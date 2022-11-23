Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Casa De Marisco 502 W PIKE

956 Reviews

$$

502 W PIKE

WESLACO, TX 78596

Popular Items

BOTANA x 2
BOTANA x 6
BOTANA x 4

APPETIZERS

CHORIQUESO

$9.79

CHEESE DIP

$5.59

CHEESE DIP & CHIPS

$6.59

GUACAMOLE

$3.59+

GUACAMOLE A LA MEXICANA

$9.29

PRINCIPIO DE RES

$1.50

PRINCIPIO DE MARISCO

$3.49

BOTANAS

BOTANA x 1

BOTANA x 1

$28.59

Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.

BOTANA x 2

BOTANA x 2

$41.59

Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.

BOTANA x 4

BOTANA x 4

$61.59

Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.

BOTANA x 6

BOTANA x 6

$89.99

Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.

CAMARON/SHRIMP

SHRIMP PLATE (6)

$16.29

6 Shrimps prepared to your liking. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

SHRIMP PLATE (12)

$22.29

12 Shrimps prepared to your liking. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

CAMARON BROCHETA

$23.99

12 Grilled shrimps on a kabob with grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

CAMARON Y FAJITA

$22.39

Fajita and 3 shrimps. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast, tortillas and an appetizer fish soup.

CAMARON JUMBO

$23.59

6 Jumbo sized shrimps. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

CAMARON Y PESCADO

CAMARON Y PESCADO

$17.79

4 Pieces of pollock and 3 shrimps served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

CARNES/MEATS

BISTEC RANCHERO

$19.39

Bistec mixed in salsa with onion, tomato and chile serrano. Served with salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas on the side.

CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE

$11.79

Chicken fajita served with salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$13.29

8 oz breaded beef steak topped with white gravy. Served with salad, fries, rice and toast.

FAJITA PLATE

$16.89

Fajita served with salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas.

FAJITA RANCHERO

$19.79

Fajita mixed in salsa with onion, tomato and chile serrano. Served salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas on the side.

FAJITA TOREADA

$18.29

Fajitas grilled with onions and chille serrano.

HAMBURGER STEAK

$13.79

Hamburger steak, topped with brown gravy and grilled onions. Served with fries, salad, rice and toast.

MILANESA

$14.29

Thinly breaded beef. Served with rice, beans, fries, salad and tortillas.

MOLLEJAS DE RES

$18.79

Beef sweetbread mixed with grilled onions and grilled bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, fries, salad and tortillas.

SIZZLING FAJITAS

$18.29

Grilled fajitas served with rice, beans, fries and tortillas.

STEAK & SHRIMP

$18.49

Rib Eye steak and 3 shrimps served with rice, beans, salad, fries and tortillas.

CHILD PLATES

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.79

3 Chicken tenders with fries and gravy on the side.

CHILD ENCHILADAS

$9.79

2 Enchiladas w/ rice and beans.

CHILD TACOS

$8.79

2 beef tacos w/ rice and beans.

CHILD FISH PLATE

$8.99

2 Pieces of Pollock w/ fries on the side.

CHILD SHRIMP PLATE

$9.59

Popcorn shrimp accompanied with fries.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.79

Grilled cheese sandwich w/ fries on the side.

CHICKEN FAJITA TACO (SOLO)

$2.99

FAJITA TACO (SOLO)

$3.99

1 Fajita taco by itself.

FAJITA TACO w/ RICE&BEANS

$5.99

1 Fajita taco w/ rice and beans.

TACO DE FRIJOL

$1.79

1 Bean taco.

TACO DE FRIJOL/QUESO

$1.99

1 Bean and cheese taco.

COCTELES/COCKTAILS

CAMPECHANA

CAMPECHANA

$15.29+

Ceviche, oysters and shrimp mixed with tomato, onion and cilantro in our homemade cocktail sauce. Topped with avocado slices.

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$11.29+

Fresh raw pollock cured in lime juice and mixed with cilantro, onion and tomato.

