Casa de Mexicana
20221 Virgil H Goode Highway
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Popular Items
Appetizer
Buffalo Wings, 12
Breaded and Fried, Ranch or Blue
Chicken Finger Basket, 3
Chicken Strips w/ Ranch
Chicken Finger Basket, 6
chicken Strips w/ Ranch
Flautas
Fried Mozzarela Sticks
served with Ranch or
Loaded Fries
Fries, Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream
6 Buffalo Wings
12 Wings Super Bow
One item
Dips for Da Chips
Bean Dip
Pinto Beans and Melted Cheese
Chorizo Dip
Mexican sausage and cheese
Home Made Guacomole
Queso Dip
Blended Cheese Dip
Seafood Dip
Shrimp, Crabe Meat, Ch & Chipolte
Spinach Dip
Spinach & Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Large Chips
Mediana Salsa
Guacamole
Lars Salsa
Chips Mediano
Mediano Queso Dip
Mediana Blanca
Large Blanca
Lars Queso
Nachos
Nachos Fajita Pollo
Steak or Chicken
Nachos Supreme
Ground Beef or Chicken
Nachos con Carne
Ground Beef & Cheese
Nachos Mexicana
Gr Beef, Beans and Shred Chix
Nachos Con Pollo
Shred Chix and Cheese
Nachos Texas
Beef and Cheese Nachos
Fajita Nachos, Steak
Cheese Nochos
Nachos Fajita Mix
Especial Nachos Mexicana
Soup & Salads
Chicken Soup
Chix, Rice, onion,tom, avacodo
Fajita Taco Salad Pollo
Chix or Beef
Fajita Taco Salad, Mix
Chix and Beef
Grilled Polo Salad
Chix,cucs,onion, tom, cheese
Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, onion,cucs,pepper, cheese
House Salad
Fajita Taco Salad Steak
Taco Salad Fajita Shrimp
Fajita Taco Sala Vegetariano
Lunch Menu
Huevos Con Choriso
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs, Mex sauce, rice and beans
L Arros De Mexicana, Steak
Steak, Veggies cheese sauce
L Arros Mexicana Sphimp
Lunch Arroz con Camaron
Lunch Arroz Mexicana, Chicken
Lunch Arroz Con Pollo
Luncch Speedy Gonzalez
1 Taco, 1 Enchilada, beans or rice
Lunch 2 Item Lunch Combo
Lunch 3 Item Lunch Combo
Lunch Burrito
Lunch Burrito California
Chicken or Steak, beans mole, cheese
Lunch Burrito Con Crema
Lunch Burrito de Cerveza
Chicken grilled in Beer, cheese, mole
Lunch Burrito Deluxe
Ground beef or Shredded Chicken
Lunch Enchiladas Martinez
2 Enchiladas, 1 Chix,1 Ground Bf.
Lunch Fajita Mix
Lunch Fajita Texana
Lunch Fajitas Shrimp
Lunch Fajitas, Chicken
Lunch Fajitas, Steak
Lunch Fajitas, Veggie
Lunch Pollo con Chorizo
Chicken w/ Chorizo
Lunch Pollo Loco
Grilled Chix, Rice, Pico,japs,tortilla, lett
Lunch Quesadilla Fajita
Steak or Chicken
Lunch Taco Salad Beef
Lunch Taco Salad Pollo
Beef or Shredded Chicken
Especial
Americana
Burritos
Burritos de Camarones
Shrimp
Burrito Perdido
Grilled Chicken
Burrito Verdes
Choice of 2 Chicken, Steak or Pork
Burrito Hawaii
Chicken & Pineapple
Burrito Los Angeles
Chicken or Steak
Burritos con Cerveza
Chicken cooked in Beer
Burrito Casa de Mexicana
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp
Chimi Steak Frito
Choice of Chicken, Beef or Pork
Burrito Deluxe
Shrimp Chimichanga
Bean Burrito
2 Bean Burritos
Chimi Pollo Frito
Especial Burrito Los Angeles
Chimichanga Pork
Burrito Texana
Enchiladas
Quesadillas
Seafood
3 Baja Fish Tacos
