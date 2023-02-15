Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa de lobo VB3 Pizzeria

No reviews yet

475 Washington Blvd.

Jersey City, NJ 07310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

VB3 Food Menu

APPETIZERS

GARLIC KNOTS

$3.50+

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.95

GARLIC BREAD

$4.50

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.00

CLAMS

$12.50

White or red sauce

MUSSELS

$12.50

White or red sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

With French Fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

With French Fries (5 Pcs)

CHICKEN WINGS

$7.50+

BBq, Mild, Spicy, or Plain

FRIED ZUCCHINI STICKS

$9.25

ARANCINI RICE BALLS

$8.95

FRIED SHRIMP

$12.95

6 Pc

SIDES

HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

CAESAR SALAD

$5.50

PASTA WITH TOMATO SAUCE OR GARLIC & OIL

$6.50

MEATBALLS

$7.50

SAUSAGE

$7.50

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

MASHED POTATOES

$6.50

RICE PILAF

$6.50

SAUTÉED BROCCOLI

$7.50

SAUTÉED SPINACH

$7.50

GRILLED MIXED VEGETABLES

$7.50

Zucchini, broccoli, carrots & mushrooms with white wine, garlic & oil

SOUPS

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.95

White meat chicken, carrots, celery, onions, pasta & fresh parsley

PASTA FAGIOLI

$5.95

Whole beans, chickpeas, tomatoes, prosciutto & pasta

SEASONAL VEGETABLE MINESTRONE

$5.95

White beans, potatoes, tomatoes & fresh basil

LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.50

SALADS

TOSSED SALAD

$8.95

Mixed lettuces with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives & choice of dressing

CHEF SALAD

$10.95

Mixed lettuces tossed with tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, Swiss cheese, turkey, roast beef & choice of dressing

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$10.95

Chopped lettuces tossed with tomatoes, red onion, olives, hot peppers, salami, ham, provolone cheese, oregano & choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$8.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic croutons and Caesar dressing

FRESH SPINACH SALAD

$9.95

Baby spinach tossed with walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, olives, feta cheese & choice of dressing

COBB SALAD

$9.95

Mixed lettuces tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon, bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs & choice of dressing

ARUGULA SALAD

$9.75

Baby arugula tossed with tomatoes, red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil & lemon dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.25

Ruby tomatoes tossed with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$9.75

Mixed lettuces tossed with tomatoes, cucmbers, red onion, olives, feta cheese, peppers, oregano & red wine vinaigrette

TUNA FISH SALAD

$10.50

Two scoops of fresh tuna over garden salad

GRILLED CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SALAD

$13.50

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar & grilled chicken tossed in chipotle sauce

BUFFALO TEX MEX SALAD

$13.50

Baby greens, corn, beans, cheddar, red onions, tomatoes, tortilla chips & grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce

PIZZA

TRADITIONAL PIZZA

$3.50+

Tomato sauce, fresh oregano & mozzarella

PESTO PIZZA

$12.50+

Spinach, artichokes, mozzarella, fresh oregano & pepperoni

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$4.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano & pepperoni

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS PIZZA

$4.00+

Homemade pork & fennel sausage, roasted peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella

WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA

$4.00+

Wild mushrooms, mozzarella, thyme & truffle

WHITE PIZZA

$4.00+

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, sea salt, olive oil & fresh parsley

VEGGIE PIZZA

$4.00+

Onions, roasted pepper, mushrooms & mozzarella

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$4.00+

Roasted tomatoes, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & olive oil

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$4.00+

Boneless chicken, bleu cheese, mozzarella & hot sauce

EGGPLANT SPECIAL PIZZA

$4.00+

With roasted peppers, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

VB3 SPECIAL PIZZA

$4.00+

Mushrooms, peppers, sausage, pepperoni & onions

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$4.00+

Boneless chicken covered with creamy ranch, mozzarella & BBQ sauce

PROSCUITTO DI PARMA PIZZA

$14.00+

Prosciutto & mozzarella topped with roasted peppers, arugula & olive oil

SICILIAN PIZZA

$4.00+

Square pie with tomato sauce, mozzarella

GRANDMA'S PIZZA

$4.00+

Thin square pie with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella

JOE'S SPECIAL PIZZA

$4.00+

White pie with sautéed onions, ground sausage & fresh mozzarella

CALZONE

$8.75

Ricotta & mozzarella

STROMBOLI

$8.75

Mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & one topping

WRAPS & PANINI

TUNA FISH

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar

GRILLED VEGETABLE

$8.95

Roasted red pepper, grilled eggplant, grilled zucchini, red onions, provolone, tomatoes & basil pesto

