Casa Carmen Flatiron
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Casa Carmen is the venture of a Mexican family led by renowned chef Carmen Titita Ramirez Degollado and her grandsons. Come have a taste of traditional Mexican recipes and hospitality in the heart of Flatiron.
Location
5 W 21st Street, New York, NY 10010
Gallery
