical masks (blue)

$8.00

Take Out Cocktails

Daiquiri

$13.00

White rum, fresh lime, simple syrup

Daiquiri For 2

$24.00

White rum, fresh lime, simple syrup

Passion Fruit Mojito

$14.00

White rum, fresh lime, passion fruit syrup, mint, soda

Passion Fruit Mojito for 2

$22.00

White rum, fresh lime, passion fruit syrup, mint, soda

The Bad Boy

$14.00

Mezcal, fresh lime, scotch bonnet pepper & pomegranate syrup, orange bitters

The Bad Boy for 2

$24.00

Mezcal, fresh lime, scotch bonnet pepper & pomegranate syrup, orange bitters

Union Dram

$14.00

Bourbon, Drambuie, sweet vermouth, angostura + orange + Peuchaud’s bitters

Union Dram for 2

$24.00

Bourbon, Drambuie, sweet vermouth, angostura + orange + Peuchaud’s bitters

Coquito large bottle 6-8 servings

$32.00Out of stock

Coquito small bottle 3-4 servings

$16.00Out of stock

Beer

Aguila Lager

$6.00

FFTT Cider

$9.00

City Roots Original Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Cusqueña Malt Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Estrella Damm Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Imperial

$6.00Out of stock

Naragansett

$5.00

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Peak Autumn IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Red Wine

BTL Finca Resalso Tempranillo

$46.00

BTL Boya Pinot Noir Chile

$46.00

2018 Casablanca Valley, Chile

BTL Areyna, Malbec

$44.00

2018 Mendoza, Argentina

Rose & Cava

BTL Armas de Guerra Rose Mencia

$44.00

BTL Castellar Rose Cava

$44.00

BTL Pares Balta Brut Cava

$44.00

White Wine

BTL Casa Silva, Sauvignon Gris

$46.00

BTL Naia Verdejo

$46.00

BTL Licia Albarino

$44.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Inventive Spanish-Caribbean tapas served in a romantic, contemporary split-level space. Unique wines and sherries from Spain and South America, craft cocktails and a very nice collection of sipping rums.

Website

Location

253 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

