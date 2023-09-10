Brunch

To Share

Guacamole

$17.00

Avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, onion, cacalas

Aguachile negro

$25.00

Shrimp, scallop, avocado, cucumber, chile chiltepin, lime, cilantro, onion, salsa negra

Caldo Xóchitl

$13.00

Chicken broth, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, onion

Ceviche verde

$23.00

Fluke, olives, jalapeño, tomatillo, avocado, lime, cacalas

Chicharrón

$4.00

Pork crakling

Empanadas de plátano con frijol

$15.00

Plantain, fried beans, charred chipotle salsa

Fruit granola bowl

$14.00

Berries, yogurt, granola and honey

Sopes de ribeye

$18.00

Thick tortilla, rib eye, sauces

Trio de quesadillas

$17.00

Melted Oaxacan cheese, seasonal vegetables

Tacos

Tacos de barbacoa

$17.00

Lamb barbacoa, cilantro, onion

Tacos de carnitas

$16.00

Michoacan pork carnitas, cilantro, onion

Tacos de rib eye

$18.00

Skirt steak, guacamole, onion, cilantro

Tacos vegetarianos

$14.00

Vegetarian tacos, choose your favorite vegetable

Mains

Chilaquiles

$19.00

Tortilla chips, salsa, avocado, crema, cheese

Enchiladas verdes

$26.00

Chicken or vegetables, tomatillo salsa, crema, Cotija cheese

Enmoladas

$27.00

Chicken or vegetables, mole Xico, crema, Cotija cheese

Huevos benedictinos

$23.00

Thick tortilla, poached eggs, longaniza, potato, poblano sauce, salad

Huevos rancheros

$19.00

Sunny side ups, tortilla, salsa ranchera, refried beans

Molletes gratinados

$18.00

Telera bread, refried beans, Oaxaca cheese gratin, pico de gallo

Pancakes de elote

$19.00

Corn pancakes, berries, cajeta or maple syrup

Tosta de aguacate

$22.00

Telera bread, avocado, poached eggs, chipotle salsa

Sides

Bacon

$7.00

Egg side 1pc

$3.00

Egg side 2pcs

$6.00
Esquites preparados

$9.00

Corn, mayo, Cotija cheese, chile ancho

Frijoles refritos

$7.00

Refried black beans

Fruit side

$8.00
Hongos salteado

$9.00

Sauteed mushrooms, jalapeño, epazote

Longaniza

$7.00
Pan dulce

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet bread (1pc)

Rajas con crema

$8.00

Poblano pepper, onion, crema

Desserts

Churros

$13.00

Churros with brown sugar and cinnamon

Flan de la casa

$12.00

Caramel flan

Pastel de elote

$14.00

Warm corn cake with a touch of cajeta

Tres leches de fresa

$13.00

Moist milk cake, strawberries

Dinner

To Share

Guacamole

$17.00

Avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, onion, cacalas

Aguachile negro

$25.00

Shrimp, scallop, avocado, cucumber, chile chiltepin, lime, cilantro, onion, salsa negra

Caldo Xóchitl

$13.00

Chicken broth, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, onion

Ceviche verde

$23.00

Fluke, olives, jalapeño, tomatillo, avocado, lime, cacalas

Chicharrón

$4.00

Pork crakling

Empanadas de plátano con frijol

$15.00

Plantain, fried beans, charred chipotle salsa

Ensalada Carmen

$17.00

Diced cactus, grilled queso fresco, tomato, cilantro

Ensalada de betabel

$16.00

Beet, orange, requesón, lettuce, toasted pepita

Fideo seco

$15.00

Fideo, avocado, cilantro, crema

Garnachas Orizabeñas

$17.00

Brisket, potatoes, salsa

Panuchos Yucatecos

$17.00

Cochinita pibil, fried beans, pickled onion, habanero

Tostadas de cangrejo

$22.00

Crab, toasted corn, habanero aioli, cilantro

Tostadas de pato en escabeche

$18.00

Pickled duck, fried beans, lettuce

Trio de quesadillas

$17.00

Melted Oaxacan cheese, seasonal vegetables

Tacos

Tacos de barbacoa

$17.00

Lamb barbacoa, cilantro, onion

Tacos de carnitas

$16.00

Michoacan pork carnitas, cilantro, onion

Tacos de lengua

$17.00

Slow cooked beef tongue, cilantro, onion

Tacos de pollo

$14.00

Diced grilled chicken, cilantro, onion

Tacos de pulpo al mojo de ajo

$18.00

Sauteed octopus, fried beans, garlic, epazote

Tacos de rib eye

$18.00

Skirt steak, guacamole, onion, cilantro

Tacos vegetarianos

$14.00

Vegetarian tacos, choose your favorite vegetable

Mains

Chamorro en adobo

$34.00

Slow cooked pork shank, fried beans, adobo

Chile relleno

$27.00
Enchiladas verdes

$26.00

Chicken or vegetables, tomatillo salsa, crema, Cotija cheese

Enmoladas

$27.00

Chicken or vegetables, mole Xico, crema, Cotija cheese

Huarache de rib eye

$35.00

Rib eye 7oz, fried beans, salsa verde, salsa roja, Cotija cheese

Huauzontles

$29.00Out of stock

Battered herb cakes, panela cheese, mole or tomato salsa

Pescado a la talla

$58.00

Whole branzino, adobo, salsa verde, black beans, pickled onion, chile morita salsa, tortillas

Pescado a la veracruzana

$35.00

Branzino, güero peppers, olives, capers, tomato salsa

Pescado con verdolagas

$36.00

Branzino, purslane tomatillo salsa

Pollo con mole Xico

$28.00

Chicken leg and thigh, mole Xico, sesame, Mexican rice, refried beans

Pulpo al mojo de ajo

$34.00

Tender octopus, garlic oil, jalapeño, lime juice, epazote, mexican rice, refried beans, fresh tortillas, salsa

Sides

Arroz a la mexicana

$7.00

Red rice, corn, carrots

Esquites preparados

$9.00

Corn, mayo, Cotija cheese, chile ancho

Frijoles refritos

$7.00

Refried black beans

Hongos salteado

$9.00

Sauteed mushrooms, jalapeño, epazote

Rajas con crema

$8.00

Poblano pepper, onion, crema

Desserts

Churros

$13.00

Churros with brown sugar and cinnamon

Flan de la casa

$12.00

Caramel flan

Pastel de elote

$14.00

Warm corn cake with a touch of cajeta

Tres leches de fresa

$13.00

Moist milk cake, strawberries

Drinks

Mocktails House

La Princesa

$13.00

Naranjito Spritz

$13.00

Pineapple Mule

$13.00

Non Alcoholic

Coca Cola Mexican

$8.00

Saratoga Flat Large

$11.00

Saratoga Sparkling Large

$12.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Sparkling Large

$12.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Small

$8.00