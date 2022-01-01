Casa Carmen 114 Franklin Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casa Carmen is the new venture of a Mexican family led by renowned chef Carmen Titita Ramirez Degollado and her grandsons. Come have a taste of traditional Mexican recipes and hospitality in the heart of Tribeca.
114 Franklin Street, New York, NY 10013
