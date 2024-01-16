- Home
Casa Blanca Restaurant PS 140 South Palm Canyon Drive
140 South Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92262
TUES & THURS Margarita
House Margarita
Breakfast & Omelets
Desayunos / Breakfast
- P. Bistek Ranchero Con 2 Huevos
Diced steak with bell pepper, jalapeño, tomato, onion, and ranchero sauce served with 2 eggs, rice, and beans (choice of tortillas)$16.99
- P. Huevos Con Carnitas
2 eggs with chunks of pork. Served with rice and beans. (Choice of tortillas)$16.49
- P. Huevos Divorciados
(2 divorce eggs) 1 eggs covered with red sauce and the other with green sauce giving it distinct flavors. Served with whole pinto bean and pico de gallo, beans. (Choice or tortilla)$14.49
- P. Huevos a La Diabla
2 scrambled eggs with onion and spicy salsa. Served with pinto beans and avocado. (Choice of tortillas)$14.49
- Enchilada Breakfast
2 cheese enchiladas and 2 eggs over easy egg. Cool!! Try it!!$14.49
- P. Veggie Breakfast
2 scrambled eggs with spinach and mushrooms with home fries. Mmmm very healthy. (Choice of tortillas)$14.49
- P. Huevos Con Chile Verde
2 eggs with (Chile Verde) chopped pork with green salsa on top of eggs, with rice and beans. Mmm! Flavorful$16.49
- P. Huevos Rancheros
2 corn tortillas, 2 eggs topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans (choice of tortilla)$14.49
- P. Huevos Con Jamon
2 eggs with ham, served with rice and beans (choice of tortillas)$14.49
- P. Bacon and Eggs
4 slices of bacon and 2 eggs served overeasy$14.49
- P. Huevos Con Chorizo
2 eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans (choice of tortillas)$14.49
- P. Huevos Con Asada
2 eggs with a piece of steak. Served with rice and beans (choice of tortillas)$16.99
- P. Machaca Con Huevos
Shredded beef and scramble eggs with tomato, onions, and bell pepper. Served with rice and beans (choice of tortillas)$15.99
- P. Huevos a La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with bell pepper, tomato, and onions. Served with rice and beans (choice of tortillas)$14.49
- Chilaquiles, Huevos Y Pechuga De Pollo
Tortillas in salsa ranchera, served with 2 eggs and chicken breast a la carte$16.99
- Chilaquiles, Huevos Y Carne Asada
Tortillas in salsa ranchera, served with 2 eggs and a piece of steak served a la carte$17.99
- P. Chilaquiles Con Asada
Tortillas in salsa ranchera, served with a piece of steak, rice, and beans$16.99
- P. Chilaquiles Con Huevos
Tortilla in salsa ranchera served with 2 eggs, rice and beans$15.99
- P. Chilaquiles
Tortilla in salsa ranchera served with rice and beans$14.49
- Burrito Tocino
Bacon, eggs, bean, cheese, and potato burrito, served a la carte$12.99
- Burrito De Jamón
Ham, bean, potato, and egg burrito served a la carte$12.99
- Burrito De Chorizo
Chorizo with egg, beans, potato, and cheese burrito, served a la carte$12.99
- Burrito De Machaca
Shredded beef burrito, with eggs, bell pepper, tomatoes, onions, beans, potato, and cheese. Served a la carte$12.99
- 1 Egg$3.49
Omelettes
- P. Denver Omelet
Egg, ham, bell pepper, onion, cheese topped with American cheese on top$17.99
- P. Popeye's Omelet
Eggs with sauteed onion, tomato, spinach, Jack cheese and American cheese on top$17.49
- P. Ham & Cheese Omelet
Egg, ham, cheese topped with American cheese on top$15.49
- P. Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Egg, bacon, cheese topped with American cheese on top$15.49
- P. Casa Blanca Mexican Omelet
Eggs with tomato, bell pepper, onion, Jack cheese, mushrooms and ranchera sauce in top with American cheese$17.99
Online Ordering Menu
Antojitos / Appetizers
- Guacamole
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our ingredients. Riquisimo!$10.99
- Casa Blanca Sampler
A sampler platter with roll taquitos, meat quesadilla, jalapeño peppers, Chile relleno, enchilada, sour cream, and guacamole$23.99
- Green Salad
Dinner salad. Tossed lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, topped with croutons$8.49
- Ensalada De Pollo
Chicken breast salad, tossed romaine lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, onion, cheese, and croutons$19.99
- Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, tossed with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, cheese, and croutons, topped with avocado$24.99
- Queso Fundido
Melted cheese, chorizo, and a pico de gallo on top$10.99
- 2 Tacos Dorados
2 crispy tacos with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole$13.49
- 3 Taquitos
3 rolled taquitos in corn tortilla, served with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Served a la carte$13.49
- 3 Flautas
3 rolled flour tortillas served with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. Served a la carte$14.49
- Mulita
Quesadilla stuffed with your choice of meat, salad, sour cream, and guacamole$13.99
- Cheese Quesadilla
Plain cheese quesadilla served with a small salad$8.99
- Veggie Quesadilla
Grill onion, tomato, bell pepper, zucchinis, mushroom, and spinach with our seasoning and white wine$12.99
- 3 Corn Veggie Quesadillas
3 corn tortilla. Grill onion, tomato, bell pepper, zucchinis, mushroom, and spinach with our seasoning and white wine$15.99
- Taco Salad
Your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole$16.99
- Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese inside, served with sour cream and guacamole. (Smothered with enchilada sauce and cheese $3.00 extra)$14.49
- Asada Fries
Fries with carne asada, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and enchilada sauce. Out of this world$19.99
- Nachos With Meat
Regular. Nachos with beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole$18.99
- Regular Nachos$14.99
Combination
- P. Bisteck Ranchero
Diced steak with bell pepper, jalapeño, tomato and onion with ranchero sauce (choice of tortilla)$19.99
- P. Carnitas
Big chunks of roasted pork (guacamole, choice of tortillas, and pico de gallo)$19.99
- P. Combinacion Jalisco
Combination of carne asada, carnitas, pastor, buche, ensalada, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Combination of marinated pork, beef, tripes, salad and guacamole, pico de gallo (choice of tortilla)$32.99
- P. Al Pastor
Marinated pork with grilled onion (guacamole, choice of tortilla, and pico de gallo)$19.99
- P. Carne Asada Encebollada
Grilled steak with grilled onion (guacamole, choice of tortilla, and pico de gallo)$24.99
- P. Carne Asada Y Camaron
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers, tomato, onion, and a piece of grilled steak. (Guacamole, pico de gallo choice of tortilla)$26.99
- P. 3 Taquitos
3 rolled taquitos on corn tortilla served with sour cream, guacamole, and cheese$16.99
- P. 3 Flautas
3 rolled taquitos on flour tortillas served with sour cream, guacamole and cheese$19.99
- P. 2 Tacos Dorados
2 fried tacos with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion$16.99
- P. Chile Verde
Small chopped pork with green salsa. (Choice of tortilla)$19.99
- P. Chile Rojo
Small chopped beef with red salsa. (Choice of tortilla)$17.99
- P. Molcajete
Camaro, asada, pechuga, chorizo, queso, nopal y deliciosa salsa$44.99
- P. Chimichanga
Chicken or beef chimichanga served with sour cream and guacamole (smothered with enchilada sauce and cheese $1.99 extra)$19.99
- P. Pechuga De Pollo
Grilled chicken breast or ranchero style (guacamole, choice of tortilla and pico de gallo)$19.99
- P. 3 Soft Tacos$20.99
- P. Machaca DINNER$18.99
Enchiladas
- P. Enchiladas
Enchiladas are dipped in red sauce made from guajilo and pasilla chiles, tomatoes, and special spices$16.99
- P. Enchiladas Suizas
Choice of cheese, chicken, beef or ground beef (all three must be same kind). Served with green sauce and sour cream. (With shrimp $3 extra)$21.99
