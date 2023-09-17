Dinner

To Share

Guacamole

$17.00

Avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, onion, cacalas

Aguachile negro

$25.00

Shrimp, scallop, avocado, cucumber, chile chiltepin, lime, cilantro, onion, salsa negra

Caldo Xóchitl

$13.00

Chicken broth, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, onion

Ceviche verde

$23.00

Fluke, olives, jalapeño, tomatillo, avocado, lime, cacalas

Chicharrón

$4.00

Pork crakling

Empanadas de plátano con frijol

$15.00

Plantain, fried beans, charred chipotle salsa

Ensalada Carmen

$17.00

Diced cactus, grilled queso fresco, tomato, oregano

Ensalada de betabel

$16.00

Beet, orange, requesón, lettuce, toasted pepita

Fideo seco

$15.00

Fideo, avocado, cilantro, crema

Garnachas Orizabeñas

$17.00

Brisket, potatoes, salsa

Panuchos Yucatecos

$17.00

Cochinita pibil, fried beans, pickled onion, habanero

Tostadas de cangrejo

$22.00

Crab, toasted corn, habanero aioli, cilantro

Tostadas de pato en escabeche

$18.00

Pickled duck, fried beans, lettuce

Trio de quesadillas

$17.00

Melted Oaxacan cheese, seasonal vegetables

Tacos

Tacos de barbacoa

$17.00

Lamb barbacoa, cilantro, onion

Tacos de carnitas

$16.00

Michoacan pork carnitas, cilantro, onion

Tacos de lengua

$17.00

Slow cooked beef tongue, cilantro, onion

Tacos de pollo

$14.00

Diced grilled chicken, axiote, cilantro, onion

Tacos de rib eye

$18.00

Skirt steak, guacamole, onion, cilantro

Tacos vegetarianos

$14.00

Vegetarian tacos, choose your favorite vegetable

Mains

Chamorro en adobo

$34.00

Slow cooked pork shank, fried beans, adobo

Chile relleno

$27.00

Poblano pepper, Oaxaca cheese, tomato salsa, white rice, refried beans

Enchiladas verdes

$26.00

Chicken or vegetables, tomatillo salsa, crema, Cotija cheese

Enmoladas

$27.00

Chicken or vegetables, mole Xico, crema, Cotija cheese

Huarache de rib eye

$35.00

Rib eye 7oz, fried beans, salsa

Pescado a la talla

$58.00

Whole branzino, adobo, salsa verde, black beans, pickled onion, chile morita salsa, tortillas

Pescado a la veracruzana

$35.00

Branzino, güero peppers, olives, capers, tomato salsa

Pescado con verdolagas

$36.00

Branzino, purslane tomatillo salsa

Pollo con mole Xico

$28.00

Chicken leg and thigh, mole Xico, crema, sesame

Pulpo al mojo de ajo

$34.00

Render octopus cooked in garlic oil, jalapeño and lime juice, finished with fresh epazote, served with mexican rice, side of frijoles refritos, fresh tortillas and a salsa of choice

Sides

Arroz a la mexicana

$7.00

Red rice, corn, carrots

Esquites preparados

$9.00

Corn, mayo, Cotija cheese, chile ancho

Frijoles refritos

$7.00

Refried black beans

Hongos salteado

$9.00

Sauteed mushrooms, jalapeño, epazote

Rajas con crema

$8.00

Poblano pepper, onion, crema

Desserts

Churros

$13.00

Churros with brown sugar and cinnamon

Flan de la casa

$12.00

Caramel flan

Pastel de elote

$14.00

Warm corn cake with a touch of cajeta

Tres leches de fresa

$13.00

Moist milk cake, strawberries

Drinks

Mocktails House

La Princesa

$13.00

Naranjito Spritz

$13.00

Pineapple Mule

$13.00

Non Alcoholic

Coca Cola Mexican

$8.00

Saratoga Flat Large

$11.00

Saratoga Flat Small

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Large

$12.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Large

$12.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Sparkling Small

$8.00