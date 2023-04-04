Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Costa Bake Shop

1,285 Reviews

$$

201 Bagdad St

Leander, TX 78641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

(2) Coxinhas com Catupiry
Linguiça Puff
Bacon Egg Cheddar Puff

DRINKS

Coffee & Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

We brew Casa Brazil's Cafezinho. A rich, dark roast sourced exclusively from Brazil.

Galão

Galão

$4.00+

A Portuguese speciality. This drink is three parts dark roast coffee and one part steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Our rich Brazilian Cabral espresso topped of with hot water.

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Our rich Cabral espresso from Brazil and perfectly steamed milk. Please see below for options on homemade syrup flavors and alternative milk options. Enjoy hot or iced all year long!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Brewed in the traditional method - espresso, steamed milk and finished off with light and airy foam on top.

Flat White

$4.50+

Cortado

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00+

We use Casa Brazil's Alquimista espresso roast for our espresso shots. It is a rich roast with notes of chocolate that pairs perfectly with our any of our available pastries or treats.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

A rich and comforting blend of traditional chai flavors, steamed milk, a splash of our homemade vanilla syrup. Topped off with a dash of cinnamon! Enjoy it hot or iced all year long!

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with our decadent homemade mocha sauce! If ordering for a child please specify "kid's temp" in the special notes. Thanks!

Steamer

$3.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Please call ahead for daily selection of available flavors.

Cappacello

Cappacello

$5.50

Ciao bella! This refreshing Italian treat with give you a caffeine rush and tickle your tastebuds. Our nitro (cold) brew coffee is blended with lemon juice and agave nectar and then shaken over ice. Please note: adding milk to this drink will result in curdled milk from the lemon juice- we don't recommend it!

Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$5.50+

A caffeine rush! Brazilian cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen for an extremely smooth finish - no bitterness or acidity here.

Nitro Latte

Nitro Latte

$6.00+

Our nitro brew (cold brew infused with nitrogen) and your choice of milk. Please selections below.

London Fog

$4.00+

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk Box

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Guarana

$3.50

Ice Water

Lemon Lime, MR

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Milk Box, 1% Organic

$3.00

Orange, MR

$3.50

Root Beer, MR

$3.50

Sumol, Passion Fruit

$3.50

Sumol, Pineapple

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Retail Coffee Bags

Cafezinho

Cafezinho

$13.00

Dark roast that we use for our drip coffee at Casa Costa! Please specify if you would like us to grind it for you and to what setting (i.e. percolator, espresso, french press, etc)

Alquimista

Alquimista

$13.00

Our famous espresso roast. Please specify if you would like it ground for you and for what type of brew method.

Samba

Samba

$13.00
Decaf Cafezinho

Decaf Cafezinho

$13.00Out of stock

Our delicious decaf that you know and love! Please specify if you would like it ground for you and for what type of brew method.

Bossa Blend

$13.00

Decaf Sambinha

$13.00

PASTRIES

Cold Case Desserts

Brigadeiro Torte

$5.00Out of stock

Brigadeiro (Brazilian Chocolate Truffles)

$3.25Out of stock

Brigadeiro Box

$20.00Out of stock

Pot de Creme

$4.00

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Flan Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Quindim

$3.50Out of stock

Pineapple Downside Up Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Tres Leches in a Pan

$20.00Out of stock

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

Chocolate Bark

$3.00Out of stock

4" Flan

$10.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Bars

$5.00Out of stock

Breads and Cakes

Our scones are perfect for breakfast or an afternoon pick me up! Made with chocolate chips and toasted pecans. Gluten free items are made with brown rice flour.

Banana Chocolate Chip Tea Bread

$3.00

The perfect bite-sized treat when you want just a little sweet. Made with fresh bananas and semi-sweet chocolate chips. Ingredients: banana, oil, egg, vanilla, sugar, flour, baking soda, salt, chocolate chips

Bolo de Laranja

$5.00

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.50

GF Vanilla Pound Cake

$4.50Out of stock

GF Scones

$5.00

Pao Doce (Portugese Sweet Bread)

$10.00Out of stock

Loaf

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Cookies

Cookie Sandwich-Premium

$4.00
Oatmeal Creme Pie

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$3.50

Rich and buttery oatmeal cookies with our homemade butter cream filling.

GF Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.50

Cookie Cake Slice

$6.50Out of stock

GF Cookie Cake Slice

$6.75Out of stock

Cookie Cup

$2.00Out of stock

GF Cookie Cup

$2.50Out of stock

Brownies

Brownie Nutella Torte

$6.50Out of stock

Sea Salt Brownie

$4.00

GF Sea Salt Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Premium Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

GF Premium Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Kosmic Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Brookie

$4.00Out of stock

Danish

LTO Special

$5.50

Light, airy and flakey pastry with a decadent center of apricot preserves and cream cheese. Finished with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze. Ingredients: puff pastry, egg, apricot preserves, cream cheese

Guava/Cream Cheese Danish

Guava/Cream Cheese Danish

$5.00

Light, airy and flakey turnover pastry filled with a decadent center of guava preserves and cream cheese. Finished with a sprinkle of sugar. Ingredients: puff pastry, cream cheese, guava paste, sugar, egg

