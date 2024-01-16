- Home
- Desert Hot Springs
- Casa Blanca Restaurant Desert Hot Springs 66370 Pierson Blvd
Casa Blanca Restaurant Desert Hot Springs 66370 Pierson Blvd
66370 Pierson Blvd
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Antojitos / Appetizers
- Guacamole$6.99+
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our ingredients. Riquisimo!
- Casa Blanca Sampler$21.99
A sampler platter with roll taquitos, meat quesadilla, jalapeño peppers, Chile relleno, enchilada, sour cream, and guacamole
- Green Salad$7.49
Dinner salad. Tossed lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, topped with croutons
- Ensalada De Pollo$16.99
Chicken breast salad, tossed romaine lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, cheese, and croutons
- Shrimp Salad$22.99
Grilled shrimp, tossed with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and croutons, topped with avocado
- Queso Fundido$11.99
Melted cheese, chorizo, and a pico de gallo on top
- 2 Tacos Dorados$12.99
2 crispy tacos with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
- 3 Taquitos$12.99
3 rolled taquitos in corn tortilla, served with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Served a la carte
- 3 Flautas$13.99
3 rolled flour tortillas served with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Served a la carte
- Mulita$12.99+
Quesadilla stuffed with your choice of meat, salad, sour cream, and guacamole
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99+
Plain cheese quesadilla served with a small salad
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.99+
Grill onion, tomato, bell pepper, zucchinis, mushroom, and spinach with our seasoning and white wine
- 3 Corn Veggie Quesadillas$14.49
3 corn tortilla. Grill onion, tomato, bell pepper, zucchinis, mushroom, and spinach with our seasoning and white wine
- Taco Salad$14.49
Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
- Chimichanga$14.49
Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese inside, served with sour cream and guacamole. (Smothered with enchilada sauce and cheese $3.00 extra)
- Asada Fries$18.99
Fries with carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and enchilada sauce. Out of this world
- Nachos With Meat$16.99
Regular. Nachos with beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
- Regular Nachos$13.99
Combination
- P. Bisteck Ranchero$17.99
Diced steak with bell pepper, jalapeño, tomato and onion with ranchero sauce (choice of tortilla)
- P. Carnitas$17.99
Big chunks of roasted pork (guacamole, choice of tortillas, and pico de gallo)
- P. Combinacion Jalisco$27.99
Combination of carne asada, carnitas, pastor, buche, ensalada, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Combination of marinated pork, beef, tripes, salad and guacamole, pico de gallo (choice of tortilla)
- P. Al Pastor$17.99
Marinated pork with grilled onion (guacamole, choice of tortilla, and pico de gallo)
- P. Carne Asada Encebollada$20.99
Grilled steak with grilled onion (guacamole, choice of tortilla, and pico de gallo)
- P. Carne Asada Y Camaron$22.99
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, tomato, onion, and a piece of grilled steak. (Guacamole, pico de gallo choice of tortilla)
- P. 3 Taquitos$13.99
3 rolled taquitos on corn tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese
- P. 3 Flautas$16.99
3 rolled taquitos on flour tortillas served with sour cream, guacamole and cheese
- P. 2 Tacos Dorados$13.99
2 fried tacos with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- P. Chile Verde$17.99
Small chopped pork with green salsa. (Choice of tortilla)
- P. Chile Rojo$17.99
Small chopped beef with red salsa. (Choice of tortilla)
- P. Molcajete$39.99
Camaro, asada, pechuga, chorizo, queso, nopal y deliciosa salsa
- P. Chimichanga$17.99
Chicken or beef chimichanga served with sour cream and guacamole (smothered with enchilada sauce and cheese $1.99 extra)
- P. Pechuga De Pollo$17.99
Grilled chicken breast or ranchero style (guacamole, choice of tortilla and pico de gallo)
- P. 3 Soft Tacos$17.99
- P. Machaca DINNER$17.99
Enchiladas
- P. Enchiladas$14.99
Enchiladas are dipped in red sauce made from guajilo and pasilla chiles, tomatoes, and special spices
- P. Enchiladas Suizas$19.99
Choice of cheese, chicken, beef or ground beef (all three must be same kind). Served with green sauce and sour cream. (With shrimp $3 extra)
- P. Chile Verde Enchiladas$16.99
2 pork enchiladas are dipped in green sauce with pieces of chopped pork. My grandma's recipe. Mmm..!
