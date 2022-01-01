A map showing the location of Casa de MexicanaView gallery

Casa de Mexicana

review star

No reviews yet

20221 Virgil H Goode Highway

Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Popular Items

Arros Con Pollo ACP
Large Blanca
Pollo Loco

Appetizer

Buffalo Wings, 12

$11.48

Breaded and Fried, Ranch or Blue

Chicken Finger Basket, 3

$5.73

Chicken Strips w/ Ranch

Chicken Finger Basket, 6

$9.18

chicken Strips w/ Ranch

Flautas

$8.04

Fried Mozzarela Sticks

$8.03

served with Ranch or

Loaded Fries

$6.88

Fries, Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream

6 Buffalo Wings

$6.88

12 Wings Super Bow

$9.77

Buffalo Wings, 12 (Copy)

$11.48

Breaded and Fried, Ranch or Blue

Buffalo Wings, 12 (Copy)

$11.48

Breaded and Fried, Ranch or Blue

One item

$0.01

Dips for Da Chips

Bean Dip

$4.93

Pinto Beans and Melted Cheese

Chorizo Dip

$6.31

Mexican sausage and cheese

Home Made Guacomole

$6.08

Queso Dip

$4.47

Blended Cheese Dip

Seafood Dip

$8.03

Shrimp, Crabe Meat, Ch & Chipolte

Spinach Dip

$4.93

Spinach & Cheese

Chips and Salsa

$4.10

Large Chips

$4.60

Mediana Salsa

$5.75

Guacamole

$4.31

Lars Salsa

$10.33

Chips Mediano

$2.30

Mediano Queso Dip

$11.78

Mediana Blanca

$5.75

Large Blanca

$11.48

Lars Queso

$20.98

Bean Dip (Copy)

