Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant - North Andover

Food

Street Style Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$18.00

Slow cooked pork carnitas served with a mild red carnita sauce, pico de gallo, and guacamole sauce on top

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.00

Your choice of pork, steak or grilled chicken marinated in red chile with pineapple and spices. Topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro, onions, and tomatillo sauce

Guadalajara Tacos

$18.00

Grilled chicken with melted jack cheese and caramelized onions. Topped with pico de gallo and guacamole sauce

Chimichurri Steak Tacos

$18.00

Steak with chimichurri sauce, melted jack cheese, and shredded cabbage

Food Truck Tacos

$16.00

Choice of chorizo, barbacoa or grilled chicken topped with shredded cabbage, pinto beans, onions, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce. These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Grilled or hand battered fish served with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cilantro sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Bacon Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Shrimp and bacon grilled with garlic. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cilantro sauce

Mexico City Tacos

$20.00

Charbroiled, grilled steak, caramelized onions, and melted jack cheese. Topped with cotija cheese, chopped mango, pico de gallo, and mango dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Side Taco

$3.50

Fajita

Fajita

$20.00

Choice of sizzling marinated meat, grilled bell peppers, and onions, rice, beans, warm tortillas, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajita 2 Combo X1

$24.00

Fajita 3 Combo X1

$26.00

Fajita 2 Combo X2

$46.00

Fajita 3 Combo X2

$48.00

Quesadillas

Ranchera Quesadilla

$16.00

Choice of: shredded chicken, ground sirloin, barbacoa, chorizo, pork chile Verde or pork carnitas served with sour cream and guacamole

Fajita Quesadilla

$17.00

Choice of meat grilled fajita style with bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Southwestern Quesadilla

$18.00

Melted Cheddar and jack cheese, grilled barbecue chicken, onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, corn, and black beans. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Club Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla with avocado, bacon, Monterrey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Sandwiches + Burgers

California Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Charbroiled chicken with crisp bacon, avocado, jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread

Fajita Melt Sandwich

$16.00

Steak or chicken, grilled fajita style with onions, bell peppers, jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted white bread

Casa Blanca Burger

$16.00

Black angus beef, cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a soft potato roll. Make it fajita style with grilled bell peppers and onions (add 75¢)

Vegetarian

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Spinach or sautéed vegetable quesadilla with jack cheese. Made with flour tortillas and served with sour cream and guacamole

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Stuffed with cilantro lime rice, sautéed vegetables, and black beans. Topped with green sauce, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Veggie Fiesta

$16.00

Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice topped with sour cream

Veggie Fajita

$18.00

Sizzling sautéed vegetables served fajita style. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, cheese, sour cream, warm tortillas, and guacamole

Veggie Tex Mex Stir-Fry

$16.00

Starters

Queso Dip

$9.00

Rich, spicy, and creamy Mexican cheese dip

Baby Chimichangas

$15.00

Lightly fried mini chimichangas filled with shredded chicken and jack cheese. Topped with a mild sauce and served with guacamole and sour cream

Taquito Bites

$15.00

Small, crispy, rolled corn tortillas with your choice of shredded chicken or barbacoa. Served with a mild red sauce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes

Nachos Supreme

$16.00

Choice of ground sirloin, chorizo, barbacoa or shredded chicken. Served with refried beans, onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and cilantro

Shrimp and Spinach Queso Dip

$18.00

A creamy cheese dip loaded with shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, cilantro, and a dash of onions

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.00

Shrimp marinated in citrus and tomato juices mixed with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Melted Chihuahua and Monterey jack cheese, topped with ground chorizo, onions, and poblano peppers

Guacamole Fresco

$15.00

Made to order. Fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, spices, and lime. (Serves 2-4 people)

Tex-mex Eggrolls

$16.00

Spicy chicken, corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and avocado salsa

8 Pieces Casa Diablo Wings

$16.00

Breaded bone-in or boneless. (Spicy wing sauce can be added upon request)