Banana Nutella Danish

Banana Nutella Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Light, airy and flakey turnover pastry filled with a decadent center of fresh bananas and gooey Nutella. Finished with a sprinkling of sugar. Ingredients: puff pastry, egg, banana, Nutella hazelnut spread, sugar *contains nuts*

Mini Pinwheels

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Danish

$5.50

Raspberry Pinwheel

$5.00

Apricot Danish

$5.00

Pastel De Nata

Pastel de Nata

Pastel de Nata

$3.50

Vanilla bean egg custard tartlet in a base of puff pastry. Lightly sweet. Perfect for a morning sweet treat or an afternoon pick-me-up. Pairs excellently with our Casa Brazil dark roast coffee or a hot tea! Ingredients: flour, sugar, water, lemon peel, cinnamon, vanilla, egg, milk

Malassadas e Sonhos

Malasada

Malasada

$5.00

Portuguese fried donut rolled in sugar. Made to order and served warm. Ingredients: yeast, water, sugar, milk, vanilla, egg, butter, flour, salt

Sonho

$6.00

Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients: bread flour, buttermilk powder, salt, sugar, yeast, vanilla, brown sugar, cinnamon, powdered sugar, milk, heavy cream, butter, eggs

Cinnamon Roll

$5.75

ALL DAY EATS

Quiche

Potato Bacon Smoked Gouda

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted Broccoli White Cheddar Slice

$6.00

Ingredients: Crust: sugar, salt, flour, butter, water Filling: eggs, half & half, milk, salt, roasted broccoli, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese, olive oil

Spinach Onion Feta Slice

$6.00

Ingredients: Crust: sugar, salt, flour, butter, water Filling: eggs, half & half, milk, salt, spinach, olive oil, feta cheese, caramelized onions

Crustless Potato Bacon Gouda Slice

$6.00

Crustless Broccoli White Cheddar Slice (GF)

$6.00

Crustless Spinach Onion Feta Quiche (GF)

$6.00

Heat

No Heat

Salads

House Salad - Whole (GF)

House Salad - Whole (GF)

$10.00

Cherry tomatoes, sliced English cucumbers and thin slices of red onion atop a bed of organic spring mix. Finished with Parmesan cheese and our homemade balsamic vinaigrette. This salad and dressing are gluten free.

House Salad - Half (GF)

House Salad - Half (GF)

$6.00

Cherry tomatoes, sliced English cucumbers and thin slices of red onion atop a bed of organic spring mix. Finished with Parmesan cheese and our homemade balsamic vinaigrette. Please see below to add optional choices of protein! This salad and dressing are gluten free.

Mandarin Salad - Whole (GF)

Mandarin Salad - Whole (GF)

$14.00

Juicy mandarin oranges, sliced English cucumbers, sliced almonds, cranberries and queso fresco atop a bed of organic mixed greens. Served with our homemade Orange vinaigrette dressing. This salad and dressing are gluten free.

Mandarin Salad - Half (GF)

Mandarin Salad - Half (GF)

$6.00

Juicy mandarin oranges, sliced English cucumbers, almonds, dried cranberries and queso fresco atop a bed of organic mixed greens. Served with our homemade Orange Vinaigrette dressing. See below to add optional choice of proteins! This salad and dressing are gluten free.

Strawberry Summer Salad - Whole (GF)

$14.00Out of stock

Refreshing and delicious. Our Summer Salad comes with fresh strawberries, candied pecans and goat cheese atop a bed of organic baby spinach leaves. Finished with our homemade Strawberry Vinaigrette. This salad is gluten free.

Strawberry Summer Salad - Half (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Refreshing and delicious. Our Summer Salad comes with fresh strawberries, candied pecans and goat cheese atop a bed of organic baby spinach leaves. Finished with our homemade Strawberry Vinaigrette. Please see below for additional protein options. This salad is gluten free.

Mediterranean Salad - Whole (GF)

$14.00

Organic spring mix topped generously with chickpeas, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, diced red pepper, sliced English cucumber and red onion. Finished with crumbled feta and our homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. This salad is gluten free.

Mediterranean Salad - Half (GF)

$6.00

Organic spring mix topped generously with chickpeas, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, diced red pepper, sliced English cucumber and red onion. Finished with crumbled feta and our homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing. Please see below for additional protein options. This salad is gluten free.

Savory Pastries

Bacon Egg Cheddar Puff

$5.00

Crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in buttery puff pastry!

Linguiça Puff

$5.00

Savory Portuguese sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar and Malagueta all inside a flaky puff pastry!

Sausage Puff

$4.00
(2) Coxinhas com Catupiry

(2) Coxinhas com Catupiry

$6.50

Classic Brazilian street food at its best! (2) Tear-dropped shaped croquettes filled chicken, onions, garlic, olives, tomatoes, parsley and decadent creamy Catupiry cheese. Deep fried to order and served warm with a side of our homemade Malagueta ailoi. Wash it all down with an ice cold Guaraná to complete your Brazilian experience.

Spinach Artichoke

$4.50

Pao de Queijo

(1) Pao de Queijo

$1.00

Pao de Queijo, 6 Ct

$5.00

Malagueta Sauce

Malagueta Sauce

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned and operated bakery & cafe with Portuguese infuence located in Old Town Leander

Website

Location

201 Bagdad St, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

