Casa De Marisco 502 W PIKE
956 Reviews
$$
502 W PIKE
WESLACO, TX 78596
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BOTANAS
BOTANA x 1
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
BOTANA x 2
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
BOTANA x 4
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
BOTANA x 6
Bed of chips with beans and cheese, topped with fajitas and quesadillas. All the vegetables come on the side. Includes rice and beans.
CAMARON/SHRIMP
SHRIMP PLATE (6)
6 Shrimps prepared to your liking. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
SHRIMP PLATE (12)
12 Shrimps prepared to your liking. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
CAMARON BROCHETA
12 Grilled shrimps on a kabob with grilled onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
CAMARON Y FAJITA
Fajita and 3 shrimps. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast, tortillas and an appetizer fish soup.
CAMARON JUMBO
6 Jumbo sized shrimps. Served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
CAMARON Y PESCADO
4 Pieces of pollock and 3 shrimps served with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
CARNES/MEATS
BISTEC RANCHERO
Bistec mixed in salsa with onion, tomato and chile serrano. Served with salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas on the side.
CHICKEN FAJITA PLATE
Chicken fajita served with salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
8 oz breaded beef steak topped with white gravy. Served with salad, fries, rice and toast.
FAJITA PLATE
Fajita served with salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas.
FAJITA RANCHERO
Fajita mixed in salsa with onion, tomato and chile serrano. Served salad, fries, rice, beans and tortillas on the side.
FAJITA TOREADA
Fajitas grilled with onions and chille serrano.
HAMBURGER STEAK
Hamburger steak, topped with brown gravy and grilled onions. Served with fries, salad, rice and toast.
MILANESA
Thinly breaded beef. Served with rice, beans, fries, salad and tortillas.
MOLLEJAS DE RES
Beef sweetbread mixed with grilled onions and grilled bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, fries, salad and tortillas.
SIZZLING FAJITAS
Grilled fajitas served with rice, beans, fries and tortillas.
STEAK & SHRIMP
Rib Eye steak and 3 shrimps served with rice, beans, salad, fries and tortillas.
CHILD PLATES
CHICKEN TENDERS
3 Chicken tenders with fries and gravy on the side.
CHILD ENCHILADAS
2 Enchiladas w/ rice and beans.
CHILD TACOS
2 beef tacos w/ rice and beans.
CHILD FISH PLATE
2 Pieces of Pollock w/ fries on the side.
CHILD SHRIMP PLATE
Popcorn shrimp accompanied with fries.
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Grilled cheese sandwich w/ fries on the side.
CHICKEN FAJITA TACO (SOLO)
FAJITA TACO (SOLO)
1 Fajita taco by itself.
FAJITA TACO w/ RICE&BEANS
1 Fajita taco w/ rice and beans.
TACO DE FRIJOL
1 Bean taco.
TACO DE FRIJOL/QUESO
1 Bean and cheese taco.
COCTELES/COCKTAILS
CAMPECHANA
Ceviche, oysters and shrimp mixed with tomato, onion and cilantro in our homemade cocktail sauce. Topped with avocado slices.
CEVICHE
Fresh raw pollock cured in lime juice and mixed with cilantro, onion and tomato.
(16 oz) COCTEL DE CAMARON
Shrimp mixed with onion, tomato and cilantro in our homemade cocktail sauce. Topped with avocado slices.
(32 oz) COCTEL DE CAMARON
COCTEL DE OSTION
Oysters mixed with onion, tomato and cilantro in our homemade cocktail sauce. Topped with avocado slices.
OSTION EN CONCHA
Fresh raw oysters in their shell.
TOSTADAS DE CAMARON
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE
3 tostadas de ceviche topped with chili powder and avocado slices. Includes an appetizer fish soup.
MAR/TIERRAS
MAR/TIERRA x 2
Fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast on one half. The other half includes chips with beans, cheese, fajitas and tortillas. Vegetables come on the side.
MAR/TIERRA x 4
Fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast on one half. The other half includes chips with beans, cheese, fajitas and tortillas. Vegetables come on the side.
MAR/TIERRA x 6
Fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast on one half. The other half includes chips with beans, cheese, fajitas and tortillas. Vegetables come on the side.
MARISCADAS
MARISCADA x 2
Seafood platter consisted of fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast. Includes 2 appetizer fish soups.
MARISCADA x 4
Seafood platter consisted of fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast. Includes 2 appetizer fish soups.
MARISCADA x 6
Seafood platter consisted of fish, shrimp, stuffed crab, fries, rice and toast. Includes 2 appetizer fish soups.
MEXICAN FOOD
CARNE GUISADA PLATE
Carne guisada served with salad, rice, beans and tortillas of your choice.
CHALUPAS
3 Chalupas topped with lettuce and tomato.
CHEESE NACHOS
Cheese nachos topped with jalapeno.