ITALIAN

$8.95

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & vinegar

GRILLED ROAST BEEF

$8.95

Melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo

TUNA MELT

$8.95

Served on rye bread with American cheese

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$8.95

CHEESESTEAK

$8.95

CHICKEN CAESAR

$8.95

CHICKEN PARM

$8.95

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA

$8.95

with onion, peppers & marinara sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese & hot sauce

FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN CUTLET

$8.95

Choice of prosciutto, mozzarella & roasted peppers or spinach, mozzarella & balsamic

SKIRT STEAK

$8.95

with peppers, onions, provolone & salsa verde

GRILLED PORTOBELLO

$8.95

Mushrooms, peppers, mozzarella cheese

HAM, TURKEY & SWISS

$8.95

with lettuce, tomatoes, Russian dressing

COLD SUBS

ITALIAN SUB

$8.75

Ham, salami, provolone

HAM & PROVOLONE SUB

$8.25

PEPPERONI & PROVOLONE SUB

$8.25

TURKEY SUB

$8.75

ROAST BEEF SUB

$8.75

TUNA FISH SUB

$8.75

SUPER SUB

$9.25

Ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone

TURKEY SWISS CLUB

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & avocado

PROSCIUTTO CLASSICO SUB

$9.25

Prosciutto di Parma, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto & arugula

CAPRINO SUB

$8.75

Ruby tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar

VEGGIE SUB

$8.75

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil/vinegar, mayo

HOT SUBS

MEATBALL PARMIGIANO SUB

$8.95

Beef and veal meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO SUB

$8.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

CHICKEN PARMIGIANO SUB

$8.95

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

VEAL PARMIGIANO SUB

$9.75

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

SHRIMP PARMIGIANO SUB

$10.75

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano

CHICKEN MILANESE SUB

$8.95

Breaded & golden brown with arugula, tomato, red onions & lemon aioli

VEAL MILANESE SUB

$8.95

Breaded & golden brown with arugula, tomato, red onions & lemon aioli

EGGPLANT MILANESE SUB

$8.95

Breaded & golden brown with arugula, tomato, red onions & lemon aioli

FRIED FISH FILLET SUB

$8.95

Breaded tilapia, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

FRIED SHRIMP POY SUB

$9.95

Breaded jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers & tartar sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$8.95

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, Calabrese pesto & gorgonzola

CHICKEN CLASSICO SUB

$8.95

Marinated & grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA SUB

$8.95

Marinated & grilled chicken, tomato bruschetta, provolone cheese, arugula & balsamic vinaigrette

ORIGINAL GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS SUB

$8.95

Homemade pork and fennel sausage, carmelized onions & roasted peppers

FROM THE GRILL

HAMBURGER

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato & onion

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

Choice of cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & red onion

JERSEY BURGER

$9.00

American cheese, pork roll, fried egg, salt, pepper & ketchup

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato & onion

PATTY MELT BURGER

$9.45

Served on rye bread with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$9.00

Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings & BBQ sauce

PIZZA BURGER

$9.00

Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.45

Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato

STEAK SANDWICHES

CHEESESTEAK

$8.50

with choice of cheese

CHEESESTEAK SPECIAL

$8.95

Choice of cheese, caramelized onions & roasted peppers

BACON CHEESESTEAK

$8.95

Choice of cheese & applewood smoked bacon

BUFFALO CHEESESTEAK

$8.95

Hot sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese

VB3 CHEESESTEAK SPECIAL

$8.95

with peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone

PIZZA STEAK

$8.95

Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

PASTA DISHES

SPAGHETTI

$10.00

With tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Served with bread. Add for meatballs or sausage for $2.45.

PENNE

$10.00

With tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Served with bread. Add for meatballs or sausage for $2.45.

LINGUINE

$10.00

With tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Served with bread. Add for meatballs or sausage for $2.45.

ANGEL HAIR

$10.00

With tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Served with bread. Add for meatballs or sausage for $2.45.

POTATO GNOCCHI

$12.95

Potato gnocchi, plum tomatoes, garlic, basil & olive oil. Served with bread.

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$12.45

Rigatoni pasta, veal & beef ragu, olive oil & Parmigiano. Served with bread.

CAVATELLI WITH BROCCOLI, GARLIC & OIL

$12.45

Ricotta cavatelli, garlic, broccoli, olive oil & pecorino cheese. Served with bread.

PENNE VODKA

$12.45

Light creme sauce with red onion, vodka sauce & Parmigiano. Served with bread.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$12.45

Parmigiano Reggiano, black pepper & a tough or cream. Served with bread.

LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE

$12.45

Clams, garlic, white wine & parsley. Choice of red or white. Served with bread.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$12.45

Ricotta cheese filled ravioli, tomato sauce, basil & Parmigiano Reggiano. Served with bread.

PENNE PRIMAVERA

$12.45

with carrots, zucchini, broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, basil & olive oil. Served with bread.

BAKED DISHES

HOUSEMADE LASAGNA

$12.50

Layered with bolognese & ricotta cheese. Served with bread.

BAKED ZITI

$12.50

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with bread.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO

$14.00

Tomato sauce & mozzarella with side of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

STUFFED SHELLS

$12.45

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with bread.

BAKED CHEESE RAVIOLI

$12.45

Tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with bread.

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$15.00

Ham, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese with side of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

MEAT DISHES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANO

$15.45

with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

VEAL PARMIGIANO

$17.25

with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$15.45

with white wine, lemon & butter. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

VEAL FRANCESE

$17.25

with white wine, lemon & butter. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.45

with mushrooms, thyme & marsala wine. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

VEAL MARSALA

$17.25

with mushrooms, thyme & marsala wine. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

CHICKEN MILANESE

$15.45

Breaded & fried with arugula, red onion, tomatoes & lemon. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

VEAL MILANESE

$17.25

Breaded & fried with arugula, red onion, tomatoes & lemon. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

CHICKEN MURPHY

$15.45

with peppers, onions, mushrooms and potatoes. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

VEAL MURPHY

$17.25

with peppers, onions, mushrooms and potatoes. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

CHICKEN PICCATA

$15.45

with capers, lemon butter & white wine. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

VEAL PICCATA

$17.25

with capers, lemon butter & white wine. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

SEAFOOD DISHES

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.50

with lemon & tomato sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

FRIED SHRIMP

$16.50

with arugula, tomatoes, lemon & tartar sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

FRIED FILLET OF FISH

$16.50

with arugula, tomato, lemon & tartar sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

FRIED SEAFOOD COMBINATION

$16.50

Calamari, shrimp & tilapia with arugula, tomato, lemon & tartar sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

TILAPIA OREGANATO

$16.00

with seasoned breadcrumbs, olive oil & lemon. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

BROILED SEAFOOD COMBINATION

$16.50

Clams, mussels, shrimp & tilapia with garlic, white wine, lemon & butter. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$16.50

with white wine, lemon & parsley. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

SHRIMP PARMIGIANO

$16.50

with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

SHRIMP FRANCESE

$16.50

with white wine, lemon & butter. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO

$16.50

Clams, mussels & shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine & a spicy tomato sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$3.50

CHEESECAKE

$5.50

TIRAMISU

$5.50

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.50

GLUTEN FREE

STUFFED SHELLS (GF)

$16.00

PENNE (GF)

$12.00

with sauce

10" PIZZA (GF)

$14.00

with tomato sauce & mozzarella (toppings extra)