- P. Trio Enchiladas$18.99
1 beef enchilada, 1 chicken enchilada, and 1 cheese enchilada (green or red sauce) mmm muy Rico.!
- P. Tampiqueña$19.99
Grilled steak with 2 cheese enchiladas, guacamole & pico de gallo
- P. Enchiladas Popeye$18.99
3 cheese enchiladas stuffed with spinach and sour cream and smothered with green sauce
Make Your Own Combination
Fajitas
- P. Shrimp Fajitas$23.99
- P. Trio Fajitas$28.99
- P. Fajitas$20.99
- P. Fish Fajitas$21.99
- P. Fajitas Mixtas$22.99
- P. Veggie Fajitas$20.99
Vegetarian fajitas with tomato, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, carrots & cauliflower, made with our special seasoning. Served on a hot sizzling dish. (Guacamole, choice of tortilla, pico de gallo & sour cream). Served with who
Burritos
- Burrito Carne Asada$9.99
- Burrito Shredded Beef$9.99
- Burrito Grilled Chicken$9.99
- Burrito Shredded Chicken$9.99
- Burrito Al Pastor$9.99
- Burrito Carnitas$9.99
- Burrito Chile Verde$9.99
- Chile Colorado Burrito$9.99
- Burrito Ground Beef$9.99
- Burrito Frijoles Y Queso$7.99
- Burrito Vegetariano$9.99
Stuffed rice, whole beans, lettuce tomato, onion, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajita Burritos
Macho Burrito
- M. B. Carne Asada$14.99
- M. B. Carnitas$14.99
- M. B. Grilled Chicken$14.99
- M. B. Pastor$14.99
- M. B. Ground Beef$14.99
- M. B. Chile Verde$14.99
- M. B. Chile Colorado$14.99
- M. B. Chicken Fajitas$16.49
- M. B. Beef Fajitas$16.49
- M. B. Shrimps Fajitas$17.99
- M. B. Fish Fajitas$16.49
- M. B. Shredded Beef$14.99
- M. B. Shredded Chicken$14.99
Soft Tacos
Tortas & Burgers
TOSTADAS
- Toastada Carne Asada$9.49
- Toastada Pollo Asado$9.49
- Toastada Shredded Chicken$9.49
- Toastada Carnitas$9.49
- Toastada Al Pastor$9.49
- Toastada Shredded Beef$9.49
- Toastada Ground Beef$9.49
- Tostada Vegetariana$9.49
A corn tortilla shell layered with whole beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, sour cream, and our delicious guacamole
- Toastada Grilled Shrimp$12.99
Sopas / Soups
- Menudo$11.99+
Beef tripe in a soup flavored with guajillo and colon California chilis, your choice of with or without hominy
- Albondigas$11.99+
Meatballs soup with zuchinni, celery, carrots, and bell pepper. Mmm! So good!
- Pozole$11.99+
Chunks of pork in soup flavored with guajillo and California chilis and hominy
- Caldo De Res$11.99+
A stew with beef chunks with potato, corn on the cob, cabbage, carrot, and chayote
Seafood
- Chiles Gueritos$19.99
Stuffed with shrimp
- 4 Chile Gueritos Momia$15.99
Stuff with shrimp and wrap with bacon chipotle sauce and soy sauce
- P. Camarones a La Diabla$20.99
Spicy shrimp with rice & beans (guacamole & choice of tortilla)
- P. Camaron Ranchero$20.99
Shrimp ranchero with tomato, onion, bell pepper & jalapeño with rice & beans (guacamole & choice of tortilla)
- P. Camarones Empanizados$20.99
Breaded shrimp with rice & beans (guacamole & choice of tortilla)
- P. Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$20.99
Shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce with rice & beans (guacamole & choice of tortilla)
- P. Camarones Momia$21.99
Camarones enrrollados con tocino y chile chipotle, arroz y frijoles. Shrimp wrapped with bacon and chipotle with rice and beans (guacamole & choice tortilla)
- P. Filete a La Plancha$18.99
Empanizado, al mojo de ajo, ranchero, al natural tilapia filet on the grill - garlic, ranchero, plain rice and beans (guacamole & choice tortilla)
- P. Salmon$24.99
8 oz. Salmon filet served with rice and steamed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, guacamole & choice of tortillas)
- P. Mojarra$20.99
Big tilapia deep-fried with rice & beans. (Guacamole & choice of tortilla)
- P. Shrimp Tacos$19.99
2 tacos de camaron, grilled shrimp with cabbage, tomato, onions, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole and cheese
- P. Fish Tacos$17.99
2 tacos de Pescado, grilled fish with cabbage, tomato, onions, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole, and cheese
- Taco De Camaron$8.99
One shrimp taco: grilled shrimp with cabbage, tomato, onion, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole, and cheese
- Taco De Pescado$7.99
One fish taco: grilled fish with cabbage, tomato, onion, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole, and cheese
- Tacos El Governador$14.99
2 shrimp tacos cooked with onion chile pasilla and our seasoning. Server with cabbage and chipotle sauce on the side. You cannot miss these tacos!!!!
