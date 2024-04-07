Casa De Avila Tacos
1602 Village Market Blvd STE 115
Leesburg, VA 20175
Individual Tacos
- Birria Quesataco$4.50
Juicy, shredded beef birria taco. Served on 2 corn or flour tortillas with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with onions and cilantro. Served with a side of consome (beef broth). (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
- Birria Dorado Taco$4.50
Juicy, shredded beef birria taco served on two corn or 2 flour tortillas. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime and radish. Includes a cup of consome (beef broth). (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
- Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Grilled steak taco topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish.
- Al Pastor Taco$4.00
Marinated pork with diced pineapple. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
- Chorizo Taco$4.00
Chorizo served on corn tortillas with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
- Lengua Taco$4.25
Tender beef tongue seasoned with Mexican spices. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
- Cabeza Taco$4.00
Taco filled with tender meat of the cow's head. Slow cooked cow's head seasoned with Mexican spices and ingredients until tender enough so that the meat falls off by itself. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten free only with corn tortillas).
- Carnitas Taco$3.75
Braised tender pork taco topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
- Chicken Taco$3.75
Shredded chicken taco seasoned with Mexican spices. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortilla)
- Ensenada Taco$4.50
Battered fish taco served on 2 corn or a flour tortilla, topped with creamy cabbage, and drizzled with spicy house-made chipotle sauce. Pico de Gallo on the side.
- Shrimp Taco$4.50Out of stock
Battered shrimp tacos served on 2 corn or a flour tortilla, topped with creamy cabbage, and drizzled with spicy house-made chipotle sauce. Pico de Gallo on the side.
- Fajita Veggie Taco$3.50
Sauteed bell peppers, onion and mushroom topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas)
Taco Platters
- Quesataco Birria Platter$15.50
3 Juicy shredded Birria beef tacos with melted cheese served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and a side of consome. Topped with cilantro, onions, lime and radish.
- Dorado Birria Platter$15.50
3 Juicy shredded Birria beef tacos served with Mexican rice, refried beans, and a side of consome. Topped with cilantro, onions, lime and radish.
- Carne Asada Taco Platter$13.99
3 grilled steak tacos served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onions, lime, and radish.
- Al Pastor Taco Platter$13.50
3 marinated pork tacos with diced pineapple tacos served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas).
- Chorizo Taco Platter$13.50
3 Chorizo tacos with melted mozzarella cheese served with Mexican rice and refried beans. . Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas).
- Lengua Taco Platter$13.99
3 beef tongue tacos served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas).
- Cabeza Taco Platter$13.99
3 tacos filled with tender meat of the cow's head. Slow cooked cow's head seasoned with Mexican spices and ingredients until tender enough so that the meat falls off by itself. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten free only with corn tortillas).
- Carnitas Taco Platter$13.50
3 braised pork tacos served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas).
- Chicken Taco Platter$13.50
3 shredded chicken tacos served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas).
- Veggie Fajita Taco Platter$13.50
3 sauteed bell peppers, onion, and mushroom tacos Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with cilantro, onion, lime and radish. (Gluten Free only with corn tortillas)
- Ensenada Taco Platter$14.50Out of stock
3 battered fish tacos served Comes with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with creamy coleslaw, Pico De Gallo, chipotle sauce, and lime.
- Shrimp Taco Platter$14.50Out of stock
3 Battered and fried shrimp tacos served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with creamy cabbage, house made chipotle sauce, Pico De Gallo, and lime.
Tortas
- Torta De Birria$12.50
Juicy and shredded beef served on a Telera Bread. Birria Torta includes mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, and avocado. It is served with a side of Consome (broth).
- Torta De Carne Asada$12.50
Grilled steak served on a Telera bread. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Torta De Carnitas$11.50
Braised pork cooked to tenderness served on a Telera bread. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Torta De Pollo$11.50
Mexican sandwich on a telera bread with shredded chicken. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Torta De Al Pastor$11.50
Marinated pork with pineapples cooked to tenderness served on a Telera bread. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Torta De Lengua$12.50
Beef tongue seasoned with Mexican spices served on a Telera bread Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Torta De Cabeza$12.50
Tender meat of the cow's head served on a Telera bread. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Torta De Chorizo$11.50
Chorizo served on a Telera bread. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Combo Torta Birria$16.50
Juicy shredded Birria beef served on a Telera bread with a side of French Fries and a drink. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, and slices of avocado. Served with consome (broth)
- Combo Torta Carne Asada$16.50
Steak torta served on a Telera bread with a side of French Fries and a drink. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Combo Torta Carnitas$15.50
Braised pork torta served on a telera bread with a side of French Fries and a drink. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Combo Torta Pollo$15.50
Shredded chicken meat seasoned with Mexican spices served on a Telera bread with a side of French Fries and a drink. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Combo Torta Al Pastor$15.50
Al Pastor Torta served on a telera bread with a side of French Fries and a drink. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Combo Torta Lengua$16.50
Beef tongue seasoned with Mexican spices served on a Telera bread with a side of French Fries and a drink. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Combo Torta Cabeza$16.50
Tender meat of the cow's head served on a Telera bread with a small side of French Fries and a drink. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
- Combo Torta Chorizo$15.50
Chorizo served on a Telera bread. Torta includes mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and jalapeños.
