Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1033 Mass Avenue

Roxbury, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl
Quesadilla
Burrito

BOTANAS

Elote

Elote

$4.99

Corn on the cob. Served with cotija cheese and our sauce

Esquite

Esquite

$4.99

Kernels corn, Mayonnaise, Lime, Cotija Cheese

Taquitos

Taquitos

$9.50

Crispy tortillas rolls with chicken, guac sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.49

Fresh homemade salsa with fresh tortillas chips

Guac and Chips

Guac and Chips

$8.99

Fresh Guacamole with tortilla chips

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.99

Shrimp cured in lime juice served with Avocado

Nachos and Queso Dip

Nachos and Queso Dip

$6.49

MAKE YOUR OWN

Tacos

Tacos

$9.49

Three corn or flour tortilla + choice of protein + three toppings

Burrito

Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla, rice, beans, guac, sour cream, cheese + choice of protein

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.49

Flour tortilla, Cheese, Sour cream and Guac + choice of protein + two topping

Bowl

Bowl

$9.99

Rice, romaine lettuce, + choice of protein+ Four complementary toppings

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips, Queso, sour cream, halapenos, pico de gallo and guac + Choice of protein

SALAD

Salad

Salad

$7.99

Romain Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese and carrot

FOOD FIESTA

Al Pastor Burger

Al Pastor Burger

$10.99

Ground Pork, cheese, lettuce, pickle onion, guac, roasted pineapple, brioche bun served with fries

Birria Plate

$13.00

Braised short rib, served with rice and frijoles

Chimichanga

$12.49

Fried burrito filled cheese, peppers + choice of protein, served with rice and frijoles (optional chilli queso sauce)

Jalapeno Burger

$9.99

Ground Beef, Jalapeno, cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, brioche bun served with fries

Papas Locas

$9.99

French fries loaded chicken or Ground beef topped with melted cheese (Optional bacon)

Pork Belly Plate

$11.99

Torta

$10.00

Mexican Sandwich made with cabbage, guac, cheese, frijoles, tomatoes and homemade sauce

Carne Asada Plate

$16.99

Salmon Plate

$17.50

SIDES

Casa Bonita Sauce side

$1.00

Chips

$3.29

Fries

$3.49

Frijoles

$3.49

Beans

Hot Chilli Sauce

$1.00

Large Guac

$5.99

Pickles Onion

$0.75

Pico de Gallo 2oz side

$1.00

Pork belly (SIDE)

$7.00

Rice

$3.49

Small Guac

$2.50

Sweet Plantains (Side)

$4.50

Tortilla corn

$0.50

Tortilla Flour

$0.50

DESSERT

Churros

Churros

$6.25

Fried dough pastry with melted dulce de leche or nutella

Flan

Flan

$5.00
Mango con Tajin

Mango con Tajin

$5.50

Chopped juicy mango sprinkled with tajin chilli-lime seasoning

Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$4.99

Cake soaked in milk whipped cream with marachino cherries

N/A Beverages

Coke

Coke

$1.99
Country Club

Country Club

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Water

Water

$1.50

Passion Fruit

$4.50
Lime Juice

Lime Juice

$4.50

Horchata

$4.75
Aranciata Rossa

Aranciata Rossa

$3.50

Mineragua

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image
BG pic
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

NexDine - Suffolk Construction (294)
orange starNo Reviews
65 Allerton St Boston, MA 02219
View restaurantnext
Dona Habana Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,751
811 Massachusetts Ave Boston, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
Flying Embers - Ventura
orange starNo Reviews
152 Hampden St Boston, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar, The heart of Southbay's Dorchester shopping center.
orange starNo Reviews
20b District Ave Dorchester, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Dudley Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
15 Warren St Roxbury, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA
orange starNo Reviews
2306 Washington St Roxbury, MA 02119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roxbury

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roxbury
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston