Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

5711 Bissonnet Street

Bellaire, TX 77401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

fire poppers
Elotes
BBQ back ribs

Starters

Chicken N' Waffles

$17.00

Beer Battered Chicken Leg, Cornbread Waffles, Maple Baykun Aioli, Strawberry Crema

lamb barbacoa polenta

$23.00

Shredded Lamb, Creamy Polenta, Buna Shimeji, Crispy Vidalia

crispy rice

$18.00

Jalapeño, Bluefin Tuna Tartar, Honey Caviar, Crispy Rice Cake

peruvian chicken skewers

$17.00

Fire Roasted Peruvian Chicken, Aji Dipping Sauce, Lime

tamale gnocchi

$18.00

Shredded Chicken, Masa Gnocchi, Salsa Verde, Poblano, Avocado Lime Creme

empanadas

$22.00Out of stock

Adobo Short Ribs, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Roja

smoked brisket tacos

$22.00

Pulled Brisket, Pickled Jalapeno, Roasted Chili Corn, Avocado salsa

Bar Bites

chili cauliflower

$15.00

Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Honey Harissa Dipping Sauce

jumbo pretzel

$15.00

Chorizo Stuffed Soft Pretzel, Honey Dijon Dunk

barbecue wings

$15.00

Crispy chicken wings, Kentucky maple Barbecue Sauce

fire poppers

$15.00

Panko crusted chicken tenders, Spicy Sweet Tabasco

BBQ back ribs

$18.00

Chipotle Barbecue Sauce, Prime Back Rib

Soup

carrot coconut

$11.00

Carrot, Garlic Chili, Coconut Cream

pozole

$14.00

Mexican Chicken Soup, Topped with Sliced Radish, Avocado, and Iceberg Lettuce

Salad

chicken caesar

$25.00

Romaine Blend, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Sourdough Crouton, Chili Chicken Strips

quinoa arugala

$19.00

Astro Arugula, Quinoa, Faro, Craisin, Honey Roasted Walnut, Beet, Sweet Potato Crisp, Citrus Vinaigrette

kale pepita

$19.00

Baby Kale, Shaved Carrots, Agave Marinated Tomato, Spiced Pepitas, Grilled Asparagus, Pomegranate, Mole-Verde Dressing

Entrees

pollo adobo

$32.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Breast, Honey Chipotle in Adobo, Coconut Rice, Mango Chutney Gel

Blackened Salmon

$32.00

Mango Corn Salsa, Roasted vegetables, Blackened Salmon Fillet, cilantro aioli

Chilean Sea Bass

$58.00

Poached Sea Bass, Meyer Lemon Puree, Grilled Squash Salad, Berries

Smoked Dino Rib

$46.00

Garlic Whipped Potato, Smoked Dino Rib, Honey Roasted Carrots

Brisket Burger

$31.00

Smoked Brisket Stuffed Burger, Dave’s Pickles, Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Fried Baykun on a Black Bun

Cali Burger

$31.00

Lamb Burger, Avocado Mousse, Fried Egg, Arugula, Truffle, On A Sourdough Bun

Grill

new york strip

$48.00

10 Oz Pan Seared Strip, Roasted Root Vegetables, Parsnip Purée, Crispy Enoki, House Sauces

Boneless Rib Eye

$59.00

12 Oz Boneless Rib Eye Steak, House Dry Rub, Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Patty Pan, House Sauces

40-Day Cowboy

$97.00

40 Day aged 24 Oz Bone-In Cowboy Steak, Pearled Onions, Fire Roasted Vine Tomato, Steak Fries, House Sauces

Dessert

strawberry shortcake

$16.00

Vanilla Bean Shortcake, Macerated Strawberry, Mint, Whip Cream, Strawberry Gel, Strawberry Ice Cream

churro donut

$16.00

Deep Fried Churro Balls, Cinnamon and Sugar, Mexican Chocolate Dipping Sauce, Dulce De Leche

Specials

DRY Aged Burger

$36.00

40 Day dry aged beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Mayo, on a sourdough Bun. Served with Truffle Fries

Chimichurri Prime Beef Skewers

$22.00Out of stock

Meat Lover Flatbread

$26.00

Autumn Kale Salad

$19.00

Baby Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Smoked Apple, Spiced Pepitas, Pecan, Maple Tahini Dressing

Elotes

$15.00

Mexican Street Corn Ribs, Chili, Lime, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Mayo