Tilapia tacos
Camarones cn Arroz
Grilled Shrimp
Camarones Chipolte
Grilled Shrimp
3 Tacos de Camaron
Shrimp
Camarones Acapulco
Shrimp, Pineapple
Camrones la rojo Diabla
Shrimp w/ Spicy Sauce
Camarones Mexicana
Shrimp w/ Peppers
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled shrimp
Especial Arturo
Botana De Camaron
From the Grill
Carne en su Jugo
Steak & Bacon
El Camino
Chopped Steak or Chicken
Cazuelon
Ribeye and Chicken
Arroz Texana
Steak, Shrimp & Chicken
Arroz con Steak
Grilled Cubed Steak
Milanesa
Breaded Beef or Chicken
Carne Asada
Rib eye, refried beans
Tres Compadres
Healthy Plate Chicken
Healthy Plate Steak
Healthy Plate Shrimp
Chicken
Pollo al Jalisco
Grilled chicken and Shrimp
Pollo Tropical
Chix w/ Grilled on , mush and pineapp
Pollo Villa
Chix top w/ Spinach & sauce
Pollo Chipotle
Chix, mush, chipotle, cheese sauce
Pollo Fiesta
Chix, mush, rice, spinach
Pollo con Chorizo
Chix top w/ Chorizo
Pollo Feliz
Chix, zuch, red pepps, cheese
Arros Con Pollo ACP
Chicken, rice and cheese
Pollo Tapatio
Chix, mush, on, spinach, ch
Pollo Muy Loco
Chix, pico, japs, rice, lettuce
Pechuga De Poll
Pollo Loco
Fajitas,
Fajitas, Steak For 2
Fajitas, Chicken for 1
Fajitas Chicken for 2
Fajitas Mix For 1
Fajitas Mix for 2
Fajitas,texas for 1
Fajitas, Texas For 2
Fajitas Shimp for 1
Fajitas Shrimp for 2
Fajitas Hawaiian for 1
Fajitas Hawaiian for 2
Fajitas De Steak For #1
Fajistas Acapulco For One1
Fajitas Acapulco for 2
Fja, Valentin Special
Vegeterian
Tacos
Kids Menu
Dessert
Breakfast
$4.99 Breakfast Special
Belgian Waffle
Biscuit & Gravy (1)
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy w/ Eggs
BLT
Breaded Tenderloin & Eggs
Breakfast Burrito, not smothered
Breakfast Burrito, Smoothered
Country Ham & Eggs
Egg Sandwich
Eggs Benedict
French Toast
French toast, half order
Fruit Cup/Bowl
Fruit Parfait
Grilled Tenderloin and Eggs
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Rancheros, No Rice and Beans
Jalisco Steak Omelette
Kids Bac and Eggs
Kids Breakfast Pancake
Meat biscuie with egg
Mexicana Breakfast Burrito
Omelette, Cheese
Omelette, Ham and Cheese
Omelette, Meat
Omelette, Mexican
Omelette, Veggie
Omelette, Western
Pancake Burrito
Pancakes, Blueberry 3 Stack
Pancakes, Chocolate Chip 3 Stack
Pancakes, Pecan 3 Stack
Pancakes, Pineapple 3 Stack
Pancakes, Regular 3 Stack
Rib Eye And Eggs
Smothered Breakfast Burrito
Steak & Eggs
The Good Ol' Fashion Breakfast
Breakfast on the Side
Biscuit
Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
Fruit Cup
Hash Browns
Hot Salsa
Oatmeal
One Egg
One Pancake (1)
Roasted Potatoes
Side Brown Sugar & Cinnamon Apples
Side Country Ham
Side Grits
Side Ham
Side of Bacon
Side of Gravy
Side of Sausage
Two Eggs
Wheat Toast
White Toast
Sides
Quesadilla, Ground Beef
Quesadilla Queso
Quesadilla, Grilled Chicken
Quesadilla, Shredded Chicken
Quesadilla Steak
2 Chicken Burritos
Burrito, Grilled Chicken
Beef Burrito
Burrito Shredded Chicken
Guacomole
Rice
Rice with Cheese Sauce
Refried Beans
Side of Rice & Beans
Black Beans
Pico de Gallo
Side of Sour Cream
