- Home
- /
- Jersey City
- /
- Casa de lobo - VB3 Pizzeria
Casa de lobo VB3 Pizzeria
No reviews yet
475 Washington Blvd.
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
VB3 Food Menu
APPETIZERS
GARLIC KNOTS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
GARLIC BREAD
Garlic Bread with Cheese
CLAMS
White or red sauce
MUSSELS
White or red sauce
FRIED CALAMARI
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS
With French Fries
CHICKEN TENDERS
With French Fries (5 Pcs)
CHICKEN WINGS
BBq, Mild, Spicy, or Plain
FRIED ZUCCHINI STICKS
ARANCINI RICE BALLS
FRIED SHRIMP
6 Pc
SIDES
HOUSE SALAD
CAESAR SALAD
PASTA WITH TOMATO SAUCE OR GARLIC & OIL
MEATBALLS
SAUSAGE
FRENCH FRIES
ONION RINGS
MASHED POTATOES
RICE PILAF
SAUTÉED BROCCOLI
SAUTÉED SPINACH
GRILLED MIXED VEGETABLES
Zucchini, broccoli, carrots & mushrooms with white wine, garlic & oil
SOUPS
SALADS
TOSSED SALAD
Mixed lettuces with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives & choice of dressing
CHEF SALAD
Mixed lettuces tossed with tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, Swiss cheese, turkey, roast beef & choice of dressing
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Chopped lettuces tossed with tomatoes, red onion, olives, hot peppers, salami, ham, provolone cheese, oregano & choice of dressing
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic croutons and Caesar dressing
FRESH SPINACH SALAD
Baby spinach tossed with walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, olives, feta cheese & choice of dressing
COBB SALAD
Mixed lettuces tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bacon, bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs & choice of dressing
ARUGULA SALAD
Baby arugula tossed with tomatoes, red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil & lemon dressing
CAPRESE SALAD
Ruby tomatoes tossed with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic vinaigrette
GREEK SALAD
Mixed lettuces tossed with tomatoes, cucmbers, red onion, olives, feta cheese, peppers, oregano & red wine vinaigrette
TUNA FISH SALAD
Two scoops of fresh tuna over garden salad
GRILLED CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SALAD
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar & grilled chicken tossed in chipotle sauce
BUFFALO TEX MEX SALAD
Baby greens, corn, beans, cheddar, red onions, tomatoes, tortilla chips & grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce
PIZZA
TRADITIONAL PIZZA
Tomato sauce, fresh oregano & mozzarella
PESTO PIZZA
Spinach, artichokes, mozzarella, fresh oregano & pepperoni
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano & pepperoni
SAUSAGE & PEPPERS PIZZA
Homemade pork & fennel sausage, roasted peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA
Wild mushrooms, mozzarella, thyme & truffle
WHITE PIZZA
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic, sea salt, olive oil & fresh parsley
VEGGIE PIZZA
Onions, roasted pepper, mushrooms & mozzarella
MARGHERITA PIZZA
Roasted tomatoes, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & olive oil
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Boneless chicken, bleu cheese, mozzarella & hot sauce
EGGPLANT SPECIAL PIZZA
With roasted peppers, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
VB3 SPECIAL PIZZA
Mushrooms, peppers, sausage, pepperoni & onions
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Boneless chicken covered with creamy ranch, mozzarella & BBQ sauce
PROSCUITTO DI PARMA PIZZA
Prosciutto & mozzarella topped with roasted peppers, arugula & olive oil
SICILIAN PIZZA
Square pie with tomato sauce, mozzarella
GRANDMA'S PIZZA
Thin square pie with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
JOE'S SPECIAL PIZZA
White pie with sautéed onions, ground sausage & fresh mozzarella
CALZONE
Ricotta & mozzarella
STROMBOLI
Mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & one topping
WRAPS & PANINI
TUNA FISH
Lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar
GRILLED VEGETABLE
Roasted red pepper, grilled eggplant, grilled zucchini, red onions, provolone, tomatoes & basil pesto
ITALIAN
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & vinegar
GRILLED ROAST BEEF
Melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo
TUNA MELT
Served on rye bread with American cheese
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
CHEESESTEAK
CHICKEN CAESAR
CHICKEN PARM
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA
with onion, peppers & marinara sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese & hot sauce
FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN CUTLET
Choice of prosciutto, mozzarella & roasted peppers or spinach, mozzarella & balsamic
SKIRT STEAK
with peppers, onions, provolone & salsa verde
GRILLED PORTOBELLO
Mushrooms, peppers, mozzarella cheese
HAM, TURKEY & SWISS
with lettuce, tomatoes, Russian dressing
COLD SUBS
ITALIAN SUB
Ham, salami, provolone
HAM & PROVOLONE SUB
PEPPERONI & PROVOLONE SUB
TURKEY SUB
ROAST BEEF SUB
TUNA FISH SUB
SUPER SUB
Ham, salami, pepperoni & provolone
TURKEY SWISS CLUB
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon & avocado
PROSCIUTTO CLASSICO SUB
Prosciutto di Parma, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto & arugula
CAPRINO SUB
Ruby tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar
VEGGIE SUB
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil/vinegar, mayo
HOT SUBS
MEATBALL PARMIGIANO SUB
Beef and veal meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO SUB
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
CHICKEN PARMIGIANO SUB
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
VEAL PARMIGIANO SUB
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
SHRIMP PARMIGIANO SUB
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano Reggiano
CHICKEN MILANESE SUB
Breaded & golden brown with arugula, tomato, red onions & lemon aioli
VEAL MILANESE SUB
Breaded & golden brown with arugula, tomato, red onions & lemon aioli
EGGPLANT MILANESE SUB
Breaded & golden brown with arugula, tomato, red onions & lemon aioli
FRIED FISH FILLET SUB