(16 oz) COCTEL DE CAMARON

(16 oz) COCTEL DE CAMARON

$12.79

Shrimp mixed with onion, tomato and cilantro in our homemade cocktail sauce. Topped with avocado slices.

(32 oz) COCTEL DE CAMARON

$19.79

COCTEL DE OSTION

$12.99+Out of stock

Oysters mixed with onion, tomato and cilantro in our homemade cocktail sauce. Topped with avocado slices.

OSTION EN CONCHA

OSTION EN CONCHA

$13.99+

Fresh raw oysters in their shell.

TOSTADAS DE CAMARON

$19.29
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE

TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE

$4.29+

3 tostadas de ceviche topped with chili powder and avocado slices. Includes an appetizer fish soup.

MAR/TIERRAS

MAR/TIERRA x 2

$45.59

Fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast on one half. The other half includes chips with beans, cheese, fajitas and tortillas. Vegetables come on the side.

MAR/TIERRA x 4

$73.59

Fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast on one half. The other half includes chips with beans, cheese, fajitas and tortillas. Vegetables come on the side.

MAR/TIERRA x 6

$110.99

Fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast on one half. The other half includes chips with beans, cheese, fajitas and tortillas. Vegetables come on the side.

MARISCADAS

MARISCADA x 2

$44.59

Seafood platter consisted of fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast. Includes 2 appetizer fish soups.

MARISCADA x 4

$64.59

Seafood platter consisted of fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast. Includes 2 appetizer fish soups.

MARISCADA x 6

$89.99

Seafood platter consisted of fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast. Includes 2 appetizer fish soups.

MEXICAN FOOD

CARNE GUISADA PLATE

$13.59

Carne guisada served with salad, rice, beans and tortillas of your choice.

CHALUPAS

$10.99

3 Chalupas topped with lettuce and tomato.

CHEESE NACHOS

$6.99

Cheese nachos topped with jalapeno.

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$12.59

4 Chicken flautas w/ guacamole and sour cream on the side. Served with salad, rice and beans.

ENCHILADA PLATE

$13.79

2 Enchiladas, 1 taco, rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS

$13.79

3 Enchiladas w/ rice and beans.

JALISCO

$15.79

1 Enchilada, carne guisada, rice and beans.

MEXICAN PLATE

MEXICAN PLATE

$13.79

1 Chalupa, 1 ground beef taco and 1 enchilada served with rice and beans.

TACO PLATE

$13.79

2 Ground beef tacos, 1 enchilada w/ rice and beans.

TAMPIQUENA

$19.79

1 Ground beef taco, 1 enchilada, fajitas, rice, beans, fries and tortillas.

VERACRUZANOS

$9.99

Small plate of chips covered in beans, cheese and topped with meat of your choice. Includes onion, tomato, jalapeno and guacamole on the side.

VERACRUZANOS DE FAJITA

$22.39

VERACRUZANOS DE CHICKEN FAJITA

$13.99

PESCADO/FISH

CATFISH FILLET

$13.99

Catfish fillet accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

CHICHARRON DE CATAN

$16.59

Fried garfish chunks served with rice, beans, salad, fries and tortillas.

FLOUNDER FILLET

FLOUNDER FILLET

$14.79

Flounder fillet accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

HUACHINANGO (FILLET)

$19.29

Red snapper fillet accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

HUACHINANGO (WHOLE)

HUACHINANGO (WHOLE)

$29.99

A whole red snapper. Served with rice, fries, salad, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

JAIBAS RELLENAS

$14.99

3 Stuffed crabs accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

POLLOCK (4 PIECE)

$13.49

4 Pieces of pollock. Includes rice, fries, salad, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

POLLOCK (8 PIECE)

$17.49

8 Pieces of pollock. Includes rice, fries, salad, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

TILAPIA FILLET

TILAPIA FILLET

$11.99

Tilapia fillet accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.