$4.93

Pinto Beans and Melted Cheese

Nachos

Nachos Fajita Pollo

$10.93

Steak or Chicken

Nachos Supreme

$10.29

Ground Beef or Chicken

Nachos con Carne

$9.53

Ground Beef & Cheese

Nachos Mexicana

$10.34

Gr Beef, Beans and Shred Chix

Nachos Con Pollo

$8.34

Shred Chix and Cheese

Nachos Texas

$12.08

Beef and Cheese Nachos

$8.04

Fajita Nachos, Steak

$10.93

Cheese Nochos

$8.04

Nachos Fajita Mix

$10.93

Especial Nachos Mexicana

$9.19

Soup & Salads

Chicken Soup

$7.12

Chix, Rice, onion,tom, avacodo

Fajita Taco Salad Pollo

$10.34

Chix or Beef

Fajita Taco Salad, Mix

$11.49

Chix and Beef

Grilled Polo Salad

$9.53

Chix,cucs,onion, tom, cheese

Shrimp Salad

$10.93

Shrimp, onion,cucs,pepper, cheese

House Salad

$4.59

Fajita Taco Salad Steak

$10.34

Taco Salad Fajita Shrimp

$11.49

Fajita Taco Sala Vegetariano

$11.49

Lunch Menu

Huevos Con Choriso

$9.60

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$7.69

2 Eggs, Mex sauce, rice and beans

L Arros De Mexicana, Steak

$10.34

Steak, Veggies cheese sauce

L Arros Mexicana Sphimp

$12.08

Lunch Arroz con Camaron

$12.08

Lunch Arroz Mexicana, Chicken

$9.77

Lunch Arroz Con Pollo

$9.77

Luncch Speedy Gonzalez

$8.61

1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, beans or rice

Lunch 2 Item Lunch Combo

$8.61

Lunch 3 Item Lunch Combo

$10.06

Lunch Burrito

$7.92

Lunch Burrito California

$8.04

Chicken or Steak, beans mole, cheese

Lunch Burrito Con Crema

$7.76

Lunch Burrito de Cerveza

$7.76

Chicken grilled in Beer, cheese, mole

Lunch Burrito Deluxe

$7.76

Ground beef or Shredded Chicken

Lunch Enchiladas Martinez

$7.48

2 Enchiladas, 1 Chix,1 Ground Bf.

Lunch Fajita Mix

$8.91

Lunch Fajita Texana

$11.49

Lunch Fajitas Shrimp

$10.93

Lunch Fajitas, Chicken

$8.61

Lunch Fajitas, Steak

$9.07

Lunch Fajitas, Veggie

$9.77

Lunch Pollo con Chorizo

$9.60

Chicken w/ Chorizo

Lunch Pollo Loco

$8.63

Grilled Chix, Rice, Pico,japs,tortilla, lett

Lunch Quesadilla Fajita

$8.63

Steak or Chicken

Lunch Taco Salad Beef

$9.77

Lunch Taco Salad Pollo

$9.77

Beef or Shredded Chicken

Especial

$6.99

Americana

AMERICA Cheeseburger

$8.04

Cheeseburger & Fries

Casa de Mexicana Steak & Cheese

$10.34

Steak, pepp, onions, cheese & fries

Casa de Mexicana Chicken and Cheese

$9.77

Chix, pepp, onions, cheese & fries

Especial

$8.50

Burritos

Burritos de Camarones

$11.83

Shrimp

Burrito Perdido

$10.64

Grilled Chicken

Burrito Verdes

$11.14

Choice of 2 Chicken, Steak or Pork

Burrito Hawaii

$11.50

Chicken & Pineapple

Burrito Los Angeles

$11.21

Chicken or Steak

Burritos con Cerveza

$10.93

Chicken cooked in Beer

Burrito Casa de Mexicana

$12.08

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp

Chimi Steak Frito

$10.64

Choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork

Burrito Deluxe

$10.06

Shrimp Chimichanga

$11.49

Bean Burrito

$4.01

2 Bean Burritos

$6.31

Chimi Pollo Frito

$10.64

Especial Burrito Los Angeles

$10.34

Chimichanga Pork

$10.91

Burrito Texana

$11.49

Enchiladas

Enchilada Gabriel

$12.08

3 Crab meat Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.64

Shredded Chicken

Enchiladas de Pollo

$10.06

Shredded Chicken

Enchiladas Rojas

$9.77

Enchiladas Supremas

$8.04

Torta

$8.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Texana

$11.50

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

Quesadilla Azteca

$9.49

Chicken

Quesadilla Casa de Mexicana

$9.49

Shredded Chicken or Ground beef

Quesadilla Fajita Pollo

$10.34

Steak or Chicken

Quesadilla Fajita Camaron

$11.49

Grilled Shrimp

Quesadilla Fajita Steak

$10.91

Quesadilla Fajita Mix

$11.37

Seafood

3 Baja Fish Tacos

$12.36

Tilapia tacos

Camarones cn Arroz

$10.93

Grilled Shrimp

Camarones Chipolte

$14.38

Grilled Shrimp

3 Tacos de Camaron

$12.65

Shrimp

Camarones Acapulco

$14.38

Shrimp, Pineapple

Camrones la rojo Diabla

$14.09

Shrimp w/ Spicy Sauce

Camarones Mexicana

$14.38

Shrimp w/ Peppers

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.80

Chilled shrimp

Especial Arturo

$15.19

Botana De Camaron

$19.77

Steaks

Hamburger Steak

$11.49

T-Bone Steak

$14.94

Ribeye

$14.66

Steak Ranchero

$14.94

From the Grill

Carne en su Jugo

$14.38

Steak & Bacon

El Camino

$12.36

Chopped Steak or Chicken

Cazuelon

$13.80

Ribeye and Chicken

Arroz Texana

$11.50

Steak, Shrimp & Chicken

Arroz con Steak

$10.93

Grilled Cubed Steak

Milanesa

$12.36

Breaded Beef or Chicken

Carne Asada

$13.80

Rib eye, refried beans

Tres Compadres

$16.67

Healthy Plate Chicken

$10.93

Healthy Plate Steak

$10.93

Healthy Plate Shrimp

$12.08

Chicken

Pollo al Jalisco

$13.80

Grilled chicken and Shrimp

Pollo Tropical

$12.94

Chix w/ Grilled on , mush and pineapp

Pollo Villa

$12.36

Chix top w/ Spinach & sauce

Pollo Chipotle

$11.50

Chix, mush, chipotle, cheese sauce

Pollo Fiesta

$11.50

Chix, mush, rice, spinach

Pollo con Chorizo

$12.94

Chix top w/ Chorizo

Pollo Feliz

$11.50

Chix, zuch, red pepps, cheese

Arros Con Pollo ACP

$10.35

Chicken, rice and cheese

Pollo Tapatio

$12.65

Chix, mush, on, spinach, ch

Pollo Muy Loco

$11.50

Chix, pico, japs, rice, lettuce

Pechuga De Poll

$7.22

Pollo Loco

$10.00

Fajitas,

Fajitas, Steak For 2

$20.99

Fajitas, Chicken for 1

$14.38

Fajitas Chicken for 2

$20.99

Fajitas Mix For 1

$14.66

Fajitas Mix for 2

$21.28

Fajitas,texas for 1

$15.24

Fajitas, Texas For 2

$22.43

Fajitas Shimp for 1

$16.96

Fajitas Shrimp for 2

$24.15

Fajitas Hawaiian for 1

$15.24

Fajitas Hawaiian for 2

$21.28

Fajitas De Steak For #1

$14.38

Fajistas Acapulco For One1

$19.54

Fajitas Acapulco for 2

$27.59

Fja, Valentin Special

$17.50

Vegeterian

Vegetariana Quesadillas

$9.77

Arroz de Vegetariana

$9.77

Vegetariana Fajitas

$10.35

Vegetariana Fajitas for 2

$16.67

Tacos

3Tacos de Carnitas

$10.93

Shredded Pork

3Tacos al Rojodiabla

$11.79

Spicy Grilled Steak

3Tacos de Pollo Asado

$10.64

Grilled Chicken

3Tacos Carne Asada

$10.93

Tacos De Buche

$10.93

Tacos Al Pastor

$10.93

1 Taco

$3.44

Pork

Carnitas

$12.08

Slow cooked Pork

Carnita Rojas

$12.64

Pork w/ salsa verde

Carnitas Verdes

$12.64

Kids Menu

Kids #1

$6.33

Choice of Chicken or Beef

Kids #2

$6.33

Kids #3

$6.33

Kids #4

$6.33

Kids #5

$6.33

Kids #6

$6.33

Kids #7

$6.33

Kids #8

$6.33

Kids #9

$6.33

Dessert

Soapilla

$4.03

Fried Pastry

Fried Ice Cream

$4.89

Xango

$5.74

Flan

$4.03

Choco Taco

$3.74

Churros

$5.18

Churro Cup

$6.04

Tres Leches

$2.86

Nieve

$2.29

Chesse Cake

$4.99

Cherry

$2.69

Banana Pudding

$2.29

Breakfast

$4.99 Breakfast Special

$4.99

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Biscuit & Gravy (1)

$3.49

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs

$5.99

BLT

$3.99

Breaded Tenderloin & Eggs

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito, not smothered

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito, Smoothered

$8.99

Country Ham & Eggs

$7.49

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

French Toast

$5.99

French toast, half order

$3.99

Fruit Cup/Bowl

$3.99

Fruit Parfait

$4.99

Blank

$1.00

Grilled Tenderloin and Eggs

$8.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros, No Rice and Beans

$4.99

Jalisco Steak Omelette

$9.99

Kids Bac and Eggs

$5.50

Kids Breakfast Pancake

$5.50

Meat biscuie with egg

$3.19

Mexicana Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Omelette, Cheese

$6.99

Omelette, Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Omelette, Meat

$8.99

Omelette, Mexican

$8.99

Omelette, Veggie

$7.99

Omelette, Western

$8.99

Pancake Burrito

$8.99

Pancakes, Blueberry 3 Stack

$6.99

Pancakes, Chocolate Chip 3 Stack

$6.99

Pancakes, Pecan 3 Stack

$6.99

Pancakes, Pineapple 3 Stack

$6.99

Pancakes, Regular 3 Stack

$5.99

Rib Eye And Eggs

$9.99

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Steak & Eggs

$9.99

The Good Ol' Fashion Breakfast

$6.99

Breakfast on the Side

Biscuit

$0.79

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Hash Browns

$1.99

Hot Salsa

$0.99

Oatmeal

$1.99

One Egg

$0.79

One Pancake (1)

$2.99

Roasted Potatoes

$2.25

Side Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Apples

$2.29

Side Country Ham

$5.99

Side Grits

$1.99

Side Ham

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side of Gravy

$0.99

Side of Sausage

$2.99

Two Eggs

$1.59

Wheat Toast

$0.99

White Toast

$0.99

Sides

Quesadilla, Ground Beef

$4.59

Quesadilla Queso

$2.01

Quesadilla, Grilled Chicken

$5.18

Quesadilla, Shredded Chicken

$4.59

Quesadilla Steak

$5.18

2 Chicken Burritos

$6.89

Burrito, Grilled Chicken

$6.61

Beef Burrito

$4.31

Burrito Shredded Chicken

$5.18

Guacomole

$4.31

Rice

$2.86

Rice with Cheese Sauce

$4.59

Refried Beans

$2.86

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.01

Black Beans

$4.01

Pico de Gallo

$2.86

Side of Sour Cream

$2.01

Chile Poblano

$4.59

3 Corn Tortillas

$2.29

Chile Toriado

$2.88

Cilantro

$1.71

French Fries Papas

$3.44

Grilled Chicken with

$6.89

Grilled Steak

$9.19

Hot Sauce

$1.14

Side Avacodo

$2.86

Side of 12 Shrimp, Regular

$11.49

Side of 6 Regular Shrimp

$8.04

Side of Chips and SAlsa

$4.03

Side of Grilled Veggies

$4.59

Side of Jalapenos

$0.91

Side of Steamed Veggies

$4.59

Tamal

$2.88

White Sauce

$1.14

White Sauce, Large

$4.59

Mediano Pico De Gallo

$8.63

Large Pico De Gallo

$17.25

Chile Relleno

$4.59

Crema Sala

$2.88

Qusadilla Camaron

$6.33

Queso Rallado

$1.44

Baked Patato

$2.59

1 Hard Taco

$2.88

1 Hard Taco Pollo

$2.88

3 Tacos Steak

$11.49

3 Tacos Supreme Carne

$9.19

1 Taco Suabe Carne

$2.88

1 Taco Suabe Pollo

$2.88

3 Tacos Supreme Pollo

$8.34

1 Enchilada Beef

$2.88

Enchilada Pollo

$2.88

Aguacate

$1.44

Chile Toreado

$4.03

3 Tacos Suabes

$8.34

3 Tortilla Harina

$2.01

3 Hard Tacos

$8.34

1 Enchilada De Queso

$2.88

Papas

$3.16

3 Tacos Suabes

$8.34

1 Steak Suabe

$3.83

Tamal

$3.45

3 Tortilla Maiz

$2.01

6 Camarones

$4.50

Lunch Special

Lunch Special, Taco Salad

$7.79

Lunch Special, Speedy Gonzales

$6.99

5.99 lunch special

$5.99

To Go Charge per plate

To Go Plate, each

$0.25

No Hacer

Candy

Candy

$0.75

Candy

$0.25

Gift Card

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$30 Gift Card

$30.00

$40 Gift Card

$40.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Gifl Card

$5.00

$ 5 Gift Card

$5.00

Gift Card

$15.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

Dinner Special

Aloha Pineapple Special

$12.95

Polio Tropical

$9.99

Cinco de Mayo Specials

House Margarita

$2.50

2 Importe

$4.00

Burrito Los Angeles

$8.99

Quesadilla Azteca Especial

Nachos Supreme

$9.19

Quesadilla Azteca

$8.91

12.99 Special

12.99 Special

$12.99

Burro De Lux

$5.99

7.99 Special

Poblano Especial

$6.75

Enchiladas Verdes

$8.75

Nachos Con Carne

$7.99

Beverages

Bottle Choclate Milk

$1.79

Bottle OJ

$1.59

Bottle Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.09

Fountain Coke

$2.39

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.39

Fountain Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Fountain Mellow Yellow

$2.39

Fountain Sprite

$2.39

Fountain Zero

$2.39

Frappachino

$3.09

Glass Bottled Coke Products

$2.09

Hot Chocolate

$2.09

Hot Tea

$2.09

Ice Tea

$2.39

Kid Milk

$1.09

Lemonade

$2.39

Mexican Soft Drink

$2.09

Milk

$2.09

Monster Drink

$3.59

Orange Juice

$2.09

Red Bull

$3.59

Tap Water

Horchata

$2.59

Coca Cola

$1.50

Jamaica

$3.00

Dr, Peper Can.