- P. Chile Verde Enchiladas
2 pork enchiladas are dipped in green sauce with pieces of chopped pork. My grandma's recipe. Mmm..!$19.99
- P. Trio Enchiladas
1 beef enchilada, 1 chicken enchilada, and 1 cheese enchilada (green or red sauce) mmm muy Rico.!$21.99
- P. Tampiqueña
Grilled steak with 2 cheese enchiladas, guacamole & pico de gallo$23.99
- P. Enchiladas Popeye
3 cheese enchiladas stuffed with spinach and sour cream and smothered with green sauce$21.99
Make Your Own Combination
Fajitas
- P. Shrimp Fajitas$28.99
- P. Trio Fajitas$32.99
- P. Fajitas$24.99
- P. Fish Fajitas$24.99
- P. Fajitas Mixtas$25.99
- P. Veggie Fajitas
Vegetarian fajitas with tomato, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, carrots & cauliflower, made with our special seasoning. Served on a hot sizzling dish. (Guacamole, choice of tortilla, pico de gallo & sour cream). Served with who$24.99
Burritos
- Burrito Carne Asada$11.49
- Burrito Shredded Beef$11.49
- Burrito Grilled Chicken$11.49
- Burrito Shredded Chicken$11.49
- Burrito Al Pastor$11.49
- Burrito Carnitas$11.49
- Burrito Chile Verde$11.49
- Chile Colorado Burrito$9.99
- Burrito Ground Beef$11.49
- Burrito Frijoles Y Queso$8.49
- Burrito Vegetariano
Stuffed rice, whole beans, lettuce tomato, onion, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole$11.49
Fajita Burritos
Macho Burrito
- M. B. Carne Asada$16.99
- M. B. Carnitas$16.99
- M. B. Grilled Chicken$16.99
- M. B. Pastor$16.99
- M. B. Ground Beef$16.99
- M. B. Chile Verde$16.99
- M. B. Chile Colorado$16.99
- M. B. Chicken Fajitas$18.49
- M. B. Beef Fajitas$19.49
- M. B. Shrimps Fajitas$20.99
- M. B. Fish Fajitas$18.49
- M. B. Shredded Beef$16.99
- M. B. Shredded Chicken$16.99
Soft Tacos
Tortas & Burgers
TOSTADAS
- Toastada Carne Asada$10.99
- Toastada Pollo Asado$10.99
- Toastada Shredded Chicken$10.99
- Toastada Carnitas$10.99
- Toastada Al Pastor$10.99
- Toastada Shredded Beef$10.99
- Toastada Ground Beef$10.99
- Tostada Vegetariana
A corn tortilla shell layered with whole beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, sour cream, and our delicious guacamole$10.99
- Toastada Grilled Shrimp$11.99
Sopas / Soups
- Menudo
Beef tripe in a soup flavored with guajillo and colon California chilis, your choice of with or without hominy$12.99
- Albondigas
Meatballs soup with zuchinni, celery, carrots, and bell pepper. Mmm! So good!$12.99
- Pozole
Chunks of pork in soup flavored with guajillo and California chilis and hominy$12.99
- Caldo De Res
A stew with beef chunks with potato, corn on the cob, cabbage, carrot, and chayote$12.99
Seafood
- Chiles Gueritos
Stuffed with shrimp$21.99
- 4 Chile Gueritos Momia
Stuff with shrimp and wrap with bacon chipotle sauce and soy sauce$17.99
- P. Camarones a La Diabla
Spicy shrimp with rice & beans (guacamole & choice of tortilla)$24.99
- P. Camaron Ranchero
Shrimp ranchero with tomato, onion, bell pepper & jalapeño with rice & beans (guacamole & choice of tortilla)$24.99
- P. Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp with rice & beans (guacamole & choice of tortilla)$25.99
- P. Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp sauteed in garlic sauce with rice & beans (guacamole & choice of tortilla)$24.99
- P. Camarones Momia
Camarones enrrollados con tocino y chile chipotle, arroz y frijoles. Shrimp wrapped with bacon and chipotle with rice and beans (guacamole & choice tortilla)$25.99
- P. Filete a La Plancha
Empanizado, al mojo de ajo, ranchero, al natural tilapia filet on the grill - garlic, ranchero, plain rice and beans (guacamole & choice tortilla)$21.99
- P. Salmon
8 oz. Salmon filet served with rice and steamed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, guacamole & choice of tortillas)$27.99
- P. Mojarra
Big tilapia deep-fried with rice & beans. (Guacamole & choice of tortilla)$25.99