KIDS MENU

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

with french fries

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

3 Pcs

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.50

3 Pcs with tomato sauce

PASTA WITH TOMATO SAUCE OR BUTTER

$6.50

1/2 order

PASTA WITH MEATBALLS

$7.50

1/2 order

DRINKS

Aquafina

$2.50

Poland Spring

$2.50

COKE 20'OZ

$2.50

DIET COKE 20'OZ

$2.50

SPRITE 20'OZ

$2.50

DIET SPRITE 20'OZ

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA 20'OZ

$2.50

Ginger Ale 20'oz

$2.50

Diet Ginger Ale20'oz

$2.50

Dr. Pepper 20'0z

$2.50

Diet Dr.Pepper 20'oz

$2.50

Ice Tea20'oz

$3.50

LEMONADE 20'OZ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

12'oz fountain

$1.75

20'oz fountain

$2.50

2LT Coke

$3.50

2LT Diet Coke

$3.50

2LT Sprite

$3.50

2LT Diet Sprite

$3.50

2LT Dr.Pepper

$3.50

2LT Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.50

2LT Orange Soda

$3.50

2LT Lemonade

$3.50

RED BULL REG

$5.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$5.00

RED BULL YELLOW

$5.00

RED BULL BLUE

$5.00

RED BULL WHITE

$5.00

VB3 Catering Menu

VEGETABLES, POTATOES & RICE

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$45.00+

SAUTÉED SPINACH

$45.00+

Garlic & oil

ROASTED POTATOES

$45.00+

with rosemary

SAUTÉED BROCCOLI

$45.00+

Garlic & oil

MASHED POTATOES

$45.00+

FRENCH FRIES

$45.00+

RICE PILAF

$45.00+

TRADITIONAL ITALIAN DISHES

MEATBALLS

$55.00+

Tomato sauce

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$55.00+

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO

$50.00+

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$60.00+

Ricotta, ham & mozzarella

PASTA

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$50.00+

Seasonal vegetables, garlic & oil

BAKED ZITI

$50.00+

RICOTTA STUFFED SHELLS

$60.00+

CAVATELLI & BROCCOLI

$60.00+

Garlic & oil

PENNE ALA VODKA

$60.00+

LASAGNA ALA BOLOGNESE & RICOTTA

$60.00+

VEGETABLE LASAGNA

$60.00+

PENNE POMODORO

$50.00+

Fresh basil & olive oil

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$60.00+

SEAFOOD ENTRÉES

TILAPIA OREGANATA

$70.00+

Roasted tilapia fillets with seasoned breadcrumbs, garlic, lemon & oregano

TILAPIA FRANCESE

$70.00+

Egg-battered tilapia fillets with lemon, white wine & butter

SHRIMP FRANCESE

$70.00+

Egg-battered jumbo shrimp with lemon, white wine & butter

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$70.00+

Sautéed jumbo shrimp with garlic, lemon, white wine & butter

CHICKEN & VEAL ENTRÉES

MURPHY

$60.00+

Roasted breast, legs & thighs with peppers, onions, mushrooms & potatoes

PARMIGIANO

$60.00+

Breaded chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil

FRANCESE

$60.00+

Egg-battered chicken breast with lemon, white wine & butter

MARSALA

$60.00+

Sautéed chicken breast with wild mushrooms, marsala wine & thyme

PICCATA

$60.00+

Sautéed chicken breast with garlic, lemon, white wine, capers & parsley

MILANESE

$60.00+

Breaded chicken cutlets with arugula, tomatoes & lemon

SPECIALTY PLATTERS

VEGETABLE PLATTER

$40.00+

Fresh broccoli, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, cauliflower, celery sticks & roasted garlic dip

BRUSCHETTA PLATTER

$30.00+

Fresh diced marinated tomatoes & crispy ciabatta toasts

ASSORTED COLD CUT PLATTER

$50.00+

Ham, roast beef, turkey, salami & five cheeses

FRESH FRUIT PLATTER

$50.00+

Golden pineapple, melons, grapes, strawberries, etc.

DESSERTS

COOKIE PLATTERS (Per Person)

$3.00

Assortment of Italian cookies

CANNOLI PLATTER (Per Piece)

$3.50

Regular & chocolate filled cannolis with powdered sugar

APPETIZERS

"ARANCINI" RICE BALLS

$50.00+

VEGETARIAN EGGPLANT BALLS

$50.00+

Tomato sauce & fresh basil

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$50.00+

Tomato sauce

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$50.00+

Sausage, herbs, pecorino cheese & breadcrumbs

CHICKEN TENDERS

$50.00+

Honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

$70.00+

BBQ, Mild, Spicy, or Plain

STEAMED CLAMS

$60.00+

White wine, garlic & fresh parsley

STEAMED MUSSELS

$50.00+

Tomato, garlic, pepperoncini, white wine & fresh basil

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$50.00+

Large shrimp, lemon & cocktail sauce

FRIED SHRIMP

$60.00+

Large shrimp, lemon & tartar sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$50.00+

Marinara sauce

SALAD PLATTERS

GARDEN SALAD

$30.00+

Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & olives (Balsamic vinaigrette or oil & vinegar)

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$55.00+

Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, olives, ham, salami, provolone cheese & oregano

COBB SALAD

$55.00+

Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, bacon, bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs & bleu cheese dressing

FRESH SPINACH SALAD

$55.00+

Fresh baby spinach tossed with walnuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onions, olives & balsamic vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$40.00+

Romane lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, oregano & red wine vinegar

CAESAR SALAD

$35.00+

Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic croutons & creamy Caesar dressing

CHEF SALAD

$55.00+

Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, olives, Swiss cheese, turkey & roast beef

CAPRESE SALAD

$50.00+

Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto & olive oil

ARUGULA SALAD

$40.00+

Fresh baby arugula, tomatoes, red onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon & olive oil

SUB AND SANDWICH PLATTERS

TRADITIONAL SUB

$65.00+

Choice of two meats, one cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar. Served with sides of oil & vinegar, mayo, and mustard.

BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET SUB

$75.00+

Lettuce, tomato & mayo or fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers. Served with sides of oil & vinegar, mayo, and mustard.

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$75.00+

Lettuce, tomato & mayo or fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers. Served with sides of oil & vinegar, mayo, and mustard.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07310

Directions

Main pic

Map
More near Jersey City