Butternut Squash soup

$14.00

1qt

NA Bev

coca cola

$4.00

coke zero

$4.00

diet coke

$4.00

sprite

$4.00

ginger ale

$4.00

Appetizers

chili cauliflower

$15.00

Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Honey Harissa Dipping Sauce

crispy rice

$18.00

Jalapeño, Bluefin Tuna Tartar, Honey Caviar, Crispy Rice Cake

Jumbo Pretzel Bites

$15.00

Chorizo Stuffed Soft Pretzel, Honey Dijon Dunk

smoked brisket tacos

$22.00

Pulled Brisket, Pickled Jalapeno, Roasted Chili Corn, Avocado salsa

Fire Poppers

$15.00

Panko Crusted Chicken Tenders, Spicy Sweet Tabasco

Soup

pozole

$14.00

Mexican Chicken Soup, Topped with Sliced Radish, Avocado, and Iceberg Lettuce

carrot coconut

$11.00

Carrot, Garlic Chili, Coconut Cream

Soup De Jour

$14.00

Salad

Caeser

$18.00

Romaine Blend, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Sourdough Crouton

quinoa arugala

$18.00

Astro Arugula, Quinoa, Faro, Craisin, Honey Roasted Walnut, Beet, Sweet Potato Crisp, Citrus Vinaigrette

Spicy Barbecue

$18.00

Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Taco Strips, Chili Roasted Corn, Spicy BBQ Aioli

kale pepita

$18.00

Baby Kale, Shaved Carrots, Agave Marinated Tomato, Spiced Pepitas, Grilled Asparagus, Pomegranate, Mole-Verde Dressing

Fish

blackened salmon

$30.00

Mango Corn Salsa, Roasted vegetables, Blackened Salmon Fillet, cilantro aioli

Seared Tuna Bowl

$38.00

Sesame Seared Tuna, Shaved Carrot, Rice, Avocado, Edamame, Scallion, Mango, Soy Miso

chilean sea bass

$58.00

Poached Sea Bass, Meyer Lemon Puree, Grilled Squash Salad, Berries

Sandwiches

brisket burger

$26.00

Smoked Brisket Stuffed Burger, Dave’s Pickles, Bourbon BBQ, Crispy Fried Baykun on a Black Bun

cali burger

$26.00

Lamb Burger, Avocado Mousse, Fried Egg, Arugula, Truffle, On A Sourdough Bun

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$23.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sweet BBQ Aioli

Biscuit Sandwich

$23.00

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Sweet BBQ Aioli, Kale Slaw, Biscuit

French Drip

$30.00

Thin Sliced Prime Rib, Au Jus, Horseradish Aioli, On a Sourdough Bun

Grill

Cowboy

$97.00

30 Day aged 24 Oz Bone-In Cowboy Steak, Pearled Onions, Fire Roasted Vine Tomato, Steak Fries, House Sauces

Boneless Rib Eye

$59.00

20 day aged 12 Oz Boneless Rib Eye Steak, House Dry Rub, Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Patty Pan, House Sauces

Dessert

churro donut

$16.00

Deep Fried Churro Balls, Cinnamon and Sugar, Mexican Chocolate Dipping Sauce, Dulce De Leche

strawberry shortcake

$16.00

Vanilla Bean Shortcake, Macerated Strawberry, Mint, Whip Cream, Strawberry Gel, Strawberry Ice Cream

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Root Vegetables

$8.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Coconut Rice

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid Hotdog

$12.00

Kid Nuggets

$12.00

Kid Burger

$12.00

Specials

Dry Aged Burger

$36.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Kosher Reimagined

Website

Location

5711 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire, TX 77401

Directions

Gallery
Casa Bar and Grill image
Casa Bar and Grill image
Casa Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dandelion Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,165
5405 Bellaire Blvd Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Aya Sushi - 5407A Bellaire Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5407A Bellaire Blvd Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Ostioneria La Reyna #1
orange starNo Reviews
6249 Bissonnet St. Houston, TX 77081
View restaurantnext
CounterCommon Beerworks & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5413 Bellaire Boulevard Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria La Real #3 - RAMPART
orange starNo Reviews
6711 Rampart Street Houston, TX 77081
View restaurantnext
Bob's Lounge & Grill - 6401 Hillcroft Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
6401 Hillcroft Avenue Houston, TX 77081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellaire

Enoteca Rossa
orange star4.5 • 1,430
4566 Bissonnet Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Dandelion Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,165
5405 Bellaire Blvd Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 115 - Bellaire
orange star4.7 • 821
5101 Bellaire Blvd #190 Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Bellaire
orange star4.7 • 223
5103 Bellaire Blvd Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellaire
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston