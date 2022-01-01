Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Bravo

123 MS-12, Starkville,

Starkville, MS 39759

Bowl
Cheese Dip
ST Asada

Appetizers

Table-Side Guacamole

Table-Side Guacamole

$11.00

This is a description

Small Guacamole

$6.50

Ceviche

$13.00

Cheese Dip

$5.99

Large Cheese Dip

$10.25

Casa Bravo Dip

$9.95

Fajita Nachos

$11.75

Fiesta Dip

$10.50

Flautas

$10.50

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Mexican Dip

$6.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

Large Guac

$9.50

Quesadillas

Stark Vegas Quesadilla

$11.00

A large flour tortilla with your choice of grilled meat and melted shredded cheese inside. Topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice inside.

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00

A grilled chicken or steak quesadilla filled with sauteed onions and bell peppers and melted shredded cheese inside. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, (sour cream is SOLD OUT) and Pico de Gallo.

Texas Quesadilla

$12.50

A grilled chicken, steak and shrimp quesadilla with sauteed onions, bell peppers and melted shredded cheese inside. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream.

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$12.50

A quesadilla filled with 10 grilled shrimp, sauteed onions and bell peppers and melted shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream.

Soups

Caldo de Pollo

$8.50

Street Tacos

ST Pollo

$3.75

ST Asada

$3.75

ST Barbacoa

$3.75

ST Al Pastor

$3.75

ST Carnitas

$3.75

ST Pibil

$3.75

ST Chorizo

$3.75

ST Camaron

$4.25

ST Pancita

$3.75

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Groundbeef

$2.99

Bowls

Bowl

$11.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$13.50

Chicken Fajitas

$12.50

Texas Fajitas

$16.25

Fajitas Hawaianas

$15.95

Mixed Fajitas

$13.50

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.00

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$29.00

Steak Fajitas For 2

$30.00

Texas Fajitas For 2

$31.00

Fajitas Mixed 2x

$29.00

Fajita Bar

$150.00

Shrimp Fajitas X2

$31.00

Enchiladas

Chipotle Enchiladas

$11.00

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$11.00

Enchiladas Bandera

$11.00

Enchiladas Supreme

$11.00

Burritos

Burrito Loco

$11.75

Philly Steak Burrito

$12.00

Burrito Mexicano

$12.00

Chimichanga

$11.00

Burrito Chicken & Spinach

$12.00

Burrito Chipotle

$11.99

Tortas

Torta

$12.00

Torta Ahogada

$12.00

Pollo

Milanesa

$12.00

Loco Rice

$10.50

Chori Pollo

$14.25

Carne

Carne Asada

$15.99

Carne a la Tampiquena

$16.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Mariscos

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.00

California Fish Tacos

$14.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.50

Pescado Bravo

$16.95

Vegetarian

Chiles Rellenos

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie Fajitas

$11.95

A la Carte

Hard Taco

$3.50

Soft Taco

$3.50

Quesadilla

$4.75

Burrito

$4.95

Enchilada

$3.25

Chile Relleno (1)

$5.75

Fried Egg

$1.00

o/ Grilled Steak

$5.50

o/ Grilled Chicken

$5.00

o / Grilled Chicken & Steak

$5.00

o/ 5 Shrimp

$2.50

o / 10 Shrimp

$5.00

o / Carne Asada Steak Only

$8.25

o / Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chimichanga A La Carte

$6.50

Quesadilla De Maiz

$3.25

Grilled Tilapia (1)

$5.25

Flauta

$2.50

Orden De Pollo Tinga

$5.25

Sides

o/ Mexican Rice

$3.00

o/ Cliantro Rice

$3.00

o/ Refried Beans

$3.00

o/ Black Beans

$3.00

o / Pinto Beans

$3.00

o / Rice & Beans

$4.50

o / French Fries

$3.25

o/ Chiles Toreados

$2.99

o/ Nopalitos

$2.75

o/ Pickled Onions & Habanero

$2.00

o/ Avocado Slices

$2.50

o/ Pickled Jalapenos

$1.50

o/ Tomatoes

$1.75

o/ Sour Cream

$1.75

o/ Cilantro

$1.00

o/ Pico de Gallo

$1.99

o/ Lettuce

$1.75

o/ Salsa Arbol

$1.00

o/ Salsa Avocado

$1.00

o/ Salsa Tomatillo

$1.00

o/ Salsa Chile Verde

$1.00

o/ Salsa Spicy Pineapple

$1.00

o/ Salsa Habanero

$1.00

o / Salsa Enchilada

$0.50

o / Chipotle Salsa

$0.50

o / Cilantro Ranch

$1.50

o / Chorizo

$2.99

o/ Cebollitas

$1.50

o/ Roasted Corn

$2.99

o/ Veggies

$2.50

o/ Shredded Cheese

$1.50

o/ Mushrooms

$1.50

o/ Onion

$1.00

o / Flour Tortillas

$1.00

o / Corn Tortillas

$1.00

o / Xtra Fajita Salad

$5.50

o / Supreme

$1.50

o / Fresh Habanero

$2.00

o / Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

o / Guaca Salad

$3.75

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$6.00

Nachos Locos

$8.95

Salads

Chopped Salad

$7.50

Taco Salad

$9.95

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.50

$1Cheesedip

$1.00

$1.25 Guacamole

$1.25

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Xtra Taco Salsa

$0.01

Taco Salad Shell

$1.75

Seasoning

$28.00

Seasoning

$26.00

Seasoning

$27.00

Skull 5

Small

$5.00

Medium

$15.00Out of stock

Large

$15.00Out of stock

XL

$15.00Out of stock

Fiesta Like A Dawg

Small

$5.00

Medium

$5.00

Large

$5.00

XL

$15.00Out of stock
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Now offering Curbside Pick & Delivery!