SIDE ORDERS

BAKED POTATO

$5.29

BEANS

$1.99+

CEBOLLA ASADA

$1.99+

Grilled Onions

CHEESE FRIES

$5.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

CHILE TOREADO (1)

$0.35

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.79

CHIPS (LARGE)

$5.69

CHIPS (SMALL)

$1.39

FRENCH FRIES

$5.59

LIMES

$0.99

ONION RINGS

$6.29

ORDEN DE PAN

$2.89

PICO DE GALLO

$1.89+

QUESADILLA (1)

$1.79

QUESADILLAS ORDER (3)

$6.29

3 Quesadillas with rice and beans

RICE

$1.99+

SALAD

$3.99+

SALSA

$1.39+

SALSA (6 oz)

$0.99+

SEASONED CHIPS

$1.99

TORTILLAS

$0.85+

SOMBREROS

SOMBRERO x 1

$28.59

Fajitas mixed with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, bacon and topped with white cheese. Comes with a side of rice, beans, fries and tortillas.

SOMBRERO x 2

$41.59

Fajitas mixed with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, bacon and topped with white cheese. Comes with a side of rice, beans, fries and tortillas.

SOMBRERO x 4

$60.59

Fajitas mixed with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, bacon and topped with white cheese. Comes with a side of rice, beans, fries and tortillas.

SOPAS/CALDOS

CALDO DE RES

CALDO DE RES

$14.59

Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.

CALDO DE RES (NO CARNE)

$9.29

Beef broth with all the vegetables. Does not include the meat.

MENUDO

MENUDO

$12.99

Our homemade menudo. Includes corn tortillas, chopped onions, cilantro and chile serrano on the side.

(16 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON

$14.99

Shrimp soup

(32 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON

$22.99
(16 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON/PESCADO

(16 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON/PESCADO

$15.29

Contains only fish and shrimp

(32 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON/PESCADO

$22.29
SOPA DE MARISCO

SOPA DE MARISCO

$11.49+

Fish, crab, calamar and shrimp soup.

SOPA DE PESCADO

$8.29+

Fish soup

TACOS

BEEF TACOS

$11.99

3 Ground beef tacos w/ lettuce and tomato. Includes rice and beans.

TACOS DE CAMARON Y FAJITA

$17.99

CARNE GUISADA TACOS

$13.79

3 Carne guisada tacos. Includes rice, beans and salad.

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS

$9.99

3 Chicken fajita tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.

CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.99

3 shredded chicken tacos w/ lettuce and tomato. Includes rice and beans.

FAJITA TACOS

$15.59

3 Fajita Tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$11.99

3 Tilapia fish tacos w/ shredded cabbage. Served with green salsa, pico de gallo and rice.

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.99

3 Shrimp tacos w/ white cheese. Includes pico de gallo and rice on the side.

DRINKS

2 LITER

$2.99

2.5 LITER - COCA COLA

$3.75Out of stock

2.5 LITER - MANZANA JOYA

$3.75Out of stock

2.5 LITER - PONCHE JOYA

$4.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.99

BIG RED

$3.99

BRISK RASPBERRY

$3.99

COFFEE

$2.29

COKE 20 oz

$2.09

CRUSH ORANGE

$3.99Out of stock

DIET PEPSI

$3.99

DR PEPPER

$3.99

GALLON OF LEMONADE

$9.99

GALLON OF SWEET TEA

$4.99

GATORADE

$1.79

HORCHATA

$3.99

ICED TEA (SWEET)

$3.99

ICED TEA (UNSWEET)

$3.99

JAMAICA

$3.99

Minute Maid

$1.99

LEMONADE

$3.99

MANZANITA SOL

$3.99

MEX DRINKS

$3.69

PEPSI

$3.99

SIERRA MIST

$3.99

WATER

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00

MONSTER

$2.49

Jumex

$1.39Out of stock

TROPICANA

$3.99

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$4.49

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$4.49

FLAN

$3.49

Tres Leches

$4.99

DON DELI PASTRIES

$5.50

CHOCO-FLAN

$3.49Out of stock

DULCE DESEO

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 W PIKE, WESLACO, TX 78596

Directions

Gallery
Casa De Marisco image
Casa De Marisco image

Map