- Ceviche De Camaron$8.99+
(Shrimp tostada) Diced shrimp with tomato, onion, cilantro & avocado. Cooked in a fresh lime juice
- Cocktail De Camaron$16.99+
Shrimp cocktail served with tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro and avocado
- Campechana$18.99+
Shrimp, octopus & abalone cocktail served with tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado
- Quesadilla De Camaron$14.49+
Shrimp quesadilla served with small salad, sour cream and guacamole
- Macho Nachos Del Mar$21.99
Nachos with jalapeños, tomato, onion, pico de gallo, beans, cheese, shrimp, sour cream, and guacamole
- Oysters$14.99+
- Oysters with Shrimp Ceviche$18.99+
- Camaron Aguachile$22.99
Rojos o Verdes (spicy!) Shrimp cooked in fresh lime juice and jalapeños. Served with cucumber and red onions
- Callo De Acha Aguachile$24.99
Callo de hacha y camarón cocido y camarón curtido con limon al aguachile style y salsa marisquera
- Torre De Mariscos$36.99
Ceviche, pulpo, camarón, callo de hacha aguacate con salsa marisquera
- Tostada Puerto Vip$27.99
Ostion, camarón, callo de acha, pulpo, abulon y salsa marisquera
- Tostada Mixta$12.99
Camaron, pulpo y abulon) shrimp ceviche octopus & abalone all mixed with red onion chamoy and avocado
- 7 Mares$23.99
Come with shrimp, halibut, crab legs, scallops, clams, fish, octopus, with carrot, potato, celery & chayote. Little spicy (choice of tortilla) a bit spicy!!!
- Caldo De Camaron$20.99
A tasty and broth with carrot, potato, celery & chayote. Little spicy (choice of tortilla) a bit spicy!!!
- Caldo De Pescado$18.99
(Halibut chuck) A tasty and broth with carrot, potato, celery & chayote. Little spicy (choice of tortilla) a bit spicy!!! La) a bit spicy!!!
Kids Menu
Postres-Desserts
Side Orders
- 3 Chiles Toreados$3.99
- 4 Chiles Gueritos Toreados$5.99
- Rice$4.50
- Beans$4.50
- Whole Beans$4.50
- Home Fries$5.00
- Rice & Beans$7.00
- Enchilada$6.99
Cheese, beef, ground beef, or chicken
- Fried Taco 1 Taco Dorado$5.99
Beef or chicken
- Tamal Beef$5.99
- Chile Relleno$7.49
- French Fries$5.49
- Pan Con Mantequilla$1.99
- Sour Cream$1.99
- 1/2 Aguacate$5.00
- Any Extras$1.25
- Pico De Gallo$3.49
- Extra Basket of Chips and Salsa$1.49
- Side Cheese$1.49
- Side Corn Tortillas$0.99
- Side Flour Tortillas$0.99
- Split Feee$3.49
- Side Enchilada Sauce$3.00
- Side Green Sauce$3.00
- Side Ranchero Sauce$3.00
- Side Bacon$3.49
- Side Mayonnaise$1.49
- Side Chipotle Sauce$1.99
- Side Dressing$1.49
- Side Diabla Sauce$3.99
- Bag of Chips$2.99+
- Table Sauce$4.99+
Family Packs
- Family Pack Special Fajitas$75.00
Chicken fajitas only for (7-9 people) with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, chips, salad, tortillas, pico de gallo, silverware and napkins
- Burritos Pack Value Includes$59.00
Burritos serves 7 people. Burritos same meat your choice of (asada, pastor, carnitas, or chicken) rice, beans, salsa, chips, silverware and napkins
- Family Combination$75.00
5 chiles rellenos for 7-9 people. 8 enchiladas (beef or chicken), rice, beans, chips, salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