Breaded tilapia, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce
FRIED SHRIMP POY SUB
Breaded jumbo shrimp, lettuce, tomato, hot peppers & tartar sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, Calabrese pesto & gorgonzola
CHICKEN CLASSICO SUB
Marinated & grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA SUB
Marinated & grilled chicken, tomato bruschetta, provolone cheese, arugula & balsamic vinaigrette
ORIGINAL GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS SUB
Homemade pork and fennel sausage, carmelized onions & roasted peppers
FROM THE GRILL
HAMBURGER
Lettuce, tomato & onion
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Choice of cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & red onion
JERSEY BURGER
American cheese, pork roll, fried egg, salt, pepper & ketchup
CHEESEBURGER
Lettuce, tomato & onion
PATTY MELT BURGER
Served on rye bread with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings & BBQ sauce
PIZZA BURGER
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
VEGGIE BURGER
Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce & tomato
STEAK SANDWICHES
CHEESESTEAK
with choice of cheese
CHEESESTEAK SPECIAL
Choice of cheese, caramelized onions & roasted peppers
BACON CHEESESTEAK
Choice of cheese & applewood smoked bacon
BUFFALO CHEESESTEAK
Hot sauce, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese
VB3 CHEESESTEAK SPECIAL
with peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone
PIZZA STEAK
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
PASTA DISHES
SPAGHETTI
With tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Served with bread. Add for meatballs or sausage for $2.45.
PENNE
With tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Served with bread. Add for meatballs or sausage for $2.45.
LINGUINE
With tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Served with bread. Add for meatballs or sausage for $2.45.
ANGEL HAIR
With tomato sauce or garlic & oil. Served with bread. Add for meatballs or sausage for $2.45.
POTATO GNOCCHI
Potato gnocchi, plum tomatoes, garlic, basil & olive oil. Served with bread.
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
Rigatoni pasta, veal & beef ragu, olive oil & Parmigiano. Served with bread.
CAVATELLI WITH BROCCOLI, GARLIC & OIL
Ricotta cavatelli, garlic, broccoli, olive oil & pecorino cheese. Served with bread.
PENNE VODKA
Light creme sauce with red onion, vodka sauce & Parmigiano. Served with bread.
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Parmigiano Reggiano, black pepper & a tough or cream. Served with bread.
LINGUINE WITH CLAM SAUCE
Clams, garlic, white wine & parsley. Choice of red or white. Served with bread.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Ricotta cheese filled ravioli, tomato sauce, basil & Parmigiano Reggiano. Served with bread.
PENNE PRIMAVERA
with carrots, zucchini, broccoli, plum tomatoes, garlic, basil & olive oil. Served with bread.
BAKED DISHES
HOUSEMADE LASAGNA
Layered with bolognese & ricotta cheese. Served with bread.
BAKED ZITI
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with bread.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO
Tomato sauce & mozzarella with side of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
STUFFED SHELLS
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with bread.
BAKED CHEESE RAVIOLI
Tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with bread.
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Ham, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese with side of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
MEAT DISHES
CHICKEN PARMIGIANO
with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
VEAL PARMIGIANO
with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & fresh basil. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
CHICKEN FRANCESE
with white wine, lemon & butter. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
VEAL FRANCESE
with white wine, lemon & butter. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
CHICKEN MARSALA
with mushrooms, thyme & marsala wine. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
VEAL MARSALA
with mushrooms, thyme & marsala wine. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
CHICKEN MILANESE
Breaded & fried with arugula, red onion, tomatoes & lemon. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
VEAL MILANESE
Breaded & fried with arugula, red onion, tomatoes & lemon. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
CHICKEN MURPHY
with peppers, onions, mushrooms and potatoes. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
VEAL MURPHY
with peppers, onions, mushrooms and potatoes. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
CHICKEN PICCATA
with capers, lemon butter & white wine. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
VEAL PICCATA
with capers, lemon butter & white wine. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
SEAFOOD DISHES
FRIED CALAMARI
with lemon & tomato sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
FRIED SHRIMP
with arugula, tomatoes, lemon & tartar sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
FRIED FILLET OF FISH
with arugula, tomato, lemon & tartar sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
FRIED SEAFOOD COMBINATION
Calamari, shrimp & tilapia with arugula, tomato, lemon & tartar sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
TILAPIA OREGANATO
with seasoned breadcrumbs, olive oil & lemon. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
BROILED SEAFOOD COMBINATION
Clams, mussels, shrimp & tilapia with garlic, white wine, lemon & butter. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
SHRIMP SCAMPI
with white wine, lemon & parsley. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
SHRIMP PARMIGIANO
with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
SHRIMP FRANCESE
with white wine, lemon & butter. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
SEAFOOD FRA DIAVOLO
Clams, mussels & shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine & a spicy tomato sauce. Served with choice of spaghetti or penne. Served with bread.