$1.50

Coca Cola Mexicana 500 Mi

$3.00

Tamarindo

$2.50

Guanabana

$2.50

Horchata

$2.60

Bar Beverage

Bahama Mama

$8.85

Bloody Mary

$5.99

Blue Motorcycle

$8.19

Call Drink

$7.59

Call Drink w/ Juice

$7.85

Casa Especial

$9.99

Cosmopolitan

$6.59

Daquiri

$6.99

Especial Margarta

$2.50

Jugo Tomate

$1.29

Kailua and Coffee

$8.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.99

Margarita Banana

$5.99

Margarita Don Julio

$12.99

Margarita Jumbo Flavors

$8.99

Margarita, Call

$6.59

Margarita, House

$4.99

Margarita, Jumbo

$8.99

Margarita, Medium

$7.59

Margarita, Peach

$5.99

Margarita, Perfect

$9.99

Margarita, Strawberry

$5.99

Margaronna

$14.99

Margarta Mango

$5.99

Marihuana

$9.99

Mexican & Imoport Beers

$4.59

Mojito

$7.09

Moster

$10.50

Non Alcholic Beer

$3.59

Patron Margarita Jumbo

$16.00

Patron Margarita 12oz

$12.00

Perfect Margarita

$8.59

Pina Colada

$6.99

Premium Drink

$8.99

Premium Drink w/ Juice

$9.59

Sexon the Beach

$8.99

Special Premium

$12.59

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Texas Margarita

$9.59

Trashcan

$11.99

Virgin Daquiri

$4.09

VIrgin Margartia

$3.99

Well Drink

$6.59

Well Drink w/ Juice

$6.79

White Russian

$8.99

Zombi

$9.09

Texas Jumbo Margarita

$9.99

Mimosa Especial

$5.00

Mimosa Especial

$5.00

Paloma

$6.99

Margarita Pineapple Jumbo

$10.99

Margarita Jalapeno Jumbo

$10.99

Beer

Coors

$3.59

Coors Light

$3.59

Bud

$3.59

Bud Light

$3.59

Michelob UltrA

$3.59

Miller Lite

$3.59

PBR

$3.59

Especial Bud Light

$3.00

Especial

$1.99

Import Beer

7oz Modelo

$2.50

Caguama

$5.59

Corona Extra

$4.59

Corona Light

$4.59

Corona, 22 Oz Can

$5.59

Coronita

$2.85

Dos Equis, Amber

$4.59

Dos Equis, Lager

$4.59

Michelada

$10.99

Modelo Especial

$4.59

Modelo Negra

$4.59

Modelo, can

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.59

Tomate

$1.79

Victoria

$4.00

Victoria, can

$4.00

White Claw, Mango

$4.59

Michelada Normal

$8.25

Draft Beer

Dos Equis, 32 Oz.

$8.59

Dos Equis 24 Oz

$6.59

Dos Equis, 18 Oz

$4.59

Mich Ultra 32 oz.

$7.59

Mich Ultra, 24 Oz.

$5.59

Mich Ultra, 18 Oz.

$3.59

Modelo 32 Oz.

$8.59

Modelo, 24 Oz.

$6.59

Modelo, 18 Oz

$4.59

Vienna Lager, 32 Oz

$8.59

Vienna Lager, 24 Oz

$6.59

Vienna Lager, 16 Oz

$4.59

Especial 24 Oz

$5.59

Pichel 64oz Modelo

$15.00

Especial

$4.59

Especial 24oz Miller

$3.99

House Wine

Chardonnay

$5.75

White Zin

$5.75

Cabernet

$5.75

Sangria

Lollilo Sangria

$7.50

Kendall Jackson

Chardonnay

$8.75

Champagne

Mimosa

$5.50

Mimosa Special

$5.00

Well Shot

Vodka

$4.50

Rum

$4.50

Tequila

$4.50

Scotch

$4.50

Gin

$4.50

Gran Galan

$3.99

Whiskey, Bourbon

$4.50

Call Shot

Absolute

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Bondurant Brothers

$6.50

Captain Morgans

$6.50

Cuervo

$6.50

Espolon Tequila

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Goldshlager

$6.50

Hornitos

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Lunazul

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

Myers dark Rum

$6.50

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Twin Creeks 1st Sugar

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Tito's

$6.50

Premium Shot

1800

$8.50

Amaretto de Saronna

$8.50

Bailey's

$8.50

Bombay

$8.50

Dewars

$8.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Johnny Red

$8.50

Khalua

$8.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Sambuca

$8.50

Stoli

$8.50

Yeager

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Special Premium Shot

Don Julio Dark

$12.50

Don Julio Light

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Patron

$10.00