Quesadillas
- Birria Quesadilla$13.50
12" Beef Birria quesadilla with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, limes, and a side of consome.
- Steak Quesadilla$11.95
12" grilled Steak quesadilla with melted Mexican cheese, served with sour cream on the side.
- Lengua Quesadilla$11.95
12" beef tongue quesadilla served with sour cream on the side.
- Cabeza Quesadilla$11.95
12" cabeza quesadilla served with sour cream on the side.
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$11.50
12" Al Pastor Quesadilla with melted mozzarella cheese and served with sour cream on the side.
- Chorizo Quesadilla$11.50
12" Spicy Chorizo quesadilla with melted mozzarella cheese and served with a side of sour cream.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$10.50
12" carnitas quesadilla with melted Mexican cheese and served with a side of sour cream.
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
12" chicken quesadilla with melted Mexican cheese and served with a side of sour cream.
- Quesadilla$8.50
12" quesadilla with melted Mexican cheese and served with a side of sour cream.
Gorditas
- Gordita De Carne Asada$5.99
Gordita filled with grilled steak, lettuce, cotija cheese, radish, and a side of salsa
- Gordita De Lengua$5.99
Gordita filled with beef tongue, lettuce, cotija cheese, radish, and a side of salsa.
- Gordita De Birria$5.99
Gordita filled with Birria, lettuce, cotija cheese, radish, and a side of salsa
- Gordita De Cabeza$5.99
Gordita filled with Cabeza, lettuce, cotija cheese, radish, and a side of salsa.
- Gordita De Al Pastor$4.99
Gordita filled with Al Pastor, lettuce, cotija cheese, radish, and a side of salsa.
- Gordita De Chorizo$4.99
Gordita filled with Chorizo, lettuce, cotija cheese, radish, and a side of salsa.
- Gordita De Carnitas$4.99
Gordita filled with Carnitas, lettuce, cotija cheese, radish, and a side of salsa.
- Gordita De Pollo$4.99
Gordita filled with Chicken, lettuce, cotija cheese, radish, and a side of salsa.
Sopes
- Sope De Carne Asada$5.99
Grilled steak sope topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish and a side of salsa.
- Sope De Lengua$5.99
Beef tongue sope topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish and a side of salsa.
- Sope De Birria$5.99
Birria sope topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish and a side of salsa.
- Sope De Cabeza$5.99
Cabeza sope topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish and a side of salsa.
- Sope De Al Pastor$4.99
Al Pastor sope topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish and a side of salsa.
- Sope De Carnitas$4.99
Carnitas sope topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish and a side of salsa.
- Sope De Pollo$4.99
Chicken sope topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish and a side of salsa.
- Sope De Chorizo$4.99
Chorizo sope topped with lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish and a side of salsa.
À La Carte
- Carne Asada Fries$14.00
French Fries loaded with Grilled Steak and Mexican cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Mulita De Birria$6.00
Birria meat with melted mozzarella cheese, cilantro, and onions. Sandwiched between 2 corn tortillas. Served with a cup of consome (broth)
- Pozole Rojo (Pork)$11.50
Traditional Mexican soup made with pork shoulder, hominy, and red chiles. Served with shredded lettuce, radish, limes, and a tostada on the side. Served in 16 or 32 ounces.
Taquitos
- Chicken Taquitos$8.00
Shredded chicken rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish, and a side of salsa.
- Mashed Potato Taquitos$8.00
Mashed potatoes rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish, and a side of salsa.
- Chicken Taquito Platter$13.50
Shredded chicken rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, radish, and a side of salsa. 4 Taquitos per platter.
- Mashed Potato Taquito Platter$13.50
Mashed potato rolled into a corn tortilla and fried to give a crunchy and delicious taste. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, Mexican cream, and radish. 4 taquitos per order.
Nachos
Elotes (Corn)
- Mexican Street Corn$4.00
Mexican street corn prepared with mayonnaise and covered with cotija cheese and Tajin powder.
- Esquite$5.50
Mexican street corn sliced off the cob and into a cup with its juice. layered with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, and topped off with Tajin.
- Esquite With Hot Cheetos$7.50
Mexican street corn sliced off the cob and into a cup with its juice. layered with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, Hot Cheetos, and topped off with Tajin.
Sides
Drinks
- Horchata$3.75
- Agua De Jamaica$3.75
- Agua De Tamarindo$3.75
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Squirt$3.00
- Fruit Punch Jarrito$2.50
- Grapefruit Jarrito$2.50
- Guava Jarrito$2.50
- Lime Jarrito$2.50
- Mandarin Jarrito$2.50
- Mango Jarrito$2.50
- Passion Fruit Jarrito$2.50
- Pineapple Jarrito$2.50
- Tamarindo Jarrito$2.50
- Coca Cola Can$1.75
- Sprite Can$1.75
- Coke Zero Sugar Can$1.75
- Diet Coke Can$1.75
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The best authentic Mexican Street tacos and Mexican food in Northern Virginia. Family owned and operated taqueria with sazón that hails from Guadalajara, Mexico. Offering tacos, Quesadillas, Taquitos, Tortas, Sopes, Gorditas, and much more!