GLUTEN FREE
KIDS MENU
DRINKS
Aquafina
Poland Spring
COKE 20'OZ
DIET COKE 20'OZ
SPRITE 20'OZ
DIET SPRITE 20'OZ
ORANGE FANTA 20'OZ
Ginger Ale 20'oz
Diet Ginger Ale20'oz
Dr. Pepper 20'0z
Diet Dr.Pepper 20'oz
Ice Tea20'oz
LEMONADE 20'OZ
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
12'oz fountain
20'oz fountain
2LT Coke
2LT Diet Coke
2LT Sprite
2LT Diet Sprite
2LT Dr.Pepper
2LT Diet Dr.Pepper
2LT Orange Soda
2LT Lemonade
RED BULL REG
RED BULL SUGAR FREE
RED BULL YELLOW
RED BULL BLUE
RED BULL WHITE
VB3 Catering Menu
VEGETABLES, POTATOES & RICE
TRADITIONAL ITALIAN DISHES
PASTA
SEAFOOD ENTRÉES
TILAPIA OREGANATA
Roasted tilapia fillets with seasoned breadcrumbs, garlic, lemon & oregano
TILAPIA FRANCESE
Egg-battered tilapia fillets with lemon, white wine & butter
SHRIMP FRANCESE
Egg-battered jumbo shrimp with lemon, white wine & butter
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with garlic, lemon, white wine & butter
CHICKEN & VEAL ENTRÉES
MURPHY
Roasted breast, legs & thighs with peppers, onions, mushrooms & potatoes
PARMIGIANO
Breaded chicken cutlets topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil
FRANCESE
Egg-battered chicken breast with lemon, white wine & butter
MARSALA
Sautéed chicken breast with wild mushrooms, marsala wine & thyme
PICCATA
Sautéed chicken breast with garlic, lemon, white wine, capers & parsley
MILANESE
Breaded chicken cutlets with arugula, tomatoes & lemon
SPECIALTY PLATTERS
VEGETABLE PLATTER
Fresh broccoli, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, cauliflower, celery sticks & roasted garlic dip
BRUSCHETTA PLATTER
Fresh diced marinated tomatoes & crispy ciabatta toasts
ASSORTED COLD CUT PLATTER
Ham, roast beef, turkey, salami & five cheeses
FRESH FRUIT PLATTER
Golden pineapple, melons, grapes, strawberries, etc.
DESSERTS
APPETIZERS
"ARANCINI" RICE BALLS
VEGETARIAN EGGPLANT BALLS
Tomato sauce & fresh basil
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Tomato sauce
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Sausage, herbs, pecorino cheese & breadcrumbs
CHICKEN TENDERS
Honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauce
CHICKEN WINGS
BBQ, Mild, Spicy, or Plain
STEAMED CLAMS
White wine, garlic & fresh parsley
STEAMED MUSSELS
Tomato, garlic, pepperoncini, white wine & fresh basil
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Large shrimp, lemon & cocktail sauce
FRIED SHRIMP
Large shrimp, lemon & tartar sauce
FRIED CALAMARI
Marinara sauce
SALAD PLATTERS
GARDEN SALAD
Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & olives (Balsamic vinaigrette or oil & vinegar)
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, olives, ham, salami, provolone cheese & oregano
COBB SALAD
Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, bacon, bleu cheese, hard-boiled eggs & bleu cheese dressing
FRESH SPINACH SALAD
Fresh baby spinach tossed with walnuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese, red onions, olives & balsamic vinaigrette
GREEK SALAD
Romane lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, oregano & red wine vinegar
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic croutons & creamy Caesar dressing
CHEF SALAD
Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, olives, Swiss cheese, turkey & roast beef
CAPRESE SALAD
Mixed lettuces, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto & olive oil
ARUGULA SALAD
Fresh baby arugula, tomatoes, red onion, Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon & olive oil
SUB AND SANDWICH PLATTERS
TRADITIONAL SUB
Choice of two meats, one cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil & vinegar. Served with sides of oil & vinegar, mayo, and mustard.
BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET SUB
Lettuce, tomato & mayo or fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers. Served with sides of oil & vinegar, mayo, and mustard.
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Lettuce, tomato & mayo or fresh mozzarella & roasted peppers. Served with sides of oil & vinegar, mayo, and mustard.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07310