CHICKEN FLAUTAS
4 Chicken flautas w/ guacamole and sour cream on the side. Served with salad, rice and beans.
ENCHILADA PLATE
2 Enchiladas, 1 taco, rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS
3 Enchiladas w/ rice and beans.
JALISCO
1 Enchilada, carne guisada, rice and beans.
MEXICAN PLATE
1 Chalupa, 1 ground beef taco and 1 enchilada served with rice and beans.
TACO PLATE
2 Ground beef tacos, 1 enchilada w/ rice and beans.
TAMPIQUENA
1 Ground beef taco, 1 enchilada, fajitas, rice, beans, fries and tortillas.
VERACRUZANOS
Small plate of chips covered in beans, cheese and topped with meat of your choice. Includes onion, tomato, jalapeno and guacamole on the side.
VERACRUZANOS DE FAJITA
VERACRUZANOS DE CHICKEN FAJITA
PESCADO/FISH
CATFISH FILLET
Catfish fillet accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
CHICHARRON DE CATAN
Fried garfish chunks served with rice, beans, salad, fries and tortillas.
FLOUNDER FILLET
Flounder fillet accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
HUACHINANGO (FILLET)
Red snapper fillet accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
HUACHINANGO (WHOLE)
A whole red snapper. Served with rice, fries, salad, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
JAIBAS RELLENAS
3 Stuffed crabs accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
POLLOCK (4 PIECE)
4 Pieces of pollock. Includes rice, fries, salad, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
POLLOCK (8 PIECE)
8 Pieces of pollock. Includes rice, fries, salad, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
TILAPIA FILLET
Tilapia fillet accompanied with salad, fries, rice, toast and an appetizer fish soup.
SIDE ORDERS
BAKED POTATO
BEANS
CEBOLLA ASADA
Grilled Onions
CHEESE FRIES
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
CHILE TOREADO (1)
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS (LARGE)
CHIPS (SMALL)
FRENCH FRIES
LIMES
ONION RINGS
ORDEN DE PAN
PICO DE GALLO
QUESADILLA (1)
QUESADILLAS ORDER (3)
3 Quesadillas with rice and beans
RICE
SALAD
SALSA
SALSA (6 oz)
SEASONED CHIPS
TORTILLAS
SOMBREROS
SOMBRERO x 1
Fajitas mixed with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, bacon and topped with white cheese. Comes with a side of rice, beans, fries and tortillas.
SOMBRERO x 2
Fajitas mixed with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, bacon and topped with white cheese. Comes with a side of rice, beans, fries and tortillas.
SOMBRERO x 4
Fajitas mixed with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, bacon and topped with white cheese. Comes with a side of rice, beans, fries and tortillas.
SOPAS/CALDOS
CALDO DE RES
Beef soup. Vegetables include cabbage, carrots, potatoes, corn and squash. Includes rice on the side.
CALDO DE RES (NO CARNE)
Beef broth with all the vegetables. Does not include the meat.
MENUDO
Our homemade menudo. Includes corn tortillas, chopped onions, cilantro and chile serrano on the side.
(16 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON
Shrimp soup
(32 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON
(16 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON/PESCADO
Contains only fish and shrimp
(32 oz) SOPA DE CAMARON/PESCADO
SOPA DE MARISCO
Fish, crab, calamar and shrimp soup.
SOPA DE PESCADO
Fish soup
TACOS
BEEF TACOS
3 Ground beef tacos w/ lettuce and tomato. Includes rice and beans.
TACOS DE CAMARON Y FAJITA
CARNE GUISADA TACOS
3 Carne guisada tacos. Includes rice, beans and salad.
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
3 Chicken fajita tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.
CHICKEN TACOS
3 shredded chicken tacos w/ lettuce and tomato. Includes rice and beans.
FAJITA TACOS
3 Fajita Tacos. Served with rice, beans, fries and salad.
FISH TACOS
3 Tilapia fish tacos w/ shredded cabbage. Served with green salsa, pico de gallo and rice.
SHRIMP TACOS
3 Shrimp tacos w/ white cheese. Includes pico de gallo and rice on the side.
DRINKS
2 LITER
2.5 LITER - COCA COLA
2.5 LITER - MANZANA JOYA
2.5 LITER - PONCHE JOYA
ARNOLD PALMER
BIG RED
BRISK RASPBERRY
COFFEE
COKE 20 oz
CRUSH ORANGE
DIET PEPSI
DR PEPPER
GALLON OF LEMONADE
GALLON OF SWEET TEA
GATORADE
HORCHATA
ICED TEA (SWEET)
ICED TEA (UNSWEET)
JAMAICA
Minute Maid
LEMONADE
MANZANITA SOL
MEX DRINKS
PEPSI
SIERRA MIST
WATER
WATER BOTTLE
MONSTER
Jumex
TROPICANA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
502 W PIKE, WESLACO, TX 78596