- P. Shrimp Tacos
2 tacos de camaron, grilled shrimp with cabbage, tomato, onions, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole and cheese$22.99
- P. Fish Tacos
2 tacos de Pescado, grilled fish with cabbage, tomato, onions, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole, and cheese$19.99
- Taco De Camaron
One shrimp taco: grilled shrimp with cabbage, tomato, onion, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole, and cheese$10.49
- Taco De Pescado
One fish taco: grilled fish with cabbage, tomato, onion, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole, and cheese$8.99
- Tacos El Governador
2 shrimp tacos cooked with onion chile pasilla and our seasoning. Server with cabbage and chipotle sauce on the side. You cannot miss these tacos!!!!$16.99
- Ceviche De Camaron
(Shrimp tostada) Diced shrimp with tomato, onion, cilantro & avocado. Cooked in a fresh lime juice$9.99
- Cocktail De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail served with tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro and avocado$18.49
- Campechana
Shrimp, octopus & abalone cocktail served with tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado$19.99
- Quesadilla De Camaron
Shrimp quesadilla served with small salad, sour cream and guacamole$15.99
- Macho Nachos Del Mar
Nachos with jalapeños, tomato, onion, pico de gallo, beans, cheese, shrimp, sour cream, and guacamole$22.99
- Oysters$16.99
- Oysters with Shrimp Ceviche$21.99
- Camaron Aguachile
Rojos o Verdes (spicy!) Shrimp cooked in fresh lime juice and jalapeños. Served with cucumber and red onions$25.99
- Callo De Acha Aguachile
Callo de hacha y camarón cocido y camarón curtido con limon al aguachile style y salsa marisquera$32.99
- Torre De Mariscos
Ceviche, pulpo, camarón, callo de hacha aguacate con salsa marisquera$38.99
- Tostada Puerto Vip
Ostion, camarón, callo de acha, pulpo, abulon y salsa marisquera$33.99
- Tostada Mixta
Camaron, pulpo y abulon) shrimp ceviche octopus & abalone all mixed with red onion chamoy and avocado$12.99
- 7 Mares
Come with shrimp, halibut, crab legs, scallops, clams, fish, octopus, with carrot, potato, celery & chayote. Little spicy (choice of tortilla) a bit spicy!!!$23.99
- Caldo De Camaron
A tasty and broth with carrot, potato, celery & chayote. Little spicy (choice of tortilla) a bit spicy!!!$20.99
- Caldo De Pescado
(Halibut chuck) A tasty and broth with carrot, potato, celery & chayote. Little spicy (choice of tortilla) a bit spicy!!! La) a bit spicy!!!$18.99
Kids Menu
Postres-Desserts
Side Orders
- 3 Chiles Toreados$4.00
- 4 Chiles Gueritos Toreados$6.00
- Rice$5.00
- Beans$5.00
- Whole Beans$5.00
- Home Fries$6.00
- Rice & Beans$7.00
- Enchilada
Cheese, beef, ground beef, or chicken$7.99
- 1 Taco Dorado
Beef or chicken$6.99
- Tamal Beef$6.99
- Chile Relleno$8.49
- French Fries$6.00
- Pan Con Mantequilla$2.49
- Sour Cream$2.49
- 1/2 Aguacate$6.00
- Any Extras$1.50
- Pico De Gallo$3.99
- Extra Basket of Chips and Salsa$1.00
- Side Cheese$1.49
- Side Corn Tortillas$0.99
- Side Flour Tortillas$0.99
- Split Feee$3.50
- Side Enchilada Sauce$3.00
- Side Green Sauce$3.00
- Side Ranchero Sauce$3.00
- Side Bacon$3.49
- Side Mayonnaise$1.49
- Side Chipotle Sauce$1.99
- Side Dressing$1.49
- Side Diabla Sauce$3.99
- Bag of Chips$2.99
- Table Sauce$4.99
Family Packs
- Family Pack Special Fajitas
Chicken fajitas only for (7-9 people) with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, chips, salad, tortillas, pico de gallo, silverware and napkins$75.00
- Burritos Pack Value Includes
Burritos serves 7 people. Burritos same meat your choice of (asada, pastor, carnitas, or chicken) rice, beans, salsa, chips, silverware and napkins$59.00
- Family Combination
5 chiles rellenos for 7-9 people. 8 enchiladas (beef or chicken), rice, beans, chips, salad$75.00
140 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262