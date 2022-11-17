Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Catrina.

No reviews yet

1905 Brookside Road

Macungie, PA 18062

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla
Rice
Tacos Carnitas (Pork)

Empanadas

Empanadas Ground beef

$6.99

Empanadas Chicken

$6.99

SOUP

Chicken Suop

$5.99

Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Caldo Tlalpeno (spicy)

$5.99

Tacos

Taco steak

$13.99

Tacos Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Tacos Carnitas (Pork)

$12.99

Tacos Ground Beef

$12.99

Tacos Chicken

$12.99

Fajita

Fajita steak

$16.99

Fajita Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Fajia Mix

$15.99

vegetarian

$12.99

Family Taco meal (4 to 6 people)

12 tacos, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa

Family tacos Steak

$47.99

Family tacos Grill Chicken

$44.99

Family tacos Ground beef

$44.99

Family tacos Carnitas (pork)

$44.99

Family tacos Portobello

$44.99

Family tacos assorted

$46.99

Burrito

Burrito Steak

$13.99

Burrito Grill Chicken

$11.99

Burrito Carnitas

$11.99

Burrito Carnitas & Chorizo

$11.99

Burrito Vegetables

$11.99

Chimichanga

Chimichanga Chicken

$12.99

Chimichanga Steak

$14.99

Family Fajita Meal (4 - 6 people)

Choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream , tortillas, chips and salsa ( 4 to 6 people serving)

Family Fajita Grill Chicken

$45.99

Family Fajita Steak

$46.99

Family Fajita Mix

$46.99

SIDES

Guacamole ( 6 onz)

$5.99

Rice

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Churros

$4.99

Tres leches

$8.99

Flan

$8.99

Six Pack Beer to go

Domestic

$14.99

Imported

$16.99

Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Horchata

$2.99

Hibiscus

$2.99

Margarita mix lime

$4.50

Margarita Flavour

$4.99

Mexican soda

$2.99

Margarita Survivor package

$19.99

Family chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Verdes

$41.99

Chilaquiles rohos

$41.99

Family enchiladas

Enchiladas verdes Family

$42.99

Enchiladas rojas Family

$42.99

Enchiladas suizas Family

$42.99

Queso Fundido

Queso Chorizo

$8.99

Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.99

Las Suizas

$13.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy the Best Mexican Food in the Lehigh Valley

