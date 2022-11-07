Casa Bella Pizza
454 Main St.
Medfield, MA 02052
Apps
Applewood Bacon, broccoli and Cheese Bites
Breaded Cheese Ravioli
Buffalo Chicken Rolls
Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese Rolled into our Homemade Pizza Dough, Baked and Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side
Chicken Fingers
Homemade Golden Battered Chicken Strips
Chicken Wings
Spicy Buffalo Sauce on Classic Deep Fried Chicken Wings
Fried Mac & Cheese Wedges
Golden Macaroni and Cheese Rolled into Bite Sized Nuggets and Fried. Served with a Side of our Homemade Sauce
Garlic Bread
Golden Toasted Fresh, Thick Cut Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread Sticks
Garlic Knots
Garlic Butter Baked Bread Knots Dusted with Parmesan and Served Hot ina. Cast Iron Skillet
Jalapeno Poppers
Memphis Belle rolls
Mozzarella Sticks
Golden Battered and Fried Mozzarella Sticks Served with a Side of our Homemade Sauce
Napolitano Rolls
Dinner Plates
Kids
Pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Filled Ravioli with our Homemade Sauce
Meat Choice
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Lightly Breaded Homemade Chicken Parmesan Served on Top of our Spaghetti with Fresh Mozzarella and our Homemade Sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
Breaded and Braised Chicken Cooked with Sweet Onions and our Homemade Sauce. Served on Top of Spaghetti
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken Cutlets Cooked with Fresh Broccoli. Served on a Bed of Spaghetti with our Famous Alfredo Sauce
Meatball Pasta
Italian Sausage Pasta
Grilled Chicken Pasta
Bell's Pasta
Eggplant Pasta
Plain Pasta
Salads
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm
Grilled Chicken Salad
Italian
Meatball
Pastrami
Smoked Turkey Breast Sub
Steak and Cheese
Steak Bomb
Steak Special
Steak Tip
White Tuna Salad
Wrap - Caesar
Wrap - Greek
Grill Cicken
Sub Roll
Brioche
Focaccia
Panini Press
White Wrap
Wheat Wrap
White Club Bread
Wheat Club Bread
Sides
Signature Sandwiches
Caprese Chicken
Herb Grilled Chicken on a bed of Lettuce w/ Sliced Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and a Balsamic Reduction. Served on Brioche
The Reubenator
Flame Grilled Hamburger with Corned beef, applewood smoked bacon, and topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing. Served on Brioche
The Buffalo Chick
Homemade Spicy Buffalo Sauce on Breaded Chicken w/ Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, and Lettuce. Served on Brioche.
The Philly
Crispy Applewood Smoked Bacon and Shaved Steak with Lot of Melted American Cheese. Accompanied by Sautéed Mushrooms. Grilled Peppers and Vidalia Onions. Served on a Sub roll
The Veg-Out
Marinated Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Peppadews Served with Melted Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.
The Clubber
Shaved Turkey with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Griddled with American Cheese with Banana Peppers served on the side. Served on Brioche
The Parminator
Thin Chicken Parmesan with Fresh Mozzarella, our Homemade Sauce, and Topped with Shredded Mozzarella and a Dash of Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Served on a Sub Roll
BYO Pizza
CasaBella Calzones
Pizza Slice
Signature Pizzas
CasaBella Special
House special with lots of pepperoni, Italian cold cuts, sausage, onions, peppers and mushrooms.
The Big Island
Grilled Pineapple and Ham with Shredded Mozzarella
The Buffalo Built
Tender grilled chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, scallions and shredded mozzarella. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.
The Casa Bellisimo
A Zesty Combination of Hamburger, Sweet Italian Sausage, Banana pepper and Vidalia Onions. Topped w/ Shredded Mozzarella
The Margherita
Fresh tomatoes, a dash of our homemade sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and drizzled olive oil. Baked on a thin crust.
The Meattitarian
A Savory Mix of Pepperoni, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sweet Italian Sausage, Shaved Steak. Topped with Shredded Mozzarella
The Memphis Belle
Smokey BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Red Onions. Smothered in Mozzarella
The Reuben
Finely chopped Corned Beef, Shredded Swiss Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on a Caraway Seed-Dusted Crust
Vegetarian
Veggie lover with your choice of 4 veggies and 2 cheeses.