16 Pieces Casa Diablo Wings

$23.00

Breaded bone-in or boneless. (Spicy wing sauce can be added upon request)

Fiesta Platter

$26.00

Sampling of casa's favorites: nachos, mini quesadillas, taquito bites, baby chimichangas, and crispy wings. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Soups + Salads

Sopa De Albondigas

$12.00+

A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh pork and ground sirloin meatballs with seasonal vegetables in a broth served with diced onions and cilantro on top

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00+

A Mexican soup with grilled chicken, crisp tortilla strips, avocado, Mexican rice, and cotija cheese

Taco Salad

$16.00

Fresh lettuce with your choice of ground sirloin, shredded chicken, barbacoa or pork chile Verde. Served in a taco shell and topped with cheese, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, guacamole and sour cream

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Sliced chicken tenders over a bed of mixed lettuce topped with corn, tomatoes, cheese, tortilla strips, bacon, and avocado. Served with honey mustard dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and caesar dressing on the side. These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo

Fajita Salad

$12.00

Choice of meat grilled with bell peppers and onions over mixed lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes. These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Ranchero Avocado Salad

$12.00

Mixed lettuce with cotija cheese, tomatoes, chopped avocado, black beans, and ranch dressing served on the side.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborn

Vallarta Salad

$12.00

On a bed of our signature lettuce blend topped with tomatoes, red onions, fresh mango, and cucumber. Served with mango dressing on the side.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may in

Entrees

Flautas

$18.00

Crispy, hard-shell rolled corn tortillas made with your choice of shredded chicken or barbacoa. Served with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and rice

Pollo Guadalajara

$20.00

Marinated chicken breast served with rice and beans, charbroiled Guadalajara style. Choose a sauce: creamy mushrooms or mole (mole contains peanut butter and is served with pickled red onion on top)

Arroz Con Pollo

$20.00

Chicken breast sautéed in a red sauce with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served over a bed of rice with melted jack cheese on top. Topped with sliced avocado

Tex-Mex Stir-Fry

$16.00

Sautéed with mushrooms, onions, zucchini, carrots, broccoli, and green peppers. Covered with melted jack cheese and served over rice

Pork Chile Verde

$20.00

Chunks of pork loin cooked until tender in a mild green tomatillo sauce of green peppers, onions, cilantro, and spices. Served with rice and beans

Pork Carnitas

$20.00

Traditionally slow cooked pork loin prepared with garlic and topped with a mild red sauce. Served with guacamole, rice, and beans

Carne Asada

$28.00

Charbroiled skirt steak served with rice, beans, guacamole and warm tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodb

Cantina Steak

$28.00

A flame-broiled 8 oz. ribeye strip steak topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Served with guacamole and your choice of 2 sides: Mexican rice, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, black beans, sautéed vegetables or fries.These items may be

Mar Y Tierra

$28.00

Choice of charbroiled skirt steak or chicken breast with sauteed shrimp, served with rice and beans, garnished with pico de gallo, and guacamole

Arrachera Asada

$24.00

8 oz charbroiled marinated flank steak served with rice, beans, guacamole, and warm tortillas. Garnished with pico de gallo, grilled green onions, and fried jalapeño.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry,

Camarones Casa Blanca

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, butter, and spices. Served with grilled bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions over a bed of rice. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and avocado

Plato Del Mar

$18.00

Your choice of fish marinated with garlic and lime juice. Served with your choice of two sides: Mexican rice, cilantro lime rice, refried beans, black beans, sautéed vegetables or fries. These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or underc

Tres Amgios

$30.00

Arroz Con Camarones

$24.00

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Served with choice of grain topped with choice of meat, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and topped with guacamole

Street Burrito

$16.00

A street-style burrito with everything inside: whole pinto beans, rice, guacamole sauce, Cheddar cheese, sour cream sauce, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo

Pork Verde Burrito

$16.00

Pork chile Verde topped with a mild green sauce, melted jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans on the side

Casa Blanca Burrito

$16.00

Stuffed with rice and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, and your choice of sauce

Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Grilled chicken or steak with onions and bell peppers, fajita style. Topped with a special burrito sauce, melted jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side

Grilled Burrito

$17.00

Stuffed with rice and whole pinto beans. Topped with red enchilada sauce, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole.These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of fo

Side Burrito

$8.00

Enchiladas

Casa Enchiladas

$16.00

Trio Enchiladas

$18.00

Combination of three enchiladas: shredded chicken topped mole sauce, ground sirloin topped with red sauce and jack cheese topped with green sauce. Each complemented with its own sauce

Side Enchiladas

$4.00

Chimichangas

Casa Chimichanga

$16.00

Fajita Chimichanga

$18.00

Fajita chicken or steak grilled with onions and peppers and wrapped with jack cheese. Topped with our signature burrito sauce, sour cream, and guacamole

Side Chimichanga

$7.00

Adult Menu

Adult Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Adult Hamburger

$10.00

Adult Cheeseburger

$10.00

Adult Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Adult Quesadillas

$10.00

Adult Enchiladas

$10.00

Adult Burrito

$10.00

Adult Soft Taco

$10.00

Cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef

Adult Hard Taco

$10.00

Cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid's Hamburger

$7.50

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Kid's Quesadillas

$7.50

Kid's Enchiladas

$7.50

Kid's Burrito

$7.50

Kid's Soft Taco

$7.50

Cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef

Kid's Hard Taco

$7.50

Cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef

Sides

Side of Guacamole

$3.50

Side of Sour Cream

$2.50

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Corn

$1.00

Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Torados

$1.75

Side of SM Queso

$1.00

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Lettuce

$0.75

Side of Tomatoes

$0.75

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Mushrooms

$1.50

Side of Veggies

$3.50

Side of 3 Shrimp

$5.00

Side of 6 Shrimp

$10.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Side of 1/2 Guacamole

$8.00

Side of Carrots

$2.00

Side of Onions

$0.75

Side of Cilantro

$0.50

Side of Chimicurri

$0.75

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Refried Beans

$3.50

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.50

Side of Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.50

Side of Refried Beans

$4.50

Side of Celery

$1.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.50

Combos

Combo Laredo

$16.00

Combo Casa Blanca

$18.00

Side Tostada

$4.00

Side Chicken Tamal

$4.00

Side Pork Tamal

$4.00

Side of Relleno

$8.00

Family Meals

Family Taco Bar

$50.00

Family Nachos

$50.00

4 Shrimp Fajitas

$80.00

Family Enchiladas

$55.00

Family Steak Fajitas

$90.00

Family Chicken Fajitas

$70.00

Family Burrito

$60.00

Large Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda (Free Refills)

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juice: (No Refills)

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit and Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Jarritos

Mexican Flavored Soda

$5.00

Asked server for available flavors

Other Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Tea*

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic Margarita

N/A Guava Margarita

$7.00

N/A Mango Margarita

$7.00

N/A Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

N/A Peach Margarita

$7.00

N/A Banana Margarita

$7.00

N/A Wildberry Margarita

$7.00

N/A Strawberry/Banana Margarita

$7.00

N/A Melon Margarita

$7.00

N/A Raspberry Margarita

$7.00

N/A Pomegranate Margarita

$7.00

N/A Watermelon Margarita

$7.00

N/A Colada Margarita

$7.00

N/A Passion Fruit Margarita

$7.00

N/A Pina Colada

$7.00

Water

Spring Water

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Kids

Kids Drink

$2.00

Dessert

Delicious Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.00

A classic Mexican dessert, a cake is soaked in a mixture of three milks and topped with whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Crispy coated creamy vanilla ice cream drizzled with cinnamon sugar, honey, chocolate sauce, and garnished with whipped cream

Flan

$7.00

Creamy custard made with egg, milk, coffee liqueur, and caramel. Glazed with a light caramel topping

Churros

$7.00

A crunchy traditional Mexican dessert made of fried dough and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with ice cream and a sweet dipping sauce

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

1070 OSGOOD ST, North Andover, MA 01845

Directions