Chile Poblano
3 Corn Tortillas
Chile Toriado
Cilantro
French Fries Papas
Grilled Chicken with
Grilled Steak
Hot Sauce
Side Avacodo
Side of 12 Shrimp, Regular
Side of 6 Regular Shrimp
Side of Chips and SAlsa
Side of Grilled Veggies
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Steamed Veggies
Tamal
White Sauce
White Sauce, Large
Mediano Pico De Gallo
Large Pico De Gallo
Chile Relleno
Crema Sala
Qusadilla Camaron
Queso Rallado
Baked Patato
1 Hard Taco
1 Hard Taco Pollo
3 Tacos Steak
3 Tacos Supreme Carne
1 Taco Suabe Carne
1 Taco Suabe Pollo
3 Tacos Supreme Pollo
1 Enchilada Beef
Enchilada Pollo
Aguacate
Chile Toreado
3 Tacos Suabes
3 Tortilla Harina
3 Hard Tacos
1 Enchilada De Queso
Papas
3 Tacos Suabes
1 Steak Suabe
Tamal
3 Tortilla Maiz
6 Camarones
Lunch Special
Candy
Gift Card
Dinner Special
Cinco de Mayo Specials
Quesadilla Azteca Especial
12.99 Special
Beverages
Bottle Choclate Milk
Bottle OJ
Bottle Water
Coffee
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Dr. Pepper
Fountain Mellow Yellow
Fountain Sprite
Fountain Zero
Frappachino
Glass Bottled Coke Products
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Kid Milk
Lemonade
Mexican Soft Drink
Milk
Monster Drink
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Tap Water
Horchata
Coca Cola
Jamaica
Dr, Peper Can.
Coca Cola Mexicana 500 Mi
Tamarindo
Guanabana
Horchata
Bar Beverage
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle
Call Drink
Call Drink w/ Juice
Casa Especial
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
Especial Margarta
Jugo Tomate
Kailua and Coffee
Long Island Ice Tea
Margarita Banana
Margarita Don Julio
Margarita Jumbo Flavors
Margarita, Call
Margarita, House
Margarita, Jumbo
Margarita, Medium
Margarita, Peach
Margarita, Perfect
Margarita, Strawberry
Margaronna
Margarta Mango
Marihuana
Mexican & Imoport Beers
Mojito
Moster
Non Alcholic Beer
Patron Margarita Jumbo
Patron Margarita 12oz
Perfect Margarita
Pina Colada
Premium Drink
Premium Drink w/ Juice
Sexon the Beach
Special Premium
Tequila Sunrise
Texas Margarita
Trashcan
Virgin Daquiri
VIrgin Margartia
Well Drink
Well Drink w/ Juice
White Russian
Zombi
Texas Jumbo Margarita
Mimosa Especial
Mimosa Especial
Paloma
Margarita Pineapple Jumbo
Margarita Jalapeno Jumbo
Beer
Import Beer
7oz Modelo
Caguama
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona, 22 Oz Can
Coronita
Dos Equis, Amber
Dos Equis, Lager
Michelada
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Modelo, can
Pacifico
Tomate
Victoria
Victoria, can
White Claw, Mango
Michelada Normal
Draft Beer
Dos Equis, 32 Oz.
Dos Equis 24 Oz
Dos Equis, 18 Oz
Mich Ultra 32 oz.
Mich Ultra, 24 Oz.
Mich Ultra, 18 Oz.
Modelo 32 Oz.
Modelo, 24 Oz.
Modelo, 18 Oz
Vienna Lager, 32 Oz
Vienna Lager, 24 Oz
Vienna Lager, 16 Oz
Especial 24 Oz
Pichel 64oz Modelo
Especial
Especial 24oz Miller
Sangria
Kendall Jackson
Champagne
Call Shot
Premium Shot
Special Premium Shot
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
20221 Virgil H Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Photos coming soon!