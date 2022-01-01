Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Carmen 114 Franklin Street

114 Franklin Street

New York, NY 10013

To Share

Ceviche verde

Ceviche verde

$23.00

Fluke, olives, jalapeño, tomatillo, avocado, lime, cacalas

Chicharrón

Chicharrón

$8.00

Pork crakling

Empanadas de plátano con frijol

Empanadas de plátano con frijol

$15.00

Plantain, fried beans, charred chipotle salsa

Ensalada Carmen

Ensalada Carmen

$17.00

Diced cactus, grilled queso fresco, tomato, cilantro, sesame

Ensalada de betabel

Ensalada de betabel

$16.00

Beet, orange, requesón, lettuce, toasted pepita

Fideo seco

Fideo seco

$15.00

Fideo, avocado, cilantro, crema

Garnachas Orizabeñas

Garnachas Orizabeñas

$17.00

Brisket, potatoes, salsa

Guacamole

Guacamole

$17.00

Avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, onion, cacalas

Panuchos Yucatecos

Panuchos Yucatecos

$17.00

Cochinita pibil, fried beans, pickled onion, habanero

Tostadas de pato en escabeche

Tostadas de pato en escabeche

$18.00

Pickled duck, fried beans, lettuce

Trio de quesadillas

Trio de quesadillas

$17.00

Melted Oaxacan cheese, seasonal vegetables

Tacos

Tacos de carnitas

Tacos de carnitas

$16.00

Michoacan pork carnitas, cilantro, onion

Tacos de barbacoa

Tacos de barbacoa

$18.00

Lamb barbacoa, cilantro, onion

Tacos de lengua

Tacos de lengua

$18.00

Slow cooked beef tongue, cilantro, onion

Tacos de pulpo al mojo de ajo

Tacos de pulpo al mojo de ajo

$19.00

Sauteed octopus, fried beans, garlic, epazote

Tacos arrachera

Tacos arrachera

$20.00

Skirt steak, guacamole, onion, cilantro

Mains

$38.00

Sauteed prawns, tomato, charred chipotle salsa

Chamorro en adobo

Chamorro en adobo

$34.00

Slow cooked pork shank, fried beans, adobo

Enmoladas

Enmoladas

$27.00

Chicken or vegetables, mole Xico, crema, Cotija cheese

Enchiladas verdes

Enchiladas verdes

$26.00

Chicken or vegetables, tomatillo salsa, crema, Cotija cheese

Huarache de rib eye

Huarache de rib eye

$35.00

Rib eye 7oz, fried beans, salsa

Huauzontles

Huauzontles

$29.00

Battered herb cakes, panela cheese, mole or tomato salsa

Pescado a la veracruzana

Pescado a la veracruzana

$35.00

Branzino, güero peppers, olives, capers, tomato salsa

Pescado con verdolagas

Pescado con verdolagas

$36.00

Branzino, purslane tomatillo salsa

Pollo con mole Xico

Pollo con mole Xico

$28.00

Chicken leg and thigh, mole Xico, crema, sesame

Sides

Arroz a la mexicana

Arroz a la mexicana

$7.00

Red rice, corn, carrots

Esquites preparados

Esquites preparados

$9.00

Corn, mayo, Cotija cheese, chile ancho

Frijoles refritos

Frijoles refritos

$7.00

Refried black beans

Hongos salteado

Hongos salteado

$9.00

Sauteed mushrooms, jalapeño, epazote

Rajas con crema

Rajas con crema

$8.00

Poblano pepper, onion, crema

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$13.00

Churros with brown sugar and cinnamon

Flan de la casa

Flan de la casa

$12.00

Caramel flan

Pastel de elote

Pastel de elote

$14.00

Warm corn cake with a touch of cajeta

Tres leches de fresa

Tres leches de fresa

$13.00

Moist milk cake, strawberries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casa Carmen is the new venture of a Mexican family led by renowned chef Carmen Titita Ramirez Degollado and her grandsons. Come have a taste of traditional Mexican recipes and hospitality in the heart of Tribeca.

114 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013

