  • CASA DE CAFE - 13520 Whittier Boulevard Ste. A
CASA DE CAFE 13520 Whittier Boulevard Ste. A

No reviews yet

13520 Whittier Boulevard Ste. A

Whittier, CA 90605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Sandwich Baguette

Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.89

Ham Sandwich

$10.89

Panela Sandwich

$10.89

Tuna Sandwich

$10.89

Vegan Chorizo

$10.89

Salads

Chicken Salad

$9.52

Turkey Salad

$9.52

Ham Salad

$9.52

Panela Cheese Salad

$9.52

Tuna Salad

$9.52

Vegan Chorizo Salad

$9.52

Savory Crepes

Poblano Cream and Chicken Crepe

$10.88

Chipotle Cream and Chicken Crepe

$10.88

Mushroom Creme and Chicken Crepe

$10.88

Vegan Chorizo Crepe

$10.88

Turkey Crepe

$10.88

Ham Crepe

$10.88

Spinach and mushroom

$10.88

Mollete

Mollete

$7.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$7.50

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$7.50

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

Chilaquieles Verdes

$10.88

Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.88

Chilaquiles Poblano

$10.88

Chilaquiles Chipotle

$10.88

Breakfast Combo

Combo Crepe

$16.33

Combo Waffle

$16.33

Combo Mini Pancakes

$16.33

Sides

Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Fruit

$2.50

Chicken

$3.00

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.50

Crepes/Waffles/Pancakes

Crepes with fruit

Nutella Crepe

$9.53

Tres Leches Crepe

$9.53

Chocolate Crepe

$9.53

Lechera Crepe

$9.53

Caramel Crepe

$9.53

Syrup crepe

$9.53

Crepes with Jam

Strawberry Jam Crepe

$9.53

Blueberry Jam Crepe

$9.53

Waffles with Fruit

Nutella Waffle

$9.53

Tres Leches Waffle

$9.53

Caramel Waffle

$9.53

Chocolate Waffle

$9.53

Lechera Waffle

$9.53

Waffles with Jam

Strawberry Jam Waffle

$9.53

Blueberry Jam Waffle

$9.53

Mini pancakes

Nutella Mini Pancakes

$9.53

Lechera Mini Pancakes

$9.53

Caramel Mini Pancakes

$9.53

Tres Leches Mini Pancakes

$9.53

Chocolate Mini Pancakes

$9.53

Pastries/Desserts

Pastries

Banana Muffin

$1.75

Chocolate Muffin

$1.75

Blueberry Muffin

$1.75

Cinnamon Muffin

$1.75

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Churro

$2.75

Cheescake

$4.00

Desserts

Affogato

$3.63

Ice cream

$2.50

Yogurt

$6.00

Teas

Peach Passion

$3.25

Raspberry Pomegranate

$3.25

English Breakfast

$3.25

Sonata de Amor

$4.80

Delicia

$4.80

Belleza Tropical

$4.80

Menta Fresca

$4.80

Susurro

$4.80

Rayo de Sol

$4.80

Piel canela

$4.80

Chai

$3.25

Matcha

$4.00

Frappes

Aztec Mocha

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Cafe de olla

$5.00

Coconut

$5.00

Chocolate Mexicano

$5.00

Cappuchino

$5.00

Caramel

$5.00

Lechera

$5.00

Gansito

$5.00

Oreo

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Duvalin

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Lattes

Aztec Mocha

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Cafe de olla

$5.00

Gansito

$5.00

Coconut

$5.00

Cappuchino

$5.00

Caramel

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Oreo

$5.00

Chocolate Mexicano

$5.00

Lechera

$5.00

Duvalin

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Atoles

Walnut atole

$4.48

Coconut atole

$4.48

Vanilla atole

$4.48

Strawberry atole

$4.48

Corn atole

$4.48

Champurrado

$4.48

Coffee

Black Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cafe de Olla

$3.75

Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$3.95

Espresso coffee

$2.25

Double Espresso

$3.00

Lemonade

Regular lemonade

Small

$3.25

Large

$3.75

Tea Lemonade

small

$3.75

Large

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Casa de Cafe is inspired by Mexican and Latin-American cultures and traditions. Our names and flavors celebrate the best of our roots. Discover the story behind each name on our menu and enjoy a flavor trip through our unique collection of drinks and food. We hope you enjoy the full experience at Casa de Cafe!

Location

13520 Whittier Boulevard Ste. A, Whittier, CA 90605

Directions

