Casa Bella Pizza

454 Main St.

Medfield, MA 02052

Custom Pizza
Large pizza
Greek Salad

Apps

Applewood Bacon, broccoli and Cheese Bites

Applewood Bacon, broccoli and Cheese Bites

$9.25+
Breaded Cheese Ravioli

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$6.65+
Buffalo Chicken Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$9.04+

Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese Rolled into our Homemade Pizza Dough, Baked and Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.89+

Homemade Golden Battered Chicken Strips

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.72+

Spicy Buffalo Sauce on Classic Deep Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Mac & Cheese Wedges

Fried Mac & Cheese Wedges

$4.69+

Golden Macaroni and Cheese Rolled into Bite Sized Nuggets and Fried. Served with a Side of our Homemade Sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.15

Golden Toasted Fresh, Thick Cut Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.04+
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.14+

Garlic Butter Baked Bread Knots Dusted with Parmesan and Served Hot ina. Cast Iron Skillet

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.34+
Memphis Belle rolls

Memphis Belle rolls

$9.04+
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.37+

Golden Battered and Fried Mozzarella Sticks Served with a Side of our Homemade Sauce

Napolitano Rolls

Napolitano Rolls

$9.64+

Dinner Plates

Cheeseburger Club

$12.05
Chicken Finger Dinner

Chicken Finger Dinner

$13.10
Chicken Wing Dinner

Chicken Wing Dinner

$13.10
Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.50
Ham and Cheese Club

Ham and Cheese Club

$11.69
Hamburger Dinner

Hamburger Dinner

$11.99
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.79
White Tuna Salad Club

White Tuna Salad Club

$11.79
Grill cheese dinner

Grill cheese dinner

$8.99

Kids

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.85

A 100% Beef Frank, Grilled and Served on a Toasted Bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.49

Our classic Beef Hamburger Grilled and Served with the Toppings of your choice

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Our classic Beef Hamburger Grilled w/ Cheese and Served with the Toppings of your choice

Pasta

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$10.55

Cheese Filled Ravioli with our Homemade Sauce

Meat Choice

Meat Choice

$11.57
Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$12.87

Lightly Breaded Homemade Chicken Parmesan Served on Top of our Spaghetti with Fresh Mozzarella and our Homemade Sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$12.35

Breaded and Braised Chicken Cooked with Sweet Onions and our Homemade Sauce. Served on Top of Spaghetti

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.29

Chicken Cutlets Cooked with Fresh Broccoli. Served on a Bed of Spaghetti with our Famous Alfredo Sauce

Meatball Pasta

Meatball Pasta

$11.57
Italian Sausage Pasta

Italian Sausage Pasta

$11.57
Grilled Chicken Pasta

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$11.57
Bell's Pasta

Bell's Pasta

$12.69
Eggplant Pasta

Eggplant Pasta

$11.44
Plain Pasta

Plain Pasta

$8.75

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.98
BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$11.25
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.39
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.05
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.89
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.09

Sandwiches

B.L.T

B.L.T

$8.79
Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$8.65
Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.35
Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$7.99
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75
Italian

Italian

$8.89
Meatball

Meatball

$8.49
Pastrami

Pastrami

$9.35
Smoked Turkey Breast Sub

Smoked Turkey Breast Sub

$10.00
Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$8.45
Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$9.45
Steak Special

Steak Special

$9.04
Steak Tip

Steak Tip

$14.64
White Tuna Salad

White Tuna Salad

$8.00
Wrap - Caesar

Wrap - Caesar

$7.45
Wrap - Greek

Wrap - Greek

$8.00

Grill Cicken

$2.20

Sub Roll

$4.00

Brioche

$4.00

Focaccia

$4.00

Panini Press

$4.00

White Wrap

$4.00

Wheat Wrap

$4.00

White Club Bread

$4.00

Wheat Club Bread

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.49+
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$3.79+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.79+
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.25
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$4.10+
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$3.49+
Side Of Meatballs

Side Of Meatballs

$4.00

Signature Sandwiches

Caprese Chicken

Caprese Chicken

$8.78

Herb Grilled Chicken on a bed of Lettuce w/ Sliced Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and a Balsamic Reduction. Served on Brioche

The Reubenator

The Reubenator

$9.63

Flame Grilled Hamburger with Corned beef, applewood smoked bacon, and topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing. Served on Brioche

The Buffalo Chick

The Buffalo Chick

$9.47

Homemade Spicy Buffalo Sauce on Breaded Chicken w/ Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, and Lettuce. Served on Brioche.

The Philly

The Philly

$9.77

Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon and Shaved Steak with Lot of Melted American Cheese. Accompanied by Sautéed Mushrooms. Grilled Peppers and Vidalia Onions. Served on a Sub roll

The Veg-Out

The Veg-Out

$8.20

Marinated Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppadews Served with Melted Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

The Clubber

The Clubber

$9.29

Shaved Turkey with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Griddled with American Cheese with Banana Peppers served on the side. Served on Brioche

The Parminator

The Parminator

$9.88

Thin Chicken Parmesan with Fresh Mozzarella, our Homemade Sauce, and Topped with Shredded Mozzarella and a Dash of Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Served on a Sub Roll

Specials

Patriots Special

Patriots Special

$34.95
2022 Special

2022 Special

$24.94
Two Tops Special on 14

Two Tops Special on 14

$12.89

BYO Pizza

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$9.25

Custom Pizza

CasaBella Calzones

BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$8.65+
CasaBella Special Calzone

CasaBella Special Calzone

$8.89+
Chicken Parm Calzone

Chicken Parm Calzone

$8.89+
Italian Calzone

Italian Calzone

$8.85+
Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$8.89+

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

Pizza Slice

$2.68

Signature Pizzas

CasaBella Special

CasaBella Special

$11.84+

House special with lots of pepperoni, Italian cold cuts, sausage, onions, peppers and mushrooms.

The Big Island

The Big Island

$9.49+

Grilled Pineapple and Ham with Shredded Mozzarella

The Buffalo Built

The Buffalo Built

$12.59+

Tender grilled chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, scallions and shredded mozzarella. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.

The Casa Bellisimo

The Casa Bellisimo

$11.84+

A Zesty Combination of Hamburger, Sweet Italian Sausage, Banana pepper and Vidalia Onions. Topped w/ Shredded Mozzarella

The Margherita

The Margherita

$9.99+

Fresh tomatoes, a dash of our homemade sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled olive oil. Baked on a thin crust.

The Meattitarian

The Meattitarian

$11.49+

A Savory Mix of Pepperoni, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Italian Sausage, Shaved Steak. Topped with Shredded Mozzarella

The Memphis Belle

The Memphis Belle

$12.29+

Smokey BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Red Onions. Smothered in Mozzarella

The Reuben

The Reuben

$12.29+

Finely chopped Corned Beef, Shredded Swiss Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on a Caraway Seed-Dusted Crust

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$17.89

Veggie lover with your choice of 4 veggies and 2 cheeses.

White Pizzas

Bianca

Bianca

$9.29+

Mozzarella And Ricotta Cheese

Chicken Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli

$9.99+

With Alfredo Sauce

Health

Health

$10.54+

Tomato,Spinach,Feta Cheese

Napolitano

Napolitano

$11.14+

Mushrooms, Bacon, Chicken, Alfredo Sauce

20oz Soda

20oz Soda

$2.25
2L Bottle of Soda

2L Bottle of Soda

$3.